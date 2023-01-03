Successfully reported this slideshow.
Marketing Plan C0-Branding

Jan. 03, 2023
Marketing Plan CO-BRANDING Arab Academy of Science & Technology MBA Supervision Lamees El-Ghazoly
4 Executive Summary 5 Introduction 6 Situational analysis 7 Main Target Markets 8 Organization assets and skills 9 Market ...
INDEX 27 Product Development Strategy 28 Marketing mix strategies & tactics ( Production Lines)- 4Ps 29 Price - 4Ps 30 Pla...
Marketing Plan C0-Branding

Jan. 03, 2023
Marketing

NAWAEM - ELSHAMADAN
The problems experienced by famous chocolate brands, which have become expensive for many consumers, have revived the alternatives that local factories have tried to offer at a lower cost to take advantage of the sudden support provided by the pound float.

Food factories in Egypt have launched cocoa and chocolate products similar in shape to imported products whose prices have doubled under the weight of V.A.T., the liberalization of the pound, and increased customs duties.
Many companies in the chocolate industry are preparing to inject new investments into the market during the coming period as the economy recovers following the crises of the last two years.
Implications of SWOT Analysis

NAWAEM - ELSHAMADAN
Marketing
Marketing Plan C0-Branding

  1. 1. Marketing Plan CO-BRANDING Arab Academy of Science & Technology MBA Supervision Lamees El-Ghazoly
  2. 2. 4 Executive Summary 5 Introduction 6 Situational analysis 7 Main Target Markets 8 Organization assets and skills 9 Market analysis 9 Business environment analysis 10 Political/ Legal Environments 10 Economic environment INDEX 11 Egypt - GDP Data 12 Current and forecasted economic growth 13 Social & cultural environment 3 Technological environment 14 Demographic environment 15 Natural environment 15 Physical environment 15 Nature of demand and size of demand 16 Competitor analysis 17 Quantitative Assessment of the SWOT matrix 18 SWOT Analysis 18 Implication of the SWOT Matrix 21 Strategies- Corporate strategy 23 Objectives 24 Co-Branding Partner (Corona) Company Overview 25 Main Products 25 Situational analysis 25 Organization assets and skills 26 Recommended marketing strategy
  3. 3. INDEX 27 Product Development Strategy 28 Marketing mix strategies & tactics ( Production Lines)- 4Ps 29 Price - 4Ps 30 Place-Distribution, Promotion 31 Value Proposition 32-33 Segmentation 34 Targeting 35 Planning Budget 36 Implementation and Control 37 Engagement programme to enhance Brand Awareness. 38 References
  4. 4. The problems experienced by famous chocolate brands, which have become expensive for many consumers, have revived the alternatives that local factories have tried to offer at a lower cost to take advantage of the sudden support provided by the pound float. Food factories in Egypt have launched cocoa and chocolate products similar in shape to imported products whose prices have doubled under the weight of V.A.T., the liberalization of the pound, and increased customs duties. Many companies in the chocolate industry are preparing to inject new investments into the market during the coming period as the economy recovers following the crises of the last two years. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
  5. 5. Sector: Food and Beverages Industry: Chocolate & Snaks confectionery Business Type: Manufacturer Key Customer Market: B2C In 1978, El Kowery family established a company named "ElSHAMADAN Co. For Food Industries S.A.E" Owned by Mr Taher EL Kowery & brothers, Located in Dekheila, Alexandria, Egypt, over 16000 sq.m, producing Wafers, Biscuits & Chocolates. OVERSEAS FOR FOOD PRODUCTS S.A.E, is a sister company that Mergers Of Elshamadan Company For Food Industries located on 6th of October City, Cairo, Egypt, covering an area of 28000 sq.m. It started its activities in October 1992 in sugar & tea packing. In 1995, it added new lines for the production of Cakes. It is considered one of the four most enormous cake-producing companies in Egypt & the Middle East, with a capital of more than milliard E.G.P. In a bid to restore its laurels, El Shamadan, best known for its wafers in the 1990s, introduced a new product named Pure, which was marketed as a substitute for the imported Kitkat produced by Nestle. 1. Introduction ELSHAMADAN Mission: The is no mission mentioned on the website or any social media platforms Core Brand Power Familiarity and Favorability. ELSHAMADAN Company Overview Arab Academy for Science and Technology Marketing Management MBA
  6. 6. Main Products They produce about 60 products, including wafers, Biscuits, Cakes, and Chocolate. WAFERS' PRODUCTS Katakito, ElShabah, crispy wafer filled with chocolate, Tasaly, crispy wafer filled with chocolate BISCUIT Nawaem Plain sweet soft biscuit, Hanawi, Orangita, and Nero. CHOCOLATE Katakito with chocolate, Natural chocolate filled with biscuits & chocolate cream CAKE Uno cake filled & coated with chocolate, Rolly cake, Great cake rolle filled & coated with chocolate. 2. Situational analysis Arab Academy for Science and Technology Marketing Management MBA
  7. 7. MAIN TARGET MARKETS Differentiated marketing Demographic segment Age and Income: 5-35 with Average- Low income Psychographic The 25 years old and above exploit Nostalgia Geographic Domestically, focus on Delta, Cairo, and Giza International, Africa and Middle East Purchase situation Purchasing approach due to affordable average taste Market positioning Positioning by the price strategy offers a snack with good taste and a low price. 2.1 Organization analysis Legal Form Joint Stock Legal Sector Private Law 159 Authorized Capital 100000000 EGP CEO Mostafa Taher El-Koueri Main shareholders/Owners Mr. Mohamed El Kowery Corporate Capital 60,000,000 EGP Departments and their relationships Sales Dep, Production Dep, Operation Number of employees Above 2000 employee Arab Academy for Science and Technology Marketing Management MBA The company's degree of Urbanization is around 40-50% as they are most of the time targeting the delta region, according to the affordable prices that people in this area can pay.
