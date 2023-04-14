Granulomas in Dermatology.pdf

1.
GRANULOMAS IN
DERMATOLOGY
Presenter - Dr. Maria Ansari
Moderator - Dr. Girish P. N.
2.
INTRODUCTION
CLASSIFICATION
HISTOPATHOLOGY OF EACH TYPE
APPROACH TO GRANULOMAS
CONCLUSION
3.
Granulomatous reaction pattern
● Discrete collection of macrophages or its derivatives with variable
number of admixed inﬂammatory cells.
● Response to insoluble, nondegradable, or slowly released antigens.
● Eﬀectively “walls oﬀ” the oﬀending agent.
5.
Deﬁnitions
• Histiocyte: Tissue macrophage, has
a large, ovoid, pale nucleus(can be
eccentric and indented) The nucleolus
usually is distinct, small, and can be
single or multiple
• Cytoplasm may be abundant but is
indistinct
6.
• Epithelioid histiocyte:
Activated histiocyte with abundant
eosinophilic granular cytoplasm and
poorly deﬁned cell borders
7.
• Multinucleated histiocyte: >1 nucleus
• Langhans,Touton,and Foreign body
8.
● Masses of epithelioid cells (Pale pink
cells with indistinct margins and
vesicular nuclei)
● Langhans giant cells
● With cuﬀ of
lymphocytes-Tuberculoid
● Without cuﬀ of
lymphocytes-Sarcoidal
Epitheloid cell granuloma
9.
Mixed Cell Granulomas
Mixed cell inﬁltrate of lymphocytes, plasma cells, eosinophils,
macrophages, giant cells and polymorphs.
20.
Lupus vulgaris
● Epidermis: Atrophy or hypertrophy.
● Dermis(upper dermis): Tuberculoid
granulomas - epithelioid cells and
giant cells(LC,FB), lymphocytes
● Caseation necrosis-slight or
absent
● Granulomas cause destruction of
● Appendages,fibrosis, scarring.
21.
Tuberculosis Verrucosa Cutis
(TBVC)
• Epidermis: hyperplasia with marked
hyperkeratosis, acanthosis, papillomatosis,
elongated rete ridges.
• Mixed lymphohistiocytic infiltrate with an
occasional sprinkling of neutrophils
• Abscess, tuberculoid granulomas are usually
present(40% cases)
22.
Tuberculids
Papulonecrotic-
Wedge shaped necrosis in the epidermis and
upper dermis,
Vasculitic picture,
Granuloma formation-poor.
Lichen Scrofulosorum- small epithelioid
granulomas adjacent to hair follicles.
Erythema Induratum- Nodular vasculitis
Vasculitis, panniculitis and tuberculoid granuloma.
23.
Lichen Scrofulosorum-
small epithelioid granulomas
adjacent to hair follicles.
24.
Leprosy
● Spectrum of manifestations
● Hallmark- Involvement of appendages,
nerve, arrector pilorum
● Granulomas
25.
TT
1.Normal Epidermis
2.Inﬂammatory inﬁltrate involving Grenz zone
3. Well formed tuberculoid granulomas, with
Langhan's giant cells
4. The granulomas are characteristically oval in
shape, located around appendages, and nerves
4. Thickened nerve twigs, inﬁltrated by
granuloma, lymphocytes
26.
BT
1. Normal epidermis
2. Grenz zone +
3. Granulomas, with epithelioid cells,
foreign body giant cells. Number of
lymphocytes is less in number than
that in tuberculoid leprosy.
4. Thickened nerve twigs, inﬁltrated by
granuloma /lymphocytes
27.
BB
Diﬀuse epitheloid cell granuloma
Lymphocytes are scanty
No Langhans giant cells
Diﬃcult to diagnose histologically. Hence, not discussed.
28.
BL
● Grenz zone +
● Activation of macrophages to form poorly
to moderately deﬁned granulomas.
● Diﬀuse inﬁltrate.
● Foreign body giant cells.
29.
LL
● Grenz zone +
● Mild-to-moderate, superﬁcial and deep,
perivascular and periadnexal inﬁltrate of
foamy histiocytes
● Inﬁltrate may cause destruction of
cutaneous appendages and extends into
subcutaneous fat
● Perineural ﬁbroblast proliferation, forming
an “onion skin” in cross section, is typical
● No macrophage activation to form
epithelioid cell granulomas.
30.
