Gel Electrohoresis

GEL ELECTROPHORESIS
Why gel electrophoresis? •To separate DNA fragments from each other •To determine the sizes of DNA fragments •To separate RNA and Proteins.
Gel electrophoresis is a widely used technique for the analysis of nucleic acids and proteins. Gel electrophoresis separat...
Key components of Gel Electrophoresis Gel type & concentration Buffer System Voltage/Current Visualization
Agarose gel electrophoresis (AGE) Agarose is a natural linear polymer extracted from seaweed that forms a gel matrix by hydrogen-bonding when heated in a buffer. - low resolving power
Polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis (PAGE) Polyacrylamide gels are chemically cross-linked gels formed by the polymerizatio...
Agarose D-galactose 3,6-anhydro L-galactose Polyacrylamide
Gel concentration Agarose gel: In the range of 0.2% to 3% w/v. The lower the concentration of agarose, the faster the DNA ...
Polyacrylamide gel: Depend upon ratio of acrylamide and the cross linking agent, methylenebisacrylamide. Researchers have ...
Buffer system • Buffers are an integral part of any electrophoresis technique. • Electrophoretic mobility of DNA is affect...
Tris-Acetate-EDTA (TAE) Tris-Borate-EDTA (TBE) *at a concentration of approximately 50mM (pH 7.5-7.8). • TBE is used for P...
Loading buffer • This buffer contains glycerol or sucrose to increase the density of the DNA solutions; otherwise, the sam...
Voltage/current applied • The higher the voltage/current, the faster the DNA migrates. • If the voltage is too high, band ...
Visualizing the DNA Ethidium bromide staining (EBS) • The localization of DNA within the agarose gel can be determined by ...
METHODOLOGY
DNA is negatively charged. When placed in an electrical field, DNA will migrate toward the positive pole (anode).
+- Power DNA How fast will the DNA migrate? strength of the electrical field, buffer, density of agarose gel… Size of the ...
An agarose gel is prepared by combining agarose powder and a buffer solution. Agarose Buffer Flask for boiling
Casting tray Gel combs Power supply Gel tank Cover Electrical leads  Electrophoresis Equipment
Gel casting tray & combs
Seal the edges of the casting tray and put in the combs. Place the casting tray on a level surface. None of the gel combs ...
Agarose Buffer Solution Combine the agarose powder and buffer solution. Use a flask that is several times larger than the ...
Agarose is insoluble at room temperature (left). The agarose solution is boiled until clear (right). Gently swirl the solu...
Allow the agarose solution to cool slightly (~60ºC) and then carefully pour the melted agarose solution into the casting t...
Each of the gel combs should be submerged in the melted agarose solution.
When cooled, the agarose polymerizes, forming a flexible gel. It should appear lighter in color when completely cooled (30...
Place the gel in the electrophoresis chamber.
buffer  Add enough electrophoresis buffer to cover the gel to a depth of at least 1 mm. Make sure each well is filled wit...
6X Loading Buffer:   Bromophenol Blue (for color)  Glycerol (for weight) Sample Preparation Mix the samples of DNA with...
Loading the Gel Carefully place the pipette tip over a well and gently expel the sample. The sample should sink into the w...
Place the cover on the electrophoresis chamber, connecting the electrical leads. Connect the electrical leads to the power...
 wells  Bromophenol Blue Cathode (-) Anode (+) Gel After the current is applied, make sure the Gel is running in the cor...
 100  200  300  1,650  1,000  500  850  650  400  12,000 bp  5,000  2,000 DNA Ladder Standard Inclusion of a D...
Staining the Gel • Ethidium bromide binds to DNA and fluoresces under UV light, allowing the visualization of DNA on a Gel...
Safer alternatives to Ethidium Bromide  Methylene Blue  BioRAD - Bio-Safe DNA Stain  Ward’s - QUIKView DNA Stain  Caro...
Staining the Gel • Place the gel in the staining tray containing warm diluted stain. • Allow the gel to stain for 25-30 mi...
