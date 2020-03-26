B7c9cb89 cdcf-4ee4-9d0e-b6c51853d8ab

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. All about animals 3 - Natural Science 1. Classify these animals into vertebrate or invertebrate animals in the chart below. 2. Complete these sentences. ● Invertebrates are animals that don’t have a backbone. ● Vertebrates are animals with a backbone. 3. Mammals have …. that produce milk. A. mammary glands B. lips C. limbs Vertebrates Invertebrates pig frog jellyfish sponge snail worm
  2. 2. All about animals 3 - Natural Science F T T 4. Write True (T) or False (F). ● Herbivores only eat animals. plants ● Omnivores eat animals and plants. ● Carnivores only eat animals. 5. Choose the characteristic a birds doesn’t have. A. B. C.
  3. 3. All about animals 3 - Natural Science 6. Label the picture with the most important features of fish. 7. Match the characteristics of fish to the definitions. Gills ● Fins ● Scales ● ● Fish use them to move through the water. ● Fish breathe through them. ● They cover the fish’s body. 8. Complete the sentences with the words in the box. ● All reptiles breathe through lungs. ● Reptiles have dry, scaly skin. ● Some reptiles have a hard shell on their back, such as the turtle. ● Most reptiles have four short limbs. However some reptiles, like snakes, do not. scales gills fin limbs – lungs – shell - skin
  4. 4. All about animals 3 - Natural Science T T F 9. Write True (T) or False (F). ● Amphibians have a long and moist tongue. sticky ● All amphibians are oviparous. ● Adult amphibians have lungs for breathing, but young amphibians breathe through gills. 10. Label each part of the life cycle in the metamorphosis of a frog. 11. Using your own words, explain the metamorphosis of a frog. An adult frog lays many eggs in the water. A tadpole is born from each egg. Later, the tadpole develops legs. Then, it becomes a froglet. Its tail gets smaller and its legs grow stronger. Finally, it becomes an adult frog. eggs tadpole frog
  5. 5. All about animals 3 - Natural Science 12. Label the parts of this insect. 13. Match the arthropods to their characteristics. Crustaceans ● Insects ● Arachnids ● ● Their body is divided into three parts: head, thorax and abdomen. They have six legs. ● Their body is divided into two parts: cephalothorax and abdomen. They have eight legs. ● Their body is divided into two parts: cephalothorax and abdomen. They have ten legs. head antennae abdomen legs wings thorax head – thorax – abdomen – antennae – wings - legs
  6. 6. All about animals 3 - Natural Science 14. Which of these sentences is incorrect? Circle. A. Sponges cannot move around because they are fixed to the sea floor. B. All molluscs have a muscular body and two shells. C. Worms live in the ground or in water. 15. Choose and animal from the group of other invertebrates (sponges, jellyfish, echinoderms, worms and molluscs). Describe the animal’s characteristics and where it lives. Open answer

