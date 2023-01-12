2_3CX Sales Presentation English - UPC.pdf

2.
Who is 3CX?
● Established in 2005
● CEO: Nick Galea
● Headquarters: Nicosia, Cyprus
● Approximately 100 employees worldwide
● 3CX Phone System is the fastest growing
PBX on the market, with an yearly growing
rate of approximately 40%
● 3CX is 100% Channel Company
3CX Phone System – Unified Communications platform
● Software-based PBX for Windows
● Save costs, increase productivity & mobility
● Open Standard SIP, WebRTC
● More than 50,000 installations worldwide
● Major Global customers
3CX Wins “Most Innovative Product” Award
with 3CX WebMeeting
Development in the IT/TC market
The IT sector continues growing
Prognosis of the worldwide spendings in IT in Billion US Dollars
Telecommuni
cations
IT Services Hardware Enterprise
Software
Data Center
Systems
Total spendings in IT
3.618 Bill. US Dollar
3.767 Bill. US Dollar
3.917 Bill. US Dollar
Technological change
• Follow the trend to stay competitive
• IT providers become TC providers
• Classical TC providers need to get into IT
• TC and IT providers need to develop competence in time, else they other
providers will take their place
• Increase your revenue through competence!
IT and Telecom Sectors Trend
Development in the IT/TC market
Source: Gartner, own design
Desktop Operating Systems Research
Source: Venture, own design
Target group
• Very small businesses: <10 employees
• Small businesses: <50 employees
• Medium sized businesses: <250 employees
SMB definition
(Commission of the European Union)
Target group
• Everyone!
• 3CX offers solutions with a maximum of
scalability and flexibility
• Solutions for SMBs and Large Enterprises!
3CX Products – 3CX Phone System
3CX Phone System
Other branch
Other branches
3CX Products – 3CX Phone System
Main branch
The Most Popular Softphone In 2014 - According To CRN
3CX Products – 3CX Phone System – Editions / Modules
3CX Phone System
Standard Edition
FREE
2SC PRO
4SC, 8SC, 16SC, 32SC, 64SC, 128SC,
256SC, 512SC, 1024SC
Voice Appication Desinger
Hotel Modul + PMS
3CXPhone
for Windows, MacOS, iPhone and Android
3CX
Session
Border
Controller
(SBC)
(Windows,
Raspberry
PI)
Codec G729
Fax Server, Call Queues, Conferencing, BLF, MWI...
User
System
Versions
Optional
CRM
3CX
Virtual
PBX’es
3CX Phone System
Pro Edition
WebMeeting
Product Support (optional) – yearly costs
Maintenance (optional) – yearly costs
3CXPS - Perpetual Licensing
One-off investment
VAD
Incl. 1 year Maintenance
Hotel Module
incl. 1 year Maintenance
Basic
PMS
3CX WebMeeting
25 participants free
Phone System
4SC to 1024SC
Licence incl. 1 year Maintenance
Standard Pro
Maintenance - Included
3CXPS - SPLA Licensing
12 months subscription
1 month subscription
2SC Professional
Edition FREE
3CX WebMeeting
25 participants free
30 Days Trial
In 3CX Cloud
Phone System
4SC to 16SC
Licence incl. 1 year Maintenance
Standard Pro
Vendor independence
Use the device you prefer
•Easy connection of all SIP devices
•Integration of mobile devices
•Support for PSTN gateways to use
ISDN lines and analog devices
Product Overview – Hotel Module
3CX Hotel Module
20.
Product Overview – Hotel Module
Hotel Module Main Features
• Check-in- and Check-out configuration of phones
• Do-Not-Disturb (DND) function
• Ability to block outbound calls
• Configuration of wake up calls (Management Console and phone)
• Room and Minibar Status
• Overview of made calls and invoicing at check-out
• Two Versions: Hotel Module with and without PMS-Integration
Version and Feature comparison here:
http://www.3cx.com/downloads/3CX-Hotel-Module-Integration.pdf
Product Overview – Hotel Module
• Compatible with almost all PMS Systems
• Supported Interfaces:
• FIAS (Micros Fidelio)
• Mitel SX 2000
(requires PMS Version)
Built-In Hotel PMS Integration
Product Overview – CRM
3CX CRM Integration
Modules
IMPORTANT:
MS Outlook & MS Office 365
available in Standard Edition
23.
Product Overview – VAD
3CX Voice Application Designer
3CX Web Meeting
● Based on WebRTC
● WebRTC already included in Chrome, Firefox and Android. Apple
and Internet Explorer is pending
● No need for client installation
● Works on smartphones and tablets as well
● Integration with 3CX Phone System
● Will be available as Hosted and OnPremise Edition
Quick Overview
REMEMBER:
“The last call you
missed went to your
competitor.“