  8. 8. Competitive advantage comes from the brand name and the company's production capability, with 4 factories reinforcing mass production at low cost and distribution efficiency (Production Concept). El-Shamadan's human marketing resources contribute to the sales department. They are working together under one department. That explains why the company does not appear in Media or create advertising campaigns. Relied on its profits from sales as a measure of its performance. The company relied on its prosperity at a time when there were not many competitors in the market during that period. The company relied on its name in the past and focused on producing in large quantities at a low price to target markets with strong demand for products through price comparison to meet their needs. The organization's market research capabilities reflect the infection of Market Myopia by focusing on its product that loses sight of underlying customer needs and the rapid change in the external environment. Relationships with suppliers It is a good relationship, given the name of the company and the presence of long-term suppliers with some of them. Relationships with distributors are good, especially with targeted areas like the Delta region. 2018. 2.2 Organization’s assets and skills Arab Academy for Science and Technology Marketing Management MBA Relationship with Media rare appearance. ELSHAMADAN was back in the 80s, one of the best, as Mr Tahir El- Koueri was supervising himself the TV Ads and campaigns done with almost all the popular people at this time. But by relying on the strength of their brand, they stopped promoting themselves through TV, Radio, Banners and anything related to media. The most recent appearance on the Media was an interview with Isaad Younis in her famous program “Sahebat Al-Saada”, by going back to nostalgic products and encouraging people to start buying again goods that are “Made in Egypt”. And this was on February 6th,
  9. 9. According to a recent study by T.N.S. Media Intelligence, the Middle East is one of the ten largest confectionery markets in the world. The region's confectionery market, which has grown by 15 % over the last three years, is currently valued at $113 billion. The key players maintained their leadership by focusing on heavy discounting and in-store promotions throughout the year, mainly in supermarkets and hypermarkets. Retail constant value sales (2022 prices) of chocolate confectionery rose for the second year in 2022, as illustrated in Exhibit 1. However, this increase was driven by a price rise amid a marginal decline in retail sales volume. This rise in pricing was caused by the rising cost of key raw materials (sugar and palm oil) and energy. Companies are moving towards export expansion and targeting high- income segments to save sales. National companies allocate 50% of their production to the domestic market. The E-commerce market sub-segment Confectionery & Snacks covers digital sales of sweets. 2.3.1 Business environment analysis Chocolate & Snacks Confectionery in Egypt Relationship with key customers is Basic Relationships that a company with many low-margin customers often uses. They started focusing on the relationship with the wholesalers like Carrefour, spinneys and so on, under the supervision of Mohammed Tahir El- Koueri as these kinds of markets have a huge amount of people entering every day. And this for sure affected their sales well. Arab Academy for Science and Technology Marketing Management MBA 2.3 Market analysis
  10. 10. Exhibit 1 The Government's sharp reforms over the past year and a half, such as the application of the Value Added Tax (V.A.T.) and the liberalization of the value of the pound, have left an impact on the consumers of this commodity, which reflects on sales that went down for many producers. Foreign trade regulations raised customs duties on many imported goods, including chocolate, which is now liable to 40% customs, up from 20%, except imports from the European Union, which fall under 13% customs and 17% for Turkey. Egyptian Food Safety Authority rules 2.3.1.1 Political/legal environments Arab Academy for Science and Technology Marketing Management MBA G.D.P. from Manufacturing in Egypt decreased to 142232.80 EGP Million, as Exhibit 2 illustrates, in the second quarter of 2022 from 175245.10 EGP Million in the first quarter of 2022. source: Ministry Of Planning, Egypt. The unemployment rate in Egypt increased by 0.2 percentage points in 2021 compared to the previous year. In total, the unemployment rate amounted to 9.33 % in 2021. Over the observed period, the unemployment rate has been subject to fluctuation 2.3.1.2 Economic environment
  11. 11. Egypt- GDP Data Population size Joint 104.14 Millions of People 2022 Projected Real G.D.P. (% Change) 6.6 2022 Projected Consumer Prices (% Change) 8.5 The inflation rate, average consumer prices (Annual percentage change) 8.5% Unemployment rate (Percent) 7.3% Exhibit 2 Arab Academy for Science and Technology Marketing Management MBA Egypt Inflation Rate Highest in 4 Years
  12. 12. The Middle East & Africa confectionery market is forecasted to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025). With a recovery in economic growth and appreciation of the local currency following the recession and severe depreciation in 2016, the chocolate market witnessed significant value growth in 2017 in central African countries, such as Nigeria and South Africa. Currency exchange problems Egypt needs help exporting to west African countries due to the high shipping costs and the absence of direct export lines. Africa exports cocoa beans to European countries to be ground for cocoa extraction. Egypt has only one factory to grind cocoa, but the high costs shrunk the factory's production. Total floatation of the currency The devaluation of the local currency has enormously reduced Egyptians' purchasing power; consumers have started to cut their budget for non-basic goods. Domestic production of confectionery is expected to grow over the following years, also driven by the Government's "Made in Egypt" program to cut consumer expenditure on imported products. Exhibit 3 shows the Balance trade deficit in 2022. Current and forecasted economic growth Other relevant indicators Arab Academy for Science and Technology Marketing Management MBA Exhibit 3
