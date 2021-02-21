Getaran MTSN 4 JOMBANG

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Getaran dan Gelombang
Getaran adalah gerak bolak-balik melalui titik kesetimbangan. GETARAN
Simpangan terbesar getaran pada Gambar adalah jarak OA atau OB. Simpangan terbesar ini disebut amplitudo suatu getaran. Am...
Periode Suatu Getaran Yang dimaksud dengan satu getaran adalah satu lintasan tertutup, yakni lintasan gerakan yang kembali...
Frekuensi Suatu Getaran  Banyaknya getaran yang terjadi setiap sekon disebut frekuensi getaran.  Satuan frekuensi (f) ad...
Energi dalam Sistem Pegas- Massa  Benda meluncur tanpa gesekan dan menumbuk pegas  Benda menekan pegas  Benda didorong ...
Gaya Pada Getaran  Agar sebuah benda bergetar, pada benda tersebut harus bekerja gaya pemulih. Gaya pemulih adalah gaya y...
Gelombang Gelombang adalah usikan yang merambat dengan energi tertentu dari satu tempat ke tempat lain. Gelombang air mene...
Jenis-jenis Gelombang Gelombang Transversal rah gerak gelombang ternyata tegak lurus dengan arah getarnya.
Jenis-jenis Gelombang Gelombang Longitudinal Pada gelombang logitudinal arah getar gelombang sejajar dengan arah rambat ge...
Bandul Sederhana dengan Sistem Pegas-Massa
Gerak Gelombang  Gelombang merupakan gangguan yang bergerak  Gelombang mekanik membutuhkan  Sumber gangguan  Medium ya...
Jenis-jenis Gelombang -- Transversal  Dalam gelombang tranversal, setiap bagian yang diganggu bergerak tegak lurus dengan...
Bentuk Gelombang  Kurva coklat adalah bentuk gelombang pada saat tertentu  Kurva biru adalah bentuk gelombang berikutnya...
Jenis-jenis Gelombang -- Longitudinal  Dalam gelombang longitudinal, setiap bagian medium yang diganggu mengalami perpind...
Deskripsi Gelombang  Amplitudo adalah perpindahan maksimum dari tali disekitar titik kesetimbangan  Panjang gelombang, λ...
Laju gelombang  v = ƒ λ  Diperoleh dari persamaan laju dasar jarak/waktu  Ini adalah persamaan umum yang bisa digunakan...
Interferensi Gelombang  Dua gelombang yang berjalan dapat bertemu dan saling melewati satu sama lain tanpa menjadi rusak ...
Interferensi Konstruktif  Dua gelombang, a dan b, mempunyai frekuensi dan amplitudo yang sama  Berada dalam satu fase  ...
CONTOH gelombang pada Tali  Dua pulsa gelombang menjalar dalam arah yang berlawanan  Perpindahan neto ketika dua pulsa s...
Pantulan Gelombang – Ujung Terikat  Ketika gelombang berjalan mencapai ujung, beberapa atau semua gelombang dipantulkan ...
Pantulan Gelombang – Ujung Bebas  Ketika gelombang berjalan mencapai ujung, beberapa atau semua gelombang dipantulkan  K...
Bunyi Syarat-syarat terjadinya bunyi Ada sumber bunyi , benda yang bergetar Adanya Pendengar Adanya Medium perambatan, seb...
Penghasil Gelombang Bunyi  Gelombang bunyi adalah gelombang longitudinal yang merambat melalui sebuah medium  Garpu tala...
Cepat Rambat Bunyi Cepat rambat bunyi bergantung pada dua hal: jenis medium yang dilalui gelombang bunyi dan suhu medium. ...
Garpu Tala dapat Menghasilkan Gelombang Bunyi  Garpu tala akan menghasilkan sebuah nada yang murni  Ketika garpu bergeta...
Penggunaan Garpu Tala (lanjutan)  Ketika garpu di tekan ke kiri (saling berdekatan), molekul- molekul udara di sebelah ka...
Kategori Gelombang Bunyi  Gelombang yang dapat didengar (audible)  Dalam jangkauan pendengaran telinga manusia  Normaln...
Laju Gelombang Bunyi  Laju gelombang bunyi lebih tinggi dalam zat padat daripada dalam gas  Molekul-molekul dalam zat pa...
Laju Gelombang Bunyi  Udara (suhuo) = 331,3 m/s  Udara ( suhu 15) = 340 m/s  Air (suhu 15) = 1450 m/s  Air (suhu 25) =...
Efek Doppler  Efek Doppler muncul ketika terdapat gerak relatif antara sumber gelombang dan pengamat  Ketika sumber dan ...
