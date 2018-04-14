Successfully reported this slideshow.
Most of us have heard the phrase “plan your work and work your plan,” often in a moment of despair when we wonder what to do next. The conundrum of what to do next is due to fuzzy goals. This working session will begin information on goal setting, which is that upfront work needed before you plan. There will then be time/structure for participants to develop their goals (personal or organizational) and the outcomes that go with them. In other words, what do you want or need to achieve, and how will others (i.e., your boss) know that you have achieved them? What (broad or specific) steps do you need to consider, in order to get from start to finish?

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License
Putting the Goal Before Your Work

  1. 1. Putting the Goal before Your Work Jill Hurst-Wahl
  2. 2. “Plan your work and work your plan.” SCHOOL OF INFORMATION STUDIES | SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY 2
  3. 3. We know about SMART, but we don’t do it. S Specific or Significant M Measurable or Meaningful A Attainable or Action-Oriented R Relevant or Rewarding T Time-bound or Trackable SCHOOL OF INFORMATION STUDIES | SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY 3
  4. 4. And we don’t breakdown goals into smaller manageable goals. We think of the big goal and not the smaller goals (steps) it will take to complete it. SCHOOL OF INFORMATION STUDIES | SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY 4
  5. 5. What do you need to do before to set goals? Define what the goal REALLY is! What is your goal? SCHOOL OF INFORMATION STUDIES | SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY 5
  6. 6. What must happen for you to achieve that goal? Any prework? Any information needed? Any specific steps? SCHOOL OF INFORMATION STUDIES | SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY 6
  7. 7. How will you be held accountable? SCHOOL OF INFORMATION STUDIES | SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY 7
  8. 8. SCHOOL OF INFORMATION STUDIES | SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY 8

