Spectrum of Business Activities Kulbir Singh
The spectrum of business activities is very wide. It should not be confused with trade. Trade is concerned with purchase a...
Sectors of Indian Economy Primary Sector Secondary Sector Service or Tertiary Sector
Primary Sector: it relates to all those activities which are concerned with the extraction, producing and processing of na...
Secondary Sector : This sector includes those industries which are related to the process of materials which have already ...
Service or Tertiary Sector: It deals with all those activities which smoothen the flow of goods and services from manufact...
Manufacturing Sector Manufacturing sector is concerned with the conversion of raw materials into finished products. There ...
Types of Manufacturing Industries Analytical industries: In this industry a product is analysed and many products are rece...
Synthetic Industries: Many raw materials are brought together in manufacturing process to make a final product. In manufac...
Service Sector The service sector consists of the soft part of the economy i.e. activities where people after their knowle...
Service service is a transaction in which no physical goods are transferred from the seller to the buyer. According to Phi...
Characteristics of Services • Intangibility: service are intangible. They cannot be seen, felt, heard or smelt before they...
Perishability: service are perishable and cannot be stored. No Ownership: Service consumers will have experience but not o...
Need for Service Sector • Need for financing activities: For long term and short term funds. Long term funds for purchasin...
• Need for distributing the goods : There is need to send the goods to the consumers. The service of transporters and othe...
Importance of service sector • Better consumer service: Service sector helps in improving customer services. Better custom...
Stabilization of prices: Service facilities help in stabilizing prices at different places and regions. The efficient tran...
Thanks