Indeterminate Leprosy
Mild lymphocytic and macrophage accumulation
around NVB, superﬁcial and deep dermal vessels,
sweat glands, and arrector pili muscle.
Focal lymphocytic invasion into the lower epidermis
and into dermal nerves may be observed
No formed epithelioid cell granulomas
Schwann cell hyperplasia+/-
31.
Type 1 Reaction
Edema within and about granulomas and
proliferation of ﬁbrocytes in dermis
In upgrading reactions, granuloma becomes
more epithelioid and activated, and
Langhans giant cells are larger
May have ﬁbrinoid necrosis within
granulomas and dermal nerves
In downgrading reactions, necrosis is much
less common, and over time the density of
bacilli increases
32.
ENL
● Foci of acute inﬂam. superimposed
on chronic multibacillary leprosy
● Polymorph neutrophils +
● Foamy macrophages containing
fragmented bacilli are usual
● Necrotizing vasculitis aﬀecting
arterioles, venules, and capillaries
occurs in some cases of ENL
33.
SARCOIDOSIS
● Circumscribed collection of
epithelioid granulomas without
caseation and peripheral rim of
lymphocytes
● Asteroid bodies-Star shaped
eosinophilic bodies(trapped
collagen within cells)
● Schaumann bodies- Calciﬁed oval
laminated bodies derived from
lysosomes.
35.
LEISHMANIASIS
● Dense mixed dermal inﬂammatory
inﬁltrate histiocytes, lymphocytes,
and plasma cells
● Giant cells and eosinophils+/-
● Neutrophils noted once ulceration
has occurred
● Parasitized histiocytes+
● Early lesions-acanthosis or atrophy
● Later lesions-ulceration and
pseudoepitheliomatous hyperplasia
● LD bodies seen inside macrophages.
36.
Foreign body granuloma
● Histiocytes, FB giant cells, lymphocytes
surrounding foreign body
● Foreign material within macrophages
and giant cells
● Silica- sarcoidal granuloma, birefringent.
● Zirconium- sarcoid granuloma,not
birefringent.
● Tattoo- FB or Tuberculoid granuloma
● Others- Silk,nylon sutures,wood, talc,
surgical glove starch powder and sea
urchin spines.
37.
JUVENILE XANTHOGRANULOMA
● Foam cells with mixed cell inﬁltrate of
plasma cells, lymphocytes,
polymorphs, eosinophils.
● Touton Giant Cells - wreath of nucleus.
39.
GRANULOMAANNULARE
● Epidermis- Normal/ Parakeratosis
● Dermis- Ring shaped areas of
necrobiosis (pale), surrounded by
palisading histiocytes
● Eosinophils in large numbers
● Increased mucin - hallmark
● Changes limited to upper and mid
dermis
40.
RHEUMATOID NODULE
● Subcutis & deep dermis
● Fibrinoid degeneration of collagen
surrounded by histiocytes
● Nuclear fragments and basophilic
material are often present
● Mucin is almost always minimal or
absent
● FB giant cells +
● Proliferation of blood vessels
associated with ﬁbrosis.
41.
Necrobiosis lipoidica
● Epidermis- normal, atrophic.
● Dermis- Horizontal shelf like areas of
necrobiosis, vertically alternating with
cellular areas.
● Inﬁltrate-Histiocytes, plasma cells,
lymphocytes, FB giant cells(Granuloma
disciformis of Meissner)
● Inﬁltrate extending to subcutis -
panniculitis.
● Vasculitis+/-
● Sclerosis+
47.
PALISADING
GRANULOMA
WITH NUCLEAR DUST AND
NEUTROPHILS
PALISADING
GRANULOMATOUS
NEUTROPHILIC
DERMATITIS
SUBCUTANEOUS
NECROBIOSIS
RHEUMATOID NODULE
PLATE- LIKE NECROBIOSIS
NECROBIOSIS LIPOIDICA
RING SHAPED NECROBIOSIS
GRANULOMA ANNULARE
48.
CONCLUSION
Granulomas of the skin may sometimes resolve on their or may lead to
complications such as:
* Persistence or worsening of symptoms
* Interference with normal function
* Damage to surrounding tissue leading to scarring.
* Complications from underlying condition: an untreated infection could spread to
other areas of the body
49.
References
Lever’s Histopathology of Skin
IADVL Textbook of Dermatology
Bolognia Textbook of Dermatology
Fundamentals of Pathology of Skin