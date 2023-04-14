Check these out next
15th International Conference on Computer Networks & Communications (CoNeCo 2023) looks for significant contributions to the Computer Networks & Communications for Wired and Wireless Networks in theoretical and practical aspects. Original papers are invited on Computer Networks, Network Protocols and Wireless Networks, Data Communication Technologies, and Network Security. The goal of this Conference is to bring together researchers and practitioners from academia and industry to focus on advanced networking concepts and establishing new collaborations in these areas.