  1. 1. Getaran dan Gelombang
  2. 2. Getaran adalah gerak bolak-balik melalui titik kesetimbangan. GETARAN
  3. 3. Simpangan terbesar getaran pada Gambar adalah jarak OA atau OB. Simpangan terbesar ini disebut amplitudo suatu getaran. Amplitudo (A) Amplitudo adalah posisi maksimum benda relatif terhadap posisi kesetimbangan Ketika tidak ada gaya gesekan, sebuah benda yang bergerak harmonik sederhana akan berosilasi antara ±A pada tiap sisi dari posisi kesetimbangan. Amplitudo suatu getaran berkaitan erat dengan energi getaran tersebut. Jika amplitudo suatu getaran besar, maka energi getarannya juga besar. Sebaliknya jika amplitudo suatu getaran kecil, maka energi getarannya juga kecil.
  4. 4. Periode Suatu Getaran Yang dimaksud dengan satu getaran adalah satu lintasan tertutup, yakni lintasan gerakan yang kembali ke tempat semula. Satu getaran pada  Gambar disamping adalah lintasan beban melalui titik- titik A, O, B, O, A, atau O, B, O, A, O, atau B, O, A, O, B.  Waktu yang diperlukan untuk melakukan satu getaran disebut periode, dilambangkan dengan T. Periode diukur dalam satuan sekon.
  5. 5. Frekuensi Suatu Getaran  Banyaknya getaran yang terjadi setiap sekon disebut frekuensi getaran.  Satuan frekuensi (f) adalah 1/sekon, disebut juga hertz atau Hz, untuk menghormati ilmuwan Jerman Heinrich Hertz. Frekuensi 1000 hertz disebut juga 1 kilohertz atau 1 kHz.
  6. 6. Energi dalam Sistem Pegas- Massa  Benda meluncur tanpa gesekan dan menumbuk pegas  Benda menekan pegas  Benda didorong kembali oleh pegas
  7. 7. Gaya Pada Getaran  Agar sebuah benda bergetar, pada benda tersebut harus bekerja gaya pemulih. Gaya pemulih adalah gaya yang selalu mendorong atau menarik benda ke titik kesetimbangannya. Resonansi Resonansi adalah turut bergetarnya sebuah benda akibat getaran benda lain. Akibat resonansi berupa membesarnya amplitudo getaran benda itu.
  8. 8. Gelombang Gelombang adalah usikan yang merambat dengan energi tertentu dari satu tempat ke tempat lain. Gelombang air meneruskan energi melalui air. Gempa bumi meneruskan energi yang besar dalam bentuk gelombang yang merambat melalui lapisan bumi. Gelombang bunyi meneruskan energi bunyi dari sumber bunyi ke telinga
  9. 9. Jenis-jenis Gelombang Gelombang Transversal rah gerak gelombang ternyata tegak lurus dengan arah getarnya.
  10. 10. Jenis-jenis Gelombang Gelombang Longitudinal Pada gelombang logitudinal arah getar gelombang sejajar dengan arah rambat gelombangnya Contoh: Gelombang bunyi
  11. 11. Bandul Sederhana dengan Sistem Pegas-Massa
  12. 12. Gerak Gelombang  Gelombang merupakan gangguan yang bergerak  Gelombang mekanik membutuhkan  Sumber gangguan  Medium yang dapat diganggu  Mekanisme pengaruh dari bagian suatu medium ke bagian medium yang lain yang berdekatan  Semua gelombang membawa energi dan momentum
  13. 13. Jenis-jenis Gelombang -- Transversal  Dalam gelombang tranversal, setiap bagian yang diganggu bergerak tegak lurus dengan arah gerak gelombang
  14. 14. Bentuk Gelombang  Kurva coklat adalah bentuk gelombang pada saat tertentu  Kurva biru adalah bentuk gelombang berikutnya  A adalah puncak gelombang  B adalah lembah gelombang
  15. 15. Jenis-jenis Gelombang -- Longitudinal  Dalam gelombang longitudinal, setiap bagian medium yang diganggu mengalami perpindahan yang sejajar dengan gerak gelombang  Gelombang longitudinal juga disebut gelombang mampat
  16. 16. Deskripsi Gelombang  Amplitudo adalah perpindahan maksimum dari tali disekitar titik kesetimbangan  Panjang gelombang, λ, adalah jarak antara dua titik berturutan yang identik
  17. 17. Laju gelombang  v = ƒ λ  Diperoleh dari persamaan laju dasar jarak/waktu  Ini adalah persamaan umum yang bisa digunakan untuk berbagai jenis gelombang