  13. 13. There is a general increase in snacking since consumers in Egypt are eating more confectionery as an emotional release from the worries and frustrations of the recent uprising Many local consumers are more price sensitive changes in demographics and customer values Rising modernization and a hectic lifestyle balancing professional & personal life are a few of the significant attributes triggering the demand for convenience snacks in the everyday diet as they prefer having easy-to-cook and quick-to-eat food commodities. Also, snack bars are commonly perceived as a healthier alternative confectionery food, and due to their product variation, in terms of the different nutrition, such as proteins, low carb, and low sugar, these product has been highly preferred among new generations. Time spent watching television and reading newspapers has declined The change in lifestyle toward more healthy. Consumers are seeking more innovative varieties of products every year The majority of Egyptian consumers are very price sensitive, to the detriment of quality, and are likely to opt for promotions like "buy 3 and get 1 free Less shopping in malls, more shopping from home 2.3.1.3 Social & cultural environment Arab Academy for Science and Technology Marketing Management MBA The technology generates more-extensive research, greater accuracy in manufacturing, more-effective methods for tracking issues, and faster Processes for development concerning Distribution. Technology has provided Opportunities for environmentally friendly packaging while increasing safety Mechanisms to prevent tampering. Convenience drives the online sales of ready-to-eat snacks, with snack foods being one of the top food categories purchased through e-commerce channels such as Amazon, Instashop and Souq.com. 5G expansion will open new opportunities in the field of marketing communication. It will bring down the cost of doing business, provide the technology platform to build new products in the Food Processing industry, and provide faster consumer access. 2.3.1.4 Technological environment
  14. 14. Arab Academy for Science and Technology Marketing Management MBA Develop new processes and procedures in the Food Processing industry using technology such as automation using artificial intelligence, real-time transportation and product tracking, 3D modelling for concept development and new products pilot testing etc. Egypt has been ranked 65th within the group of 174 countries we follow in terms of interest rate on the rate of natural increase per 1,000 people. Primary schooling was the most crowded, with over 12.8 million students. Preparatory-level students followed at around 5.2 million in 2019/2020. higher education, about 3.3 million students chose to continue studying after compulsory schooling, mostly in public universities. The country has a religious teaching system called Al-Azhar that runs parallel to the public system and is independent of the Ministry of Education. The number of students in these schools followed the same trend as the general governmental schooling system, with over 932 thousand students at the elementary level. Increasing population diversity through the Net flow of international students According to the latest data available, the bulk of migrant students in the North African nation was from East Asia and the Pacific. That can be due to an influx of Muslim students from Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, mainly coming to study at Al-Azhar University, Egypt's first to issue degrees. In contrast, although on the rise, the number of Egyptians studying abroad was close to 38.7 thousand. 2.3.1.5 Demographic environment
  15. 15. Due to the inevitable environmental harm from industrial activities, there is a substantial market for pollution control technologies, including scrubbers, recycling facilities, disposal systems, and alternate production and packaging methods. The roads and bridges constructed during the last three years in Egypt made traffic easier and reduced traffic jams. 2.3.1.6 Natural environment 2.3.1.7 Physical environment Arab Academy for Science and Technology Marketing Management MBA 2.3.2 Nature of demand and size of demand Nature of demand Consumers seek healthier options, such as low-calorie, high-cocoa, and functional ingredient-based confectionery. Consumers are seeking more innovative varieties of products every year. Less shopping in malls, more shopping from home Easy to use and innovative packaging Size of demand The chocolate market in Egypt registered a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.98% from 2015 to 2020, with a sales value of EGP 4,296.38 Million in 2020, an increase of 4.54% over 2019. The market achieved its most robust performance in 2017, when it grew by 16.51% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2020 when it increased by 4.54% over 2019. The Middle East & Africa confectionery market is forecasted to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025). Snack sales have also steadily grown in Egypt, at a rate of 2. 5 % annually since 2001, with the market now valued at $382 million. Chocolate sales are robust, with annual sales averaging $4. 2 billion.
