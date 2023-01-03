Marketing Plan C0-Branding

NAWAEM - ELSHAMADAN

The problems experienced by famous chocolate brands, which have become expensive for many consumers, have revived the alternatives that local factories have tried to offer at a lower cost to take advantage of the sudden support provided by the pound float.



Food factories in Egypt have launched cocoa and chocolate products similar in shape to imported products whose prices have doubled under the weight of V.A.T., the liberalization of the pound, and increased customs duties.

Many companies in the chocolate industry are preparing to inject new investments into the market during the coming period as the economy recovers following the crises of the last two years.

Implications of SWOT Analysis



