Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Global Outreach in Africa through MOOCs Dr. Kristin Palmer July 2020 NW eLearn Conference
2 1819 “TJ” Public R1 Charlottesville UNESCO 13 Schools 25k Students 2012 Coursera Partner This program is at the Universi...
MBA Students Global Experiences Africa Learning Ecosystem Outreach Research This idea came about because of our students
4 We were able to leverage OER on Coursera
DEAfrica Community Support Local Mentors Whats App FAQs We partnered with a local non-profit
DEAfrica WhatsApp Coursera FAQs Mentors Zoom Sessions Orientation We designed the program based on the COI framework
7 Benchmark was 2-3% and had 29%
8 Depending on the class 21-72% completion rates
CoI Survey Results
Thank You Dr. Kristin Palmer kristin@virginia.edu
Presentation for NWeLearn on July 22, 2020
Presentation for NWeLearn on July 22, 2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentation for NWeLearn on July 22, 2020

41 views

Published on

Slides going through the African Scholarship program, retention rates, CoI, and sustainability

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Presentation for NWeLearn on July 22, 2020

  1. 1. Global Outreach in Africa through MOOCs Dr. Kristin Palmer July 2020 NW eLearn Conference
  2. 2. 2 1819 “TJ” Public R1 Charlottesville UNESCO 13 Schools 25k Students 2012 Coursera Partner This program is at the University of Virginia
  3. 3. MBA Students Global Experiences Africa Learning Ecosystem Outreach Research This idea came about because of our students
  4. 4. 4 We were able to leverage OER on Coursera
  5. 5. DEAfrica Community Support Local Mentors Whats App FAQs We partnered with a local non-profit
  6. 6. DEAfrica WhatsApp Coursera FAQs Mentors Zoom Sessions Orientation We designed the program based on the COI framework
  7. 7. 7 Benchmark was 2-3% and had 29%
  8. 8. 8 Depending on the class 21-72% completion rates
  9. 9. CoI Survey Results
  10. 10. Thank You Dr. Kristin Palmer kristin@virginia.edu

×