Digital Media course

Apr. 15, 2022
Education

Digital Media course

  1. 1. INTRODUCTION TO GOOGLE ADS WORDS Ad Type #1: Standard Text Ads – Now Called “Expanded Text Ads” (ETAs) ... Ad Type #2: Responsive Search Ads (RSAs) ... Ad Type #3: Dynamic Search Ads (DSAs) ... Ad Type #4: Image Ads. ... Ad Type #5: App Promotion Ads. ... Ad Type #6: Video Ads
  2. 2. Ad Type #1: Standard Text Ads – Now Called “Expanded Text Ads” (ETAs) Standard text ads used to be very basic, with a strict character limit and not much room to get creative with copywriting or include top keywords for higher rankings. A few years ago, Google expanded these ads into what are now called expanded text ads (ETAs). ETAs offer room for up to three headlines and two descriptions, along with “extensions” that allow you to add things like phone numbers and opportunities to link to different pages of your website. ETAs are a tried- and-true paid search tactic that all marketers should consider.
  3. 3. Ad Type #2: Responsive Search Ads (RSAs) RSAs are like ETAs on steroids. They offer more options for headlines (14) and descriptions (5) to allow greater reach and allow A/B testing without having to create separate ads. Google will try different combinations of your headlines and descriptions until it identifies the most effective combination, effectively reaching potential customers with the most engaging copy at the right time. These ad types have a drawback in that each headline must work well with all the others, delivering a clear message no matter what order they appear. You can pin some headlines – say, if you want to always show the brand name in Headline 1 – but these options are limited. Ultimately, Google recommends including one RSA in a standard ad group along with two ETAs.
  4. 4. Ad Type #3: Dynamic Search Ads (DSAs) Dynamic search ads offer an automated ad type in that they populate search ads automatically with content from your website. These ads are meant to be used with well-developed websites that have clear categories of content and a large inventory of products. DSAs use the content housed on your website to target your ads to users searching for similar products or services. This saves you a lot of time in setup and ensures you are using keywords you may otherwise have missed. However, the automation factor means you have little control over what exactly your ad will say. Google does its best to keep the content relevant to the pages you specify. If you’re selling different product lines or even just one range of products, you can upload a product feed for Google to create these ad types.
  5. 5. Ad Type #4: Image Ads Image ads run on the Google Display Network, which means they can show on websites that partner with Google to provide ad space; Google will choose to show them on websites your target audience visits often. Also known as display ads, image ads can be static or interactive graphics and are recommended for brand awareness campaigns, whereas text ads are geared more toward users further down the marketing funnel.
  6. 6. Ad Type #5: App Promotion Ads App promotion ads do exactly what they sound like: promote app downloads. These ads are mostly run on mobile devices, like smartphones and tablets, but can also run on platforms with the Google Search and Display Networks, including Google Play, YouTube and Google Discover.t
  7. 7. Ad Type #6: Video Ads Several different video ad formats allow you to deliver a more engaging experience to users, reaching customers on Google Partner sites and platforms including YouTube. Video advertising is a lucrative ad format with high ROI, highly recommended for companies who have the budget to invest in video assets. Fun facts: In a single day, more than 500 million hours of video content are watched on YouTube alone, and one- third of all online activity is video consumption.
