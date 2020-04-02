In this deck, Paul Isaacs from Linaro presents: State of ARM-based HPC. This talk provides an overview of applications and infrastructure services successfully ported to Aarch64 and benefiting from scale.



"With its debut on the TOP500, the 125,000-core Astra supercomputer at New Mexico’s Sandia Labs uses Cavium ThunderX2 chips to mark Arm’s entry into the petascale world. In Japan, the Fujitsu A64FX Arm-based CPU in the pending Fugaku supercomputer has been optimized to achieve high-level, real-world application performance, anticipating up to one hundred times the application execution performance of the K computer. K was the first computer to top 10 petaflops in 2011."



Watch the video: https://wp.me/p3RLHQ-lIT



