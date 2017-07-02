Script 2 for horror trailer

Anathema By L . Hodgson H . Mcdonagh S. Elezi
Scene 1 EXT. The weather is warm with the sun about to set and blue skies. Honey Smith, Leah Meadows and Rebecca Collins a...
REBECCA COLLINS (MS)’Right, we've got over the first fence, there's only one more left and then we will have arrived at th...
CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (LS) ‘Woah! This place looks so scary.’ CUT TO: REBECCA COLLINS (MS) ‘Yeah it does. I heard many peop...
Scene 2 EXT. The three girls have arrived inside the abandoned building and are setting out the objects; the special stone...
HONEY SMITH: (CU) ‘I agree with Rebecca. He always messes about with us so it will just be for a laugh.’ CUT TO: LEAH MEAD...
(CU) ‘Why do we have to put a curse on him? Isn’t that a bit too extreme?’ CUT TO: HONEY SMITH: (MS) ‘Yeah Rebecca I agree...
CUT TO: (Tracking MS) Going round the circle as Rebecca Collins does the ritual to call upon the spirits showing each char...
REBECCA COLLINS: (MS) Let’s just try it. It's just for bants.’ CUT TO: HONEY SMITH: (CU) ‘Come on Leah, it's just for a jo...
CUT TO: HONEY SMITH: (MS) ‘I agree with Leah.’ CUT TO: (CU) Rebecca,leah and grab all the objects on the floor and walk ou...
(CU of the chat) Listen, Rebecca’s on her way to mine now. Trey go and pick up leah and both of you make your way here too...
CUT TO: (Tracking MS) *The friends and Elise Jones sitting round the table* CUT TO: (CU) *Elise Jones setting out the read...
(MS) See I also has an experience like that too. I was in my kitchen washing the dishes when I heard a strange singing sou...
TREY JOHNSON (LS) *grabs Elise Jones's arm* Wait Elise why do u have to leave so suddenly? You didn't even tell us what wa...
CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (MS) WHAT WAS THAT?! CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON (MS) I’ve had enough of this! Leah come with me to see what ...
(Tracking LS) *Trey Johnson walks into the living room to see that Honey is gone* CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS TREY!! CUT TO: (Tra...
LEAH MEADOWS *In the darkness* Trey, Honey’s here i’m going to get her! CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON *In the darkness* NO! Leah wa...
CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON (MS) RUN! RUN! RUN! CUT TO: (Tracking LS) *Trey Johnson and Leah Meadows Running into the other room*...
TREY JOHNSON (Tracking LS) *Trey Johnson getting up from the sofa* CUT TO: (Tracking LS) I’ll be back in a minuet Leah, I'...
(MS) Asmodeus! Asmodeus! CUT TO: (Tracking LS) *He see’s Rebecca Collins, on the right side, and Honey Smith, on the left ...
CUT TO: (MS) *Trey Johnson in the car panting* CUT TO: (CU) *Key starting in the ignition* CUT TO: (Tracking LS) *Trey Joh...
Script 2 for horror trailer
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Script 2 for horror trailer

23 views

Published on

This is the second script as we have made some changes for the first script.

