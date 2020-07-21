Successfully reported this slideshow.
INFECTIOUS DERMATOSES JUMA WEKESA BSN
INFECTIOUS DERMATOSES. Bacterial Skin Disorders. IMPETIGO Impetigo is a superficial infection of the skin caused by staphy...
Medical Management • Systemic antibiotic therapy is the usual treatment. It reduces contagious spread, treats deep infecti...
Signs and Symptoms • Pustule that becomes reddened and enlarged as well as hard from internal pressure • Pain and tenderne...
Causes Most commonly Staphylococcus aureus, or Streptococcus pyogenes. Signs and Symptoms • Larger and deeper than furuncl...
Viral Skin Disorders. HERPES ZOSTER Herpes zoster, also called shingles, is an infection caused by the varicella-zoster vi...
usually occurs more quickly in those who have been treated with corticosteroids. Triamcinolone injected subcutaneously und...
Herpes zoster summary Risk factors Age common in people older than 50. Diseases that weaken the immune system, such as HIV...
Clinical Symptoms Initial prodromal stage The first signs of shingles may include Headache Feeling generally unwell Mya...
Acute stage  A rash will begin to develop, often causing a pain.  Itching or tingling sensation in the area of the affec...
Complications 1. Post herpetic neuralgia (PHN) Post herpetic neuralgia can cause severe nerve pain that persists after the...
 Ramsay Hunt syndrome Otherwise known as herpes zoster oticus, inflammation of several of the nerves that come out of the...
HERPES SIMPLEX • Herpes simplex is a common skin infection. There are two types of the causative virus, which are identifi...
Complications • Eczema herpeticum is a condition in which patients with eczema contract herpes that spreads throughout the...
HERPES SIMPLEX SUMMARY INTRODUCTION Human herpes simplex virus (HSV) causes contagious infection with a large reservoir in...
 Transmission of both HSV types is by direct contact with virus-containing secretions or with lesions on mucosal or cutan...
 Ballooning of infected cells  Production of Cowdry type A intranuclear (Lipschutz) inclusion bodies  Margination of ch...
 Primary infections of the upper body Fig. Herpes simplex gingivostomatitis Fig. Herpetic whitlow Fig. Recurrent herpes l...
 Primary infections of the genital tract Fig. Genital herpes simplex infections Herpes Simplex Type 2 Clinical manifestat...
A. Cytopathology:  A rapid cytologic method  Scrapings obtained from the base of a vesicle is stained with 1% aq. soluti...
B. Isolation and identification:  Inoculation of tissue cultures in human diploid fibroblasts is preferred for viral isol...
 Aciclovir, Valaciclovir, Famciclovir  Asymptomatic shedding is frequent in patients with genital herpes  Transmission ...
Fungal (Mycotic) Skin Infections Fungi, tiny members of a subdivision of the plant kingdom that thrive on organic matter, ...
RINGWORM
Introduction:  It is a fungal infection.  Also known as tinea or dermatophytosis.  The causative agent feeds on keratin...
It gets transmitted from an – a) Infected person b) Animal c) Inanimate object d) Soil Mode of transmission:
  Ringworm that affects the- a)Skin (Tinea Corporis). b)Scalp (Tinea Capitis). c)Feet (Tinea pedis or athlete’s foot). d...
Symptoms: Skin ( Tinea Corporis ):  Itchy , raised , ring shaped scaly patches that may blister and ooze,hair loss. Scalp...
Feet ( Tinea Pedis ) :  Scaling inflammation in the toe webs, itching, burning, redness, stinging on the soles of the fee...
Face (Tinea Faciei ) : Beard area (Tineabarbae):  It causes ring shaped red, scaly patches with indistinct edges.  It ca...
Hands(Tinea Manuum):  It typically causes thickening (hyperkeratosis) of the areas often on hand.  It causes itching,bur...
