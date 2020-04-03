In this deck from GTC Digital, William Beaudin from DDN presents: HPC at Scale Enabled by DDN A3i and NVIDIA SuperPOD.



Enabling high performance computing through the use of GPUs requires an incredible amount of IO to sustain application performance. We'll cover architectures that enable extremely scalable applications through the use of NVIDIA’s SuperPOD and DDN’s A3I systems.



The NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD is a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputing infrastructure. DDN A³I with the EXA5 parallel file system is a turnkey, AI data storage infrastructure for rapid deployment, featuring faster performance, effortless scale, and simplified operations through deeper integration. The combined solution delivers groundbreaking performance, deploys in weeks as a fully integrated system, and is designed to solve the world's most challenging AI problems.



Watch the video: https://wp.me/p3RLHQ-lIV



Learn more: https://www.ddn.com/download/nvidia-superpod-ddn-a3i-ai400-appliance-with-the-exa5-filesystem/

and

https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/gtc/



Sign up for our insideHPC Newsletter: http://insidehpc.com/newsletter