IntegratedCylindrical Bioreactor with underwater LED light source Authors of the presentation: Henrik Lindskov,Yan Xia (DP...
Why Microalgae? -a potential source for a wide range of novel high- value products 2
What is microalgae cultivation? 3
What is the problem now? -Low productivity & high cost Cultivation Method Average Productivity (g/l/day) Cost (EUR/M3) Rac...
Why low productivity? -Limited light energy in cultivation solution 5
Open Raceway: -TheCheapest solution in the market  Open raceways are low capital investment with low power consumption, b...
Flat panel Bioreactor Flat panel method is lower power consumption, but the material cost is also higher. 7
Tubular production -most popular method in the market  there are problems with not only oxygen accumulation bit also carb...
OurChallenge: How light energy go through this? 9
Why DPL? 10 Experienced engineering design The oldest UV system manufacture in Europe Pattern owner of cold UV technology ...
Our Idea -Intelligent Integrated Bioreactor with Rotary underwater light source 11
12 How Underwater Rotary Light SourceWork?
What is underwater light source? - LED with specific wavelength -Energy output: 100-400par 13
What is our feature: -1. DPL own design LED Module with specific wavelength and transmission lens 14
Feature 2: Stable and uniform distribution of light energy in reactor 15 Over-Demand Less-Demand Dynamic Balance Diffusion...
Feature 3: -Controlled environment with stable temperature, flow and nutrientC02 input 16 Integrated PLC Control System Te...
Feature 4: -A low-cost energy saving equipment suitable for large-scale production 17 Heat Exchanger
Feature 5: - Ready for additional devices 18 Bioreactor Harvest Purification Downstream Process Waster water System Power ...
What is our expected result: A demo bioreactor with fully controlled cultivation environment for microalgae. 19 Integrated...
Where can you use it? 20 Laboratory Application Production Application: Light source for open raceway
Company Culture Innovation is not just the dream of young people. 21 Thanks
DPL Announce a cost-effective solution for microalgae cultivation. To overcome the low productivity, we designed this integrated bioreactor(Patent pending) with the underwater rotary LED light source with adjustable wavelength. The internal light reduces the distance between the light source and microalgae, effectively enhancing the light transmission. Our goal is that this light source can provide 300-400 par allover the cultivation solution which meat the light intensity requirement for max productivity.

