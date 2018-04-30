Successfully reported this slideshow.
Niagara Falls Area, NY Jennifer Boetcher SOC 270- Community Studies Photo Walk Slide Show
•The chapter that helped with my topic for the Photo Walk is “The Urban World.” •The specific topic I chose to look at for...
• In the text, Palen describes “Urbanization” as a process in which rural areas transform into urban areas. - It refers to...
I drove around and walked all around in the Niagara Falls area. Niagara Falls is 100% urban and 0% rural. Niagara Falls po...
Niagara Falls, New York • Walking around Niagara Falls, showed me that Niagara Falls is making their city better. • Urbani...
More abandoned buildings on Main Street. Urban places have created these types of ‘slums’. I noticed some of these buildin...
Rainbow Bridge • It’s a great location for viewing the Falls. • 2018 toll fees: $3.75 U.S. or $4.75 Canadian funds for aut...
Single-Family Households • A lot of Niagara Fall’s homes looked alike. • The homes made it feel more ‘Urban’ because the l...
More homes:
Urbanization in Niagara Falls: • The homes made it feel like a urban area, defiantly. • How close the building were from o...
Urbanization in Niagara Falls: • A lot of the old buildings were turning into newer stores and cafes. • Niagara Falls is a...
Sources: • Niagara Falls, New York; City Data.Com. 2016. Web. 31 Dec. 2016 http://www.city-data.com/city/Niagara-Falls-New...
