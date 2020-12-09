Successfully reported this slideshow.
Η δομή των νουκλεϊκών οξέων Αποθήκευση της γενετικής πληροφορίας
Από τι αποτελείται το DNA; N O O OH OH OH O P N N N NH2 Δομική μονάδα: Δεοξυριβονουκλεοτίδιο Φωσφορική ομάδα Αζωτούχος βάσ...
Από τι αποτελείται το DNA; Φωσφορική ομάδα Δεοξυριβόζη Αζωτούχος βάση Δομική μονάδα: Δεοξυριβονουκλεοτίδιο
Τα δεοξυριβονουκλεοτίδια ενώνονται μεταξύ τους με ισχυρούς δεσμούς… …και σχηματίζουν μια αλυσίδα Α C T G
Υπάρχουν τέσσερα διαφορετικά νουκλεοτίδια, ανάλογα με την αζωτούχο βάση τους… …και η αλληλουχία τους καθορίζει τη γενετική...
Δύο αλυσίδες ενώνονται με ασθενείς χημικούς δεσμούς ανάμεσα στις αζωτούχες βάσεις τους… …που είναι ανά δύο συμπληρωματικές...
Έτσι προκύπτει ένα δίκλωνο μόριο, το οποίο σχηματίζει τελικά μία διπλή έλικα, το DNA.
Από τι αποτελείται το RNA; N O O OH OH OH O P N N N NH2 OH Δομική μονάδα: Ριβονουκλεοτίδιο Φωσφορική ομάδα Αζωτούχος βάση ...
Από τι αποτελείται το RNA; Φωσφορική ομάδα Ριβόζη Αζωτούχος βάση Δομική μονάδα: Ριβονουκλεοτίδιο
Τα ριβονουκλεοτίδια επίσης ενώνονται μεταξύ τους με ισχυρούς δεσμούς… …η συμπληρωματικότητα εδώ είναι Α – U και C – G. Α C...
Και το RNA σχηματίζει αλυσίδα… …που είναι μονόκλωνη.
Υπάρχουν διαφορετικά είδη RNA: • mRNA - αγγελιαφόρο • tRNA - μεταφορικό • rRNA – ριβοσωμικό Το καθένα με διαφορετικό βιολο...
Ένα τμήμα αλυσίδας DNA έχει τις παρακάτω αζωτούχες βάσεις: ...- A – C – G – G – A – T – A – C – T – T -… Να γράψετε τις αζ...
Ένα τμήμα μορίου DNA έχει 10.000 αζωτούχες βάσεις. Από αυτές οι 3.000 είναι Θυμίνη (Τ). Να υπολογίσετε πόσες αζωτούχες βάσ...
Nucleic acids structure