Published in: Internet
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
23
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Script 2 for horror trailer

  1. 1. Anathema By L . Hodgson H . Mcdonagh S. Elezi
  2. 2. Scene 1 EXT. The weather is warm with the sun about to set and blue skies. Honey Smith, Leah Meadows and Rebecca Collins are together at a bus stop and are deciding what they should do for fun as they are bored and need a motive to do. (LS) All the girls are standing next to each other whilst each one of them come up with a good idea for them to do in the meantime. CUT TO: REBECCA COLLINS (MS) ‘I have a great idea for us to do as we have nothing else to do.’ CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (TS) ‘Well tell us then!’ CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (MS) ‘This better be good’. CUT TO: REBECCA COLLINS (MS)’Well, I know this this abandoned building that use to be a mental hospital. We can break in for fun and explore the old building, how about that?’ CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (LS) ‘I guess we coudl check it out, what do we have to lose?’ FADE TO BLACK: EXT. The three girls arrive to a fence which they have to jump over in order to get inside of the abandoned building. (Tracking MS) CUT TO:
  3. 3. REBECCA COLLINS (MS)’Right, we've got over the first fence, there's only one more left and then we will have arrived at the building!’ CUT TO: (OTSS from Rebecca Collins POV) CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (MS) ‘What do you mean ‘one more left’? There’s another fence we need to climb over?’ CUT TO: REBECCA COLLINS (MS) ‘Well what did you expect? This did use to be a mental hospital. There were so many fences and security guards to make sure that the mental patients would not escape.’ CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (MS)’ Alright, I guess you’re right. One more fence it is then.’ CUT TO: EXT. The three girls have climbed over the second fence. (Establishing shot of outside of the building)
  4. 4. CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (LS) ‘Woah! This place looks so scary.’ CUT TO: REBECCA COLLINS (MS) ‘Yeah it does. I heard many people died in this building.’ CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (LS) ‘Let's just hurry up and get the ritual over and done with.’ CUT TO: (Tracking MS) The three girls are walking down a road that will lead them inside the building. CUT TO: REBECCA COLLINS (MS) ‘Alright let’s go’. CUT TO: (CU) All the girls are walking up to the building. FADE TO BLACK:
  5. 5. Scene 2 EXT. The three girls have arrived inside the abandoned building and are setting out the objects; the special stones, candles, prayer books and an image of Leah Meadows’s boyfriend on the floor inside of the circle they are sitting in. FADE IN: (Establishing Shot of the girls sitting down on the floor with objects laid out in front of them.) CUT TO: HONEY SMITH: (MS) ‘So what we going to do in this abandoned building?’ CUT TO: REBECCA COLLINS: (MS) ‘Well, I’ve decided that we should do a prank on Trey. CUT TO: (Tracking MS) The girls sitting on the floor talking to each other. FADE OUT TO FADE IN: CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS: (LS) ‘Why are we going to do a prank on Trey?’ CUT TO: REBECCA COLLINS: (Tracking CU) ‘Well what else do you have in mind. You know Trey always plays pranks on us so why not do it to him this time?’ CUT TO:
  6. 6. HONEY SMITH: (CU) ‘I agree with Rebecca. He always messes about with us so it will just be for a laugh.’ CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS: (MS) ‘I don't feel comfortable doing this.’ CUT TO: REBECCA COLLINS (MS) ‘Why not? What's the worst that could happen?’ *Picks up a candle* CUT TO: (CU) Candle in Rebecca's hand. CUT TO: HONEY SMITH: (MS) ‘Leah there's nothing to worry about. The place is abandoned and all we are going to do is just prank Trey. One day we will look back to this day and laugh to the memories we made. CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS: (MS) ‘I;m not just yet agreeing with this stupid prank, but, say we do go ahead with this prank, what type of prank we will do?’ CUT TO: REBECCA COLLINS: (LS) ‘Well, you know how I'm into al of this spirit and ghost stuff, well i did some research and found some prays that we could say that ‘apparently’ can curse another person.’ CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS:
  7. 7. (CU) ‘Why do we have to put a curse on him? Isn’t that a bit too extreme?’ CUT TO: HONEY SMITH: (MS) ‘Yeah Rebecca I agree with Leah. I don't think we should do this prank because what if something does ACTUALLY happen to Trey?’ CUT TO: REBECCA SMITH: (MS) *Laughing* ‘Come on girls! We're just messing about and plus it's not as if the preys are true so nothing will happen. Trust me!’ CUT TO: HONEY SMITH: (MS) ‘yeah alright, spirits are not even real so I guess nothing will happen.’ CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS: (MS) ‘Fine! I guess nothing scary will actually happen since it's all fake and just a prank.’ FADE TO BLACK: Scene 3 EXT. Rebecca hands Leah a candle and hands another candle to Hiney. The girls start to light the candles and place them on the floor in a shape if a circle with stones next to the candles as well with an image of Trey Johnson on Leah’s phone, which is placed right in the middle of the circle that is surrounded by candles and stones with two prayer books stacked behind the candles to make sure they don't blow out.
