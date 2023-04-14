Successfully reported this slideshow.
Call for Papers - 15th International Conference on Computer Networks & Communications (CoNeCo 2023)

Apr. 14, 2023
Call for Papers - 15th International Conference on Computer Networks & Communications (CoNeCo 2023)

Apr. 14, 2023
15th International Conference on Computer Networks & Communications (CoNeCo 2023) looks for significant contributions to the Computer Networks & Communications for Wired and Wireless Networks in theoretical and practical aspects. Original papers are invited on Computer Networks, Network Protocols and Wireless Networks, Data Communication Technologies, and Network Security. The goal of this Conference is to bring together researchers and practitioners from academia and industry to focus on advanced networking concepts and establishing new collaborations in these areas.

Call for Papers - 15th International Conference on Computer Networks & Communications (CoNeCo 2023)

  1. 1. 15th International Conference on Computer Networks & Communications (CoNeCo 2023) May 27 ~ 28, 2023, Vancouver, Canada https://acsit2023.org/coneco/index Scope & Topics 15th International Conference on Computer Networks & Communications (CoNeCo 2023) looks for significant contributions to the Computer Networks & Communications for Wired and Wireless Networks in theoretical and practical aspects. Original papers are invited on Computer Networks, Network Protocols and Wireless Networks, Data Communication Technologies, and Network Security. The goal of this Conference is to bring together researchers and practitioners from academia and industry to focus on advanced networking concepts and establishing new collaborations in these areas. Authors are solicited to contribute to the conference by submitting articles that illustrate research results, projects, surveying works and industrial experiences that describe significant advances in Computer Networks & Communications.. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to, the following:  Network Protocols & Wireless Networks  Modeling and Simulation  Network Architectures  High speed Networks  Routing, Switching and Addressing Techniques  Next Generation Internet  Next Generation Web Architectures  Network Operations & management  Adhoc and Sensor Networks  Internet and Web Applications  Mobile Networks & Wireless LAN  Ubiquitous Networks  Wireless Multimedia Systems  Wireless Communications  Heterogeneous Wireless Networks  Measurement & Performance Analysis  Peer to peer and Overlay Networks  QoS and Resource Management  Network Based Applications  Network Security  Self-Organizing Networks and Networked Systems  Mobile & Broadband Wireless Internet  Recent trends & Developments in Computer Networks  5G/6G Cellular Systems and Heterogeneous Networks  Big Data / IoT Analytics in Networking
  2. 2.  Blockchain and Distributed Ledger  Information / Content centric networks (ICN)  Internet Measurement and Modeling  Internet of Things (IoT)  Machine Learning and AI in Networking  Software-defined networking (SDN) and network virtualization  Cloud Computing  Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) and autonomous cars  Vehicular Networks & Intelligent Transportation  VR/AR Streaming Paper Submission Authors are invited to submit papers through the conference Submission System by April 15, 2023. Submissions must be original and should not have been published previously or be under consideration for publication while being evaluated for this conference. The proceedings of the conference will be published by Computer Science Conference Proceedings in Computer Science & Information Technology (CS & IT) series (Confirmed). Selected papers from CoNeCo 2023, after further revisions, will be published in the special issues of the following journals  International Journal of Wireless & Mobile Networks (IJWMN) – ERA, WJCI Indexed  International Journal of Computer Networks & Communications (IJCNC) – ERA, WJCI, Scopus Indexed  International Journal of Network Security & Its Applications (IJNSA) – ERA, WJCI Indexed  International Journal of Next-Generation Networks (IJNGN)  Machine Learning and Applications: An International Journal (MLAIJ) Important Dates  Submission Deadline: April 15, 2023  Authors Notification: May 15, 2023  Registration & Camera-Ready Paper Due: May 20, 2023 Contact Us Here's where you can reach us : coneco@acsit2023.org or coneco_confe@yahoo.com

