2_3CX Sales Presentation English - UPC.pdf

Jan. 12, 2023
2_3CX Sales Presentation English - UPC.pdf

Jan. 12, 2023
  1. 1. 3CX Sales Presentation
  2. 2. Who is 3CX? ● Established in 2005 ● CEO: Nick Galea ● Headquarters: Nicosia, Cyprus ● Approximately 100 employees worldwide ● 3CX Phone System is the fastest growing PBX on the market, with an yearly growing rate of approximately 40% ● 3CX is 100% Channel Company
  3. 3. 3CX Phone System – Unified Communications platform ● Software-based PBX for Windows ● Save costs, increase productivity & mobility ● Open Standard SIP, WebRTC ● More than 50,000 installations worldwide ● Major Global customers
  4. 4. 3CX Wins “Most Innovative Product” Award with 3CX WebMeeting
  5. 5. Development in the IT/TC market The IT sector continues growing Prognosis of the worldwide spendings in IT in Billion US Dollars Telecommuni cations IT Services Hardware Enterprise Software Data Center Systems (edited) Total spendings in IT 3.618 Bill. US Dollar 3.767 Bill. US Dollar 3.917 Bill. US Dollar
  6. 6. Technological change • Follow the trend to stay competitive • IT providers become TC providers • Classical TC providers need to get into IT • TC and IT providers need to develop competence in time, else they other providers will take their place • Increase your revenue through competence! IT and Telecom Sectors Trend
  7. 7. Development in the IT/TC market Source: Gartner, own design
  8. 8. Desktop Operating Systems Research Source: Venture, own design
  9. 9. Target group • Very small businesses: <10 employees • Small businesses: <50 employees • Medium sized businesses: <250 employees SMB definition (Commission of the European Union)
  10. 10. Target group • Everyone! • 3CX offers solutions with a maximum of scalability and flexibility • Solutions for SMBs and Large Enterprises!
  11. 11. 3CX Products – 3CX Phone System 3CX Phone System
  12. 12. Other branch Other branches 3CX Products – 3CX Phone System Main branch
  13. 13. The Most Popular Softphone In 2014 - According To CRN
  14. 14. Introducing the WebRTC Gateway
  15. 15. 3CX Products – 3CX Phone System – Editions / Modules 3CX Phone System Standard Edition FREE 2SC PRO 4SC, 8SC, 16SC, 32SC, 64SC, 128SC, 256SC, 512SC, 1024SC Voice Appication Desinger Hotel Modul + PMS 3CXPhone for Windows, MacOS, iPhone and Android 3CX Session Border Controller (SBC) (Windows, Raspberry PI) Codec G729 Fax Server, Call Queues, Conferencing, BLF, MWI... User System Versions Optional CRM 3CX Virtual PBX’es 3CX Phone System Pro Edition WebMeeting
  16. 16. Product Support (optional) – yearly costs Maintenance (optional) – yearly costs 3CXPS - Perpetual Licensing One-off investment VAD Incl. 1 year Maintenance Hotel Module incl. 1 year Maintenance Basic PMS 3CX WebMeeting 25 participants free Phone System 4SC to 1024SC Licence incl. 1 year Maintenance Standard Pro
  17. 17. Maintenance - Included 3CXPS - SPLA Licensing 12 months subscription 1 month subscription 2SC Professional Edition FREE 3CX WebMeeting 25 participants free 30 Days Trial In 3CX Cloud Phone System 4SC to 16SC Licence incl. 1 year Maintenance Standard Pro
  18. 18. Vendor independence Use the device you prefer •Easy connection of all SIP devices •Integration of mobile devices •Support for PSTN gateways to use ISDN lines and analog devices
  19. 19. Product Overview – Hotel Module 3CX Hotel Module
  20. 20. Product Overview – Hotel Module Hotel Module Main Features • Check-in- and Check-out configuration of phones • Do-Not-Disturb (DND) function • Ability to block outbound calls • Configuration of wake up calls (Management Console and phone) • Room and Minibar Status • Overview of made calls and invoicing at check-out • Two Versions: Hotel Module with and without PMS-Integration Version and Feature comparison here: http://www.3cx.com/downloads/3CX-Hotel-Module-Integration.pdf
  21. 21. Product Overview – Hotel Module • Compatible with almost all PMS Systems • Supported Interfaces: • FIAS (Micros Fidelio) • Mitel SX 2000 (requires PMS Version) Built-In Hotel PMS Integration
  22. 22. Product Overview – CRM 3CX CRM Integration Modules IMPORTANT: MS Outlook & MS Office 365 available in Standard Edition
  23. 23. Product Overview – VAD 3CX Voice Application Designer
  24. 24. 3CX Products 3CX Webmeeting
  25. 25. 3CX Web Meeting ● Based on WebRTC ● WebRTC already included in Chrome, Firefox and Android. Apple and Internet Explorer is pending ● No need for client installation ● Works on smartphones and tablets as well ● Integration with 3CX Phone System ● Will be available as Hosted and OnPremise Edition Quick Overview
  26. 26. REMEMBER: “The last call you missed went to your competitor.“
  27. 27. Thank you!

