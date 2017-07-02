Script for horror trailer

Anathema By L . Hodgson H . Mcdonagh S. Elezi 04/05/17
Scene 1 EXT. The weather is warm with the sun out and blue skies. As Trey Johnson is driving on his way to collect his fri...
higher and higher from the drugs which leads to the friends discussing something they can do to have fun and cause a bit o...
*Laughing hysterically* Leah don't tell me u actually believe that crap? CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (LS) Leave her alone man, you...
Scene 2 EXT. The four friends are driving to the abandoned building still playing loud music and all messing about in the ...
(LS) *music fades out quietly as the friends approach the door and proceed to go inside one by one starting with Rebecca C...
CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (OTSS from Honey’s POV) Erm.. actually Honey i think it would be fun to do something like that, i mea...
(Tracking MS) Going round the circle as Rebecca collins does the ritual to call upon the spirits showing each character's ...
TREY JOHNSON (MS) WHAT WHY?! CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (LS) JUST GOOO! NOW! CUT TO: (LS) Honey Smith, Rebecca collins, Leah Mead...
TREY JOHNSON (MS) Yeah let’s get out of here. CUT TO: (CU) Key starting in the ignition. CUT TO: (TLS) Car speeding off an...
TREY JOHNSON (CU of the chat) Who is it? CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (CU of the chat) Nevermind about that now. Just get here as s...
CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (MS) What is this all for Honey? CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (MS) She’s here to help us find out what that th...
CUT TO: (MS) -opposite me. I look up and there she is staring me in the face. I tried to move or scream but i was frozen l...
ELISE JONES (MS) Let go of me! It dont matter about anything i’ve brought here. It won't help any of you now. CUT TO: (Tra...
CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON (MS) I’ve had enough of this! Leah come with me to see what she's doing upstairs then we’re going. Th...
LEAH MEADOWS TREY!! CUT TO: (Tracking LS & MS) *Trey Johnson turns quickly and enters the hallway at the bottom of the sta...
*In the darkness* NO! Leah wait! CUT TO: (LS) *Leah Meadows slowly coming up the stairs* CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (LS) Honey? ...
(Tracking LS) *Trey Johnson and Leah Meadows Running into the other room* FADE TO BLACK: Scene 6 EXT. Trey Johnson and Lea...
(Tracking LS) I’ll be back in a minuet Leah, I'm going to find a torch or something. CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (MS) * panicked*...
(Tracking LS) *He see’s Rebecca Collins, on the right side, and Honey Smith, on the left side, and Leah Meadows in the mid...
CUT TO: (CU) *Key starting in the ignition* CUT TO: (Tracking LS) *Trey Johnson’s car speeding off and showing the 3 girls...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Script for horror trailer

27 views

Published on

This is the first script for the horror trailer.

Published in: Internet
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
27
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Script for horror trailer

  1. 1. Anathema By L . Hodgson H . Mcdonagh S. Elezi 04/05/17
  2. 2. Scene 1 EXT. The weather is warm with the sun out and blue skies. As Trey Johnson is driving on his way to collect his friends Honey Smith, Leah Meadows and Rebecca Collins, as he’s got something planned for them to all go and do. He’s dancing and playing music whilst driving to meet them showing that he’s in a good mood. (MS, OTSS) Emphasises body language and how the main characters are feeling. CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON (MS) Mimicking song lyrics whilst dancing to ‘Mask Off by Future’. CUT TO: (OTSS) From Trey Johnson's point of view of Honey Smith, Leah Meadows and Rebecca Collins standing on the side of the street waiting for his arrival. CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON (TS) Yo, you guys jump in, my cousin just dropped me some of his good shit. CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (MS) What, you mean the *mimics sniffing cocaine* CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON (MS) Yeah so hurry up. CUT TO: (LS) Honey Smith, Leah meadows and Rebecca Collins getting into Trey Johnson's car. FADE TO BLACK: EXT. The weather is now still warm but sunset is approaching and the four friends are parked in a car park playing loud music and sniffing cocaine in Trey Johnson’s car. The mood is very intense with a lot of energy from the characters as they become 04/05/17
