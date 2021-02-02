Ns3 unit 4 circulatory system

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CIRCULATORY SYSTEM
The circulatory system is like a transport system.
It carries nutrients and oxygen around the body.
The circulatory system is made up by the heart, blood and blood vessels. heart blood blood vessels
The blood is a red liquid that goes around the body.
The blood picks up nutrients and oxygen and drops off carbon dioxide and waste products. carbon dioxide waste products
The heart is a muscle the size of your fist.
The heart pumps blood to every part of the body.
Presentation about the circulatory system.

