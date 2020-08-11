Angina introduction

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1.  Jaineel Dharod Dept. of Pharmacology
  2. 2.  Angina pectoris – commonly known as angina – is chest pain due to ischemia of the heart muscle, generally due to obstruction or spasm of the coronary arteries.  The main cause of Angina pectoris is coronary artery disease, due to atherosclerosis of the arteries feeding the heart.  Angina Pectoris is translated as "a strangling feeling in the chest".
  3. 3.  There is a weak relationship between severity of pain and degree of oxygen deprivation in the heart muscle (i.e., there can be severe pain with little or no risk of a Myocardial infarction (commonly known as a heart attack), and a heart attack can occur without pain).  In some cases angina can be extremely serious and has been known to cause death.  People that suffer from average to severe cases of angina have an increased percentage of death before the age of 55, usually around 60%.
  4. 4.  Stable/Classical/typical/exertional angina.  Unstable/Crescendo/Pre-infraction angina.  Prinzmetal’s or variant angina.  Decubitus angina.  Nocturnal angina.
  5. 5. [A] Common:  Physical exertion.  Cold exposure.  Heavy meals.  Intense emotion. [B] Uncommon:  Lying flat (decubitus angina)  Vivid dreams (nocturnal angina).
  6. 6.  Age (≥ 55 years for men, ≥ 65 for women)  Cigarette smoking  Diabetes mellitus (DM)  Dyslipidaemia  Family history of premature cardiovascular disease  Hypertension (HTN)  Kidney disease (microalbuminuria or GFR<60 mL/min)  Obesity (BMI ≥ 30 kg/m2)  Physical inactivity  Prolonged psychosocial stress.
  7. 7.  Medications  Vasodilators  Excessive thyroid replacement  Vasoconstrictors  Polycythaemia which thickens the blood causing it to slow its flow through the heart muscle  Hypothermia  Hypovolaemia  Hypervolemia
  8. 8. 1. Site: Retrosternal pain (mainly), left side of chest (may be). 2. Character: Oppression or tightness in the chest- like a band round the chest, dull or choking etc. 3. Radiation: left shoulder and ulnar border of left hand, sometimes to neck, jaw, and back and occasionally to the epigastric or interscapular region.
  9. 9. 4. Duration: Few second too few minutes, usually 2-5 min. 5. Aggravated by: Exercise, emotion, after meal, in the cold, walking uphill or into a strong wind. 6. Relieved by: Taking rest or GTN ( glyceryl trinitrate)
  10. 10. 
  11. 11.  Smoking- Nicotine stains.  Hypertension-High BP, loud.  Diabetes, myxoedema.  Hyperlipidaemia-tendon xanthomas, lipids.
  12. 12.  Obesity  Anaemia  Thyrotoxicosis  Aortic valve disease
  13. 13.  Gallop rhythm (triple beat)  Cardiomegaly  Basal crackles  Elevated blood pressure
  14. 14.  Carotid bruits (unusual sounds in neck region)  Peripheral vascular disease
  15. 15. 1. Musculoskeletal pain 2. Pericardial pain 3. Oesophageal pain
  16. 16. 
  17. 17. 1. Resting ECG: Normal in most patients. May show evidence of previous MI. 2. ETT (Exercise Tolerance Test): Reversible S-T segment depression or elevation with or without T inversion. 3. Isotope scanning with Thallium 201, using Gamma camera showing cold spot. 4. Coronary angiography: Provides detail information about the site, extent and nature of coronary artery disease. 5. Others:  X-ray chest: Normal.  Urine for sugar if Diabetes.  Serum cholesterol, serum triglyceride & lipoprotein.
  18. 18. 
  19. 19.  A careful assessment of the like extent and severity of arterial disease.  The identification and control of significant risk factors (e.g. smoking, hypertension, hyperlipidaemia)  The use of measures to control symptoms.  The identification of high risk patients & application of treatment to improve life expectancy.
  20. 20. The most widely used invasive options for the treatment of ischemia heart disease include:  PCI (Percutaneous coronary intervention) or  PTCA (Percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty)  CABG (Coronary artery bypass grafting) surgery.
  21. 21. 1. Do not smoke (if smoker). 2. Aim at ideal body weight. 3. Take regular exercise (exercise up to but not beyond, the point of chest pain is beneficial). 4. Avoid sever unaccustomed exertion & vigorous exercise after a heavy meal or in very cold weather. 5. Take sublingual Nitrate before undertaking exertion that may induce angina.

