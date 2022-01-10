Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 4
Engineering
Jan. 10, 2022
29 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Call for Papers - International Journal of Network Security & Its Applications (IJNSA) - ERA, WJCI Indexed

Download to read offline

Engineering
Jan. 10, 2022
29 views

The International Journal of Network Security & Its Applications (IJNSA) is a bi monthly open access peer-reviewed journal that publishes articles which contribute new results in all areas of the computer Network Security & its applications. The journal focuses on all technical and practical aspects of security and its applications for wired and wireless networks. The goal of this journal is to bring together researchers and practitioners from academia and industry to focus on understanding Modern security threats and countermeasures, and establishing new collaborations in these areas.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(3.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4.5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(2/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3.5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4.5/5)
Free
The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Crypto Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) Antony Lewis
(4/5)
Free
Wizard:: The Life and Times of Nikolas Tesla Marc Seifer
(2.5/5)
Free
On War: With linked Table of Contents Carl von Clausewitz
(4.5/5)
Free
Carrying the Fire: 50th Anniversary Edition Michael Collins
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
(5/5)
Free
System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot Rob Reich
(4/5)
Free
The Wires of War: Technology and the Global Struggle for Power Jacob Helberg
(4.5/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(3/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Call for Papers - International Journal of Network Security & Its Applications (IJNSA) - ERA, WJCI Indexed

  1. 1. The International Journal of Network Security & Its Applications (IJNSA) ISSN 0974 - 9330 (Online); 0975 - 2307 (Print) AIRCC Publishing Corporations The International Journal of Network Security & Its Applications (IJNSA) is a bi monthly open access peer-reviewed journal that publishes articles which contribute new results in all areas of the computer Network Security & its applications. The journal focuses on all technical and practical aspects of security and its applications for wired and wireless networks. The goal of this journal is to bring together researchers and practitioners from academia and industry to focus on understanding Modern security threats and countermeasures, and establishing new collaborations in these areas.
  2. 2. The International Journal of Network Security & Its Applications (IJNSA) ISSN 0974 - 9330 (Online); 0975 - 2307 (Print) AIRCC Publishing Corporations • Network and Wireless Network Security • Mobile, Ad Hoc and Sensor Network Security • Peer-to-Peer Network Security • Database and System Security • Intrusion Detection and Prevention • Internet Security & Applications • Security & Network Management • E-mail security, Spam, Phishing, E-mail fraud • Virus, worms, Trojon Protection • Security threats & countermeasures (DDoS, MiM, Session Hijacking, Replay attack etc,)
  3. 3. The International Journal of Network Security & Its Applications (IJNSA) ISSN 0974 - 9330 (Online); 0975 - 2307 (Print) AIRCC Publishing Corporations • Ubiquitous Computing Security • Web 2.0 security • Cryptographic protocols • Performance Evaluations of Protocols & Security Application Paper Submission Authors are invited to submit papers for this journal through E-mail: ijnsa@airccse.org. Submissions must be original and should not have been published previously or be under consideration for publication while being evaluated for this Journal.
  4. 4. The International Journal of Network Security & Its Applications (IJNSA) ISSN 0974 - 9330 (Online); 0975 - 2307 (Print) AIRCC Publishing Corporation Important Dates • Submission Deadline : January 15, 2022 • Notification : February 15, 2022 • Final Manuscript Due : February 23, 2022 • Publication Date : Determined by the Editor-in-Chief For other details please visit http://airccse.org/journal/ijnsa.html Contact us E-mail: ijnsa@airccse.org

The International Journal of Network Security & Its Applications (IJNSA) is a bi monthly open access peer-reviewed journal that publishes articles which contribute new results in all areas of the computer Network Security & its applications. The journal focuses on all technical and practical aspects of security and its applications for wired and wireless networks. The goal of this journal is to bring together researchers and practitioners from academia and industry to focus on understanding Modern security threats and countermeasures, and establishing new collaborations in these areas.

Views

Total views

29

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×