  16. 16. 2.3.3 Competitor analysis Indirect competition comes from the bakery and sweet shops such as El Abd, Sale Sucre, La Poire and others. In addition to its essential products, it sells similar products such as cookies covered with chocolate (dark and milk chocolate) and other foods and shapes. On the other hand, some major players operating in the Egypt biscuit market are Kraft Food Egypt, Bisco Misr, Nestlé Egypt S.A.E., Mass Food Co, Bayer Foods, SAKALANS HALAWA, Alpella, Biskrem and Uklker, among others considered as direct competitors. For the development of chosen SBU (NAWAEM), Mcvities Digestives biscuits is regarded as the leading competitor. Factors of competitiveness Mcvities Digestives biscuits have a special market effort. By maintaining its strong R &D and offering a considerable Market offering budget to the customers' needs, exchanging market offerings and providing superior customer value. Generally, multinational companies are capable of and willing to provide many services and produce many different products. They have the essential expertise and confidence to do so. On the other hand, national companies try to stick to their core business as they need more management style, resources, or a solid strategic plan to extend their products. The sales strategy is transactional in design. A sales orientation is about moving products and generating cash flow. However, it is often a short-term solution for businesses – thus, the relationships sought in all the other strategies are ignored. A company might run promotions that break even or lose money to drive traffic through the doors. The goal is to create value that meets the customers' needs and build long-term customer loyalty, even if there is a sacrifice in short-term profitability. Hence, meeting customer needs requires a customer-oriented mindset. The sales orientation is practical for creating awareness and taking consumers from competitors, but the company must find a way to keep them. Arab Academy for Science and Technology Marketing Management MBA
  17. 17. Arab Academy for Science and Technology Marketing Management MBA
  18. 18. SWOT Analysis M = magnitude of the element, I = importance of the element, R = total element rating. The scale ranges from 1 (low magnitude) to 3 (high magnitude). The importance scale ranges from 1 (low importance) to 3 (high importance) Arab Academy for Science and Technology Marketing Management MBA The leverages of competitive prices with various products are two main factors for the current target segment of customers. The availability of products in the shortage of competing imported products and the high prices of many raw materials used for competing products are also imported. Implications of SWOT Analysis Based on Snacks and chocolate confectioning market investigations and assessment of the factors' likelihood of success, we consider the opportunities and problems highlighted by the SWOT. Consequentially, SWOT analysis is customer-focused, illustrating the answer to the following questions: How do the identified strengths enable the company (industry) to meet customers' needs? How do these strengths differentiate the industry from competitors? From a resource-based viewpoint, every ELSHAMADAN can be considered a unique bundle of tangible and intangible resources. Significant types of these resources include:
  19. 19. Gains economies of scale benefit from the large volume of mass production, which supports the product's availability to the consumer. ELSHAMADAN has the Capability of production and packaging because it owns strategically located four factories and production lines, which supports the opportunity for high import costs for competing imported companies and is a competitive advantage for local companies. In 2015 ELSHAMADAN invested 2 million in 2 production lines to increase its exportation to Africa. Because ELSHAMADAN has been in the Egyptian market for a long time, they have a great experience in the Egyptian market and have a strong relationship with suppliers. The association of a segment of customers ranging in age from 30 to over 40 with childhood memories of ELSHAMADAN products Arab Academy for Science and Technology Marketing Management MBA Lack of market research and interest in the changes in customer behaviour, learning more about their customers' needs, and the external environment shift reduced the chances of market penetration and product development to serve customers' needs. Using lower quality raw materials than those used in manufacturing competing products Decrease in Market share Inability to enter new markets. How do weaknesses prevent the company (industry) from meeting customers' needs? How do these weaknesses negatively differentiate the company from competitors?