Skin biopsy KOH examination Diagnosis:
Prevention: Don't share clothes, sports gear, or towels. To wear slippers in locker rooms and public pool & bathing area...
Treatment: Ringworm can be treated with antifungal creams containing topical agents –  Clotrimazole  Miconazole  Ketoco...
PARASITIC SKIN INFESTATIONS Parasitic skin infestations include those of the skin by lice (pediculosis) and the itch mite ...
• Its bites cause characteristic minute hemorrhagic points. • Widespread excoriation may appear as a result of intense pru...
Medical Management • Washing the hair with a shampoo containing pyrethrin compounds with piperonyl butoxide. Lindane (Kwel...
Scabies Scabies is an infestation of the skin by the itch mite Sarcoptes scabei. The disease is most commonly found in peo...
• • Assessment and Diagnostic Findings • To diagnose scabies, doctor examines skin, looking for signs of mites, including ...
Medical Management • The patient is instructed to take a warm, soapy bath or shower to remove the scaling debris from the ...
Infectious dermatoses

This Presentation Contains Infectious Dermatoses i.e. bacterial, viral, fungal and parasitic skin Infections.

Infectious dermatoses

  1. 1. INFECTIOUS DERMATOSES JUMA WEKESA BSN
  2. 2. INFECTIOUS DERMATOSES. Bacterial Skin Disorders. IMPETIGO Impetigo is a superficial infection of the skin caused by staphylococci, streptococci, or multiple bacteria. Bullous impetigo, is a more deep-seated infection of the skin caused by S. aureus, is characterized by the formation of bullae (large, fluid-filled blisters) from original vesicles. The bullae rupture, leaving raw, red areas. The exposed areas of the body, face, hands, neck, and extremities are most frequently involved. Impetigo is contagious and may spread to other parts of the patient’s skin or to other members of the family who touch the patient or use towels or combs that are soiled with the exudate of the lesions. Impetigo is seen in people of all ages. It is particularly common in children living in poor hygienic conditions. It often follows pediculosis capitis (head lice), scabies (itch mites), herpes simplex, insect bites, poison ivy, or eczema. Predisposing factors • Chronic health problems, • Poor hygiene • Malnutrition may predispose an adult to impetigo. • Excessive use of antibacterial soaps may create resistant bacteria and contribute to the problem Clinical Manifestations • Mild itching and soreness followed by eruption of small vesicles and pustules that rupture and crust • Generally develops in body folds that are subject to friction
  3. 3. Medical Management • Systemic antibiotic therapy is the usual treatment. It reduces contagious spread, treats deep infection, and prevents acute glomerulonephritis (kidney infection), which may occur because of streptococcal skin diseases. In nonbullous impetigo, benzathine penicillin or oral penicillin may be prescribed. In bullous impetigo, a penicillinase resistant penicillin (eg, cloxacillin [Cloxapen], dicloxacillin [Dycill]) may be used. In penicillin allergic patients, erythromycin is an effective alternative. • Topical antibacterial therapy (eg, mupirocin [Bactroban]) may be prescribed when the disease is limited to a small area. The medication must be applied to the lesions several times daily for a week; this treatment regimen may be impossible for some patients or their caregivers to follow. • Topical antibiotics generally are not as effective as systemic therapy in eradicating or preventing the spread of streptococci from the respiratory tract, thereby increasing the risk of developing glomerulonephritis. • When topical therapy is prescribed, lesions are soaked or washed with soap solution to remove the central site of bacterial growth, giving the topical antibiotic an opportunity to reach the infected site. After the crusts are removed, a topical antibiotic cream is applied. Gloves are worn when providing patient care. An antiseptic solution, such as povidone iodine (Betadine), may be used to clean the skin, Nursing Management 1. The nurse instructs the patient and family members to bathe at least once daily with bactericidal soap. Cleanliness and good hygiene practices help prevent the spread of the lesions from one skin area to another and from one person to another. 2. Each person should have a separate towel and washcloth. 3. Because impetigo is a contagious disorder, infected people should avoid contact with other people until the lesions heal. FURUNCULOSIS (BOILS) & CARBUNCLE FURUNCULOSIS (BOILS) Infection of hair follicle that results in pustule formation. Causes Generally it is as a result of a staphylococci infection. Usually, the cause is bacteria such as staphylococci that are present on the skin.
