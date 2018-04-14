Putting the Goal Before Your Work

Most of us have heard the phrase “plan your work and work your plan,” often in a moment of despair when we wonder what to do next. The conundrum of what to do next is due to fuzzy goals. This working session will begin information on goal setting, which is that upfront work needed before you plan. There will then be time/structure for participants to develop their goals (personal or organizational) and the outcomes that go with them. In other words, what do you want or need to achieve, and how will others (i.e., your boss) know that you have achieved them? What (broad or specific) steps do you need to consider, in order to get from start to finish?