  20. 20. Arab Academy for Science and Technology Marketing Management MBA The high prices of raw materials and the increase in customs tariffs on imported snacks and chocolate candy products can also be considered an excellent opportunity to penetrate the market for a local product manufactured with high quality to meet customer needs. The availability of a product that meets the customer's needs at a lower price than competing products with the same quality. Changing the customer's orientation towards a healthy lifestyle is an excellent opportunity to develop a product by replacing more quality ingredients and healthy alternatives such as whole wheat grains, oats and dark chocolate to create customer value. Gaining partnership advantages by ingredients to create a new product to help all involved succeed. Developing NAWEAM as one of ELSHAMADAN's familiar products. Conduct Employee Training Programs that enhance their performance to align with new goals. User-friendly surveys effectively measure and evaluate: psychographics, customer attitudes, and opinions that affect their purchasing decisions. Also, trends- the direction of the market. Gain the Economics of scale benefits. Assessment of opportunities will answer the questions: How are these opportunities related to serving customer needs? How can the company catch and keep the opportunities? How are these threats related to serving customer needs? Lack of understanding of changing customer expectations and needs is one of the biggest threats, alongside competitor activity and innovation from new entrants to the market.
  21. 21. By understanding customer needs and market trends Build up the internet channels and all possible social media platforms for communication Delivery of the created customer value effectively. How can the company (industry) prevent these threats from limiting its capabilities? Vertical Backward Integration Strategy Restructure/Redesign Strategy Building a strong marketing department, standing for customer focus concept and creating a solid customer value that meets their needs. By Separate the sales Department from marketing and setting new goals for the development, starting with the acquisition of a skilled marketing team and aligning their performance to meet the new goals Allocate a research and development budget so we can provide customer value effectively. Product Development Strategy Conducting high research of external environment and Customer Research Survey data analysis techniques by Market research agency outsourcing. Strategies Corporate strategy Internally produces all own requirements. Comparative Strategies Focus low-cost strategy The generic focus strategy rests on choosing a narrow competitive scope within an industry supported by a Vertical Backward integration Strategy ELSHAMADAN can reduce the operation cost science the company have its assets and produces all its requirements. Selecting a segment or group of segments in the industry and tailoring its strategy to serve them to the exclusion of others. Arab Academy for Science and Technology Marketing Management MBA
  22. 22. Friendly surveys effectively measure and evaluate: psychographics, customer attitudes, and opinions that affect their purchasing decisions‫ز‬. Also, trends- the direction of the market Using high-quality and healthy cocoa beans, the amount of fat, and the quality of flour (such as using oats) Conduct frequent Customer Surveys to measure customer satisfaction. Build up the internet channels and all possible social media platforms. Strategies cont.. Product Development Strategy(CO-branding agreement) Gaining partnership advantages by ingredients to create a new product to help all involved succeed. Selective Targeting Strategy Diversification of company risk and the ability to pick out only the most attractive market sector opportunities. Developing and diversifying Mini Nawaem with milk chocolate, oats, and wheat with dark chocolate, targeting different segments such as children, those who workout, and those who follow a diet or maintain the sugar level without depriving themselves of eating a light and healthy sweet meal, and thus the three products can be provided to one family with their various needs. Relationship Strategy Segmentation strategy After studying the customer's needs through market research, creating a targeting plan according to different demographic and geographical segments for new customers. In addition to targeting a subset of current customers within the product. Arab Academy for Science and Technology Marketing Management MBA
  23. 23. Arab Academy for Science and Technology Marketing Management MBA 5- Objectives Objectives Duration Increase in Potential Customers growth Enhance brand awareness through quality improvement. Increase the market share for Nawaem Mini with milk chocolate, Oats and Wheat with dark chocolate Achieve Sales Revenue by 30 million E.G.P. from Nawaem Mini with milk chocolate, Oats and Wheat with dark chocolate giving a market share = of 4%. 10% in 2023 15% in 2024 20% in 2025 Six months to a year by 4% in 2023 by 10% in 2024 by 20% in 2025 A year Assign 15% of 2023 revenue to marketing efforts. Improve distribution channels; Enhance availability (Geographic segmentation). Developing Nawaem Mini includes four more ingredients to meet diverse customer needs. A year Six months to a year 2 to 4 years
