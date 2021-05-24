Sample mill level 1 professional courseware

Successfully reported this slideshow.
To order more books: Call 1-800-529-5517 or Visit www.inhousesolutions.com or Contact your Mastercam dealer Mill Level 1 P...
Mastercam X5 Mill Level 1 - Professional Courseware Copyright: 1998 -2010 In-House Solutions Inc. All rights reserved Soft...
Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware Professional Courseware Contents 2D GEOMETRY ...........................................
Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware Create Drawing #20 .....................................................................
Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware Contour Toolpath .......................................................................
Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware Ramp Plunge ............................................................................
Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware Wireframe Ruled Toolpath ...............................................................
Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware Page|113 EXERCISE 3: DRAWING #3.MCX-5 2D TOOLPATHS EXERCISE 3: DRAWING #3.MCX-5 Open ...
Page|114 Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware ROUGH THE POCKET 2D TOOLPATHS Tool Select, a 1.0" Inch Flat Endmill Set the ...
Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware Page|115 FINISH THE POCKET 2D TOOLPATHS Linking Parameters Clearance = 2.0 (Abs) Retr...
Page|116 Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware REMACHINING THE POCKET 2D TOOLPATHS Finishing Enable Finish. Enable Finish o...
Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware Page|117 SPOT DRILL THE HOLES 2D TOOLPATHS SPOT DRILL THE HOLES Move the insert arrow...
Page|118 Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware TAPPING THE HOLES 2D TOOLPATHS Change the comment to: "Drilling". Cut Parame...
Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware Page|119 REVIEW OF THE CONTOUR PARAMETERS 2D TOOLPATHS REVIEW OF THE CONTOUR PARAMETE...
Page|120 Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware FACING TOOLPATH 2D TOOLPATHS Backplot and Verify the contour toolpath. FACIN...
Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware Page|121 FACING TOOLPATH 2D TOOLPATHS Linking Parameters Clearance = 2.0 (Abs) Retrac...
Page|122 Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware EXERCISE 4: CONTOUR.MCX-5 2D TOOLPATHS EXERCISE 4: CONTOUR.MCX-5 Learning ab...
Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware Page|123 MACHINING THE TOP STEP 2D TOOLPATHS Use Reverse button to change the directi...
Page|124 Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware MACHINE THE BOTTOM STEP 2D TOOLPATHS Select the OK button in the Chaining di...
Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware Page|125 MACHINE ALL THREE POCKETS 2D TOOLPATHS Multi Passes Enable Multi Passes Roug...
Page|126 Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware MACHINE ALL THREE POCKETS 2D TOOLPATHS Tool Select a 3/8" Flat Endmill. Set ...
Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware Professional Courseware Contents 2D GEOMETRY ....................................................................................................1 Starting Mastercam ................................................................................................................ 2 Overview Of The Graphic User Interface ................................................................................. 2 Setting Toolbars States For Mill .............................................................................................. 3 Setting The Grid ..................................................................................................................... 5 Navigate Through Mastercam ................................................................................................ 6 The Right Mouse Click Menu ................................................................................................ 11 Autocursor ........................................................................................................................... 12 Exercise 1: Create Point Position .......................................................................................... 14 Exercise 2: Create Rectangles ............................................................................................... 15 Exercise 3: Create Lines ........................................................................................................ 16 Exercise 4: Create Fillets ....................................................................................................... 18 Exercise 5: Trim Commands .................................................................................................. 20 Create Drawing #1 ................................................................................................................ 23 Create Drawing #2 ................................................................................................................ 28 Exercise 6: Create Arcs .......................................................................................................... 29 Angle Measurement ............................................................................................................. 30 Exercise 7: Creating Arcs Polar .............................................................................................. 31 Exercise 8: Xform Mirror ....................................................................................................... 32 Exercise 9: Xform Translate .................................................................................................. 33 Exercise 10: Break ................................................................................................................ 35 Exercise 11: Join ................................................................................................................... 36 Create Drawing #3 ................................................................................................................ 37 Create Drawing #4 ................................................................................................................ 38 Exercise 12: Xform Offset ..................................................................................................... 39 Create Drawing #5 ................................................................................................................ 41 Create Drawing #6 ................................................................................................................ 42 Exercise 13: Xform Rotate .................................................................................................... 43 Create Drawing #7 ................................................................................................................ 44 Create Drawing #8 ................................................................................................................ 45 Create Drawing #9 ................................................................................................................ 46 Exercise 14: Tangent Arcs ..................................................................................................... 47 Exercise 15: Tangent Lines .................................................................................................... 49 Exercise 16: Polygon ............................................................................................................. 51 Create Drawing #10 .............................................................................................................. 52 Create Drawing #11 .............................................................................................................. 