  3. 3. higher and higher from the drugs which leads to the friends discussing something they can do to have fun and cause a bit of trouble as they aren’t thinking straight. (Tracking MS) Everyone in the car. Trey Johnson and Leah Meadows in the front seats of the car sniffing a line each and Honey Smith and Rebecca Collins in the back seats laughing and sniffing a line as well. Song playing is ‘Liquid luck by So Loki’. CUT TO: REBECCA COLLINS (MS) * Whilst giggling* Can anyone else not feel their legs or arms or even eyes?! CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (OTSS from Trey Johnson's POV) *Giggling* Trey I dunno what your cousins given her or us but this stuff has got us all messed up. CUT TO: REBECCA COLLINS (MS) Hey, guys ive just had to best idea, you all know that old abandoned place down by the station right? CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (MS) Yeah apparently it's haunted! CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (MS) Come on Honey as if! I heard it's just some old widow who walks around in there because she’s crazy and apparently she murdered her husband and kids in the forest behind and she talks to them in there or summin’. CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON (OTSS from Leah Meadows POV) 04/05/17
  4. 4. *Laughing hysterically* Leah don't tell me u actually believe that crap? CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (LS) Leave her alone man, you're acting like you wouldn't piss yourself if we even suggested that we wanted to go and explore in there. CUT TO: REBECCA COLLINS (MS) Yeah that's kind of what i was gonna say before you all interrupted me! CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON (LS) *Said with sarcastic tone* Yeah you know what Becca that sounds like a great idea. Ill drive us there right now if you’re all in? CUT TO: (Tracking MS) All the friends nodding their heads and agreeing to the idea. CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON (MS) Alright let’s go. CUT TO: (CU) Key turning in the ignition of car. FADE TO BLACK:   04/05/17
  5. 5. Scene 2 EXT. The four friends are driving to the abandoned building still playing loud music and all messing about in the car whilst making jokes. Tracking shot from the car window showing the scenery of the trees in the darkness creating an eerie atmosphere. FADE IN: (Establishing Shot of the building) CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS: (MS) This place is really creepy, everyone sure they still wanna do this yeah? CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON (MS) How about we all have one more line to get rid of any fear we all have and then we’ll be set to go? CUT TO: (Tracking MS) Everyone agreeing and setting up some lines. FADE OUT TO FADE IN: CUT TO: (LS) Trey Johnson and Rebecca Collins giving Honey Smith and Leah Meadows a boost to climb over the gate to the building. *upbeat music will be played to show the characters excitement* CUT TO: (Tracking LS) All four friends running to the building all laughing and messing around. *upbeat music will be played to show the characters excitement* CUT TO: 04/05/17
  6. 6. (LS) *music fades out quietly as the friends approach the door and proceed to go inside one by one starting with Rebecca Collins then Honey Smith Then Trey Johnson who is linked arms with Leah Meadows. CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (LS) This place is really creepy guys! I’m having a bad feeling abou- CUT TO: REBECCA COLLINS (LS) Wait guys look over there on that table, there’s some kind of stones or something. Come look. *picks up stones* CUT TO: (CU) Stones in Rebecca's hands. CUT TO: REBECCA COLLINS (MS) No way! I’ve seen these stones before, there used for summoning spirits and talking to them. My neighbour had some once and she taught me the ritual to do it. I’ve always wanted to try do it guys! Please can we? Please? CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (MS) Becca have you lost your mind what the hells wrong with u? Jesus! CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON (LS) Dont tell me your scared Honey? *giggling* CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (OTSS from Trey’s POV) Trey seriously shut up before you influence her to do something stupid man! Have all of you lost your mind? You agree with me right leah? 04/05/17
  7. 7. CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (OTSS from Honey’s POV) Erm.. actually Honey i think it would be fun to do something like that, i mean who's to say it will even work. Might as well try? CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (MS) *puts hand over face* You know what. Fine. But one thing happens and i'm leaving you guys on a serious level. Got it? CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON (MS) Yeah because you'll be getting anywhere without a car won’t you? You’re so scared over nothing man. Becca just set up everything and let's get this over with before Honey goes into cardiac arrest or something *giggling*. CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (MS) *Gives Trey dirty look* Hilarious. FADE TO BLACK: Scene 3 EXT. Rebecca Collins has set the stones up in a oval shape in the middle of herself, Trey Johnson, Honey smith and Leah Meadows who are all sitting in a circle on the floor holding hands. The lighting is dark and the only light shown is from the candle lights around the stone in the middle of them to create a creepy atmosphere. The mood is tense and the sense of fear is high among the friends. CUT TO: 04/05/17
