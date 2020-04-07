Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TEMA 9: EL SEGLE XIX A ESPANYA
1.LA CRISI DE L’ANTIC RÈGIM. 1.1. LA GUERRA DE LA INDEPENDÈNCIA I LES CORTS DE CADIS. 1.2. EL REGNAT DE FERRAN VII I EL RE...
CRISI DE L’ANTIC RÈGIM (1808-1833) Guerra del Francés (1808-1814) Regnat de Ferran VII (1814-1833) Restauració absolutista...
1. LA CRISI DE L’ANTIC RÈGIM. La familia de Carles IV. Goya. 1.1. La Guerra de la Independència i les Corts de Cadis.
El 2 de Maig. Goya.
Afusellaments del 3 de Maig. Goya.
1.2. El regnat de Ferran VII i el retorn de l’absolutisme. A) SEXENNI ABSOLUTISTA (1814-1820). • Després de la seua tornad...
2. DEL LIBERALISME MODERAT AL DEMOCRÀTIC. 2.1. El regnat d’Isabel II. El liberalisme moderat. MINORIA D’EDAT D’ISABEL II. ...
MAJORIA D’EDAT D’ISABEL II. (1843-1868) A) Dècada Moderada. (1843-1854) • Constitució de 1845  Més conservadora. Sobirani...
2.2. El Sexenni Democràtic. (1868-1874)
A) LA REVOLUCIÓ DE 1868. EL GOVERN PROVISIONAL. • Els generals Prim i Serrano organitzen al 1868 la Revolució a Cadis (“La...
Amadeu I de Saboia
3. LA RESTAURACIÓ BORBÓNICA. 3.1. El Regnat d’Alfons XII. (1875-1885) ELEMENTS DEL NOU RÈGIM: a) CONSTITUCIÓ DE 1876. • So...
3.2. La Regència de Maria Cristina. (1885-1902) • Després de la mort d’Alfons XII al 1885, assumeix el poder la reina Mari...
4. LA INDEPENDÈNCIA D’IBEROAMÈRICA.
EL SEGLE XIX A ESPANYA. 4rt ESO.
EL SEGLE XIX A ESPANYA. 4rt ESO.
EL SEGLE XIX A ESPANYA. 4rt ESO.
EL SEGLE XIX A ESPANYA. 4rt ESO.
EL SEGLE XIX A ESPANYA. 4rt ESO.
EL SEGLE XIX A ESPANYA. 4rt ESO.
EL SEGLE XIX A ESPANYA. 4rt ESO.
EL SEGLE XIX A ESPANYA. 4rt ESO.
EL SEGLE XIX A ESPANYA. 4rt ESO.
EL SEGLE XIX A ESPANYA. 4rt ESO.
EL SEGLE XIX A ESPANYA. 4rt ESO.
EL SEGLE XIX A ESPANYA. 4rt ESO.
EL SEGLE XIX A ESPANYA. 4rt ESO.
EL SEGLE XIX A ESPANYA. 4rt ESO.
EL SEGLE XIX A ESPANYA. 4rt ESO.
EL SEGLE XIX A ESPANYA. 4rt ESO.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

EL SEGLE XIX A ESPANYA. 4rt ESO.

34 views

Published on

El segle XIX a Espanya, de de la guerra del Francés fins la Restauració Borbónica (regència de Maria Crisitina).

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

EL SEGLE XIX A ESPANYA. 4rt ESO.