53 Create Drawing #12 .............................................................................................................. 54 Create Drawing #13 .............................................................................................................. 55 Create Drawing #14 .............................................................................................................. 56 Create Drawing #15 .............................................................................................................. 57 Create Drawing #16 ................................................................................................................ 8 Create Drawing #17 .............................................................................................................. 59 Exercise 17: Analyze ............................................................................................................. 60 Exercise 18: Changing Attributes ........................................................................................... 62 Exercise 19: Managing Levels ................................................................................................ 64 Exercise 20: Review Changing Attributes .............................................................................. 68 Create Drawing #18 .............................................................................................................. 69 Create Drawing #19 .............................................................................................................. 70
  4. 4. Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware Create Drawing #20 .............................................................................................................. 70 Create Drawing #21 .............................................................................................................. 71 Create Drawing #22 .............................................................................................................. 72 Optional - Create The Remaining Wireframe Drawings ......................................................... 72 Full Size Drawings Can Be Found At The Back Of The Book ................................................... 72 Exercise 21: Dimension The Geometry .................................................................................. 73 Optional - Solid Drawing #1 .................................................................................................. 74 Exercise 22: Analyzing Chains ............................................................................................... 76 Exercise 23: Converting Files From Different Cad Packages ................................................... 81 Key Mapping ........................................................................................................................ 89 Customizing Drop Down Menus ........................................................................................... 90 Customize The Right Mouse Button Menu ............................................................................ 91 Example: Add The Zoom Target To The Right Mouse Menu .................................................. 91 Key Mapping ........................................................................................................................ 93 Example: Allocate Alt + L For Create Line Endpoint ............................................................... 94 2D TOOLPATHS ................................................................................................. 97 Exercise 1: Chaining Options ................................................................................................. 98 Exercise 2: Drawing #1.mcx-5 ..............................................................................................101 Machine Definition ..............................................................................................................101 Properties ...........................................................................................................................102 Contour Toolpath ................................................................................................................102 About The Operations Manager ..........................................................................................107 Backplotting The Toolpath ...................................................................................................108 Verify ..................................................................................................................................110 Add Depth Cuts And Multipasses .........................................................................................111 Exercise 3: Drawing #3.mcx-5 ..............................................................................................113 Properties ...........................................................................................................................113 Rough The Pocket ................................................................................................................113 Finish The Pocket ................................................................................................................115 Remachining The Pocket .....................................................................................................116 Spot Drill The Holes .............................................................................................................117 Drilling The Holes ................................................................................................................117 Tapping The Holes ...............................................................................................................118 Review Of The Contour Parameters .....................................................................................119 Facing Toolpath ...................................................................................................................120 Exercise 4: Contour.mcx-5 ...................................................................................................122 Properties ...........................................................................................................................122 Machining The Top Step ......................................................................................................122 Machine The Bottom Step ...................................................................................................124 Machine All Three Pockets ..................................................................................................125 Exercise 5: Chamferpart 2d.mcx-5 .......................................................................................127 Properties ...........................................................................................................................127 Slot Milling ..........................................................................................................................127 Contour Ramp .....................................................................................................................129 Circle Mill ............................................................................................................................130 Setup A New Plane And Origin ............................................................................................132 Facing ..................................................................................................................................133
