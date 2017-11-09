Guida IBMi - Sicurezza e GDPR

IBMi Sicurezza e GDPR AGENDA        ESPOSITORI     INTERVISTE Evento - 16 novembre 2017
Roberto De Pedrini Faq400 nasce con l’idea di creare in Italia un punto di riferimento per tutto ciò che riguarda la piatt...
Guglielmo Maffeis Il progetto Faq400 è quello di supportare l’ecosistema IBM-i in Italia, per ora, in termini di formazion...
l'Evento "IBMi - Sicurezza e GDPR" dopo la modernizzazione delle applicazioni e dei linguaggi, l’altro grande tema che abb...
Agenda Mattino 4 ORE 9.00:   APERTURA STANDS E WELCOME COFFEE  ORE 10.00: ROBERTO DE PEDRINI - PRESIDENTE E GUGLIELMO MAFF...
Agenda Pomeriggio Sala Leonardo - S.S.I., Vision MIMIX + ENFORCIVE: la suite Vision per il GDPR Sala Galilei - Gruppo Sme....
6 Relatori del mattino Jenko Gaviglia Vincenzo Todisco Fabrizio Renzi Luca Tiberti Avi Rose Andrea Ardizzone Andrea Bortol...
Agenda Yield: One 12-inch Pizza Prep Time: 2 hr 15 min Total Time: 2 hr 30 min 7 Espositori e Sponsor
8 Stands                Helpsystems, WSS e Soluzioni EDP  S.S.I. e Vision Solutions  Gruppo Sme.UP  NextInt  QSL Italia e ...
9 Social Media Partners
Vado al sodo e spero di essere sintetico, poiché spesso troppe parole confondono. Essenzialmente dobbiamo pensare al cambi...
Una delle conseguenze più importanti della trasformazione digitale è che tutti i sistemi delle aziende debbano essere semp...
La trasformazione digitale rappresenta una sfida che non può essere ignorata dalle aziende sul mercato. Due le opzioni: o ...
Ormai in tutte le aziende è maturata la consapevolezza di dover affrontare al più presto la trasformazione digitale per po...
Il Gruppo Sme.UP supporta l’evoluzione dei sistemi ERP in contesti multiaziendali e internazionali da sempre. Per questo c...
E’ impossibile concentrare in poche righe una risposta in merito a quella che è, di fatto, una nuova rivoluzione industria...
La trasformazione digitale ormai sta investendo tutti i settori, anche quelli che un tempo venivano considerati più tradiz...
Dicono di noi... QSL Italia (Vincenzo Todisco): La community è sempre esistita nei discorsi di tutti coloro che, conoscend...
Dicono di noi... HelpSystems (Jenko Gaviglia): HelpSystems è un’azienda nata in Minnesota, vicino a Rochester, inizialment...
Dicono di noi... Tech Data (Vincenzo Bocchi): Non siamo il distributore tradizionale di AS400 ma, tuttavia, in questi ulti...
Dicono di noi... SMItech-Sanmarco Informatica (Daniele Zaghini e Luca Tiberti): Dal nostro osservatorio non la definiremmo...
Dicono di noi... Gruppo Sme.UP (Andrea Bortolan): Si tratta di un’iniziativa utilissima, per questo siamo sponsor del port...
Dicono di noi... SSI Sviluppo Sistemi Informativi (Antonio Assandri): La nostra valutazione è estremamente positiva! Conos...
Dicono di noi... Computer Gross (Giovanna Recchia): Computer Gross ha sempre dato valore alla condivisione di idee ed espe...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Guida IBMi - Sicurezza e GDPR

32 views

Published on

Il grande evento di Faq400 del 16/11/2017 presso l'IBM Client Center

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
32
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Guida IBMi - Sicurezza e GDPR

  1. 1. IBMi Sicurezza e GDPR AGENDA        ESPOSITORI     INTERVISTE Evento - 16 novembre 2017
  2. 2. Roberto De Pedrini Faq400 nasce con l’idea di creare in Italia un punto di riferimento per tutto ciò che riguarda la piattaforma Power IBM i (che nel tempo ha cambiato diversi nomi AS400/Iseries/I5/System i e infine Power IBM i). In Italia l’installato IBMi / AS400 è ancora molto importante, diverse PMI hanno il proprio sistema informativo basato su questa piattaforma. IBM da parte sua negli utimi anni ha fatto crescere notevolmente le potenzialità di questa macchina aprendola verso il resto del mondo dell’IT: oggi su IBMi continuano a girare le storiche applicazioni RPG / Cobol scritte oltre 25 anni fa ma possono essere scritte e gestite applicazioni in un ILE RPG Free molto più leggibile e potente, oppure Java, Ruby, NodeJs, Phyton ecc. Possono essere gestiti e consumati WebService Soap o Rest senza software in modalità nativa. Con appositi software di terzi anche l’interfaccia a caratteri è stata ampliamente superata da interfacce Web o Client PC come su altre piattaforme. Noi crediamo in questa piattaforma che negli anni non ci ha mai tradito e con questa iniziativa vogliamo cercare di rimettere insieme una community di tecnici/commerciali/aziende che gestiscono il proprio business con IBMi. Roberto De Pedrini Presidente Faq400 Srl