  8. 8. CUT TO: (Tracking MS) Going round the circle as Rebecca Collins does the ritual to call upon the spirits showing each character's facial expressions. CUT TO: REBECCA COLLINS (Tracking MS) You who lived yesterday I’ll call you from my mind to yours, Come back from the shadows into the light And show yourself here. SPIRITS SPIRITS SHOW YOURSELF!. CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS: (CU) ‘Well?’ CUT TO: (Tracking LS) The girls sit in confusion. CUT TO: HONEY SMITH: (TLS in the dark) ‘What is supposed to happen?’ CUT TO: REBECCA SMITH: (TLS in the dark) I think we all need to say the ritual. It will be more powerful. CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS: (MS) ‘This is so stupid! It’s not going to work anyways!’ CUT TO:
  9. 9. REBECCA COLLINS: (MS) Let’s just try it. It's just for bants.’ CUT TO: HONEY SMITH: (CU) ‘Come on Leah, it's just for a joke. There's nothing to worry about.’ CUT TO: (LS) Honey Smith, Rebecca collins and Leah Meadows are sitting on the floor whilst holding hands and beging to chant the words of the ritual out loud. CUT TO: (LS) You who lived yesterday I’ll call you from my mind to yours, Come back from the shadows into the light And show yourself here. SPIRITS SPIRITS SHOW YOURSELF!. CUT TO: (CU) The light on the candles blow out. CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS: (MS, OTSS) ‘OH MY GOD!’ *panting* CUT TO: HONEY SMITH: (MS) ‘We need to get out this place RIGHT NOW!’ *panting* CUT TO: REBECCA COLLINS: (MS) ‘Alright! Grab the objects and let's get out of here.’ *panting* CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS: (CU) ‘Yeah I just want to leave this place, something is not right in this place!’ *panting*
  10. 10. CUT TO: HONEY SMITH: (MS) ‘I agree with Leah.’ CUT TO: (CU) Rebecca,leah and grab all the objects on the floor and walk out of the building to go back home. CUT TO: (TLS) The girls are jumping back over the fence and walk back home. FADE TO BLACK: Scene 4 EXT. A few days after the night at the abandoned building, the four friends have each individually had some scary experiences happen to them. They make a group chat on whatsapp to arrange meeting up to talk about the strange experiences they’ve had in the past few days. They meet up at Honey Smith’s house. The mood is tense and the weather is dull and cloudy when they turn up to create an atmosphere of fear. CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (CU of the chat) Guys I think I’m going crazy. I keep seeing this dark figure and i feel like it's following me! CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON (CU of the chat) Yeah guys i'm not going to lie, I’ve been seeing that too and it’s starting to creep me out. CUT TO: HONEY SMITH
  11. 11. (CU of the chat) Listen, Rebecca’s on her way to mine now. Trey go and pick up leah and both of you make your way here too. I’ve got someone coming round to help us find out what's going on. CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON (CU of the chat) Who is it? CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (CU of the chat) Nevermind about that now. Just get here as soon as possible. FADE OUT TO FADE IN: EXT. Trey Johnson has just picked up Leah Meadows and driven them both to meet Honey Smith and Rebecca Collins at Honey Smith’s house. CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON (Tracking LS) *knocks on the front door* CUT TO: (OTSS from Honey POV) “What’s going on then?” CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (OTSS from trey POV) “ Guys i'd like you to meet my good friend Elise Jones” CUT TO: (Tracking LS) *Go into living room and see Elise Jones and Rebecca Collins sitting round the table surrounded by incense and reading cards* CUT TO: ELISE JONES (LS) Come in and take a seat.