  5. 5. Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware Contour Toolpath ................................................................................................................134 Remachine The Outside Contour .........................................................................................135 Contour 2d Chamfer ............................................................................................................136 Exercise 6: Drawing #4.mcx-5 ..............................................................................................137 Properties ...........................................................................................................................138 Rough The Pockets ..............................................................................................................139 Finish The Pockets ...............................................................................................................140 Remachining The Pocket Corners .........................................................................................141 Spot Drilling The 9/16 - 12 Tapped Holes .............................................................................142 Drilling The 9/16 -12 Tap Through Holes ..............................................................................142 Tapping The 9/16 -12 Tap Holes ..........................................................................................143 Drilling The 3/8 Holes ..........................................................................................................143 Add An Operation ...............................................................................................................144 Use Tabs In Contour ............................................................................................................145 Review Setup A New Plane And Origin ................................................................................146 Face The Bottom Of The Part ...............................................................................................147 Exercise 7: Face.mcx-5 .........................................................................................................148 Properties ...........................................................................................................................148 Pocket Toolpath ..................................................................................................................149 Exercise 8: Drawing #18.mcx-5 ............................................................................................150 Properties ...........................................................................................................................150 Remachine The Pocket ........................................................................................................151 Remachining The Pocket To Remove More Material ............................................................152 Remachining The Pocket To Do A Final Cleanup ...................................................................153 Engraving In-house Solutions And Mastercam .....................................................................153 Exercise 9: Circlemill.mcx-5 .................................................................................................155 Properties ...........................................................................................................................155 Machine The Inside Pocket ..................................................................................................155 Circlemill The 2" Diameter Holes .........................................................................................157 Contour The Outside ...........................................................................................................158 Exercise 10: 2dpocket.mcx-5 ................................................................................................160 Properties ...........................................................................................................................160 Face The Part .......................................................................................................................160 Rough All Pocket .................................................................................................................161 Remachine All Pockets ........................................................................................................162 Finish The Floors Of All The Pockets ....................................................................................163 Finish The Walls Of The Pockets ..........................................................................................164 Spot Drill The 9/16 - 12 Tapped Holes ..................................................................................164 Drilling The 9/16 - 12 Tapped Holes .....................................................................................165 Tapping The 9/16 - 12 Holes ................................................................................................166 Spot Drill The 0.52 Holes .....................................................................................................166 Drilling The 0.52 Holes .........................................................................................................166 Circle Mill The 0.52 Diameter Holes .....................................................................................167 Finish & Rough The Outside Contour ...................................................................................168 Exercise 11: Contour With Ramp Plunge Toolpath ...............................................................169 Properties ...........................................................................................................................169 Exercise 12: Ramp Plunge & Open Pocket Toolpath .............................................................171 Properties ...........................................................................................................................171
  6. 6. Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware Ramp Plunge .......................................................................................................................171 Rough & Finish The Open Pocket .........................................................................................172 Exercise 13: Solid Drawing #2.mcx-5 ....................................................................................174 Properties ...........................................................................................................................174 Face The Part .......................................................................................................................174 Spot Drilling The 6 Holes ......................................................................................................175 Drilling 6 Holes ....................................................................................................................176 Tapping The Holes ...............................................................................................................176 Rough Pocket Using A Large Tool .........................................................................................177 Finish The Pocket ................................................................................................................178 Remachining The Pocket .....................................................................................................179 Rename Toolpath Group - 1, Setup 1 ...................................................................................179 Change The Nc Name For All The Toolpaths In "Setup 1" .....................................................179 Create A New Toolpath Group And Rename It "Setup 2" .....................................................179 Set The Right View As Wcs ..................................................................................................180 Rough The Pocket ................................................................................................................181 Remachining Pocket On The Right Side ................................................................................181 Change The Nc Name For All The Toolpaths In The "Setup 2" ..............................................182 Create Another Toolpath Group And Call It "Setup 3" ..........................................................182 Remachining The Pocket .....................................................................................................182 Create Another Toolpath Group And Rename It "Setup 4" ..................................................183 Create A New Bottom View = Wcs .......................................................................................183 Rough Both Steps ................................................................................................................183 Finish Both Steps .................................................................................................................184 Exercise 14: Export To A Library The Drilling & Tapping Operations .....................................184 Exercise 15: Import Toolpaths From A Library ......................................................................185 Exercise 16: Import From An Existing Part All The Operations To Machine A New Part ........186 Exercise 17: 2d High Speed Peel Mill Toolpath .....................................................................186 Properties ...........................................................................................................................187 Machine The Inside Slot By Selection Two Lines ..................................................................187 Machine The Open Slot By Selecting One Chain ...................................................................190 Exercise 18: 2d High Speed Toolpaths ..................................................................................192 Properties ...........................................................................................................................192 2d High Speed Core Mill Toolpath ........................................................................................192 Machine The Left Pocket .....................................................................................................195 Copy The Operation & Rechain The Geometry For The Right Pocket ....................................196 Machine The Middle Pocket Using 2d Highspeed Dynamic Area Mill ...................................196 Remachine Two Pocket Operations .....................................................................................198 Machine The 0.25 Step ........................................................................................................199 Machine The Slot .................................................................................................................201 Exercise 19: Transform - Mirror Toolpath ............................................................................203 Properties ...........................................................................................................................203 Import The Toolpath From 2dpocket.mcx-5 .........................................................................203 Transform - Mirror ..............................................................................................................204 Exercise 20: Wireframe Swept Toolpath ..............................................................................206 Properties ...........................................................................................................................206 Exercise 21: Pocket With Tapered Angle Island Toolpath .....................................................208 Properties ...........................................................................................................................208
  7. 7. Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware Wireframe Ruled Toolpath ..................................................................................................210 Wireframe Ruled Toolpath; Without Constant Z Cutting ......................................................211 Exercise 22: Feature Based Machining .................................................................................213 Properties ...........................................................................................................................213 Fbm Drill .............................................................................................................................215 Exercise 23: Dynamic Toolpaths ...........................................................................................217 DRAWINGS .....................................................................................................227
  8. 8. Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware Page|113 EXERCISE 3: DRAWING #3.MCX-5 2D TOOLPATHS EXERCISE 3: DRAWING #3.MCX-5 Open the file that you created earlier in the geometry creation section File Open Select DRAWING #3.MCX-5 Using the Xform Move to Origin command move the upper left corner of the drawing to the origin. PROPERTIES Tool Settings Set the Program number to 2. Enable Assign tool numbers sequentially and all the Advanced options. Enable Feed Calculation From Tool. Establishing the stock size Set the stock size using the Bounding box button. Give extra stock in X and Y of 0.25. Enter the stock thickness in Z = 2.05 Stock Origin Z 0.05 ROUGH THE POCKET Toolpaths Pocket Select the inside chain in the CW direction.
  9. 9. Page|114 Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware ROUGH THE POCKET 2D TOOLPATHS Tool Select, a 1.0" Inch Flat Endmill Set the Spindle speed and the Feed rate. Insert a comment: "Rough the pocket". Cut Parameters Set the Machining direction to Climb Set the Stock to leave on walls to 0.03 Set the Stock to leave on floors to 0.05 Set the Pocket type to Standard Roughing Make sure that the Rough is enabled. Set the Cutting method to Zigzag. Stepover percentage = 75.0%. Entry Motion Enable Ramp. Leave the default settings. Finishing Make sure that the Finish is enable (zigzag cutting method leaves scallops on the walls). Make sure that the Finish outer boundary and Machine finish passes only at the final depth are enabled. Lead In/Out Enable Lead In/Out. Leave the default settings. Depth Cuts Enable Depth cuts. Set in the Max rough step = 0.25. # Finish cuts set to 0.0 (the Finish step = 0.05 will be disregarded). NOTE: Rough area allows the setting of parameters to clean out material from an enclosed boundary in a "pocket manner". NOTE: Select the Plus next to Roughing to view the Entry Motion options NOTE: Finish area allows the setting of parameters to remove material along a path defined by a chain of curves in a "contour manner". The tool will machine the walls of the pocket. NOTE: Select the plus next to Finishing to view the Lead In/Out options.
  10. 10. Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware Page|115 FINISH THE POCKET 2D TOOLPATHS Linking Parameters Clearance = 2.0 (Abs) Retract = 0.25 (Abs) Feed plane = 0.1 (Incr) Top of stock = 0.05 (Abs) Depth = -0.5 (Abs) Once these parameters have been input select OK and the toolpath will generate . Backplot and Verify the toolpath. FINISH THE POCKET Copy the rough pocket operation Select Parameters in the second operation. Tool Select a 1/2 Inch Flat Endmill from the library. Change the comment to: "Finish the pocket". Cut Parameters Change the Stock to leave on walls to 0.0. Change the Stock to leave on floors to 0.0. Leave the Pocket type set to Standard. Roughing Set the Cutting method to Parallel Spiral. Leave the Stepover percentage = 75.0%. Entry Motion Leave the default settings. NOTE: The extra material in the corners. To remove the matrial we'll finish both the floor and walls with a 1/2" Flat Endmill and then we will remachine the corners with a 1/8" Flat Endmill. NOTE: In the Toolpaths Manager, right-mouse click on the Pocket operation and drag it below. Release and select Copy after.