Ethidium Bromide requires an ultraviolet light source to visualize
Gel Electrophoresis is used to... Solve forensic cases Solve paternity cases Diagnose genetic diseases Determine nucleic a...
  1. 1. GEL ELECTROPHORESIS
  2. 2. Why gel electrophoresis? •To separate DNA fragments from each other •To determine the sizes of DNA fragments •To separate RNA and Proteins.
  3. 3. Gel electrophoresis is a widely used technique for the analysis of nucleic acids and proteins. Gel electrophoresis separates molecules on the basis of their rate of movement through a gel under the influence of an electrical field. Based upon medium of gel electrophoresis- AGE (Agarose gel electrophoresis) PAGE (Polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis)
  4. 4. Key components of Gel Electrophoresis Gel type & concentration Buffer System Voltage/Current Visualization
  5. 5. Agarose gel electrophoresis (AGE) Agarose is a natural linear polymer extracted from seaweed that forms a gel matrix by hydrogen-bonding when heated in a buffer. - low resolving power
  6. 6. Polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis (PAGE) Polyacrylamide gels are chemically cross-linked gels formed by the polymerization of acrylamide with a cross-linking agent N, N’- methylenebisacrylamide by free radical polymerization. Greater resolving power Neurotoxin (when unpolymerized)
  7. 7. Agarose D-galactose 3,6-anhydro L-galactose Polyacrylamide
  8. 8. Gel concentration Agarose gel: In the range of 0.2% to 3% w/v. The lower the concentration of agarose, the faster the DNA fragments migrate. In general, if the aim is to separate small DNA fragments, a high concentration of agarose should be used.
  9. 9. Polyacrylamide gel: Depend upon ratio of acrylamide and the cross linking agent, methylenebisacrylamide. Researchers have settled on 5% (19:1 acrylamide/ bisacrylamide) for most forms of denaturing DNA and RNA electrophoresis, and 3.3% (29:1) for most proteins, native DNA and RNA gels.
  10. 10. Buffer system • Buffers are an integral part of any electrophoresis technique. • Electrophoretic mobility of DNA is affected by the ionic strength (salt content) of the electrophoresis buffer. • Without salt, electrical conductance is minimal and DNA barely moves. In a buffer of high ionic strength, electrical conductance is very efficient. Dissociating and non-dissociating Continuous and discontinuous.
  11. 11. Tris-Acetate-EDTA (TAE) Tris-Borate-EDTA (TBE) *at a concentration of approximately 50mM (pH 7.5-7.8). • TBE is used for PAGE of smaller mol. wt. DNA (MW<2000) and agarose gel electrophoresis of longer DNA.
  12. 12. Loading buffer • This buffer contains glycerol or sucrose to increase the density of the DNA solutions; otherwise, the samples would dissolve in running buffer tank and not sink into the gel pocket. • Loading buffer also contains dyes that facilitate observation of the sample, e.g. bromophenol blue or xylene cyanol.
  13. 13. Voltage/current applied • The higher the voltage/current, the faster the DNA migrates. • If the voltage is too high, band streaking may result. Moreover, high voltage increases the buffer temperature leading to melting of the gel and decrease bands resolution. • On the other side, when the voltage is too low, the mobility of small DNA is reduced and band broadening will occur due to dispersion and diffusion. • Therefore, it is highly recommended not exceed 5-8 V/cm and 75 mA for standard size gels.
  14. 14. Visualizing the DNA Ethidium bromide staining (EBS) • The localization of DNA within the agarose gel can be determined by staining with fluorescent ethidium bromide dye under ultraviolet light. The dye can be included in both, the running buffer tank and the gel, the gel alone, or the gel can be stained after DNA separation. • Ethidium bromide is a potent mutagen Silver staining (SS) • Silver staining is a highly sensitive method for the visualization of nucleic acid and protein bands after separation on polyacrylamide gels. Nucleic acids and proteins binds to silver ions and form a visible dark brown band on the gel.