  1. 1. TEMA 9: EL SEGLE XIX A ESPANYA
  2. 2. 1.LA CRISI DE L’ANTIC RÈGIM. 1.1. LA GUERRA DE LA INDEPENDÈNCIA I LES CORTS DE CADIS. 1.2. EL REGNAT DE FERRAN VII I EL RETORN DE L’ABSOLUTISME. 2.DEL LIBERALISME MODERAT AL DEMOCRÀTIC. 2.1. EL REGNAT D’ISABEL II. EL LIBERALISME MODERAT. 2.2. EL SEXENNI DEMOCRÀTIC. 3.LA RESTAURACIÓ BORBÓNICA. 3.1. EL REGNAT D’ALFONS XII. 3.2. LA REGÈNCIA DE MARIA CRISTINA. 4.LA INDEPENDÈNCIA D’IBEROAMÈRICA.
  3. 3. CRISI DE L’ANTIC RÈGIM (1808-1833) Guerra del Francés (1808-1814) Regnat de Ferran VII (1814-1833) Restauració absolutista (1814-1820) Trienni Liberal (1820-1823) Dècada Ominosa (1823-1833) CONSTRUCCIÓ DE L’ESTAT LIBERAL (1833-1874) Regnat d’Isabel II (1833-1868) Època de les regències (1833-1843) Regència de Maria Cristina (1833-1840) Regència d’Espartero (1840-1843) Majoria d’edat d’Isabel II (1843-1868) Dècada Moderada (1843-1854) Bienni Progressista (1854-1856) Governs Unió Liberal i Moderats (1856-1868) Sexenni Revolucionari (1868-1874) Revolució i govern de Serrano (1868-1870) Monarquia Amadeu I (1871-1873) Primera República (1873-1874) Segon govern de Serrano (1874) RESTAURACIÓ BORBÒNICA (1875-1923) Regnat d’Alfons XII (1875-1885) Regència de Maria Cristina (1885-1902)
  4. 4. 1. LA CRISI DE L’ANTIC RÈGIM. La familia de Carles IV. Goya. 1.1. La Guerra de la Independència i les Corts de Cadis.
  5. 5. El 2 de Maig. Goya.
  6. 6. Afusellaments del 3 de Maig. Goya.
  7. 7. 1.2. El regnat de Ferran VII i el retorn de l’absolutisme. A) SEXENNI ABSOLUTISTA (1814-1820). • Després de la seua tornada, el rei es mostra partidari de l’absolutisme. • Manifest dels Perses i pronunciament del General Elio. • Supressió de la Constitució de 1812. • Persecució als liberals partidaris de la Constitució. B) TRIENNI LIBERAL (1820-1823). • Pronunciament del General Riego a favor de la Constitució de 1812. • Ferran VII acata la Constitució. • Els liberals els divideixen en moderats i radicals. C) LA DÈCADA OMINOSA (1823-1833). • Invasió dels 100.000 Fills de Sant Lluís, enviats per la Santa Aliança per tal de restaurar l’absolutisme a Espanya. • Torna l'absolutisme. • Aparició del problema de la successió al rei. • En 1833, la infanta Isabel és nomenada hereva. Inici de la I Guerra Carlina (el germà de Ferran VII, Carles, reclamava el tro).
  8. 8. 2. DEL LIBERALISME MODERAT AL DEMOCRÀTIC. 2.1. El regnat d’Isabel II. El liberalisme moderat. MINORIA D’EDAT D’ISABEL II. (1833-1843). REGÈNCIES DE MARIA CRISTINA I ESPARTERO. • Victòria militar front al carlisme (1833-1840). Triomf del liberalisme moderat. • Instauració de la monarquia constitucional. Fi de l’absolutisme. • BIPARTIDISME. Divisió del liberalisme en: A. Moderats. B. Progressistes. • CONSTITUCIÓ. • 1837  Sobirania Nacional, separació de poders, drets individuals, Corts Bicamerals (Congrés i Senat), Sufragi restringit (sols votava un 5% de la població), poders amplis per al rei. • Desamortitzacions. L’estat va expropiar terres per a vendre-les a l’església i als ajuntaments. Mendizábal, Madoz.