  4. 4. Signs and Symptoms • Pustule that becomes reddened and enlarged as well as hard from internal pressure • Pain and tenderness increase with pressure • Most will mature and rupture Medical Management • In treating staphylococcal infections, it is important not to rupture or destroy the protective wall of induration that localizes the infection. The boil or pimple should never be squeezed • Systemic antibiotic therapy, selected by culture and sensitivity study, is generally indicated. Oral dicloxacillin and cephalosporins are first-line medications. If MRSA is suspected, antibiotic agents selected may include clindamycin • Warm compress is applied to promote circulation . Nursing Management. • Intravenous (IV) fluids, fever reduction, and other supportive treatments are indicated for patients who are acutely ill from infection • Warm, moist compresses hasten resolution of the furuncle. • The surrounding skin may be cleaned gently with antibacterial soap, and an antibacterial ointment may be applied. • Soiled dressings are handled according to standard precautions. Nursing personnel should carefully follow standard precautions to avoid becoming carriers of staphylococci. CARBUNCLE A carbuncle is an abscess of the skin and subcutaneous tissue that represents an extension of a furuncle that has invaded several follicles and is large and deep .The infected material forms a lump, which occurs deep in the skin and may contain pus.
  5. 5. Causes Most commonly Staphylococcus aureus, or Streptococcus pyogenes. Signs and Symptoms • Larger and deeper than furuncle and has several openings in the skin. • May produce fever and elevation of WBC count. • Starts hard and red and over a few days emerges into a lesion that discharges yellowish pus. Management • In treating staphylococcal infections, it is important not to rupture or destroy the protective wall of induration that localizes the infection. The boil or pimple should never be squeezed • Systemic antibiotic therapy, selected by culture and sensitivity study, is generally indicated. Oral dicloxacillin and cephalosporins are first-line medications. If MRSA is suspected, antibiotic agents selected may include clindamycin • When the pus has localized and is fluctuant, a small incision with a scalpel can speed resolution by relieving the tension and ensuring direct evacuation of the pus and debris. The patient is instructed to keep the draining lesion covered with a dressing. • Warm compress is applied to promote circulation. Nursing Management • Intravenous (IV) fluids, fever reduction, and other supportive treatments are indicated for patients who are acutely ill from infection. • Warm, moist compresses hasten resolution of the carbuncle • The surrounding skin may be cleaned gently with antibacterial soap, and an antibacterial ointment may be applied. • Soiled dressings are handled according to standard precautions. Nursing personnel should carefully follow standard precautions to avoid becoming carriers of staphylococci.
