True freedom

24 views

Published on

Values Education 10

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

True freedom

  1. 1. TRUE FREEDOM
  2. 2. FREEDOM Is the state of not being restrained and is synonymous to liberty.
  3. 3. NATURE OF FREEDOM To remain without restraint.
  4. 4. PURPOSE OF FREEDOM To give responsibility To be cocreators of/ to create love.
  5. 5. People like to enjoy their FREEDOM, but they sometimes dislike responsibilities.
  6. 6. FREEDOM OF WILL This is the freedom to follow’s one’s conscience and maintain one’s personal integrity.
  7. 7. FREEDOM OF ACTION When people use their freedom of action, they should follow their conscience. If not, they make the wrong choices.
  8. 8. You can choose what you do, but you cannot choose the consequences of what you do
  9. 9. If you establish the habit of always making the right choices, you create the foundation for a good character.
  10. 10. Freedom cannot be maintained without Laws Freedom exists with a framework of laws. The purpose of laws is to protect people’s freedom.
  11. 11. Thus, true freedom is the will to follow one’s conscience to answer the call of Love and Service