  11. 11. Page|116 Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware REMACHINING THE POCKET 2D TOOLPATHS Finishing Enable Finish. Enable Finish outer boundary and Machine finish passes only at the final depth. Lead In/Out Lead In/Out should be Enabled. Depth Cuts Disable Depth cuts. Once these parameters have been input select the OK button and the toolpath will generate . REMACHINING THE POCKET Copy the last operation Tool Select a 1/8" Flat Endmill from the library. Change the comment to: "Remachining the pocket". Cut Parameters Change the Pocket type to Remachining. Enable Roughing tool diameter and set the Roughing tool diamter to 0.5. Enable Apply entry/exit curves to rough passes and disable Display Stock. Roughing The Cutting method is Parallel Spiral. Change the Stepover percentage = 50%. Enable Minimize tool burial, disable Spiral inside to outside and Disable display stock for constant overlap spiral. Finishing Enable Finish. Make sure that the Finish outer boundary and Machine finish passes only at the final depth are enabled. Change the Cutting compensation to wear. Lead In/Out Lead In/Out should be enabled. Once these parameters have been input select the OK button to regenerate the toolpath . Backplot and Verify the toolpaths.
  12. 12. Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware Page|117 SPOT DRILL THE HOLES 2D TOOLPATHS SPOT DRILL THE HOLES Move the insert arrow so it is below the last toolpath before starting the drilling operation. Join the semi arcs of the two middle holes. Toolpaths Drill Tool Select a 3/4" Inch Spot drill. Set the Spindle speed and the Feed rate. Type in the comment area "Spot drilling". Cut Parameters Drilling Cycle set to Drill/Counterbore Enter a Dwell time of 1.0 seconds Linking Parameters Enable Clearance = 2.0 (Abs) Enable Use clearance only at the start and end of operation Retract = 0.1(Abs) Top of stock = 0.0 (Abs) Depth = -0.3275 (Abs) Once these parameters have been input select the OK button to regenerate the toolpath . DRILLING THE HOLES Copy the spot drilling operation Move the insert arrow down one operation. Select Parameters in the second drilling operation. Tool Select a 31/64 Drill from the library. NOTE: A drilling toolpath include all standard drill toolpaths and features. NOTE: Enable Mask on arc in the Drill Point Selection dialog box to drill holes at the center of all the arcs whose diameter matches one that you select. Select one of the 9/16 diameter arc from the graphics window. Make a window around the entire part to select all arcs and press Enter. You might need to select the Sorting option to optimize the toolpath. NOTE: Use the calculator next to the Depth. Enter the Finish diameter = 0.625 +0.03. Mastercam will automatically calculate the depth. Enable Overwrite depth, Depth should be -0.3275
  13. 13. Page|118 Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware TAPPING THE HOLES 2D TOOLPATHS Change the comment to: "Drilling". Cut Parameters Set the Cycle to Peck Drill. 1st peck = 0.25 Linking Parameters Change the Depth to -1.6 inches Absolute. Tip Comp Enable Tip comp and add the Breakthrough amount of 0.1. Once these parameters have been input select the OK button to regenerate the toolpath . TAPPING THE HOLES Copy the last drilling operation Move the insert arrow down one operation. Select Parameters in the third drilling operation. Tool Pick a 9/16 -12 RH Tap from the library. Change the comment to: "Tapping". Cut Parameters Change the Cycle to Tap. Linking Parameters Change the Depth = -1.4. Tip Comp Disable Tip comp. Once these parameters have been input select the OK button to regenerate the toolpath . Backplot and Verify the all the drilling toolpaths. NOTE: To select just the drilling operations click on the spot drilling and holding down the Shift key select the tap operation.
