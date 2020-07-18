The Volume dependence of the Grüneisen parameter has been used to calculate the pressure dependence of melting temperature for MgO and hcp iron using Lindemann law. The Volume dependence of the Grüneisen Parameter has been determined using gamma volume V relationship due to Al'tshuler and reciprocal gamma volume V relationship due to Srivastava et al. The calculations are performed between pressure range 55GPa 330GPa. The values of Melting temperature are calculated at different pressures and compared with the available data reported in the literature. Dr. Sheelendra Kumar Yadav "Pressure Dependent of Melting Temperature for MgO and Hcp Iron" Published in International Journal of Trend in Scientific Research and Development (ijtsrd), ISSN: 2456-6470, Volume-4 | Issue-4 , June 2020, URL: https://www.ijtsrd.com/papers/ijtsrd31434.pdf Paper Url :https://www.ijtsrd.com/other-scientific-research-area/physics/31434/pressure-dependent-of-melting-temperature-for-mgo-and-hcp-iron/dr-sheelendra-kumar-yadav

