15157655801512.pptx

  1. 1. Human Psychology & Machine Learning AI Ideas for today and tomorrow By Chandreyi Saha, Co-founder
  2. 2. What is Machine Learning? "Machine learning is a type of artificial intelligence that gives computers the ability to learn without being explicitly programmed."
  3. 3. Goal and Objective "Predictive deep learning is a discipline that uses the power of machine learning and neural network models to predict behaviors; it is said to prove that emotions drives behaviors and how to get deeper insights with Biometrics before it worsens!"
  4. 4. Today’s Situation "Psychology of attention deals with mechanisms of perception that form the behaviour, and how consistent behaviour created is an “a-ha” moment, because it shows that machine learning can influence the process of human cognition; thus, provides an unique integrated solutions combining hardware, software and services."
  5. 5. How Did We Get Here? • Human Information Processing. • Attention is a limited cognitive resource. • As a UX designer, aim to reduce the cognitive overload. • And apply the principles of human visual attention in everyday product design.
  6. 6. Available Solutions • Add IoT Tools to Human Psychology. • Behavioral Data integrated with Social Interactions. • Emotional Intelligence and Behavioral Control. • A single gamified way to combine behavioral scenarios to psychometric metrics using FACS** by Paul Ekman. ** Facial Action Coding System
  7. 7. Any Recommendation?