  6. 6. Viral Skin Disorders. HERPES ZOSTER Herpes zoster, also called shingles, is an infection caused by the varicella-zoster viruses (VZVs), members of a group of DNA viruses. The viruses that cause chickenpox (varicella) and herpes zoster are indistinguishable, hence the two-part name. The disease is characterized by a painful vesicular eruption along the area of distribution of the sensory nerves from one or more posterior ganglia. After a case of chickenpox runs its course, the VZV responsible for the outbreak lies dormant inside nerve cells near the brain and spinal cord. Later, when these latent viruses are reactivated because of declining cellular immunity, they travel by way of the peripheral nerves to the skin, where the viruses multiply and create a red rash of small, fluid-filled blisters. It is thought that during the aging process, natural immunity to the varicella wanes, allowing the virus to reactivate and maintaining it in the population. Predisposing Factors Weakened immune systems, including those with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection and in those with cancer. Clinical Manifestations • Pain which may be burning, lancinating (tearing or sharply cutting), stabbing, or aching. Some patients have no pain, but itching and tenderness may occur over the area. • Malaise and gastrointestinal disturbances may precede the eruption. • The patches of grouped vesicles appear on the red and swollen skin. The early vesicles, which contain serum, later may become purulent, rupture, and form crusts. • Blisters are usually confined to a narrow region of the face or trunk. The clinical course varies from 1 to 3 weeks. • If an ophthalmic nerve is involved, the patient may have eye pain. Inflammation and a rash on the trunk Medical Management The goals of herpes zoster management are to relieve the pain and to reduce or avoid complications. • Herpes zoster infection can be arrested if oral antiviral agents such as acyclovir (Zovirax), valacyclovir (Valtrex), or famciclovir (Famvir) are administered within 24 hours of the initial eruption. IV acyclovir, if started early, is effective in significantly reducing the pain and halting the progression of the disease. In older patients, the pain from herpes zoster may persist as postherpetic neuralgia for months after the skin lesions disappear. • Pain is controlled with analgesics because adequate pain control during the acute phase helps prevent persistent pain patterns. Systemic corticosteroids may be prescribed for patients older than 50 years of age to reduce the incidence and duration of postherpetic neuralgia (persistent pain of the affected nerve after healing). Healing
  7. 7. usually occurs more quickly in those who have been treated with corticosteroids. Triamcinolone injected subcutaneously under painful areas is effective as an anti- inflammatory agent. • Ophthalmic herpes zoster occurs when an eye is involved. This is considered an ophthalmic emergency, and the patient should be referred to an ophthalmologist immediately to prevent the possible sequelae of keratitis, uveitis, ulceration, and blindness. • People who have been exposed to varicella by primary infection or by vaccination are not at risk for infection after exposure to patients with herpes zoster. • A vaccination for childhood varicella developed in the 1970s has been used successfully to decrease the incidence of childhood disease. Complications • Infection, • Scarring, and • Postherpetic neuralgia • Eye complications Nursing Management • The patient and family members are instructed about the importance of taking antiviral agents as prescribed and in keeping follow-up appointments with the health care provider. The nurse assesses the patient’s discomfort and response to medication and collaborates with the physician to make necessary adjustments to the treatment regimen. • The patient is taught how to apply wet dressings or medication to the lesions and to follow proper hand hygiene techniques to avoid spreading the virus. • Diversionary activities and relaxation techniques are encouraged to ensure restful sleep and to alleviate discomfort. • A caregiver may be required to assist with dressings, particularly if the patient is elderly and unable to apply them. • Food preparation for patients who cannot care for themselves or prepare nourishing meals must be arranged.
  8. 8. Herpes zoster summary Risk factors Age common in people older than 50. Diseases that weaken the immune system, such as HIV/AIDS and cancer. Cancer treatments Undergoing radiation or chemotherapy can lower the resistance to diseases and may trigger shingles. Immunosuppres sant Drugs prolonged use of steroids, such as prednisone.
  9. 9. Clinical Symptoms Initial prodromal stage The first signs of shingles may include Headache Feeling generally unwell Myalgia Fever
  10. 10. Acute stage  A rash will begin to develop, often causing a pain.  Itching or tingling sensation in the area of the affected nerve.  A fluid filled painful rash then develops a few days after and commonly occurs either on one side of the face or body.  Fluid-filled blisters that break open and crust over in 7-10 days and this clears within 2-4 weeks.