  24. 24. Co-Branding Partner: Corona Company Overview: Industry: Chocolate and confectionery Business Type: Manufacturer Key Customer Market: B2C & B2B The Alexandria confectionery & chocolate company – Corona was established in 1919 by Tommy Khresto to become the first Confectionery & Chocolate Company in the Egyptian market. The company became a public sector after being nationalized in 1963 & become the icon of sweet snacks in Egypt; soon, it became close to all Egyptian consumers' hearts triggering desire and Owned the highest market share in Egypt and the Middle Throughout the years, Corona established for itself a solid platform becoming the "Quality Manufacturer since 1919", and Outstanding reputation until 1994 Since 1995, it gradually started losing market share to solid international competitors. As a result, the brand image was perceived as poor and lost its admirable recognition in customers' minds. Losses led to privatization in 2000. Corona aims to, once again, return to Arab and African markets following eight years of hiatus to offset the decline in local sales. The company's sales in the Egyptian market amounted to about EGP 1.4bn in 2016, with a market share of 40% of the chocolate market in Egypt. Arab Academy for Science and Technology Marketing Management MBA
  25. 25. Organization analysis Legal Form Private holding Legal Sector Private sector Authorized Capital 102,150,000 Chairman Bassel Sami Saad Main shareholders/Owners Sami Saad Group (owns 70% of Assets) Corporate Capital 200,000,000 EG.P Key departments and their relationships R&D, Production, Sales Dep and Operation Number of employees around 1000 employee Distribution branches More than 15 distribution branches in Egypt covering 35.000 outlets Main Products The company has around 70 products under the brand names Corona and Nadler. Ain product lines: Chocolate, Cocoa drinks, Wafers, Biscuits, Candies, Toffees & Gum Situational analysis In 2000, the company was partially privatized (70%) by one of the leading Egyptian Market Private holdings –Sonid Group (Established as a family- owned holding company in 1987, SONID operates in several strategic fields, including automotive, food and beverage, tourism and hospitality. Arab Academy for Science and Technology Marketing Management MBA Organization's assets and skills Competitive advantage comes from (Know-how), efficiency, brand name, competitive price, and trustworthiness. Corona's human marketing resources It has evolved significantly over the past few years with the development of a new strategic marketing plan that focuses on customer needs, rapid changes in the external environment, and focus on the value that you want to deliver to the customer.
  26. 26. Arab Academy for Science and Technology Marketing Management MBA Developing NAWEAM as one of ELSHAMADAN's familiar products. Includes the use of high-quality raw materials, variety (whole wheat and oats), re-designing the packaging and cooperation with a local company whose market share has increased in the recent period and who has developed and diversified its products, which is CORONA Company. With all the changes in the external environment, such as the floating of the Egyptian pound, increasing borrowing interest rates, unavailability of raw materials, and high cost of shipping and import. Cooperation with a local company has many advantages during that period: Promoting the national industry Exploiting the unavailability of competitive imported products in the market or their minority. The organization's market research capabilities Have significantly developed over the past few years, which was reflected in the product's appearance in a new way externally through packaging. Also, raw materials made a difference in diversity, which reflected the company's marketing plan by acquiring a more significant segment of the Egyptian market. Relationships with suppliers It is a good relationship, given the name of the company and the presence of long-term suppliers with some of them. Relationships with distributors are good; the distribution network has become more diverse due to the company's existence in the market for a long time. Relationship with Media Recently, after developing and conceiving a new marketing plan, Corona products appear on many social media platforms, advertisements on television, and others. Relationship with key customers is Basic Relationships that a company with many low-margin. 6- Recommended marketing strategy Product development-CO-branding agreement
