Granulomas in Dermatology.pdf

Apr. 14, 2023
Granulomas in Dermatology.pdf

Apr. 14, 2023
Granulomas in Dermatology

Granulomas in Dermatology

Granulomas in Dermatology.pdf

  1. 1. GRANULOMAS IN DERMATOLOGY Presenter - Dr. Maria Ansari Moderator - Dr. Girish P. N.
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION CLASSIFICATION HISTOPATHOLOGY OF EACH TYPE APPROACH TO GRANULOMAS CONCLUSION
  3. 3. Granulomatous reaction pattern ● Discrete collection of macrophages or its derivatives with variable number of admixed inﬂammatory cells. ● Response to insoluble, nondegradable, or slowly released antigens. ● Eﬀectively “walls oﬀ” the oﬀending agent.
  4. 4. COMPONENTS OF A GRANULOMA
  5. 5. Deﬁnitions • Histiocyte: Tissue macrophage, has a large, ovoid, pale nucleus(can be eccentric and indented) The nucleolus usually is distinct, small, and can be single or multiple • Cytoplasm may be abundant but is indistinct
  6. 6. • Epithelioid histiocyte: Activated histiocyte with abundant eosinophilic granular cytoplasm and poorly deﬁned cell borders
  7. 7. • Multinucleated histiocyte: >1 nucleus • Langhans,Touton,and Foreign body
  8. 8. ● Masses of epithelioid cells (Pale pink cells with indistinct margins and vesicular nuclei) ● Langhans giant cells ● With cuﬀ of lymphocytes-Tuberculoid ● Without cuﬀ of lymphocytes-Sarcoidal Epitheloid cell granuloma
  9. 9. Mixed Cell Granulomas Mixed cell inﬁltrate of lymphocytes, plasma cells, eosinophils, macrophages, giant cells and polymorphs.
  10. 10. XANTHOGRANULOMA ● Foam cells mixed inﬁltrate of plasma cells, lymphocytes, eosinophils. ● Touton Giant cells
  11. 11. Palisading(necrobiotic) Granulomas Palisaded (“necrobiotic”) granulomas – comprised of epithelioid histiocytes aligned as a rim around a central area of degenerated collagen ("necrobiosis").
  12. 12. EPITHELIOID CELL 1. Tuberculoid a) With necrosis-Cut. TB, Lupus Miliaris Disseminatus et Faciei, Gumma b) Without necrosis Tuberculoid leprosy, Cut. Leishmaniasis(CL), Late Syphilis, Sporotrichosis; FB granuloma, Rosacea 2. Sarcoid Infective: Syphilis, Fungal granulomas, Non-infective: Sarcoidosis, Foreign body granuloma, Few lymphomas
  13. 13. MACROPHAGE GRANULOMAS 1. Diffuse macrophage infiltrations Cut Leishmaniasis, LL 2. Suppurative/ Mixed cell Infective:Fungal, Atypical MB, CL, Botryomycosis, Cat scratch dis., LGV, Malakoplakia; Non-infective: Follicular occlusion, Pyoderma Gangrenosum, FB(suture), Halogenodermas 3. Xanthogranulomas Infective: LL Non-infective: Juvenile xanthogranuloma, Necrobiotic xanthogranuloma, Reticulohistiocytic granuloma
  14. 14. PALISADING GRANULOMAS (necrobiotic) MISC. 1. Granuloma annulare 2. Necrobiosis lipoidica 3. Rheumatoid nodule 4. Palisading granulomatous neutrophilic dermatitis 5. Syphilis 6. FB 1. With Vasculitis: Wegener’s granulomatosis Allergic granuloma of Churg Strauss Takayasu disease 2. Elastolytic Granuloma 3. Granulomatous Mycosis Fungoides
  15. 15. Epitheloid cell granuloma
  16. 16. Tuberculosis Collection of epithelioid cells, surrounded by a mantle of lymphocytes
  17. 17. Sarcoid -naked granuloma Nodular collections of epithelioid cells without a mantle of lymphocytes.
  18. 18. COMMON EPITHELOID GRANULOMAS
  19. 19. Cutaneous TB
  20. 20. Lupus vulgaris ● Epidermis: Atrophy or hypertrophy. ● Dermis(upper dermis): Tuberculoid granulomas - epithelioid cells and giant cells(LC,FB), lymphocytes ● Caseation necrosis-slight or absent ● Granulomas cause destruction of ● Appendages,fibrosis, scarring.