  15. 15. METHODOLOGY
  16. 16. DNA is negatively charged. +- Power DNA When placed in an electrical field, DNA will migrate toward the positive pole (anode). Cathode Anode
  17. 17. +- Power DNA How fast will the DNA migrate? strength of the electrical field, buffer, density of agarose gel… Size of the DNA!= Small DNA move faster than large DNA …gel electrophoresis separates DNA according to size small large
  18. 18. An agarose gel is prepared by combining agarose powder and a buffer solution. Agarose Buffer Flask for boiling
  19. 19. Casting tray Gel combs Power supply Gel tank Cover Electrical leads  Electrophoresis Equipment
  20. 20. Gel casting tray & combs
  21. 21. Seal the edges of the casting tray and put in the combs. Place the casting tray on a level surface. None of the gel combs should be touching the surface of the casting tray. Preparing the Casting Tray
  22. 22. Agarose Buffer Solution Combine the agarose powder and buffer solution. Use a flask that is several times larger than the volume of buffer.
  23. 23. Agarose is insoluble at room temperature (left). The agarose solution is boiled until clear (right). Gently swirl the solution periodically when heating to allow all the grains of agarose to dissolve. ***Be careful when boiling - the agarose solution may become superheated and may boil violently if it has been heated too long. Melting the Agarose
  24. 24. Allow the agarose solution to cool slightly (~60ºC) and then carefully pour the melted agarose solution into the casting tray. Avoid air bubbles. Pouring the gel
  25. 25. Each of the gel combs should be submerged in the melted agarose solution.
  26. 26. When cooled, the agarose polymerizes, forming a flexible gel. It should appear lighter in color when completely cooled (30-45 minutes). Carefully remove the combs and tape.
  27. 27. Place the gel in the electrophoresis chamber.
  28. 28. buffer  Add enough electrophoresis buffer to cover the gel to a depth of at least 1 mm. Make sure each well is filled with buffer. Cathode (negative) Anode (positive)  wells    DNA
  29. 29. 6X Loading Buffer:   Bromophenol Blue (for color)  Glycerol (for weight) Sample Preparation Mix the samples of DNA with the 6X sample loading buffer (w/ tracking dye). This allows the samples to be seen when loading onto the gel, and increases the density of the samples, causing them to sink into the gel wells.
  30. 30. Loading the Gel Carefully place the pipette tip over a well and gently expel the sample. The sample should sink into the well. Be careful not to puncture the gel with the pipette tip.
  31. 31. Place the cover on the electrophoresis chamber, connecting the electrical leads. Connect the electrical leads to the power supply. Be sure the leads are attached correctly - DNA migrates toward the anode (red). When the power is turned on, bubbles should form on the electrodes in the electrophoresis chamber. Running the Gel
  32. 32.  wells  Bromophenol Blue Cathode (-) Anode (+) Gel After the current is applied, make sure the Gel is running in the correct direction. Bromophenol blue will run in the same direction as the DNA. DNA (-) 
  33. 33.  100  200  300  1,650  1,000  500  850  650  400  12,000 bp  5,000  2,000 DNA Ladder Standard Inclusion of a DNA ladder (DNAs of know sizes) on the gel makes it easy to determine the sizes of unknown DNAs. - + DNA migration bromophenol blue Note: bromophenol blue migrates at approximately the same rate as a 300 bp DNA molecule
  34. 34. Staining the Gel • Ethidium bromide binds to DNA and fluoresces under UV light, allowing the visualization of DNA on a Gel. • Ethidium bromide can be added to the gel and/or running buffer before the gel is run or the gel can be stained after it has run.
  35. 35. Safer alternatives to Ethidium Bromide  Methylene Blue  BioRAD - Bio-Safe DNA Stain  Ward’s - QUIKView DNA Stain  Carolina BLU Stain
  36. 36. Staining the Gel • Place the gel in the staining tray containing warm diluted stain. • Allow the gel to stain for 25-30 minutes. • To remove excess stain, allow the gel to destain in water. • Replace water several times for efficient destain.
  37. 37. Ethidium Bromide requires an ultraviolet light source to visualize
  38. 38. Gel Electrophoresis is used to... Solve forensic cases Solve paternity cases Diagnose genetic diseases Determine nucleic acids structure.