  8. 8. (Tracking MS) Going round the circle as Rebecca collins does the ritual to call upon the spirits showing each character's facial expressions. CUT TO: REBECCA COLLINS (Tracking MS) You who lived yesterday I’ll call you from my mind to yours, Come back from the shadows into the light And show yourself here. Spirits, give us a sign. We welcome you. CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON (LS) See told you it aint re- CUT TO: (Tracking LS) *loud banging noise* the characters look around confused. (A few seconds later) *candles blow out* (characters scream) CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (TLS in the dark) Someone get their flash quickly!! CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (TLS in the dark) I’ve got mine somewhere here wait wait! CUT TO: (CU) Honey Smith turning on her flash on her phone. (TMS) slowly raising it up toward Trey Johnson sitting in front of her. CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (OTSS facing Trey Johnson) RUN! NOW EVERYONE RUN! CUT TO: 04/05/17
  9. 9. TREY JOHNSON (MS) WHAT WHY?! CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (LS) JUST GOOO! NOW! CUT TO: (LS) Honey Smith, Rebecca collins, Leah Meadows and Trey Johnson running away from the building and into Trey Johnson’s car. CUT TO: (MS) Everyone frantically getting back into the car. Trey Johnson and Leah Meadows in the front seats and Honey Smith and Rebecca Collins in the back seats. CUT TO: (CU) Doors locking on the car. CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON (MS, OTSS) Honey what's wrong with you?! *panting* CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (MS) I saw something. Something bad. *panting* CUT TO: REBECCA COLLINS (MS) Told you it’s real. *panting* CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (OTSS from trey’s POV) Trey I wanna go home right now! *panting* CUT TO: 04/05/17
  10. 10. TREY JOHNSON (MS) Yeah let’s get out of here. CUT TO: (CU) Key starting in the ignition. CUT TO: (TLS) Car speeding off and tracking back to a dark figure standing in the shadows. FADE TO BLACK: Scene 4 EXT. A few days after the night at the abandoned building, the four friends have each individually had some scary experiences happen to them. They make a group chat on whatsapp to arrange meeting up to talk about the strange experiences they’ve had in the past few days. They meet up at Honey Smith’s house. The mood is tense and the weather is dull and cloudy when they turn up to create an atmosphere of fear. CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (CU of the chat) Guys I think I’m going crazy. I keep seeing this dark figure and i feel like it's following me! CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON (CU of the chat) Yeah guys i'm not going to lie, I’ve been seeing that too and it’s starting to creep me out. CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (CU of the chat) Listen, Rebecca’s on her way to mine now. Trey go and pick up leah and both of you make your way here too. I’ve got someone coming round to help us find out what's going on. CUT TO: 04/05/17
  11. 11. TREY JOHNSON (CU of the chat) Who is it? CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (CU of the chat) Nevermind about that now. Just get here as soon as possible. FADE OUT TO FADE IN: EXT. Trey Johnson has just picked up Leah Meadows and driven them both to meet Honey Smith and Rebecca Collins at Honey Smith’s house. CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON (Tracking LS) *knocks on the front door* CUT TO: (OTSS from Honey POV) “What’s going on then?” CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (OTSS from trey POV) “ Guys i'd like you to meet my good friend Elise Jones” CUT TO: (Tracking LS) *Go into living room and see Elise Jones and Rebecca Collins sitting round the table surrounded by incense and reading cards* CUT TO: ELISE JONES (LS) Come in and take a seat. CUT TO: (Tracking MS) *The friends and Elise Jones sitting round the table* CUT TO: (CU) *Elise Jones setting out the reading cards in front of each of them* 04/05/17