  12. 12. CUT TO: (Tracking MS) *The friends and Elise Jones sitting round the table* CUT TO: (CU) *Elise Jones setting out the reading cards in front of each of them* CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (MS) What is this all for Honey? CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (MS) She’s here to help us find out what that thing is that’s been following us all. CUT TO: LISE JONES (MS) Okay, now Trey let’s start with one experience you’ve had please. CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON (Tracking MS) *Hesitating* Erm.. Okay well the other day- CUT TO: ( Flashback of him in his car driving and then he see’s the dark figure in front of his car and he swerves and then there's nothing there.) CUT TO: (MS) *Narrating over the flashback* I was driving a long minding my own business when all of a sudden i see this dark figure in the distance, looked like a woman, and she was just standing there looking at me. As i was getting closer and closer to her she wouldn't move and then she started running toward the car so I to swerve her and as i looked round. She just disappeared. CUT TO: HONEY SMITH
  13. 13. (MS) See I also has an experience like that too. I was in my kitchen washing the dishes when I heard a strange singing sound coming from outside the window- CUT TO: (Flashback of the woman at the window when Honey’s washing the dishes) CUT TO: (MS) -opposite me. I look up and there she is staring me in the face. I tried to move or scream but i was frozen looking her in the face and then she screamed. I dropped to the floor and when i got back up. She was gone too. CUT TO: REBECCA COLLINS (Tracking MS) Well, she left me a present outside my door step and it really creeped me out. I showed it to Honey already but I want the rest of you to see it too. Elise maybe you could tell me what it means? CUT TO: *Rebecca collins leaves to go upstairs* CUT TO: ELISE JONES (Tracking MS) No No No! You lot have gotten yourself into something too dark for me to help you out of! *sighs and looks away* CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (MS) What do you mean Elise? You said you could help us! Please. CUT TO: ELISE JONES (MS) I’m so sorry but this is not something i’ve dealt with for years. I’m out of resources of what can be done. I think it's time i left. *starts to stand up* CUT TO:
  14. 14. TREY JOHNSON (LS) *grabs Elise Jones's arm* Wait Elise why do u have to leave so suddenly? You didn't even tell us what was on the cards? CUT TO: ELISE JONES (MS) Let go of me! It dont matter about anything i’ve brought here. It won't help any of you now. CUT TO: (Tracking LS) *Elise Jones collects her stuff and quickly runs out of the house* FADE TO BLACK: Scene 5 EXT. The three friends left sitting at the table feel very confused and anxious whilst still waiting for Rebecca to come back down stairs as she has taken quite a while. The weather outside is cold and dark as it has approached nighttime. CUT TO: (Tracking MS) *Trey Johnson, Leah Meadows and Honey Smith sitting at the table confused about what's going on* CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON (MS) Honey what the hell was that about? CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (MS) I don’t know but everythings starting to scare me now! I told you we shouldn't have messed about with any of this stuff and now loo- CUT TO: (Tracking shot looking up to ceiling) *loud banging noise*
  15. 15. CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (MS) WHAT WAS THAT?! CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON (MS) I’ve had enough of this! Leah come with me to see what she's doing upstairs then we’re going. This is just getting stupid now. CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (MS) No Trey, Leah don't leave me here alone! CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (MS) You’ll be alright Honey, we're literally going to the bottom of the stairs. Just tidy up the table and we’ll be right back. CUT TO: (Tracking LS) *Trey Johnson and Leah Meadows walk to the bottom of the stairs and start calling Rebecca’s name* CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (MS) Rebecca? Rebecca? CUT TO: (LS) *dark figure runs across landing from upstairs* CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (MS) *frantically* Trey. What was that?! Get Honey we’re all leaving I don't care. CUT TO:
  16. 16. (Tracking LS) *Trey Johnson walks into the living room to see that Honey is gone* CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS TREY!! CUT TO: (Tracking LS & MS) *Trey Johnson turns quickly and enters the hallway at the bottom of the stairs to see Rebecca Collins crippled ands slowly crawling down the stairs with the lights flickering on and off* CUT TO: (MS) *Trey Johnson and Leah Meadows scared as they watch Rebecca Collins slowly approach the bottom of the stairs* CUT TO: (CU) *Trey Johnson and Leah Meadows try and open the door but it’s locked* LEAH MEADOWS (CU) TREY LOOK OUT! CUT TO: (CU) *Rebecca Collins’s face as she jumps on Trey Johnson* CUT TO: (LS) *Rebecca Collins jumping and attacking Trey Johnson and Leah Meadows screaming trying to help him when the lights cut off* CUT TO: HONEY SMITH *From upstairs* Leah. Leah. Are you there? CUT TO:
