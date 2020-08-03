Team 4 differentiating instruction for slide_share_8-3-2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Differentiating Instruction Anginette Alexius Catherine Corey Jeanene ELM/537 August 3, 2020 Shannon, Instructor
Contents ∙ At least 4 technology tools that can be used for science (2 of these tools must be interactive) ∙ A description...
∙ At least 4 technology tools that can be used for science (2 of these tools must be interactive)- Anginette ● Classcraft:...
A description of how each tool can be used to support students’ learning of science concepts: Jeanene - Froguts: is an app...
∙ A list of strategies for using each tool to differentiate instruction for all learners, including learners with exceptio...
∙ A list of strategies for promoting responsible learner use of the interactive tools for local and global learning- Corey...
∙ The benefits and limitations of each tool- Alexius Froguts benefits • 3D engine that shows realistic graphics • Audio na...
Benefits and limitations of each tool Kid blog benefits • Learning writing skills • Stimulating creativity • Collaboration...
References • Education World. (2020). Promoting Responsible and Ethical Digital Citizens. Retrieved August 2, 2020; https:...
  1. 1. Differentiating Instruction Anginette Alexius Catherine Corey Jeanene ELM/537 August 3, 2020 Shannon, Instructor
  2. 2. Contents ∙ At least 4 technology tools that can be used for science (2 of these tools must be interactive) ∙ A description of how each tool can be used to support students’ learning of science concepts ∙ A list of strategies for using each tool to differentiate instruction for all learners, including learners with exceptionalities, those needing enrichment, and English language learners ∙ A list of strategies for promoting responsible learner use of the interactive tools for local and global learning ∙ The benefits and limitations of each tool
  3. 3. ∙ At least 4 technology tools that can be used for science (2 of these tools must be interactive)- Anginette ● Classcraft: ● Adobe Spark Video: ● Seesaw: ● Google Classroom: ● YouTube: ● Kidblog Interactive Technology Froguts- If you don’t want to cut open a frog on your dining room table, this software has incredible virtual dissection labs that bring science into your home (but not on your table) Cells Alive- cells, microbes, and the immune system are your thing, this website has games, puzzles, and models to help students interact with science. This resource is great for teachers who are looking for worksheets or quizzes to use in class.
  4. 4. A description of how each tool can be used to support students’ learning of science concepts: Jeanene - Froguts: is an app that offers virtual reality, which guides scholars through a dissection of both male and female specimens with activities and quizzes. This tool support students learning of science concepts by replicating some hands-on learning as they further their exploration as they complete interactive virtual dissections. (Maxcer, 2013) - Cell Alive: is an app is helpful in support scholars learning of science concepts by including classifications as well as information of cellular and genetics concepts. It provides quizzes, study aids, and activities to assess scholars’ knowledge. (Cells Alive, 1994-2020) - Google classroom: this app creates a virtual classroom space where it encourages collaboration between scholars. In addition to this, educators can personalize their scholars learning experience and give feedback to maintain scholars’ engagement. (Google Classroom Integration, n.d.) - YouTube: is an online video sharing that support scholars learning of science concepts by improving instruction through using technology tools. Educators can create their own YouTube channels to share videos to support learners with steps and resources. Additionally, this tool contains engaging, informative content for all diverse learners to explore virtually. (Burns, 2016)
  5. 5. ∙ A list of strategies for using each tool to differentiate instruction for all learners, including learners with exceptionalities, those needing enrichment, and English language learners- Catherine Classcraft, Seesaw, Adobe spark video, YouTube, and Google Classroom all allow teachers the opportunity to present students with a personalized learning environment and experience. ★ These tools and resources allow both the teacher and the student to transform their ideas and information into visual stories, short videos, visual aids, and learn through gamification. ★ Personalized learning and Instruction ○ Learning language tools ■ Providing students the opportunity to read material and complete work in their first language. ○ Differentiate students class work and homework based upon individuals proficiency levels. ○ Provide alternate ways for students to access key content, extra tools, study guides, notes, charts, and reading material. ○ Videos and games can be tailored to serve as extra help or to challenge students who need it. ○ Appropriate grouping of students. ○ Most of these tools allow students to self reflect and receive peer feedback. ★ Classroom Management ○ Teachers using these tools/apps will allow students to be engaged, motivated, and happier making it easy for teach and plan out activities. ○ Parent involvement is encouraged through must of these app. ○ A well-behaved classroom makes it possible for learning to take place and learning to grow. ★ Assessments ○ Teachers should use ongoing assessments to guide their instruction to ensure instruction matches the student’s needs. ○ Use various types of assessment to ensure each student has an opportunity to show what they know and learned.
  6. 6. ∙ A list of strategies for promoting responsible learner use of the interactive tools for local and global learning- Corey ❖ According to an article, Education World, its focus on suggested ways for students to demonstrate responsible and ethical behaviors when interacting on an online platform. Their suggested list focus on students ability to demonstrate positive online behaviors when being able to connect, interact, or collaborate, following a set of rules for learner use. The list and explanations includes: ➢ To know how to care for technology equipment. ➢ To go and explore safe websites for educational research and learning. ➢ Understand Copyright Laws, Fair Use Act; to not plagiarize any article or copy from the internet. ➢ Understand and recognize cyberbullying. ➢ To portray a positive self-image and recognize the importance good etiquette, which means to be respectful and courteous of others when interacting on global platforms (Netiquette). ➢ Be a responsible researcher to give credit from original source (Education World, 2020)
  7. 7. ∙ The benefits and limitations of each tool- Alexius Froguts benefits • 3D engine that shows realistic graphics • Audio narration / closed caption text • Low cost • More emotionally acceptable Limitations • Requires internet / computer Cells Alive benefits • Majority of the website is free of cost • Help students interact with science using games puzzles and models . Limitations • May sometimes contain errors or typos
  8. 8. Benefits and limitations of each tool Kid blog benefits • Learning writing skills • Stimulating creativity • Collaboration between peers Limitations • Requires constant monitoring by adult • Internet/ computer needed . Youtube benefits • Have tons of educational videos for science • Free of cost • Easy to use Limitations • Have to monitor students constantly watching videos . Google classroom benefits ● Google Classroom can be accessed from any computer on Google Chrome or from any mobile device on any platform. ● Paperless ● exposes students to an online learning system ● teachers are easily differentiate instruction for learners by assigning lessons to the entire class, individual students, or small group . Limitations ● Require internet , computer or smartphones ● May not be suitable for younger students without parents help
  9. 9. References • Education World. (2020). Promoting Responsible and Ethical Digital Citizens. Retrieved August 2, 2020; https://www.educationworld.com/a_tech/responsible-student-technology-use.shtml. • Ford, K. (2019). Differentiated Instruction for English Language Learners. https://www.colorincolorado.org/article/differentiated-instruction-english-language-learners • Knutson, J. (2020). Quality edtech for ELLs isn't easy to find, but great options do exist.. https://www.commonsense.org/education/articles/how-to-use-technology-to-support-ells-in-your-classroom • (1994-2020). Retrieved from Cells Alive: https://www.cellsalive.com/ • Burns, M. (2016, May 3). Harnessing the Power of YouTube in the Classroom. Retrieved from Edutopia: https://www.edutopia.org/blog/harnessing-power-youtube-in-classroom-monica-burns • Google Classroom Integration. (n.d.). Retrieved from ScienceBuddies.: https://www.sciencebuddies.org/classroom. • Maxcer, C. (2013, Sept 2). Froguts Is a Wonder, but Maybe Students Should Get Their Hands Dirty. Retrieved from TechNews World: https://www.technewsworld.com/story/78857.html.