  12. 12. CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (MS) What is this all for Honey? CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (MS) She’s here to help us find out what that thing is that’s been following us all. CUT TO: ELISE JONES (MS) Okay, now Trey let’s start with one experience you’ve had please. CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON (Tracking MS) *Hesitating* Erm.. Okay well the other day- CUT TO: ( Flashback of him in his car driving and then he see’s the dark figure in front of his car and he swerves and then there's nothing there.) CUT TO: (MS) *Narrating over the flashback* I was driving a long minding my own business when all of a sudden i see this dark figure in the distance, looked like a woman, and she was just standing there looking at me. As i was getting closer and closer to her she wouldn't move and then she started running toward the car so I to swerve her and as i looked round. She just disappeared. CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (MS) See I also has an experience like that too. I was in my kitchen washing the dishes when I heard a strange singing sound coming from outside the window- CUT TO: (Flashback of the woman at the window when Honey’s washing the dishes) 04/05/17
  13. 13. CUT TO: (MS) -opposite me. I look up and there she is staring me in the face. I tried to move or scream but i was frozen looking her in the face and then she screamed. I dropped to the floor and when i got back up. She was gone too. CUT TO: REBECCA COLLINS (Tracking MS) Well, she left me a present outside my door step and it really creeped me out. I showed it to Honey already but I want the rest of you to see it too. Elise maybe you could tell me what it means? CUT TO: *Rebecca collins leaves to go upstairs* CUT TO: ELISE JONES (Tracking MS) No No No! You lot have gotten yourself into something too dark for me to help you out of! *sighs and looks away* CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (MS) What do you mean Elise? You said you could help us! Please. CUT TO: ELISE JONES (MS) I’m so sorry but this is not something i’ve dealt with for years. I’m out of resources of what can be done. I think it's time i left. *starts to stand up* CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON (LS) *grabs Elise Jones's arm* Wait Elise why do u have to leave so suddenly? You didn't even tell us what was on the cards? CUT TO: 04/05/17
  14. 14. ELISE JONES (MS) Let go of me! It dont matter about anything i’ve brought here. It won't help any of you now. CUT TO: (Tracking LS) *Elise Jones collects her stuff and quickly runs out of the house* FADE TO BLACK: Scene 5 EXT. The three friends left sitting at the table feel very confused and anxious whilst still waiting for Rebecca to come back down stairs as she has taken quite a while. The weather outside is cold and dark as it has approached nighttime. CUT TO: (Tracking MS) *Trey Johnson, Leah Meadows and Honey Smith sitting at the table confused about what's going on* CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON (MS) Honey what the hell was that about? CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (MS) I don’t know but everythings starting to scare me now! I told you we shouldn't have messed about with any of this stuff and now loo- CUT TO: (Tracking shot looking up to ceiling) *loud banging noise* CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (MS) WHAT WAS THAT?! 04/05/17
  15. 15. CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON (MS) I’ve had enough of this! Leah come with me to see what she's doing upstairs then we’re going. This is just getting stupid now. CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (MS) No Trey, Leah don't leave me here alone! CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (MS) You’ll be alright Honey, we're literally going to the bottom of the stairs. Just tidy up the table and we’ll be right back. CUT TO: (Tracking LS) *Trey Johnson and Leah Meadows walk to the bottom of the stairs and start calling Rebecca’s name* CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (MS) Rebecca? Rebecca? CUT TO: (LS) *dark figure runs across landing from upstairs* CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (MS) *frantically* Trey. What was that?! Get Honey we’re all leaving I don't care. CUT TO: (Tracking LS) *Trey Johnson walks into the living room to see that Honey is gone* CUT TO: 04/05/17
  16. 16. LEAH MEADOWS TREY!! CUT TO: (Tracking LS & MS) *Trey Johnson turns quickly and enters the hallway at the bottom of the stairs to see Rebecca Collins crippled ands slowly crawling down the stairs with the lights flickering on and off* CUT TO: (MS) *Trey Johnson and Leah Meadows scared as they watch Rebecca Collins slowly approach the bottom of the stairs* CUT TO: (CU) *Trey Johnson and Leah Meadows try and open the door but it’s locked* LEAH MEADOWS (CU) TREY LOOK OUT! CUT TO: (CU) *Rebecca Collins’s face as she jumps on Trey Johnson* CUT TO: (LS) *Rebecca Collins jumping and attacking Trey Johnson and Leah Meadows screaming trying to help him when the lights cut off* CUT TO: HONEY SMITH *From upstairs* Leah. Leah. Are you there? CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS *In the darkness* Trey, Honey’s here i’m going to get her! CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON 04/05/17