  17. 17. LEAH MEADOWS *In the darkness* Trey, Honey’s here i’m going to get her! CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON *In the darkness* NO! Leah wait! CUT TO: (LS) *Leah Meadows slowly coming up the stairs* CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (LS) Honey? Honey? Where are you? CUT TO: (Tracking LS) *Leah Meadows turns toward the mirror at the top of the stairs to see a dark figure standing behind her* CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (Tracking MS) Honey? CUT TO: (Tracking MS) *Leah Meadows turns behind her to see the figure is gone* CUT TO: (Tracking LS) *Leah Meadows turning back round to face the mirror and the dark figure is standing right behind her with candle light on the face showing that it’s a woman* CUT TO: (CU) *Leah Meadows screams* CUT TO: (LS from downstairs) *Leah Meadows stumbling down the stairs* CUT TO: (Tracking LS) *Leah Meadows falling on the floor and getting up to grab Trey Johnson when he manages to throw Rebecca Collins off onto the shoe-rack*
  18. 18. CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON (MS) RUN! RUN! RUN! CUT TO: (Tracking LS) *Trey Johnson and Leah Meadows Running into the other room* FADE TO BLACK: Scene 6 EXT. Trey Johnson and Leah Meadows have run and hid in the games room downstairs from Rebecca Collins who attacked him and the dark figure which they have realised is a woman. They still don’t know where Honey Smith is. The atmosphere is eerie and very tense as the pair wait for to see what’s going to happen next. They are currently sitting in darkness holding on to one another. CUT TO: (MS) *Trey Johnson and Leah Meadows are sitting on a sofa by the window* CUT TO: (Tracking shot of ceiling) *loud banging noises and running footsteps* CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (MS) Trey what was that? I’m so scared right now! CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON (MS) I don’t know but it's really hard to see in here. CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (MS) I know I know. CUT TO:
  19. 19. TREY JOHNSON (Tracking LS) *Trey Johnson getting up from the sofa* CUT TO: (Tracking LS) I’ll be back in a minuet Leah, I'm going to find a torch or something. CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (MS) * panicked* NO! TREY DON’T LEAVE ME PLEASE! *grabs onto Trey’s arm* CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON (Tracking MS) I’ll be right back. CUT TO: (MS) *Trey Johnson leans in to kiss Leah Meadows* CUT TO: (CU) *Trey Johnson letting go of Leah Meadows hand and walking away* CUT TO: (Tracking LS) *Trey johnson slowly finding his way to the kitchen* CUT TO: (CU) *Trey Johnson searching through the draw and finding a torch* CUT TO: (Tracking LS) *Trey Johnson finding his way back into the games room* CUT TO: (LS) *Trey Johnson shines the torch on the sofa area* CUT TO: REBECCA COLLINS (MS) Asmodeus! Asmodeus! CUT TO: HONEY SMITH
  20. 20. (MS) Asmodeus! Asmodeus! CUT TO: (Tracking LS) *He see’s Rebecca Collins, on the right side, and Honey Smith, on the left side, and Leah Meadows in the middle floating above ground as they whisper a name to her* CUT TO: (LS) *Rebecca Collins, Honey Smith and Leah Meadows all sharply look at Trey Johnson* CUT TO: (CU) *Trey Johnson dropping the torch and the 3 girls whispering ‘Asmodeus’ over and over* FADE TO BLACK: Scene 7 CUT TO: (LS) *Trey Johnson running down the hallway towards the door* CUT TO: (LS) *Three girls walking side by side down the hallway getting closer to Trey Johnson still whispering ‘Asmodeus’* CUT TO: (CU) *Trey Johnson trying to open the front door* CUT TO: (MS) *Trey Johnson scared facial expressions* CUT TO: (Tracking LS) *The three girls get closer then Trey Johnson swings open the door and runs to his car* CUT TO: (CU) *Trey Johnson opening car door*
  21. 21. CUT TO: (MS) *Trey Johnson in the car panting* CUT TO: (CU) *Key starting in the ignition* CUT TO: (Tracking LS) *Trey Johnson’s car speeding off and showing the 3 girls and the dark figure standing at the door* CUT TO: (Tracking MS) *Trey Johnson’s car speeding down a forest road* CUT TO: (MS) *Trey Johnson slightly adjusts his mirror and see’s the 3 girls sitting in the back of the car* CUT TO: (Tracking MS) *Trey Johnson turns to look at the road and the dark figure is standing in front of his car. He swerves.* CUT TO BLACK: (ZOOM OUT) *Trey Johnson laying with his face down on the steering wheel with smoke coming from the car and blood running from his face. To the three girls dancing around the car holding hands and laughing* CUT TO: (CU) *The dark figure jumps in front of the camera and screams* FADE TO BLACK: THE END.

×