6multiprogrammingtimesharing 130112050125-phpapp01

1 Basics of Operating Systems : Multiprogramming & Time Sharing
Recap In the last class, you have learnt about • Spooling • Buffering 2
3 Objectives On completion of this period, you would be able to know • Multiprogramming • Time Sharing
4 Multiprogramming • A program under execution is called a process • Serial execution of the program causes either the pro...
Example 5 Program 1 Program 2 P1 IDLE P1 P1IDLE IDLEIDLEP2 P2 P2 Processor Activity Time Multi Programming
6 Multiprogramming • Previous Figure illustrates a possible scenario of concurrent execution of the two programs • It star...
7 Multiprogramming (Contd..) • Performance of processor may be improved by interleaved execution of programs • With a sing...
8 Multiprogramming (Contd..) • It achieves 100% processor utilization with only two active programs • Multiprogramming has...
9 Multiprogramming (Contd..) • Multiprogramming system is provided by time sharing systems found in many university comput...
10 Time sharing • Time sharing is the logical extension of Multiprogramming • Time sharing systems executes multiple jobs ...
11 P1P1 P1P2 P2 P2 Program 1 Program 2 Time Time Sharing Example
12 Timesharing (Contd..) • Time sharing requires an interactive computer system • i.e. direct communication between the us...
13 Timesharing (Contd..) • The system switches rapidly from one user to the next • User gets the impression that the entir...
14 Frequently Asked Questions • Explain Multiprogramming systems • Explain Time Sharing systems
15 Quiz • Programs are developed and executed in the interactive mode Yes No
16 Quiz • A program in execution is called process Yes No
Operating Systems Basics of Operating Systems Definition of Operating Systems