  21. 21. Tuberculosis Verrucosa Cutis (TBVC) • Epidermis: hyperplasia with marked hyperkeratosis, acanthosis, papillomatosis, elongated rete ridges. • Mixed lymphohistiocytic infiltrate with an occasional sprinkling of neutrophils • Abscess, tuberculoid granulomas are usually present(40% cases)
  22. 22. Tuberculids Papulonecrotic- Wedge shaped necrosis in the epidermis and upper dermis, Vasculitic picture, Granuloma formation-poor. Lichen Scrofulosorum- small epithelioid granulomas adjacent to hair follicles. Erythema Induratum- Nodular vasculitis Vasculitis, panniculitis and tuberculoid granuloma.
  23. 23. Lichen Scrofulosorum- small epithelioid granulomas adjacent to hair follicles.
  24. 24. Leprosy ● Spectrum of manifestations ● Hallmark- Involvement of appendages, nerve, arrector pilorum ● Granulomas
  25. 25. TT 1.Normal Epidermis 2.Inﬂammatory inﬁltrate involving Grenz zone 3. Well formed tuberculoid granulomas, with Langhan's giant cells 4. The granulomas are characteristically oval in shape, located around appendages, and nerves 4. Thickened nerve twigs, inﬁltrated by granuloma, lymphocytes
  26. 26. BT 1. Normal epidermis 2. Grenz zone + 3. Granulomas, with epithelioid cells, foreign body giant cells. Number of lymphocytes is less in number than that in tuberculoid leprosy. 4. Thickened nerve twigs, inﬁltrated by granuloma /lymphocytes
  27. 27. BB Diﬀuse epitheloid cell granuloma Lymphocytes are scanty No Langhans giant cells Diﬃcult to diagnose histologically. Hence, not discussed.
  28. 28. BL ● Grenz zone + ● Activation of macrophages to form poorly to moderately deﬁned granulomas. ● Diﬀuse inﬁltrate. ● Foreign body giant cells.
  29. 29. LL ● Grenz zone + ● Mild-to-moderate, superﬁcial and deep, perivascular and periadnexal inﬁltrate of foamy histiocytes ● Inﬁltrate may cause destruction of cutaneous appendages and extends into subcutaneous fat ● Perineural ﬁbroblast proliferation, forming an “onion skin” in cross section, is typical ● No macrophage activation to form epithelioid cell granulomas.
  30. 30. Indeterminate Leprosy Mild lymphocytic and macrophage accumulation around NVB, superﬁcial and deep dermal vessels, sweat glands, and arrector pili muscle. Focal lymphocytic invasion into the lower epidermis and into dermal nerves may be observed No formed epithelioid cell granulomas Schwann cell hyperplasia+/-
  31. 31. Type 1 Reaction Edema within and about granulomas and proliferation of ﬁbrocytes in dermis In upgrading reactions, granuloma becomes more epithelioid and activated, and Langhans giant cells are larger May have ﬁbrinoid necrosis within granulomas and dermal nerves In downgrading reactions, necrosis is much less common, and over time the density of bacilli increases
  32. 32. ENL ● Foci of acute inﬂam. superimposed on chronic multibacillary leprosy ● Polymorph neutrophils + ● Foamy macrophages containing fragmented bacilli are usual ● Necrotizing vasculitis aﬀecting arterioles, venules, and capillaries occurs in some cases of ENL
  33. 33. SARCOIDOSIS ● Circumscribed collection of epithelioid granulomas without caseation and peripheral rim of lymphocytes ● Asteroid bodies-Star shaped eosinophilic bodies(trapped collagen within cells) ● Schaumann bodies- Calciﬁed oval laminated bodies derived from lysosomes.
  34. 34. Mixed Cell Granulomas
