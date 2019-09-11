DPL Announce a cost-effective solution for microalgae cultivation. To overcome the low productivity, we designed this integrated bioreactor(Patent pending) with the underwater rotary LED light source with adjustable wavelength. The internal light reduces the distance between the light source and microalgae, effectively enhancing the light transmission. Our goal is that this light source can provide 300-400 par allover the cultivation solution which meat the light intensity requirement for max productivity.