  9. 9. MAJORIA D’EDAT D’ISABEL II. (1843-1868) A) Dècada Moderada. (1843-1854) • Constitució de 1845  Més conservadora. Sobirania compartida, no hi ha una separació de poders clara, drets recollits però no desenvolupats, sufragi restringit, molt de poder per a la reina. • Es margina als progressistes. B) Bienni Progressista. (1854-1856) • Pronunciament progressista a 1854 (Vicalvarada). • Redacció d’una constitució progressista no promulgada (la “non nata”). C) Governs d’Unió Liberal i dels Moderats. (1856-1868) • S’exclou a l’oposició progressista. • “Governs llargs” d’O’Donell i Narváez. • L’oposició s’organitza en el Pacte d’Ostende.
  10. 10. 2.2. El Sexenni Democràtic. (1868-1874)
  11. 11. A) LA REVOLUCIÓ DE 1868. EL GOVERN PROVISIONAL. • Els generals Prim i Serrano organitzen al 1868 la Revolució a Cadis (“La Gloriosa”). • Isabel II marxa a l’exili. • Constitució de 1869  Sobirania nacional, sufragi universal masculí, llibertat de culte, drets individuals. B) EL REGNAT D’AMADEU I (1871-1873). • Es busca una dinastia distinta als Borbons per a regnar i s’opta per la de Saboia (triada per les Corts). • A l’arribada d’Amadeu, és assassinat el general Prim (el seu principal valedor). • La inestabilitat va conduir a Amadeu a la renúncia al tron. C) LA I REPÚBLICA (1873-1874). • Proclamació de la República. Hi hagueren quatre presidents en menys d’un any. • Enfrontament entre el republicanisme federal i l’unitari. • La III Guerra Carlina i la Guerra de Cuba provoquen una crisi de la que no es pot eixir. 1874  Cop d’estat del General Pavia (“Paviada”). Govern del General Serrano.
  12. 12. Amadeu I de Saboia
  13. 13. 3. LA RESTAURACIÓ BORBÓNICA. 3.1. El Regnat d’Alfons XII. (1875-1885) ELEMENTS DEL NOU RÈGIM: a) CONSTITUCIÓ DE 1876. • Sobirania compartida (Rei i Corts). • Corts bicamerals (Congrés i Senat). • Sufragi censatari a l’inici i després universal masculí. • Drets i llibertats individuals limitats. • Estat confessional. b) TORN ENTRE ELS PARTITS POLÍTICS PER ACCEDIR AL PODER. • Sistema ideat per Cánovas del Castillo. • Alternança política de dos partits al poder: • Partit Conservador (Cànovas del Castillo). • Partit Liberal (Pràxedes Mateo Sagasta). • Manipulació dels resultats electorals  Sistema corrupte  CACIQUISME. c) PARTITS POLÍTICS FÒRA DEL SISTEMA: Republicans, PSOE, Nacionalistes.
  14. 14. 3.2. La Regència de Maria Cristina. (1885-1902) • Després de la mort d’Alfons XII al 1885, assumeix el poder la reina Maria Cristina, embarassada en eixe moment. • CRISI DEL SISTEMA DE LA RESTAURACIÓ: • Persistència del frau electoral i del caciquisme. Molts ciutadans no estaven representats. • Problema regional: • Catalunya. Lliga Regionalista de Catalunya (1901). Reclamava més poder i competències. • País Basc. Partit Nacionalista Basc (1894). Sabino Arana. • Galícia. Aparició del galleguisme com a moviment cultural. • Problema colonial: • Guerres a Cuba i a Filipines. Les darreres colònies reclamaven la independència. Estats Units recolza a les colònies i entra en guerra contra Espanya. (80.000 morts a les guerres) • 1898  Pèrdua de les Colònies  Desastre del 98  Crisi econòmica, política i moral. • A partir del 1898 sorgeix el Regeneracionisme: Una corrent cultural i política encapçalada per Joaquin Costa que promulgava acabar amb el frau electoral i impulsar una reforma educativa.
  15. 15. 4. LA INDEPENDÈNCIA D’IBEROAMÈRICA.

×