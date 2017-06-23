Sequence
What is a Sequence? > A Sequence is a list of things (usually numbers) that are in order.
Infinite or Finite When the sequence goes on forever it is called an infinite sequence, otherwise it is a finite sequence ...
A Rule A Sequence usually has a Rule, which is a way to find the value of each term.
Arithmetic Sequences In an Arithmetic Sequence the difference between one term and the next is a constant. Example: 1, 4, ...
Geometric Sequences In a Geometric Sequence each term is found by multiplying the previous term by a constant. Example: 2,...
Triangular Numbers The Triangular Number Sequence is generated from a pattern of dots which form a triangle. Ex- 1, 3, 6, ...
 Square Numbers 1, 4, 9, 16, 25, 36, 49, 64, 81, ... xn = n2  Cube Numbers 1, 8, 27, 64, 125, 216, 343, 512, 729, ... xn...
This slide created by Abdullah Al Mehedi.
A sequence, in mathematics, is a string of objects, like numbers, that follow a particular pattern..

  1. 1. Sequence
  2. 2. What is a Sequence? > A Sequence is a list of things (usually numbers) that are in order.
  3. 3. Infinite or Finite When the sequence goes on forever it is called an infinite sequence, otherwise it is a finite sequence 1. {1, 2, 3, 4, ...} 2. {1, 3, 5, 7} 3. {a, b, c, d, e} 4. {a, n, n, a, b}
  4. 4. A Rule A Sequence usually has a Rule, which is a way to find the value of each term.
  5. 5. Arithmetic Sequences In an Arithmetic Sequence the difference between one term and the next is a constant. Example: 1, 4, 7, 10, 13, 16, 19, 22, 25, ... Rule: xn = 3n-2 arithmetic sequence like this: {a, a+d, a+2d, a+3d, ... } the rule: xn = a + d(n-1)
  6. 6. Geometric Sequences In a Geometric Sequence each term is found by multiplying the previous term by a constant. Example: 2, 4, 8, 16, 32, 64, 128, 256, ... Its Rule is xn = 2n Geometric sequence like this: {a, ar, ar2, ar3, ... }  the rule is: xn = ar(n-1)
  7. 7. Triangular Numbers The Triangular Number Sequence is generated from a pattern of dots which form a triangle. Ex- 1, 3, 6, 10, 15, 21, 28, 36, 45, ... Rule:- xn = n(n+1)/2
  8. 8.  Square Numbers 1, 4, 9, 16, 25, 36, 49, 64, 81, ... xn = n2  Cube Numbers 1, 8, 27, 64, 125, 216, 343, 512, 729, ... xn = n3  Fibonacci Sequence 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, ... xn = xn-1 + xn-2
  9. 9. ?

