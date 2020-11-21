Successfully reported this slideshow.
MTT ASSAY
INTRODUCTION 2
MTT • 3-(4,5-diMethyThiazol- 2-yl)-2,5- diphenyl Tetrazolium bromide 3 Dimethyl thiazolyl Diphenyl tetrazole
• MTT, a yellow tetrazole is reduced to purpleformazan in living cells. • A solubilization solution • dimethyl sulfoxide •...
PRINCIPLE 5
PRINCIPLE • The MTT assay is a colorimetric assay for assessing cell metabolic activity. • NAD(P)H-dependent cellular oxid...
MTT ASSAY:Principle: • This colorimetric assay uses reduction of a yellow tetrazolium salt (3-(4,5- dimethylthiazol-2-yl)-...
MTT assays are usually done in the dark since the MTT reagent is sensitive to light. 8
Principle • Viable cells contain NAD(P)H-dependent oxidoreductase enzymes which reduce the MTT reagent to formazan, an ins...
• The darker the solution, the greater the number of viable, metabolically active cells • The absorbance of this colored s...
Other than MTT XTT • XTT (2,3-bis-(2-methoxy-4-nitro-5- sulfophenyl)-2H-tetrazolium-5- carboxanilide) has been proposed to...
MTS • MTS (3-(4,5-dimethylthiazol-2-yl)-5-(3- carboxymethoxyphenyl)-2-(4-sulfophenyl)-2H- tetrazolium), in the presence of...
WST • WST-1 and in particular WST-8 (2-(2-methoxy-4- nitrophenyl)-3-(4-nitrophenyl)-5-(2,4- disulfophenyl)-2H-tetrazolium)...
Tetrazolium dye assays can also be used to measure • Cytotoxicity (loss of viable cells) • Cytostatic activity (shift from...
CELL VIABILITY ASSAY
Features of viable cell They are based on various cell functions such as – enzyme activity, – cell membrane permeability,....
Used to measure a markers that indicate the number of – dead cells (cytotoxicity assay), – the number of live cells(viabil...
Application of viability assay • To detect cytotoxic or growth inhibitory lymphokines • To detect mammalian cell survival ...
PROCEDURE 19
20
MTT ASSAY PROTOCOL: Trypsinization or scrapping the cells Resuspend or splitting cells at 96 well plate Check the cell ...
In each well add 20 µl MTT reagent and rest 160 µl culture media and incubate it for 3~4 hours  check the cells to see t...
MASS = CONCENTRATION X VOLUME X MOLECULAR WEIGHT Interpreting results • The absorbance reading of the blank must be subtra...
% Viable cells = abs (sam)- abs (blank) abs (control) – abs (blank) TROUBLE SHOOTING:REAGENTS: • MTT is light-sensitive, a...
Absorbance values • Your absorbance readings should fall between 0.75 and 1.25. If your readings are too low, try increasi...
ADVANTAGES: • No transfer of the cells, the entire assay is performed in a single microplate • MTT is metabolised by all c...
APPLICATIONS: • Cell proliferation assays • Cytotoxicity analysis • Apoptosis screening • Anticancer drug • Predictive dru...
REFERNCE: • MTT assay protocol by Masuma akter • https://blog.quartzy.com/2017/05/01/cell- viability-assays-mtt-protocol 28
Cell viability assay