  3. 3. Guglielmo Maffeis Il progetto Faq400 è quello di supportare l’ecosistema IBM-i in Italia, per ora, in termini di formazione, ricerca e offerta di lavoro, organizzazione di eventi specifici, presentazione di soluzioni tecnologiche e applicative. Siamo consapevoli di dover interpretare le esigenze di una Community che conta circa 20.000 attori tra Clienti finali, Business Partner e consulenti di ogni settore merceologico e dimensione. Faq400 vuole raggiungere ciascuna di queste persone innanzitutto offrendo loro un contesto di visibilità e di valore accrescendone la cultura, la conoscenza e la condivisione delle competenze di questa piattaforma tecnologica unica. Questi gli obiettivi che Faq400 cercherà di realizzare con l’aiuto innanzitutto di IBM Italia, che è stata ed è molto attenta alla nostra Community. Guglielmo Maffeis Amministratore Delegato Faq400 Srl
  4. 4. l'Evento "IBMi - Sicurezza e GDPR" dopo la modernizzazione delle applicazioni e dei linguaggi, l’altro grande tema che abbiamo deciso di affrontare è quello della sicurezza dei dati, delle procedure e dell’infrastruttura per affrontare le sfide della trasformazione digitale; per questo motivo, spinti anche dal largo consenso espresso nei feedback dell’evento dell’11 luglio, organizzeremo una giornata dove i migliori specialisti presenteranno quanto di meglio il mercato possa offrire in termini di Cybersecurity per il tuo IBM Power System-i attraverso consulenza, servizi e infrastruttura; località: Segrate (MI) presso IBM Client Center; durata: una giornata, dalle ore 10.00 (registrazione dalle 9.30) alle 18.00; saranno gli stessi operatori a presentare metodi e strumenti per la “Sicurezza su IBMi” con un taglio prevalentemente tecnico, come di consueto negli appuntamenti “IBMi Next Step” di Faq400; inoltre si parlerà del GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) in termini di sicurezza e rischi per l’IT con la nuova normativa sulla privacy; anche questa volta miriamo ad un “sold-out” (300 visitatori) visto l’interesse dei temi trattati e l’esperienza degli eventi precedenti che hanno avuto sempre un grande seguito. CARATTERISTICHE DELL’EVENTO  3 Quando parliamo di “sicurezza” intendiamo farlo a 360 gradi, con speech di esperti,  operatori e sponsor e con spazi dove testare con mano le soluzioni per il tuo IBM Power System-i proposte: o Alta Disponibilità; o Business Continuity; o Disaster Recovery; o Monitoraggio; o Controllo Accessi; o GDPR.
  5. 5. Agenda Mattino 4 ORE 9.00:   APERTURA STANDS E WELCOME COFFEE  ORE 10.00: ROBERTO DE PEDRINI - PRESIDENTE E GUGLIELMO MAFFEIS - AD | FAQ400 BENVENUTO E INTRODUZIONE ORE 10.30: JENKO GAVIGLIA - DIRETTORE VENDITE EMEA | HELPSYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL LTD  IL TUO IBM I È SICURO? SCOPRI COME EFFETTUARE UN’ANALISI GRATUITA DELLO STATO DI SICUREZZA DEL SISTEMA ANCHE IN OTTICA GDPR ORE 10.50: FIORENZO TOFFOLI - REGIONAL SALES DIRECTOR  E ANDREA ARDIZZONE - DIRECTOR AT ASSINTEL | VISION SOLUTIONS E S.S.I. SVILUPPO SISTEMI INFORMATIVI, ASSINTEL IL MERCATO DELL’IT E L’IMPORTANZA DELLA FILIERA: VALE ANCHE PER LA SICUREZZA? ORE 11.10: ANDREA BORTOLAN - POWER SYSTEM TECHNICAL LEADER & CLOUD MANAGER | GRUPPO SME.UP GDPR, UN’OPPORTUNITÀ PER LA TUA AZIENDA. SCOPRI COME CON GRUPPO SME.UP! ORE 11.30: VINCENZO TODISCO - CEO | QSL ITALIA SRL & I SUOI PARTNERS LA TRIADE PER VOLARE SUL GDPR 2018 ORE 11.50: LE AVVENTURE DI MR I MR I E LA SICUREZZA IBM ITALIA MR I SI TROVA ALLE PRESE CON UN CATTIVISSIMO VIRUS CHE VUOLE ENTRARE NEL SISTEMA DI UN’AZIENDA. SARÀ RIUSCITO IL VIRUS AD ENTRARE NEL SISTEMA? ORE 12.10: LUCA TIBERTI - MARKETING MANAGER | SMI.TECH BUSINESS UNIT DI SANMARCO INFORMATICA SMI.TECH: SICUREZZA E CONSULENZA ALLO STATO PURO. GUIDERESTI UNA AUTOMOBILE SENZA CINTURE DI SICUREZZA ED AIRBAG? GDPR? QUESTO E’ UN LAVORO PER MASON, PERRY MASON ORE 12.30: AVI ROSE - VP ISECURITY BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT | RAZ-LEE SECURITY INC. E BIGBLUE RAZ-LEE E BIGBLUE UNISCONO LE LORO FORZE PER AIUTARTI A DIFENDERE LA TUA INFRASTRUTTURA DALLE NUOVE MINACCE CYBER E A MINIMIZZARE I RISCHI DI NON CONFORMITÀ ORE 12.50: FABRIZIO RENZI - DIRETTORE TECNOLOGIA, INNOVAZIONE, UNIVERSITÀ E RICERCA | IBM ITALIA SCENARI EVOLUTIVI NELLA GESTIONE DELLA SICUREZZA ORE 13.20: ROBERTO DE PEDRINI - PRESIDENTE E GUGLIELMO MAFFEIS - AD | FAQ400 INTERVENTO CONCLUSIVO DELLA MATTINATA