  27. 27. Development of local industries and the possibility of competition in the market. Therefore, the choice fell on the Corona company, which has already developed its products regarding ingredients, packaging, and diversity in different foods. Also, achieving remarkable increases by sharing the market and the emergence of its products on the shelves again. Building a stand-alone marketing department stands for "Customer- focus". Choosing Nawaem biscuits came based on its popularity in the past, as its quality varied greatly over time in a way that is not positive. Conducting high research of external environment and Survey data analysis techniques by Market research agency outsourcing. Creating value and compelling marketing offerings. Conduct frequent Customer Surveys to measure customer satisfaction. Product Development Strategy Arab Academy for Science and Technology Marketing Management MBA
  28. 28. 7- MARKETING MIX STRATEGIES & TACTICS PRODUCTION LINES NAWAEM MINIS, wheat with dark chocolate. A healthy snack, rich in protein, containing 45% of whole wheat grains, with a touch of dark Corona chocolate. The weight of the package is 40 g, 5 pieces, and contains 90 calories. Free of preservatives. No artificial colours and flavours No hydrogenated oil 7.1 Product NAWAEM MINIS, Oats with Lite corona chocolate. A healthy snack made of oat flakes with a touch of dark corona chocolate. The weight of the package is 40 g, 5 pieces, and contains 100 calories. NAWAEM MINIS, with Milk chocolate. Everyone's favourite biscuit, Nawaem, which melts in the mouth, is made with the finest types of flour, with a touch of Corona milk chocolate, for everyone who wants to reward himself without feeling guilty. The package contains 5 pieces weighing 40 g and 200 calories. Arab Academy for Science and Technology Marketing Management MBA
  29. 29. Promotional Discounts include a 20% reduction in the price or an outright cash payment to the distributor efforts to promote NAWAEM MINIS products through local advertising. Quantity discounts to customers in-store promotions throughout the year, mainly in supermarkets and hypermarkets Penetration pricing The lower price helps a new product or service penetrate the market and attract customers away from competitors. Quality High-quality ingredients from wheat and oats, free from artificial colours and artificial foods. And non-hydrogenated oils. Design Retaining the original shape of NAWAEM biscuits while covering the distinctive circles with a layer of Corona chocolate Packaging Light and easy-to-use packaging containing adhesive tape to keep the residue without contamination. The segmentation will be based on the age of people. Price Using marginal cost pricing will set a higher production level because it is expected to be able to offer a lower price and stimulate demand. As a result, its costs are lower. Additionally, the company will be able to set its pricing just below the full-cost pricing of the competitor (Digestive) and sell more products, either generating more profit or generating the same profit while taking over market share. NAWAEM MINIS affordable by 6 EGP per packet Price discount level compared to competitors includes: Arab Academy for Science and Technology Marketing Management MBA
  30. 30. Arab Academy for Science and Technology Marketing Management MBA Supermarkets and hypermarkets. Over the forecast period, traditional grocery retailers will remain Egypt's dominant distribution channel for chocolate confectionery. However, their retail value share will likely come under pressure from modern grocery retailers and e-commerce. Also, kiosks inside and convenience shops located at the Gas stations such as, Chill Out, Circle and One the Run. Canteens in schools, And places to sell hidden meals inside gyms Place- Distribution Intensive Distribution availability in the maximum number of merchants or outlets in target areas to gain as much exposure and sales opportunities as possible. Distribution Channel: Offline Online The online segment acquired a significant revenue share of the chocolate confectionery market. Offering products through online platforms, which have lower entry hurdles and allow products to be supplied by online corporations or third-party distributors like Amazon, Souq.com, and Instashop. Promotion Focusing on heavy discounting and in-store promotions throughout the year, mainly in supermarkets and hypermarkets. Online platforms such as Amazon, Souq.com and Instashop deals (2 NAWAEM MINIS + 1 Free)
  31. 31. NAWEAM into the "Healthy Snacks" segment by introducing NAWAEM Oats with dark chocolate and NAWAEM MINIS, wheat with dark chocolate, as a source of "Rich source of protein and low in calories." Launched NAWAEM in 3 different ingredients to cater to the diverse tastes and needs of the customer. Leveraging the retail and Egyptian market expertise of FMCGs. Availability of a high-quality product at a low price by leveraging Economic of scale. Value Proposition Arab Academy for Science and Technology Marketing Management MBA
  32. 32. Segmentation Upper Egypt 50.7% Delta 29.6% Cairo 10.9% Alexandria 5.4% Giza 3.4% Gender Location 5-14 40.70 15-24 17.80 25-34 15.76 50-64 14.42 35-49 11.86 Ages male 53.12 female 47.42 111.859.891 Egypt Population Median age 24.5 Female 23.8 Male Demographic Geographic Demographic Status Demographic College student High school student Housewife Employee Arab Academy for Science and Technology Marketing Management MBA