  17. 17. *In the darkness* NO! Leah wait! CUT TO: (LS) *Leah Meadows slowly coming up the stairs* CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (LS) Honey? Honey? Where are you? CUT TO: (Tracking LS) *Leah Meadows turns toward the mirror at the top of the stairs to see a dark figure standing behind her* CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (Tracking MS) Honey? CUT TO: (Tracking MS) *Leah Meadows turns behind her to see the figure is gone* CUT TO: (Tracking LS) *Leah Meadows turning back round to face the mirror and the dark figure is standing right behind her with candle light on the face showing that it’s a woman* CUT TO: (CU) *Leah Meadows screams* CUT TO: (LS from downstairs) *Leah Meadows stumbling down the stairs* CUT TO: (Tracking LS) *Leah Meadows falling on the floor and getting up to grab Trey Johnson when he manages to throw Rebecca Collins off onto the shoe-rack* CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON (MS) RUN! RUN! RUN! CUT TO: 04/05/17
  18. 18. (Tracking LS) *Trey Johnson and Leah Meadows Running into the other room* FADE TO BLACK: Scene 6 EXT. Trey Johnson and Leah Meadows have run and hid in the games room downstairs from Rebecca Collins who attacked him and the dark figure which they have realised is a woman. They still don’t know where Honey Smith is. The atmosphere is eerie and very tense as the pair wait for to see what’s going to happen next. They are currently sitting in darkness holding on to one another. CUT TO: (MS) *Trey Johnson and Leah Meadows are sitting on a sofa by the window* CUT TO: (Tracking shot of ceiling) *loud banging noises and running footsteps* CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (MS) Trey what was that? I’m so scared right now! CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON (MS) I don’t know but it's really hard to see in here. CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (MS) I know I know. CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON (Tracking LS) *Trey Johnson getting up from the sofa* CUT TO: 04/05/17
  19. 19. (Tracking LS) I’ll be back in a minuet Leah, I'm going to find a torch or something. CUT TO: LEAH MEADOWS (MS) * panicked* NO! TREY DON’T LEAVE ME PLEASE! *grabs onto Trey’s arm* CUT TO: TREY JOHNSON (Tracking MS) I’ll be right back. CUT TO: (MS) *Trey Johnson leans in to kiss Leah Meadows* CUT TO: (CU) *Trey Johnson letting go of Leah Meadows hand and walking away* CUT TO: (Tracking LS) *Trey johnson slowly finding his way to the kitchen* CUT TO: (CU) *Trey Johnson searching through the draw and finding a torch* CUT TO: (Tracking LS) *Trey Johnson finding his way back into the games room* CUT TO: (LS) *Trey Johnson shines the torch on the sofa area* CUT TO: REBECCA COLLINS (MS) Asmodeus! Asmodeus! CUT TO: HONEY SMITH (MS) Asmodeus! Asmodeus! CUT TO: 04/05/17
  20. 20. (Tracking LS) *He see’s Rebecca Collins, on the right side, and Honey Smith, on the left side, and Leah Meadows in the middle floating above ground as they whisper a name to her* CUT TO: (LS) *Rebecca Collins, Honey Smith and Leah Meadows all sharply look at Trey Johnson* CUT TO: (CU) *Trey Johnson dropping the torch and the 3 girls whispering ‘Asmodeus’ over and over* FADE TO BLACK: Scene 7 CUT TO: (LS) *Trey Johnson running down the hallway towards the door* CUT TO: (LS) *Three girls walking side by side down the hallway getting closer to Trey Johnson still whispering ‘Asmodeus’* CUT TO: (CU) *Trey Johnson trying to open the front door* CUT TO: (MS) *Trey Johnson scared facial expressions* CUT TO: (Tracking LS) *The three girls get closer then Trey Johnson swings open the door and runs to his car* CUT TO: (CU) *Trey Johnson opening car door* CUT TO: (MS) *Trey Johnson in the car panting* 04/05/17
  21. 21. CUT TO: (CU) *Key starting in the ignition* CUT TO: (Tracking LS) *Trey Johnson’s car speeding off and showing the 3 girls and the dark figure standing at the door* CUT TO: (Tracking MS) *Trey Johnson’s car speeding down a forest road* CUT TO: (MS) *Trey Johnson slightly adjusts his mirror and see’s the 3 girls sitting in the back of the car* CUT TO: (Tracking MS) *Trey Johnson turns to look at the road and the dark figure is standing in front of his car. He swerves.* CUT TO BLACK: (ZOOM OUT) *Trey Johnson laying with his face down on the steering wheel with smoke coming from the car and blood running from his face. To the three girls dancing around the car holding hands and laughing* CUT TO: (CU) *The dark figure jumps in front of the camera and screams* FADE TO BLACK: ​THE END. 04/05/17

×