  6. 6. Agenda Pomeriggio Sala Leonardo - S.S.I., Vision MIMIX + ENFORCIVE: la suite Vision per il GDPR Sala Galilei - Gruppo Sme.UP Arcadis Group Corporate | GDPR: designazione e responsabilità del DPO - Confronto diretto con il Team interno ICT Legal - Specialisti e Avvocati ANGIF (Associazione Nazionale Giuristi Informatici e Forensi) Aula Marconi - QSL Italia I. Come legge-re le leggi (introduzione) Aula Meucci - Raz-Lee Security Raz-Lee annuncia, Advanced Threat Protection per il tuo IBM i - lotta contro il ransomware o arrenditi! - Avi Rose & Elvio Cappelli Aula Volta - Sanmarco Informatica SMART MONITORING: il servizio certificato ISO 27001 per gestire in totale sicurezza il tuo Power i Aula Galvani - HelpSystems, WSS Italia e Soluzioni EDP Lo stato della sicurezza IBM i – come analizzarne le vulnerabilità Luca Verzicco, WSS Marco Moret, Soluzioni EDP Auditorium - Arcad Software Achieving GDPR compliance across all platforms, including IBM i Sala Leonardo - S.S.I., Vision MIMIX + ENFORCIVE: la suite Vision per il GDPR Sala Galilei - Gruppo Sme.UP Arcadis Group Corporate | GDPR: come ottenere la conformità. Pre-audit risk assessment e risk management - Confronto diretto con il Team interno ICT Legal - Specialisti e Avvocati ANGIF (Associazione Nazionale Giuristi Informatici e Forensi) Aula Marconi - QSL Italia II. Come applica-re le soluzioni (la triade EDD+CSi+An) Aula Meucci - Bigblue Bigblue – la soluzione di analisi e sviluppo applicativo per IBMi GDPR compiance – Alberto Bedin Aula Volta - Sanmarco Informatica Pronto per il GDPR? La consulenza di Smitech Aula Galvani – iAGE Solutions GDPR practically All you need to know, in a nutshell  Auditorium - ReSTART.digital Ulisse e il canto delle sirene! Il canto della "trasformazione digitale": Attrazione e smarrimento! Alessandro Guidi Presidente ReSTART.digital Sala Leonardo - S.S.I., Vision MIMIX + ENFORCIVE: la suite Vision per il GDPR Sala Galilei - Gruppo Sme.UP QSL Italia Srl | Volare sul Disaster Recovery e Business Continuity Aula Marconi - QSL Italia III. Come semplifica-re la reportistica al cliente/legale/DPO lavorando in gruppo. Aula Meucci Minimizzare i rischi di non conformità al GDPR per il tuo IBM i Massimiliano Campita Aula Volta - Sanmarco Informatica  Il nostro supporto concreto per prepararti alla conformità al GDPR e per rendere sempre più sicuro il tuo Power i ORE 15.00 ORE 16.00 ORE 17.00
  7. 7. 6 Relatori del mattino Jenko Gaviglia Vincenzo Todisco Fabrizio Renzi Luca Tiberti Avi Rose Andrea Ardizzone Andrea Bortolan
  8. 8. Agenda Yield: One 12-inch Pizza Prep Time: 2 hr 15 min Total Time: 2 hr 30 min 7 Espositori e Sponsor
  9. 9. 8 Stands                Helpsystems, WSS e Soluzioni EDP  S.S.I. e Vision Solutions  Gruppo Sme.UP  NextInt  QSL Italia e i suoi Partners  SMITech BU di Sanmarco Informatica  Raz-Lee Security e bigblue  Tech Data Italia  Computer Gross Italia  iAGE                         Arcad Software  VGSoft AP informatica  Data Dea  Polymatic  Prodigyt  Tavolo Foyer Sala Leonardo Sala Galilei Tavolo Foyer Aula Marconi Aula Volta Aula Meucci Tavolo Foyer Tavolo Foyer Tavolo Foyer Tavolo Foyer Foyer Foyer Foyer Foyer Foyer
  10. 10. 9 Social Media Partners
  11. 11. Vado al sodo e spero di essere sintetico, poiché spesso troppe parole confondono. Essenzialmente dobbiamo pensare al cambiamento con un occhio di riguardo all'ottimizzazione della sicurezza, non adattata però come in un puzzle, dove ogni tassello trova un incastro perfetto, in quanto non si può parlare di perfezione nel percorso dell'evoluzione. L'evoluzione guida la sperimentazione in ogni dove, e dunque è opportuno essere affiancati da professionisti che affrontano la sperimentazione per lavoro. Sulla piattaforma IBM-i in particolare, sulla quale si sviluppano poco le inutilità, viene concentrata una forte quantità di esperienza con una forte capacità di semplicità come ingrediente base per la sicurezza informatica.  Progetti "complessi" per affrontare temi come il GDPR, presentano già il punto debole della catena della complessità. Dunque i punti importanti sono solo due: il primo è quello di identificare il lato debole da proteggere e tracciare; il secondo punto è rendere semplice la gestione del controllo del primo punto. Unendo questi due concetti a quanto detto in precedenza, si tratterà di considerare la trasformazione digitale una "accelerazione" nei tempi e nei modi operativi, senza lasciare alla "fiducia" tutti i processi, poiché questi ultimi saranno il nervo del motore del business. COME ATTREZZARSI PER AFFRONTARE LE SFIDE DEL CAMBIAMENTO PORTATO DALLA TRASFORMAZIONE DIGITALE? COME LA PIATTAFORMA IBM-I PUÒ RISPONDERE A QUESTE SFIDE SECONDO VOI, SOPRATTUTTO DAL PUNTO DI VISTA DELLA SICUREZZA? COSA PRESENTERETE IN PARTICOLARE ALL’IBM CLIENT CENTER DURANTE LA GIORNATA DEL 16/11 DEDICATA ALLA SICUREZZA SU IBM-I FINO AL GDPR CHE CI COINVOLGERÀ TUTTI? R E C I P E SI N T E R V I S T A 1 0 Una domanda che ha un’unica risposta da parte nostra: quel giorno sarà il battesimo delle idee applicate e delle performance accelerate. Rappresenteremo il lavoro di decine di partner in Italia ma anche nel resto del mondo. Esporremo il lavoro fatto con centinaia di clienti IBM-i in Italia ma anche con migliaia nel mondo. Proporremo qualcosa di molto specifico e probabilmente unico, proprio perché rappresentiamo la società dello sviluppatore delle soluzioni GDPR pack. La novità non sarà solo la coscienza del software, ma ciò che significherà per coloro che risponderanno al GDPR per parte del DPO. Sarà il nostro esordio per la semplificazione nel dialogo. Ma non fatemi dire di più...
