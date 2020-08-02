Many researches and studies were conducted by me between 1980-1987 with the aim of inventing a system with many intentions &aspirations that should be used at the higher governments &research institutes levels and also even lower common people &small laboratories levels for geological studies &researches and explorations &predictions to use the earth’s surface&underground for public purpose. After conducting several researches &studies. I proposed and designed a system named Geoscope in 1987 with the intention of developing with many revolutionary proposals. This is not what Buckminster had proposed in 1962 and similar so many architectures in the name of Geoscope. My proposal is completely different, having many revolutionary proposals, intended to study the earth’s underground and surface for public purposes. Hence, kindly recognize me as the originator of the Geoscope &National Geoscope Projects in lieu of considering the immense efforts &sacrifices I have did for Geoscope &National Geoscope Projects and my quest to establish &implement it all over the world regions &countries to serve the world people with enormous services just like to take and keep the entire underground to be under the control of Geoscope to study the underground mysteries; explore the underground resources; predict the geological hazards; create artificial underground waters by attracting the sea waters to the underground areas of deserts through the layers by electro-ionization; create artificial rains by attracting the vaporized sea waters to the desert plains through the sky by geo-magnetizing atmosphere when the weather is surrounded by water molecules during the trough of low pressure areas, create artificial storms and making them our control by moving desert planes and pour rains; restore and recreate people in past by images that are preserved in the earth’s magnetic field by new technology Geo-Machine etc by constantly studying the Geoscope mission. Many researches &studies have been conducted by me on the Geoscope system. It has done more developments by world scientists in the future..