  33. 33. Segmentation (cont..) Activities, Interests, Opinions (AIO) Taste Psychographic Athletics Outdoor Activities T.V show genres After-work hobbies Dark chocolate lovers Oats and wheat lovers Old Nawaem taste lovers Biscuits mixed with chocolate Milk chocolate lovers Arab Academy for Science and Technology Marketing Management MBA
  34. 34. 5-14 Years Taste Demographic Age Group 2 Targeting Biscuits mixed with chocolate Oats and wheat lovers Milk chocolate lovers Milk chocolate lovers Cairo Giza Alex Geography 15-25 Years Demographic Age Group 1 Cairo Giza Alex Geography Oats & wheat lovers Biscuits mixed with chocolate Dark chocolate lovers Old Nawaem taste lovers Arab Academy for Science and Technology Marketing Management MBA Taste Outdoor Activities AIO Psychographic Psychographic AIO Athletics O u t d o o r A ctivities After-w o r k h o b b i e s
  35. 35. 8- Planning Budget: After calculating all these forecasted data, it left us with the below graph that Shown the Break even analysis. ( attached in excel Sheet) Forecast sales, market shares & costs: all the forecasted sales. market shares, and costs are calculated in an excel sheets. Forecast profitability (break even analysis):
  36. 36. Launch A comeback campaign in Ramadan 2023 with trendy ads for customers' huge attraction that combines Notsalgia and customers' new tastes. Cooperating with one of the media faces (Mohamed Heneidy or Ahmed Helmy) to appear in the advertisement. 9- Implementation & control Madia and social media compigns For product campaigns implementation and control, the following procedure is going to be done: Ad Duration Channel Times to be played Tv Ads 1.30-3.0 Minutes CBC, DMC, MBC Masr.Al Nahar Within the Commercial Series played from 6 PM to 9 PM Radio Ads 40-50 Seconds Nogoum FM, 90,90, Sha3by FM, Mega Fm during the whole daily rush hours 7-10 AM, 4-7PM Social Media Ads 30 -60 Seconds Facebook, Instagram, youtibe Its all determined through Fb,Instagram, youtube Ads policie Arab Academy for Science and Technology Marketing Management MBA
  37. 37. Collect the 10 Nawaem Minis packets and win A gold coin! Participation in Orphan Day (the first Friday of April) with Nawaem Minis products at the Orphan Care Center in Upper Egypt Build up ELSHAMADAN's website, Facebook profile, Instagram, LinkedIn, Youtube channel, and TikTok. Create Facebook, Instagram and Instagram campaigns with the mentioned Ad. Run Radio campaign Ads, Create customized ads for the Radio Channels. Create Facebook and Instagram Campaign Ads by targeting the group aged 15-25 and Collaborating with one of the Instagram influencers. Create a Campaign Ad targeting the group aged 30-45 to keep "Nostalgic" vibes on. Conduct deals with E-commerce. Online platforms include Amazon, Souq.com and Instashop deals (2 NAWAEM MINIS + 1 Free) during the year. Engagement programme to enhance Brand Awareness. Start Targeting customers by (Group age) through the Online channels with the following segmentation: Commercial TV series and programs like EL Hekaya With Amr Adib. In Ramadan 2023 Billboards ads on the Ring Road, Mehwar, and October Bridge. For 2 months, 2 times per year. Promotions implementation Arab Academy for Science and Technology Marketing Management MBA
  38. 38. Evaluate advertising campaigns and measure the resulting increase in market participation, sales volume, and brand awareness A questionnaire to measure the percentage of customer satisfaction in an organized and continuous manner and work to improve any complaints for constant development Continuity in advertising campaigns as a tool to be present and appear in front of the competitor Focusing on heavy discounting and in-store promotions throughout the year, mainly in supermarkets and hypermarkets. Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets: Abu Zikry, ABA Marke, Alfa Supermarkets, Awlad Ragab, BIM, Carrefour, Fathalla Gomla Market, Gourmet Egypt, Hyper One, Kazyon, Kheir Zaman, Lulu Hypermarket, Metro Markets, Oscar, Saudi, and Spinneywith offers for pack-ages purchase ( Buy a whole pack with 20% OFF) Control Arab Academy for Science and Technology Marketing Management MBA
  39. 39. About ELSHAMADAN https://elshamadan.co/ Confectionery & Snacks · https://www.marketresearch.com/seek/Chocolate-Egypt/1717/1166/1.html ·https://dailynewsegypt.com/2018/03/08/chocolate-market-regains-taste-looks- forward-growth/ https://www.statista.com/topics/8313/education-in-egypt/#topicOverview EL Shamadan Relaunching Ad: https://vimeo.com/143535692 https://www.globaldata.com/store/report/egypt-chocolate-market- analysis/#:~:text=Chocolate%20market%20in%20Egypt%20registered%20a%20positive %20compound,in%202020%2C%20an%20increase%20of%204.54%25%20over%202019. https://acasestudy.com/marketing-plan-for- chocolate/#:~:text=Statistics%20reveal%20that%20the%20Gulf%20is%20particularly%20 fueling,with%20the%20market%20now%20valued%20at%20%24382%20million. REFERENCES Sources of data:

