DLL コミュニティ イベント 第3回 Copyright © 2017 株式会社STANDARD 1 株式会社STANDARD 代表取締役 ⽯井⼤智 ⼈材不⾜を抜け出す企業の2つの戦略
⽇本経済新聞9/3「AI⼈材『数万⼈規模で不⾜』」 Copyright © 2017 STANDARD株式会社 2 「⼤学や研究所での⼈材育成が追いつかず、 企業のニーズに⼗分応えられていない。」 「半年後、1年後には主要プレーヤーが決 してい...
⼈材不⾜を抜け出す企業の2つの戦略戦略 Copyright © 2017 株式会社STANDARD 3 社員研修 学⽣マッチング
Copyright © 2017 株式会社STANDARD 4 運営会社紹介 ⽯井⼤智 代表取締役 早稲⽥⼤学 創造理⼯学部 3年 学部2年⽣のときより､Deep Learning を⽤いた医療画像解析業務を複数経験｡ 学⽣から社会⼈まで､累計...
沿⾰ Copyright © 2017 株式会社STANDARD 5 ・2016年4⽉ 東⼤⼈⼯知能開発学⽣団体HAIT創設 ・2016年 所属⼈数は東⼤早慶東⼯⼤を中⼼に30名程度 勉強した学⽣のインターンシップ送り出しを複数件経験(⽣徒第1...
Copyright © 2017 株式会社STANDARD 6 全8種の基礎スキル ⼈⼯知能エンジニア､あるいは データサイエンティストに必 須とされる基礎スキルをコン パクトにパッケージング｡開発 やマーケティングの現場でス ムーズに業務に参...
Copyright © 2017 株式会社STANDARD 7 専⾨家による技術監修 早稲⽥⼤学在学時代は､ピアジェの発⽣論的認識論に⼼酔する｡卒業後､エルマンネット の考案者ジェフ･エルマンに師事､薫陶を受ける｡以来､⼈間の⾼次認知機能をシミ...
Copyright © 2017 株式会社STANDARD 8 機械学習･深層学習講座ラインナップ scikit-learnによる機械学習（学習時間:20h） Chainerによる深層学習（学習時間: 10h） 機械学習（⾮深層学習）の理論と実...
Copyright © 2017 株式会社STANDARD 9 講座の特徴 1. Jupyter Notebook形式で展開 2. テキスト･コード･図解がひとつに 3. 各⼿法が必要になるストーリーに沿って展開 4. ⼊⾨として最適なコンセプ...
Copyright © 2017 株式会社STANDARD 10 Microsoft ラーニングパートナーとの提携 株式会社グローバルナレッジネットワーク 多年にわたるMicrosoftソリューションの教育実績｡ 企業様のAzure利活⽤を確か...
Copyright © 2017 株式会社STANDARD 11 東⼤拠点の学⽣プラットフォーム 東⼤早慶東⼯⼤を中⼼に160⼈以上の学⽣ 受講⽣のインターン受け⼊れ実績 AI_STANDARDの法⼈研修講座を⼀部無償提供｡ 企業様とのマッチン...
Deep Learning Labを拠点に､理想の環境を創る｡ クラウド環境 フレームワーク ⼈材
DLL #3 株式会社standard

×