  12. 12. Una delle conseguenze più importanti della trasformazione digitale è che tutti i sistemi delle aziende debbano essere sempre online e questo ha ovviamente un impatto notevole sulla sicurezza. L’IBM i ha la fama di essere un sistema molto sicuro, fama dovuta soprattutto al fatto che quando fu creato, negli anni 80, era un sistema isolato senza connessioni con il mondo esterno. Ovviamente oggi non è più così: l’IBM i è un sistema interconnesso e se non viene protetto adeguatamente è vulnerabile ad attacchi esterni ed interni, questi ultimi i più frequenti. COME ATTREZZARSI PER AFFRONTARE LE SFIDE DEL CAMBIAMENTO PORTATO DALLA TRASFORMAZIONE DIGITALE? COME LA PIATTAFORMA IBM-I PUÒ RISPONDERE A QUESTE SFIDE SECONDO VOI, SOPRATTUTTO DAL PUNTO DI VISTA DELLA SICUREZZA? COSA PRESENTERETE IN PARTICOLARE ALL’IBM CLIENT CENTER DURANTE LA GIORNATA DEL 16/11 DEDICATA ALLA SICUREZZA SU IBM-I FINO AL GDPR CHE CI COINVOLGERÀ TUTTI? R E C I P E SI N T E R V I S T A 1 1 HelpSystems è il leader mondiale per la sicurezza IBM i ma non è ancora molto conosciuta in Italia. Durante i nostri interventi spiegheremo quali sono le vulnerabilità più frequenti riscontrate su IBM i e come poter effettuare un’analisi approfondita della sicurezza in 5 minuti. Presenteremo anche i risultati dello Studio sulla Sicurezza che viene effettuato ogni anno da HelpSystems, analizzando i risultati di centinaia di sistemi IBM i in tutto il mondo. 
  13. 13. La trasformazione digitale rappresenta una sfida che non può essere ignorata dalle aziende sul mercato. Due le opzioni: o si pianifica in maniera strategica la propria evoluzione o ci si rassegna a continuare come si è sempre fatto, cercando di massimizzare i profitti di breve periodo. Tech Data interpreta il ruolo del Distributore con in mente la propria trasformazione strategica da mettere a disposizione del canale. Da una parte la distribuzione tradizionale, elemento fondamentale oggi per noi e per i nostri clienti perché ancora porta i flussi di cassa vitali per l’intera catena del valore ICT, dall’altra le cosiddette tecnologie di prossima generazione (quali Cloud, IoT e Sicurezza) sulle quali dobbiamo tutti lavorare per farci trovare pronti alla trasformazione digitale. Il nostro cliente è il Business Partner col quale ci proponiamo di individuare competenze distintive, posizionamento sul mercato futuro e percorso da svolgere insieme per raggiungerlo. Questo significa portargli formazione con Tech Data Academy, nonché mettere a sua disposizione il nostro supporto prevendita sui progetti ed il nostro ecosistema col quale collaborare. Tech Data e la divisione Enterprise Advanced Solutions, insomma, si propongono alla rete di partner come punto di riferimento nel mercato per facilitare il loro percorso di trasformazione imposto dal mercato stesso. IBM Power-i è un esempio di successo in ottica trasformazione digitale. In una realtà come quella italiana, infatti, ha incontrato il favore di molte aziende che hanno deciso di metterlo al centro dei loro progetti di evoluzione e trasformazione digitale. Gli oltre 25 anni di servizio di AS400, non devono far pensare a un sistema fermo e poco aggiornato, tutt’altro. IBM ed i nostri partner continuano a investire su questa piattaforma per andare oltre i temi gestionali tradizionali affiancando soluzioni di automazione, analytics, mobilità e sicurezza con garanzia di assoluta efficienza, affidabilità e sicurezza di livello Enterprise. COME ATTREZZARSI PER AFFRONTARE LE SFIDE DEL CAMBIAMENTO PORTATO DALLA TRASFORMAZIONE DIGITALE? COME LA PIATTAFORMA IBM-I PUÒ RISPONDERE A QUESTE SFIDE SECONDO VOI, SOPRATTUTTO DAL PUNTO DI VISTA DELLA SICUREZZA? COSA PRESENTERETE IN PARTICOLARE ALL’IBM CLIENT CENTER DURANTE LA GIORNATA DEL 16/11 DEDICATA ALLA SICUREZZA SU IBM-I FINO AL GDPR CHE CI COINVOLGERÀ TUTTI? R E C I P E SI N T E R V I S T A 1 2 All’evento del 16 novembre Tech Data si presenta come il distributore delle competenze, dell’innovazione e della formazione. 3 gli elementi chiave della nostra proposta: 1) La nuova organizzazione dedicata alle Next Generation Technologies, nata ed in costante evoluzione per supportare il canale nel suo percorso di trasformazione digitale. 2) I temi chiave della sicurezza sui quali possiamo supportare il canale, integrando diversi elementi della proposizione IBM e non. 3) La formazione, elemento fondamentale per creare le nuove competenze necessarie per affrontare il nuovo mondo digitale e, per la quale, oggi siamo l’unico distributore IBM che vanta il ruolo di Global Training Provider IBM per costruire con partner e clienti finali percorsi formativi personalizzati.