  11. 11. Complications 1. Post herpetic neuralgia (PHN) Post herpetic neuralgia can cause severe nerve pain that persists after the rash. PHN occurs most often in elderly people and in people whose immune systems have been compromised. 2. Ophthalmic shingles Shingles in or around an eye can cause painful eye infections that
  12. 12.  Ramsay Hunt syndrome Otherwise known as herpes zoster oticus, inflammation of several of the nerves that come out of the brain. The symptoms of Ramsay Hunt syndrome are facial ear pain.  Encephalitis  Hearing problems  Bacterial infections on the
  13. 13. HERPES SIMPLEX • Herpes simplex is a common skin infection. There are two types of the causative virus, which are identified by viral typing. Generally, herpes simplex type 1 occurs on the mouth and type 2 occurs in the genital area, but both viral types can be found in both locations. About 85% of adults worldwide are seropositive for herpes type 1. The prevalence of type 2 is lower; type 2 usually appears at the onset of sexual activity. Serologic testing shows that many more people are infected than have a history of clinical disease. • Herpes simplex is classified as a true primary infection, a nonprimary initial episode, or a recurrent episode. True primary infection is the initial exposure to the virus. A nonprimary initial episode is the initial episode of either type 1 or type 2 in a person previously infected with the other type. Recurrent episodes are subsequent episodes of the same viral type. Types of Herpes Simplex Orolabial Herpes • Orolabial herpes, also called fever blisters or cold sores, consists of erythematous- based clusters of grouped vesicles on the lips. A prodrome of tingling or burning with pain may precede the appearance of the vesicles by up to 24 hours. • Certain triggers, such as sunlight exposure or increased stress, may cause recurrent episodes. Fewer than 1% of people with primary orolabial herpes infections develop herpetic gingivostomatitis. This complication occurs more often in children and young adults than in people of other ages. The onset is often accompanied by high fever, regional lymphadenopathy, and generalized malaise. Genital Herpes • Genital herpes, or type 2 herpes simplex, manifests with a broad spectrum of clinical signs. Minor infections may produce no symptoms at all; severe primary infections with type 1 can cause systemic flulike illness. Lesions appear as grouped vesicles on an erythematous base initially involving the vagina, rectum, or penis. New lesions can continue to appear for 7 to 14 days. Lesions are symmetric and usually cause regional lymphadenopathy. Fever and flulike symptoms are common. Typical recurrences begin with a prodrome of burning, tingling, or itching about 24 hours before the vesicles appear. Assessment and Diagnostic Findings • Generally, the appearance of the skin eruption is strongly suggestive. • Viral cultures and rapid assays are available, and the type of test used depends on lesion morphology. • Acute vesicular lesions are more likely to react positively to the rapid assay, whereas older, crusted patches are better diagnosed with viral culture. In all cases, it is imperative to obtain enough viral cells for testing, and careful collection methods are therefore important.
  14. 14. Complications • Eczema herpeticum is a condition in which patients with eczema contract herpes that spreads throughout the eczematous areas. Eczema herpeticum is managed with oral or IV acyclovir. • Herpetic whitlow is an infection of the pulp of a fingertip with herpes type 1 or 2. • In mothers who have primary infections during pregnancy, intrauterine neonatal infections can occur. Most cases of neonatal infection with herpes occur during delivery by contact of the infant with the mother’s active ulcerations. • Fetal anomalies include skin lesions, microcephaly, encephalitis, and intracerebral calcifications. Medical Management • In more severe outbreaks or in patients with identified triggers, intermittent treatment with 200 mg acyclovir administered five times each day for 5 days is often started as soon as the earliest symptoms occur. • Treatment of genital herpes depends on the severity, the frequency, and the psychological impact of recurrences and on the infectious status of the sexual partner. For people who have mild or rare outbreaks, no treatment may be required. • Use of intermittent oral medication has been shown to reduce the duration of herpes genital infections by only 24 to 36 hours. If a patient is using intermittent treatment for infrequent episodes, the medication should be initiated within the first 24 hours after the infection is identified.
  15. 15. HERPES SIMPLEX SUMMARY INTRODUCTION Human herpes simplex virus (HSV) causes contagious infection with a large reservoir in the general population. HSV has a potential for significant complications in the immunocompromised host. HSV-1 is normally associated with orofacial infections and encephalitis. HSV-2 usually causes genital infections and can be transmitted from infected mothers to neonates Both viruses establish latent infections in sensory neurons and, upon reactivation, cause lesions at or near point of entry into the body.