  18. 18. Interferensi Gelombang  Dua gelombang yang berjalan dapat bertemu dan saling melewati satu sama lain tanpa menjadi rusak atau berubah  Gelombang memenuhi Prinsip Superposisi  Jika dua gelombang atau lebih yang merambat bergerak melewati medium, gelombang yang dihasilkan adalah penjumlahan masing-masing perpindahan dari tiap gelombang pada setiap titik  Sebenarnya hanya berlaku untuk gelombang dengan amplitudo yang kecil
  19. 19. Interferensi Konstruktif  Dua gelombang, a dan b, mempunyai frekuensi dan amplitudo yang sama  Berada dalam satu fase  Gabungan gelombang, c, memiliki frekuensi dan amplitudo yang lebih besar
  20. 20. CONTOH gelombang pada Tali  Dua pulsa gelombang menjalar dalam arah yang berlawanan  Perpindahan neto ketika dua pulsa saling overlap adalah pengurangan dari perpindahan setiap pulsa  Catatan: pulsa tidak berubah setelah interferensi
  21. 21. Pantulan Gelombang – Ujung Terikat  Ketika gelombang berjalan mencapai ujung, beberapa atau semua gelombang dipantulkan  Ketika gelombang dipantulkan dari ujung terikat, pulsa gelombang akan dibalikkan
  22. 22. Pantulan Gelombang – Ujung Bebas  Ketika gelombang berjalan mencapai ujung, beberapa atau semua gelombang dipantulkan  Ketika gelombang dipantulkan dari ujung bebas, pulsa gelombang tidak dibalikkan
  23. 23. Bunyi Syarat-syarat terjadinya bunyi Ada sumber bunyi , benda yang bergetar Adanya Pendengar Adanya Medium perambatan, sebagai zat perantara
  24. 24. Penghasil Gelombang Bunyi  Gelombang bunyi adalah gelombang longitudinal yang merambat melalui sebuah medium  Garpu tala dapat digunakan sebagai contoh penghasil gelombang bunyi
  25. 25. Cepat Rambat Bunyi Cepat rambat bunyi bergantung pada dua hal: jenis medium yang dilalui gelombang bunyi dan suhu medium. Grafik berikut menampilkan simpangan dari sebuah titik dalam satu medium sebagai fungsi waktu ketika sebuah gelombang bunyi ewat melalui medium. Jika data yang teramati seperti pada gambar, maka cepat rambat gelombangnya adalah …. 3 m/s 6 m/s 8 m/s 12 m/s Jawaban: λ= 4 m T = 0,5 s v = λ/T = 8 m/s
  26. 26. Garpu Tala dapat Menghasilkan Gelombang Bunyi  Garpu tala akan menghasilkan sebuah nada yang murni  Ketika garpu bergetar, getarannya akan menggangu udara disekitarnya  Ketika garpu di tarik ke kanan, akan memaksa molekul udara disekitarnya saling berdekatan  Hal ini menghasilkan daerah dengan kerapatan yang tinggi pada udara  Daerah ini adalah mampatan (commpression)
  27. 27. Penggunaan Garpu Tala (lanjutan)  Ketika garpu di tekan ke kiri (saling berdekatan), molekul- molekul udara di sebelah kanan garpu akan saling merenggang  Menghasilkan daerah dengan kerapatan yang rendah  Daerah ini disebut regangan (rarefaction)
  28. 28. Kategori Gelombang Bunyi  Gelombang yang dapat didengar (audible)  Dalam jangkauan pendengaran telinga manusia  Normalnya antara 20 Hz sampai 20.000 Hz  Gelombang Infrasonik  Frekuensinya di bawah 20 Hz  Gelombang Ultrasonik  Frekuensinya di atas 20.000 Hz
  29. 29. Laju Gelombang Bunyi  Laju gelombang bunyi lebih tinggi dalam zat padat daripada dalam gas  Molekul-molekul dalam zat padat berinteraksi lebih kuat  Laju gelombang bunyi lebih rendah dalam zat cair daripada dalam zat padat  Zat cair lebih kompressible
  30. 30. Laju Gelombang Bunyi  Udara (suhuo) = 331,3 m/s  Udara ( suhu 15) = 340 m/s  Air (suhu 15) = 1450 m/s  Air (suhu 25) = 1490 m/5  Timah = 1230 m/s  Tembaga = 3560m/s  Aluminium = 5100 m/s  Besi = 5130 m/s
  31. 31. Efek Doppler  Efek Doppler muncul ketika terdapat gerak relatif antara sumber gelombang dan pengamat  Ketika sumber dan pengamat saling mendekat, pengamat mendengar frekuensi yang lebih tinggi daripada frekuensi sumber  Ketika sumber dan pengamat saling menjauh, pengamat mendengar frekuensi yang lebih rendah daripada frekuensi sumber  Meskipun Efek Doppler biasanya terjadi pada gelombang bunyi, fenomena tersebut terjadi juga pada gelombang yang lain

