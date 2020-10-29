MYANMAR WORDS SORTING

Myanmar word sorting is very important in indexing of search engine to optimize in the searching process of keywords. This paper proposed an efficient sorting algorithm for Myanmar words based on the weights of consonants, vowels, devowelizers, and consonant combination of each syllable of the words since Myanmar words are composed of one syllable or more than one syllable and finally the words are sorted based on Quick sort. The proposed algorithm is intended to design for Zawgyi_One font, which is mainly dominant in Myanmar Web pages.