  16. 16.  Transmission of both HSV types is by direct contact with virus-containing secretions or with lesions on mucosal or cutaneous surfaces  HSV-1 is spread by contact, usually by infected saliva  HSV-1 primarily infects skin above the waist  HSV-2 is transmitted sexually or from a maternal genital infection to a newborn  HSV-2 primarily infects skin below the waist
  17. 17.  Ballooning of infected cells  Production of Cowdry type A intranuclear (Lipschutz) inclusion bodies  Margination of chromatin  Formation of multinucleated giant cells
  18. 18.  Primary infections of the upper body Fig. Herpes simplex gingivostomatitis Fig. Herpetic whitlow Fig. Recurrent herpes labialis (cold sores) Fig. Keratoconjunctivitis Herpes Simplex Type 1 Clinical manifestations
  19. 19.  Primary infections of the genital tract Fig. Genital herpes simplex infections Herpes Simplex Type 2 Clinical manifestations
  20. 20. A. Cytopathology:  A rapid cytologic method  Scrapings obtained from the base of a vesicle is stained with 1% aq. solution of toluidine blue ‘0’ for 15 seconds  Presence of multinucleated giant cells or ‘Tzanck cells’ = + HSV  Intranuclear inclusion bodies with Giemsa-stained smears
  21. 21. B. Isolation and identification:  Inoculation of tissue cultures in human diploid fibroblasts is preferred for viral isolation  Typical cytopathic changes may be seen in 24-48 hrs C. Polymerase chain reaction: D. Serology:  Antibodies appear in 4–7 days after infection; reach a peak in 2–4 weeks  Rise in Ab titre may be demonstrated by ELISA or complement fixation tests
  22. 22.  Aciclovir, Valaciclovir, Famciclovir  Asymptomatic shedding is frequent in patients with genital herpes  Transmission can be reduced by:  avoidance of contact with potential virus-shedding lesions  safe sexual practice  antiviral therapy
  23. 23. Fungal (Mycotic) Skin Infections Fungi, tiny members of a subdivision of the plant kingdom that thrive on organic matter, cause various common skin infections. In some cases, they affect only the skin and its appendages (hair and nails). In other cases, internal organs are involved, and the diseases may be life threatening The most common fungal skin infection is tinea, which is also called ringworm because of its characteristic appearance of a ring or rounded tunnel under the skin. Tinea infections affect the head, body, groin, feet, and nails.
  24. 24. RINGWORM
  25. 25. Introduction:  It is a fungal infection.  Also known as tinea or dermatophytosis.  The causative agent feeds on keratin.  It is caused by dermatophytes(Trichophy ton and microsporum).
  26. 26. It gets transmitted from an – a) Infected person b) Animal c) Inanimate object d) Soil Mode of transmission:
  27. 27.   Ringworm that affects the- a)Skin (Tinea Corporis). b)Scalp (Tinea Capitis). c)Feet (Tinea pedis or athlete’s foot). d)Nails (Tinea Unguium). e)Face (Tinea Faciei). f)Beard area (Tinea Barbae). g)Hands and palm areas(Tinea manuum). Types of ringworm:
  28. 28. Symptoms: Skin ( Tinea Corporis ):  Itchy , raised , ring shaped scaly patches that may blister and ooze,hair loss. Scalp(Tinea Capitis):  Patches , scaling bald spots on the scalp , dandruff or seborrhea .
  29. 29. Feet ( Tinea Pedis ) :  Scaling inflammation in the toe webs, itching, burning, redness, stinging on the soles of the feet. Nail (Tinea Unguium ) :  It make finger nails white, thick, opaque and brittle.  It make toenails yellow,opaque and brittle.