  14. 14. Ormai in tutte le aziende è maturata la consapevolezza di dover affrontare al più presto la trasformazione digitale per poter competere efficacemente sul mercato. Per questo processo è fondamentale poter contare su piattaforme operative che assicurino elevati di livelli di servizio. L’architettura IBM Power Systems e l’ambiente IBM i sono in grado di fornire sicurezza e disponibilità in misura molto maggiore di quelli ottenibili con altre piattaforme. A differenza degli altri ambienti, gli incidenti nella sicurezza di IBM i sono rarissimi, e l’infezione malware è virtualmente sconosciuta. Questi vantaggi derivano dall’architettura object-based del sistema, che rende praticamente impossibile far eseguire attività non autorizzate. L’integrazione delle funzioni di sicurezza è inoltre molto più stretta su IBM i rispetto agli altri ambienti.La protezione dei database facilita la messa in sicurezza di preziose informazioni aziendali, cosi’ come la possibilità di crittografia. Le funzionalità di IBM i per rilevare le intrusioni sono infine in grado di proteggere i dati dagli attacchi sferrati dai criminali informatici.  COME ATTREZZARSI PER AFFRONTARE LE SFIDE DEL CAMBIAMENTO PORTATO DALLA TRASFORMAZIONE DIGITALE? COME LA PIATTAFORMA IBM-I PUÒ RISPONDERE A QUESTE SFIDE SECONDO VOI, SOPRATTUTTO DAL PUNTO DI VISTA DELLA SICUREZZA? COSA PRESENTERETE IN PARTICOLARE ALL’IBM CLIENT CENTER DURANTE LA GIORNATA DEL 16/11 DEDICATA ALLA SICUREZZA SU IBM-I FINO AL GDPR CHE CI COINVOLGERÀ TUTTI? R E C I P E SI N T E R V I S T A 1 3 Condivideremo la focalizzazione di Sanmarco Informatica Spa su infrastrutture tecnologiche e Cyber Security attraverso la costituzione della Business Unit SMItech.  Presenteremo le nostre soluzioni software sviluppate su IBM i, ed attualmente operanti su centinaia di aziende, per la gestione dei backup (sia dei dati quotidiani sia di quelli di sistema), per tenere sotto controllo lavori in MSGW, errori hardware e software, per analizzare l’occupazione dello spazio disco. Ed anche il Servizio di Smart Monitoring Power - certificato ISO 27001 da gennaio 2017 - che consente di delegarci la gestione operativa completa del sistema, proprio perché basato sulle nostre soluzioni ampiamente consolidate. Vedremo inoltre come garantire con un nostro software il massimo livello di sicurezza dei dati e delle applicazioni su piattaforma IBM i, consentendo alle aziende di monitorare e regolare gli accessi al data base da parte degli utenti. Infine in ambito GDPR – dove si deve essere conformi entro la fatidica data del 25 maggio 2018 - porteremo le nostre esperienze di consulenza organizzativa e tecnica maturate a fianco delle aziende che stiamo supportando per l’analisi della situazione attuale, la valutazione del rischio, l’adeguatezza delle misure adottate, la pianificazione di eventuali ulteriori contromisure per ridurre l’esposizione, la tenuta dei vari registri dei trattamenti previsti.
