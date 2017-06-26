Enabled Employment - ACS Seminar Presentation

2011 Prime Minister’s Awards Innovation Public Sector Management 2006 Australia Day Achievement Medallion 2007 Robert Perr...
4.2 Million Disability in Australia
Types of Disabilities Cancer, lymphomas and leukaemias 2% Endocrine, nutritional and metabolic disorders 3% Diseases of th...
Stereotypes Attitude Less Capable Take less sick days, more loyal and fewer claims than their counterparts Graffam, J, Shi...
Point of Difference
Disclosure and Assumptions
A practical example…… Sharon Kelley Media Liaison and Communications Manager
Achievements
Enabled Employment — an online jobs portal for people who are disadvantaged, such as those with a disability, carers and service men and women.

  1. 1. 2011 Prime Minister’s Awards Innovation Public Sector Management 2006 Australia Day Achievement Medallion 2007 Robert Perry Memorial Scholarship Jessica May – Founder and CEO
  2. 2. 4.2 Million Disability in Australia
  3. 3. Types of Disabilities Cancer, lymphomas and leukaemias 2% Endocrine, nutritional and metabolic disorders 3% Diseases of the nervous system 7% Diseases of the eye and adnexa 2% Diseases of the ear and mastoid process 7% Diseases of the circulatory system 8% Diseases of the respiratory system 5% Diseases of the digestive system 2%Arthritis and related disorders 35% Congenital and perinatal disorders 1% Head injury and acquired brain damage 6% Other physical conditions 5% Psychoses and mood affective disorders 6% Neurotic, stress-related and somatoform disorders 4% Intellectual and developmental disorders 5% Other mental and behavioural disorders 2% 90% of all disabilities are invisible
  4. 4. Stereotypes Attitude Less Capable Take less sick days, more loyal and fewer claims than their counterparts Graffam, J, Shinkfield, A Smithm K And Polizin, U, Employer Benefits And Costs Of Employing A Person With A Disability 2002.
  5. 5. Enabled Employment www.enabledemployment.com
  6. 6. Point of Difference
  7. 7. Our Candidates www.enabledemployment.com
  8. 8. Our Services www.enabledemployment.com
  9. 9. Disclosure and Assumptions
  10. 10. A practical example…… Sharon Kelley Media Liaison and Communications Manager
  11. 11. Achievements
  www.enabledemployment.com jessica.may@enabledemployment.com