  30. 30. Face (Tinea Faciei ) : Beard area (Tineabarbae):  It causes ring shaped red, scaly patches with indistinct edges.  It causes swellings and marked crusting, sometimes causes the hair to break off.
  31. 31. Hands(Tinea Manuum):  It typically causes thickening (hyperkeratosis) of the areas often on hand.  It causes itching,burning and scaling of the skins on hands.
  32. 32. Skin biopsy KOH examination Diagnosis:
  33. 33. Prevention: Don't share clothes, sports gear, or towels. To wear slippers in locker rooms and public pool & bathing areas. To shower after any sport that includes skin-to-skin contact. To wear loose-fitting cotton clothes. To keep skin clean and dry. To take the pets to the veterinary if it has patches of missing hair, which could be a sign of a fungal infection.
  34. 34. Treatment: Ringworm can be treated with antifungal creams containing topical agents –  Clotrimazole  Miconazole  Ketoconazole  Fluconazole  Terbinafine
  35. 35. PARASITIC SKIN INFESTATIONS Parasitic skin infestations include those of the skin by lice (pediculosis) and the itch mite (scabies). Pediculosis: Lice Infestation Lice infestation affects people of all ages. Three varieties of lice infest humans: Pediculus humanus capitis (head louse), Pediculus humanus corporis (body louse), and Pediculosis pubis (pubic louse or “crab”). Lice are called ectoparasites because they live on the outside of the host’s body. They depend on the host for their nourishment, feeding on human blood approximately five times each day. They inject their digestive juices and excrement into the skin, which causes severe itching Types of pediculosis Pediculosis Capitis Pediculosis capitis is an infestation of the scalp by the head louse. The female louse lays her eggs (nits) close to the scalp. The nits become firmly attached to the hair shafts with a tenacious substance. The young lice hatch in about 10 days and reach maturity in 2 weeks. Head lice may be transmitted directly by physical contact or indirectly by infested combs, brushes, wigs, hats, helmets, and bedding. Pediculosis Corporis and Pubis Pediculosis corporis is an infestation of the body by the body louse. This is a disease of those who live in close quarters. Pediculosis pubis is extremely common. The infestation is generally localized in the genital region and is transmitted chiefly by sexual contact. Predisposing factors Children and people with long hair Clinical Manifestations • Head lice are found most commonly along the back of the head and behind • the ears. To the naked eye, the eggs look like silvery, glistening oval • bodies. • The bite of the insect causes intense pruritus, and the resultant scratching often leads to secondary bacterial infection, such as impetigo or furunculosis.
  36. 36. • Its bites cause characteristic minute hemorrhagic points. • Widespread excoriation may appear as a result of intense pruritus and scratching, especially on the trunk and neck. • Among the secondary lesions produced are parallel linear scratches and a slight degree of eczema. • In long-standing cases, the skin may become thick, dry, and scaly, with dark pigmented areas • Reddish-brown dust (i.e., excretions of the insects) may be found in the patient’s underclothing. • The pubic area should be examined with a magnifying glass for lice crawling down a hair shaft or nits cemented to the hair or at the junction with the skin. • Infestation by • There may also be infestation of the hairs of the chest, axillae, beard, and eyelashes. • Gray-blue macules may sometimes be seen on the trunk, thighs, and axillae as a result of either the reaction of the insects’ saliva with bilirubin (converting it to biliverdin) or an excretion produced by the salivary glands of the louse.