  15. 15. Il Gruppo Sme.UP supporta l’evoluzione dei sistemi ERP in contesti multiaziendali e internazionali da sempre. Per questo crediamo che per affrontare la trasformazione digitale in atto, sia fondamentale focalizzarsi sul tema dell’integrazione, sfruttando tutte le potenzialità che la piattaforma IBM-i offre. Primo tra tutti il tema della Sicurezza. Non esiste ad oggi un altro sistema che preveda più visualizzatori sulla stessa macchina in ridondanza. Possiamo affermare che dal punto di vista della sicurezza e della disponibilità del sistema la piattaforma garantisce altissimi livelli di sicurezza. Lo dimostra il fatto che oggi non esistano virus per ambiente Power. Da sempre le soluzioni del Gruppo Sme.UP si integrano in modo naturale con qualsiasi altro sistema esistente, sfruttando oggi le potenzialità delle interfacce moderne web e mobile, interfacce per le quali il tema della sicurezza diventa fondamentale. Questi sono solo alcuni esempi: ·       - IOT, sensori, dati di campo ·       - applicazioni di clienti e fornitori ·       - fatturazioni elettroniche ·       - gestioni documentali ·       - sistemi di posta ·       - piattaforme social ·       - piattaforme di intelligenza artificiale COME ATTREZZARSI PER AFFRONTARE LE SFIDE DEL CAMBIAMENTO PORTATO DALLA TRASFORMAZIONE DIGITALE? COME LA PIATTAFORMA IBM-I PUÒ RISPONDERE A QUESTE SFIDE SECONDO VOI, SOPRATTUTTO DAL PUNTO DI VISTA DELLA SICUREZZA? COSA PRESENTERETE IN PARTICOLARE ALL’IBM CLIENT CENTER DURANTE LA GIORNATA DEL 16/11 DEDICATA ALLA SICUREZZA SU IBM-I FINO AL GDPR CHE CI COINVOLGERÀ TUTTI? R E C I P E SI N T E R V I S T A 1 4 Abbiamo definito un’agenda di interventi per soddisfare le richieste di una platea eterogenea come quella che presenzierà il 16 novembre. Interverremo in sala plenaria durante la mattinata, per raccontare come Gruppo Sme.UP affronta i demi della sicurezza dei dati, delle procedure e dell’infrastruttura il tutto per rispondere alle sfide della Trasformazione Digitale. Durante il pomeriggio in sala Galilei, parleremo di: 15.00: GDPR: designazione e responsabilità del DPO 15.00: GDPR: come ottenere la conformità. Pre-audit risk assessment e risk management 17.00: Volare sul Disaster Recovery e sulla Business Continuity Gruppo Sme.UP è sponsor dell'evento, con il contributo di: 1) Arcadis Group Corporate Srl - Partner Tecnologico Associato di ANGIF - ASSOCIAZIONE NAZIONALE GIURISTI INFORMATICI E FORENSI 2) QSL ITALIA Srl 
  16. 16. E’ impossibile concentrare in poche righe una risposta in merito a quella che è, di fatto, una nuova rivoluzione industriale. Limitando la risposta all’ambito dell’argomento dell’evento del 16 novembre, possiamo dire che l’attenzione agli aspetti della sicurezza è, senza dubbio, un tema fondamentale per una corretta trasformazione digitale. Per aziende ed operatori c’è una sfida nella sfida: riuscire a convertire una necessità ed un obbligo, anche normativo, in opportunità di business. Chi sarà in grado di dimostrare di aver adottato misure che aumentano sicurezza e resilienza dei propri sistemi informativi potrà godere un vantaggio competitivo sul mercato. In questo senso la piattaforma IBM i è, per natura stessa della sua architettura, ottimamente posizionata per rispondere a queste nuove sfide. Completarla con le soluzioni ed i servizi che offrono Vision Solutions e SSI vuol dire rispondere al meglio a tutte queste sfide. COME ATTREZZARSI PER AFFRONTARE LE SFIDE DEL CAMBIAMENTO PORTATO DALLA TRASFORMAZIONE DIGITALE? COME LA PIATTAFORMA IBM-I PUÒ RISPONDERE A QUESTE SFIDE SECONDO VOI, SOPRATTUTTO DAL PUNTO DI VISTA DELLA SICUREZZA? COSA PRESENTERETE IN PARTICOLARE ALL’IBM CLIENT CENTER DURANTE LA GIORNATA DEL 16/11 DEDICATA ALLA SICUREZZA SU IBM-I FINO AL GDPR CHE CI COINVOLGERÀ TUTTI? R E C I P E SI N T E R V I S T A 1 5 Durante tutta la giornata con i nostri esperti saremo presenti in Aula Leonardo per parlare di MIMIX + ENFORCIVE: la suite Vision per il GDPR. Vision Solutions è da sempre sinonimo di High Availability, Disaster Recovery, Data Sharing e migrazioni, con un’indiscussa leadership tecnologica e di mercato. La recente acquisizione di Enforcive, con la sua suite di prodotti per sicurezza, audit e compliance, posiziona Vision Solutions, di cui SSI è distributore e centro di supporto, per tutta la linea di prodotti, come il principale fornitore delle soluzioni di resiliency e security per IBM Power. Anche in ottica GDPR. Al mattino abbiamo deciso di passare la parola ad Assintel, di cui SSI è socio, nonché membro attivo del Gruppo di Lavoro sulla Sicurezza Informatica. Il segretario Assintel, Andrea Ardizzone, terrà un intervento sull’andamento del mercato IT, e l’importanza della filiera, anche in ottica di cyber security. Nel pomeriggio, sempre in Aula Leonardo, presenteremo le soluzioni MIMIX Availability ed Enforcive Enterprise Security Suite for IBM i. Con demo dal vivo ed uno specifico inquadramento su come utilizzarli al meglio per rispondere alle richieste del GDPR. Illustreremo anche i servizi di supporto che SSI mette a disposizione di utenti finali ed operatori. A tutti i partecipanti consegneremo una copia di “Metti al sicuro il tuo Business”, il vademecum per la sicurezza dei dati aziendali realizzato dal Gruppo di Lavoro Sicurezza informatica di Assintel.