  35. 35. LEISHMANIASIS ● Dense mixed dermal inﬂammatory inﬁltrate histiocytes, lymphocytes, and plasma cells ● Giant cells and eosinophils+/- ● Neutrophils noted once ulceration has occurred ● Parasitized histiocytes+ ● Early lesions-acanthosis or atrophy ● Later lesions-ulceration and pseudoepitheliomatous hyperplasia ● LD bodies seen inside macrophages.
  36. 36. Foreign body granuloma ● Histiocytes, FB giant cells, lymphocytes surrounding foreign body ● Foreign material within macrophages and giant cells ● Silica- sarcoidal granuloma, birefringent. ● Zirconium- sarcoid granuloma,not birefringent. ● Tattoo- FB or Tuberculoid granuloma ● Others- Silk,nylon sutures,wood, talc, surgical glove starch powder and sea urchin spines.
  37. 37. JUVENILE XANTHOGRANULOMA ● Foam cells with mixed cell inﬁltrate of plasma cells, lymphocytes, polymorphs, eosinophils. ● Touton Giant Cells - wreath of nucleus.
  38. 38. Palisading/Necrobiotic granuloma
  39. 39. GRANULOMAANNULARE ● Epidermis- Normal/ Parakeratosis ● Dermis- Ring shaped areas of necrobiosis (pale), surrounded by palisading histiocytes ● Eosinophils in large numbers ● Increased mucin - hallmark ● Changes limited to upper and mid dermis
  40. 40. RHEUMATOID NODULE ● Subcutis & deep dermis ● Fibrinoid degeneration of collagen surrounded by histiocytes ● Nuclear fragments and basophilic material are often present ● Mucin is almost always minimal or absent ● FB giant cells + ● Proliferation of blood vessels associated with ﬁbrosis.
  41. 41. Necrobiosis lipoidica ● Epidermis- normal, atrophic. ● Dermis- Horizontal shelf like areas of necrobiosis, vertically alternating with cellular areas. ● Inﬁltrate-Histiocytes, plasma cells, lymphocytes, FB giant cells(Granuloma disciformis of Meissner) ● Inﬁltrate extending to subcutis - panniculitis. ● Vasculitis+/- ● Sclerosis+
  42. 42. COMMON PALISADING GRANULOMAS
  43. 43. APPROACH TO GRANULOMAS
  44. 44. MACROPHAGE GRANULOMA EPITHELIOID PALISADING
  45. 45. EPITHELOID GRANULOMA TUBERCULOID (with lymphocyte cuff) SARCOIDAL (No lymphocyte cuff) NON INFECTIVE SARCOIDOSIS FOREIGN BODY- ZIRCONIUM, SILICON INFECTIVE SYPHILIS FUNGAL GRANULOMAS TUBERCULOID GRANULOMA without necrosis TUBERCULOID GRANULOMA with necrosis INFECTIVE Tuberculoid Leprosy Cut. TB NON INFECTIVE Lupus miliaris Disseminatus et faciei INFECTIVE Cut. TB NON INFECTIVE Foreign body granuloma Zirconium, silicon, aluminium
  46. 46. MACROPHAGE GRANULOMA MIXED GRANULOMA DIFFUSE MACROPHAGE INFILTRATION LD BODIES CUT. LEISHMANISIS M. LEPRAE LL INFECTIVE FUNGAL ATYPICAL MYCOBACTERIAL CUT. LEISHMANISIS NON-INFECTIVE FOREIGN BODY GRANULOMA PYODERMA GANGRENOSUM XANTHOGRANULOMA TOUTON GIANT CELL RETICULO HISTOGRANUL OMA
  47. 47. PALISADING GRANULOMA WITH NUCLEAR DUST AND NEUTROPHILS PALISADING GRANULOMATOUS NEUTROPHILIC DERMATITIS SUBCUTANEOUS NECROBIOSIS RHEUMATOID NODULE PLATE- LIKE NECROBIOSIS NECROBIOSIS LIPOIDICA RING SHAPED NECROBIOSIS GRANULOMA ANNULARE
  48. 48. CONCLUSION Granulomas of the skin may sometimes resolve on their or may lead to complications such as: * Persistence or worsening of symptoms * Interference with normal function * Damage to surrounding tissue leading to scarring. * Complications from underlying condition: an untreated infection could spread to other areas of the body
  49. 49. References Lever’s Histopathology of Skin IADVL Textbook of Dermatology Bolognia Textbook of Dermatology Fundamentals of Pathology of Skin
  50. 50. Thank you