  37. 37. Medical Management • Washing the hair with a shampoo containing pyrethrin compounds with piperonyl butoxide. Lindane (Kwell) is no longer recommended because of its neurotoxic adverse effects. The patient is instructed to shampoo the scalp and hair according to the product directions. After the hair is rinsed thoroughly, it is combed with a fine-toothed comb dipped in vinegar to remove any remaining nits or nit shells freed from the hair shafts. They are extremely difficult to remove and may have to be picked off one by one. • The patient with body lice is instructed to bathe with soap and water. • Typically, no medications are indicated because the lice live on the patient’s clothing. • Topical medications used to treat head and pubic lice may be applied to the clothing, however, particularly in the seams of garments • If eyelashes are involved, petrolatum may be thickly applied twice daily for 8 days, followed by mechanical removal of any remaining nits • All articles of clothing, towels, and bedding that may have lice or nits should be washed in hot water—at least 54°C (130°F)—or dry- cleaned to prevent reinfestation. • Combs, brushes, and helmets are disinfected or discarded. All family members and close contacts are treated Nursing Management • The nurse informs the patient that head lice may infest anyone and are not a sign of uncleanliness. • Because the condition spreads rapidly, treatment must be started immediately. • Epidemics among those living in close quarters (e.g., dormitories, military barracks) may be managed by having everyone shampoo their hair on the same night. Cohabitants and family members should be warned not to share combs, brushes, and hats; they should be inspected for head lice daily for at least 2 weeks. • Treatment is necessary for all family members and sexual contacts of patients with body and/or pubic lice. The nurse educates them about personal hygiene and methods to prevent or control infestation. • The patient and partner must also be scheduled for a diagnostic workup for coexisting STIs.
  38. 38. Scabies Scabies is an infestation of the skin by the itch mite Sarcoptes scabei. The disease is most commonly found in people living in substandard hygienic conditions and in people who are sexually active. The mites frequently involve the fingers, and hand contact may produce infection. Clinical manifestations It takes approximately 4 weeks from the time of contact for the patient’s symptoms to appear. • The patient complains of severe itching caused by a • delayed type of immunologic reaction to the mite or its fecal pellets Increased itching that occurs during the evening hours, perhaps because the increased warmth of the skin has a stimulating effect on the parasite. • Hypersensitivity to the organism and it products of excretion also may contribute to the pruritus • Burrows created by the mites which may be multiple, straight or wavy, brown or black, threadlike lesions, most commonly observed between the fingers and on the wrists. • Red, pruritic eruptions usually appear between adjacent skin areas. However, the burrow is not always visible. • Secondary lesions are quite common and include vesicles, papules, excoriations, and crusts. Bacterial superinfection may result from persistent excoriation of the burrows and papules.
  39. 39. • • Assessment and Diagnostic Findings • To diagnose scabies, doctor examines skin, looking for signs of mites, including the characteristic burrows. • When doctor locates a mite burrow, takes a scraping from that area of skin to examine under a microscope to determine the presence of mites or their eggs.
  40. 40. Medical Management • The patient is instructed to take a warm, soapy bath or shower to remove the scaling debris from the crusts and then to pat the skin dry thoroughly and allow it to cool. • A prescription scabicide, 5% permethrin, is considered the medication of choice. It is applied thinly to the entire skin from the neck down, sparing only the face and scalp (which are not affected in scabies). The medication is left on for 12 to 24 hours, after which the patient is instructed to wash thoroughly. One application may be curative, but it is advisable to repeat the treatment in 1 week. • Oral antihistamines such as diphenhydramine or hydroxyzine can help control the pruritus. • If a secondary infection is present, treatment with oral antibiotic agents may be indicated. Nursing Management • The patient should wear clean clothing and sleep between freshly • laundered bed linens. • All bedding and clothing should be washed in hot water and dried on the hot dryer cycle. If bed linens or clothing cannot be washed in hot water, dry cleaning is advised. • After treatment is completed, the patient may apply an ointment, such as a topical corticosteroid, to skin lesions because the scabicide may irritate the skin. • All family members and close contacts should be treated simultaneously to eliminate the mites. Some scabicides are approved for use in infants and pregnant women. • If scabies is sexually transmitted, the patient may require treatment for coexisting STI. Scabies may also coexist with pediculosis. REFERENCES 1. Hinkle, J. L., & Cheever, K. H. (2018). Medical-Surgical Nursing (14th ed.). Philadelphia: Lippincott williams & wilkins