  17. 17. La trasformazione digitale ormai sta investendo tutti i settori, anche quelli che un tempo venivano considerati più tradizionali e lontani dal mondo della tecnologia.Per la sua pervasività, la trasformazione non è più soltanto una questione tecnologica e neanche solo una questione di visione strategica , ma una vera e propria sfida che coinvolge e costringe tutte le aziende a ripensare velocemente al proprio modello di business e ai processi aziendali per non rimanere spiazzati. E’ necessario sviluppare all’interno della propria azienda nuove competenze e professionalità che siano in grado di interpretare al meglio le nuove opportunità.Computer Gross in primis ha sentito la necessità di trasformarsi e ha messo a disposizione dei propri clienti, che sono i business partner, la propria trasformazione. Con Computer Gross Accademy abbiamo dato la possibilità al nostro canale di frequentare dei corsi, fornendo strumenti e mezzi necessari per creare una vera strategia Digitale. Oggi noi lavoriamo mettendo sul campo skill e competenze acquisiti nel tempo sui vari brand, permettendo ai nostri clienti di vendere e soddisfare le esigenze del mercato tradizionale, ma siamo pronti a dare supporto anche sul nuovo che avanza come il cloud, IoT e Sicurezza . Sulla sicurezza e il GDPR Computer Gross su tutto il territorio nazionale e in modo capillare ha incontrato centinaia di Business Partner , affrontando insieme a loro tutte le tematiche inerenti al GDPR. Noi siamo a disposizione del nostro canale per supportarlo in questo percorso e in questa sfida, Mettendo sul campo consulenti e architetti che lavorano a fianco dei Business Partner per disegnare le soluzioni che sappiano fornire gli strumenti validi per ambienti IT sicuri e in ottica GDPR. La nostra missione di 'Distributore a valore' ci porta a spronare i nostri partner sia a sviluppare gli skill su tali tematiche al proprio interno, sia a far leva sulle relazioni di partnership con altri operatori dell'ecosistema IBM ed IBM stessa.In questo contesto IBM-i e' il sistema operativo su piattaforma Power Systems che da sempre presenta delle speciali caratteristiche e funzioni di sicurezza che man mano si sono sempre più perfezionate, come ad esempio la 'Security intrusion detection' , la Field level encryption per la protezione dei dati e il Query manager profile auditing e auditing records per il controllo dell'aggiornamento dei dati. IBM-i è uno dei sistemi operativi più sicuri sul mercato a protezione delle aziende.  COSA PRESENTERETE IN PARTICOLARE ALL’IBM CLIENT CENTER DURANTE LA GIORNATA DEL 16/11 DEDICATA ALLA SICUREZZA SU IBM-I FINO AL GDPR CHE CI COINVOLGERÀ TUTTI? COME ATTREZZARSI PER AFFRONTARE LE SFIDE DEL CAMBIAMENTO PORTATO DALLA TRASFORMAZIONE DIGITALE? COME LA PIATTAFORMA IBM-I PUÒ RISPONDERE A QUESTE SFIDE SECONDO VOI, SOPRATTUTTO DAL PUNTO DI VISTA DELLA SICUREZZA? R E C I P E SI N T E R V I S T A 1 6 La fatidica data del 25 Maggio 2018 arriverà per tutti e Computer Gross è pronta ad affiancare il proprio canale durante l’intero percorso e le fasi del cambiamento. All’evento del 16 Novembre Computer Gross si presenterà nel ruolo attivo di facilitatore, che da anni ci compete.Metteremo a disposizione tutte le nostre competenze sul tema della sicurezza su IBM- i e una squadra di persone a supporto del canale, capaci di integrare i diversi elementi della proposizione IBM. La sicurezza è un punto di forza del sistema Power e del suo sistema operativo IBM i e noi possiamo confermare tutto questo , conoscendo l’AS/400 dalla sua nascita.
  18. 18. Dicono di noi... QSL Italia (Vincenzo Todisco): La community è sempre esistita nei discorsi di tutti coloro che, conoscendosi da anni tramite l’IBM-i, si scambiano informazioni. La genialità di FAQ/400 consiste nel rappresentare un amplificatore, un connettore, un collante per il dialogo e lo scambio di informazioni. Riteniamo che la naturalità e lo spirito non debbano essere inquinati dalla spinta pubblicitaria, ma devono essere accompagnati da azioni che seguono le idee e l'aggiornamento continuo. L'Alta Disponibilità del mondo IBM-i è certamente ben rappresentata da questo evento e dai precedenti.
  19. 19. Dicono di noi... HelpSystems (Jenko Gaviglia): HelpSystems è un’azienda nata in Minnesota, vicino a Rochester, inizialmente focalizzata su AS/400. Adesso produciamo software per qualunque sistema, ma il nostro background continua ad essere IBM i e abbiamo tantissimi prodotti per questa piattaforma. Quindi non può che farci piacere constatare che ci sia un rinnovato interesse, come la rinascita della Community IBM i testimonia. Per tenere viva l’attenzione sul mercato però è indispensabile insistere sulla formazione, perché il sistema dal punto di vista tecnologico è assolutamente al passo con i tempi, ma è sempre più difficile trovare risorse che lo conoscano bene. A questo proposito abbiamo promosso quest’anno una serie di iniziative totalmente gratuite dedicate alla sicurezza su IBM i tra cui eventi e webinar ed un corso online - composto da 6 lezioni che trattano argomenti quali Valori di Sistema, Auditing, exit points, Privilegi Utenti e sicurezza a livello di oggetto. In conclusione HelpSystems, con i suoi partner Soluzioni EDP e WSS Italia, cerca di alimentare ed espandere la Community e non vede l’ora di dimostrarlo al pubblico dell’IBM Client Center il 16 Novembre!
  20. 20. Dicono di noi... Tech Data (Vincenzo Bocchi): Non siamo il distributore tradizionale di AS400 ma, tuttavia, in questi ultimi anni abbiamo registrato una crescita molto importante su questa piattaforma. Essere entrati in contatto con la Community IBM i FAQ400 è stata, per noi di Tech Data, una bellissima sorpresa. Il concetto dell’ecosistema è fondamentale nella nostra proposizione sul mercato per portare il canale a fare squadra e FAQ400 ci ha consentito infatti di fare gruppo con i partner e quindi di alimentare quell’ecosistema di operatori di vitale importanza per completare ed integrare le competenze reciproche, nonostante il nostro vizio italico del campanile. Una missione difficile ma fondamentale se lavoriamo sul mercato con un’ottica di lungo periodo. Una community come questa, su una piattaforma fondamentale per il mercato ICT italiano, non può che essere benvenuta, non solo per le affinità in termini di modelli collaborativi ed orientamento all’innovazione ma perché alimenta ed aggiorna le competenze, che sono le fondamenta sulle quali costruire la crescita. Pianificazione e formazione non sono perdite di tempo levate al business, ma fattori indispensabili per la sopravvivenza di tutti gli attori sul mercato che, oggi, aspirano a creare valore nel lungo periodo… e su questo parliamo la stessa lingua. 
  21. 21. Dicono di noi... SMItech-Sanmarco Informatica (Daniele Zaghini e Luca Tiberti): Dal nostro osservatorio non la definiremmo una rinascita, ma piuttosto una evoluzione. C'e' stata una fase di cambiamento importante, un passaggio da un sistema sicuro ed affidabile ad una vera e propria "soluzione" basata sulle nuove potenzialita' del Power e dell'IBM i. Oggi la Community si dimostra piu' matura e pronta ad affrontare le sfide di rinnovamento richieste a tutti noi. Ragionare in termini di ecosistema e' fondamentale in prospettiva futura a tutti i livelli e per tutti. In primis devono essere gli attori a capire che non si puo' crescere chiusi all'interno delle proprie aziende per quanto esperte e valide, e quindi essere predisposti a ragionare in termini di ecosistema. Secondariamente è necessario avere luoghi e momenti di confronto, in questo FAQ400 rappresenta un ottimo esempio.
  22. 22. Dicono di noi... Gruppo Sme.UP (Andrea Bortolan): Si tratta di un’iniziativa utilissima, per questo siamo sponsor del portale Faq400. Esiste un enorme know how applicativo, tecnico e metodologico nelle risorse che da anni si occupano delle soluzioni IBM-i, che merita di essere rivalutato e portato in primo piano attraverso strumenti moderni. Si tratta di un pubblico che coinvolge sviluppatori e sistemisti che crede in questa piattaforma, come ci crediamo noi. Per questo interverremo attivamente per contribuire alla crescita della community. Faq400 ha un potenziale enorme. Può diventare il catalizzatore di una comunità di consulenti che riacquista la stima del mercato ICT e che si scrolla di dosso un’etichetta immeritata di programmatori “vintage”. Negli ultimi anni è mancata spesso la conoscenza degli ultimi sviluppi della piattaforma e, allo stesso tempo, delle potenzialità delle soluzioni sviluppate su IBM-i, che oggi spesso non sono conosciute, ma che esistono e che sfruttano la sicurezza e la solidità della piattaforma. Il portale Faq400 come punto di incontro per confronti tecnici avanzati e la sponsorizzazione di IBM finalmente attenta a valorizzare questa comunità, possono essere il trampolino di lancio per una età d’oro della piattaforma IBM-i. .
  23. 23. Dicono di noi... SSI Sviluppo Sistemi Informativi (Antonio Assandri): La nostra valutazione è estremamente positiva! Conosciamo molto bene come le cose, in questo campo, funzionino al di fuori del nostro Paese e sappiamo quanto utile possa essere una comunità di utenti presente ed attiva. Iniziative come questa giornata sono una delle cose che più possono contribuire a mantenere vivo l’ecosistema. Questo, però, non basta. La sfida principale è il rinnovo generazionale degli addetti ai lavori, sia dal lato degli operatori di settore, sia, soprattutto, da quello dei clienti. Per farlo serve un grande impegno da parte di tutti, in primis IBM. Uno sforzo che deve essere di tipo principalmente culturale, a partire dall’insegnamento della piattaforma nelle scuole e nelle università. .
  24. 24. Dicono di noi... Computer Gross (Giovanna Recchia): Computer Gross ha sempre dato valore alla condivisione di idee ed esperienze tra i diversi operatori IBM-i e le diverse edizioni del "Circolo AS/400" lo confermano. Durante questi incontri i partecipanti erano chiamati a condividere i propri punti di vista e le proprie competenze nonostante spesso sul mercato si trovassero ad operare in “concorrenza”. Negli ultimi 2 anni abbiamo dato vita a “IBM i Network” che ha rappresentato un momento di confronto allargato al vendor. Da questo confronto sono nate alcune delle opportunità che oggi abbiamo a disposizione, sicuramente la campagna di marketing “Mr. i” è figlia delle richieste e del confronto tra IBM e la rete dei nostri BPs. La nuova Community, che si allarga anche agli utilizzatori e agli sviluppatori , pensiamo possa servire a tenere viva la piattaforma e a darle un nuovo vigore. Oggi nel pieno periodo della trasformazione digitale è fondamentale e necessario per i Business partner fare parte di un ecosistema al fine di completare e integrare le proprie competenze. Le nuove soluzioni richieste dal mercato sono molto complesse e spesso richiedono diverse competenze che con difficoltà possono coesistere nello stesso operatore. E l’ecosistema è la soluzione ideale! Per tenere vivo l’Ecosistema è necessario tenersi aggiornati sulla continua evoluzione delle soluzioni, che traggono forza dalla piattaforma e dalle novità messe a disposizione da IBM, aumentare le proprie competenze e fare formazione. Tutto questo è alla base di una reale crescita per le aziende e di un valore che dura nel tempo. La conoscenza e la condivisione delle informazioni sono elementi importanti per tutto l’ecosistema dell’IBM –i..

×