  14. 14. Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware Page|119 REVIEW OF THE CONTOUR PARAMETERS 2D TOOLPATHS REVIEW OF THE CONTOUR PARAMETERS Rough and finish the outside contour Toolpaths Contour Select the outside geometry chain in the CW direction. Tool Select the existing 1.0" Inch Flat Endmill Set the Spindle speed and the Feed rate Insert a comment: "Rough & finish the outside contour". Cut Parameters Change the Compensation type to Control and leave the Compensation direction set to Left. Stock to leave on walls and floors set to 0.0. Contour type set to 2D. Depth Cuts Enable Depth cuts. Set the Max rough step = 0.5. The # Finish cuts = 0 (the Finish step = 0.05 will be disregarded). Lead In/Out Enable Lead In/Out. Leave the default Parameters. Multi Passes Enable Multi Passes. Roughing Passess. Set the Number of rough passes to 2 and the Spacing to 0.1. Finishing Passes Set the Number of finishing passes to 1 and the Spacing to 0.05. Enable Machine finishes passes at the Final Depth. Linking Parameters Clearance = 2.0 (Abs) Retract = 0.25 (Abs) Feed plane = 0.1 (Incr) Top of stock = 0.0 (Abs) Depth = -2.0 (Abs) Once these parameters have been input select the OK button to regenerate the toolpath . NOTE: Use Reverse button to change the direction if needed
  15. 15. Page|120 Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware FACING TOOLPATH 2D TOOLPATHS Backplot and Verify the contour toolpath. FACING TOOLPATH Toolpaths Face Select the OK button in the Chaining dialog box to use the stock as the geometry to be machined . Tool Select, a 3.0" Face Mill. Set the Spindle speed and the Feed rate. Type the comment: "Facing". Cut Parameters Style Zigzag. Leave the default values for the Across overlap; Along overlap; Approach distance and Exit distance. Max stepover = 75%. Set Move between cuts to High speed loops. Depth Cuts Enable Depth cuts. Set the Max rough step = 0.15 ; # Finish cuts = 1 and Finish step = 0.05 Enable Keep tool down NOTE: Note how much material is removed on the first pass (in XY plane) at the first depth cut. NOTE: Mastercam doesn't recognize the stock. You need to calculate the spacing to have steps. NOTE: If you forget to create an operation you can add it later by moving the insert arrow to the proper location. NOTE: Move the insert arrow above the first pocket NOTE: Across overlap; Along overlap; Approach distance and Exit distance allows you to set overlap distances for the edges of the stock plus an additional approach/exit distance on the first and last passes.
  16. 16. Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware Page|121 FACING TOOLPATH 2D TOOLPATHS Linking Parameters Clearance = 2.0 (Abs) Retract = 0.25 (Abs) Feed plane = 0.1 (Incr) Top of stock = 0.05 (Abs) Depth = 0.0 (Abs) Once these parameters have been input select the OK button to regenerate the toolpath . Backplot and verify the toolpaths Renumber the Tools Set the following values; Starting tool number = 1. Tool number increment = 1. Length offset value to be added to tool number = 0.0. Diameter offset value to be added to tool number = 0.0. Disable Also renumber tools not used in any operation. Post the file NOTE: Before you Verify the part, add 0.2 extra stock in the Stock setup NOTE: The facing operation tool number is 7. NOTE: To renumber the tools, select all operation and right-mouse click in the Toolpaths Manager. Right click on one of the Operations and select Edit selected operation from the list and then Renumber Tools.
  17. 17. Page|122 Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware EXERCISE 4: CONTOUR.MCX-5 2D TOOLPATHS EXERCISE 4: CONTOUR.MCX-5 Learning about incremental values. Resources - Download the file from www.emastercam.com/files/ File Open Select CONTOUR.MCX-5 PROPERTIES Tool Settings Set the Program number to 3 Enable Assign tool numbers sequentially and all the Advanced options. Enable Feed Calculation From Tool. Establishing the stock size Set the stock size using Bounding box button with no extra stock in X, Y and Z. MACHINING THE TOP STEP Toolpath Contour Select the one thick lines as shown in the CCW direction. NOTE: Enable Single in the Chaining dialog box.
  18. 18. Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware Page|123 MACHINING THE TOP STEP 2D TOOLPATHS Use Reverse button to change the direction if needed. Tool Select the 2.0" Flat Endmill. Set the Spindle speed and the Feed rate. Insert as a comment: "Machine the top step". Cut Parameters Set the Compensation type to Control and the Compensation direction to Left. The Contour type will be 2D. Depth Cuts Enable Depth cuts. Max rough step of 0.5 with No Finish cuts. Lead In/Out Enable Lead In/Out. Set the Line to Perpendicular and 100% of the tool diameter in both Entry and Exit. Set the Radius to 0.0 in both Entry and Exit. Adjust the Start and the End contour to 20% of the tool diameter Enable Extend. Multi Passes Enable Multi Passes Roughing Passes Number = 9.5/0.5 = 19 Passes Spacing = 0.5 No finish passes Enable Keep tool down Linking Parameters Clearance = 2.0 (Abs) Retract = 0.25 (Abs) Feed plane = 0.1 (Incr) Top of stock = 0.0 (Abs) Depth = 0.0 (Incr) NOTE: Depth set to incremental value is relative to the location of the chained geometry. NOTE: Clearance, Retract, and Feed plane set to incremental values are relative to the Top of stock.
  19. 19. Page|124 Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware MACHINE THE BOTTOM STEP 2D TOOLPATHS Select the OK button in the Chaining dialog box to use the stock as the geometry to be machined . Backplot and verify the contour toolpath. MACHINE THE BOTTOM STEP Copy the preview operation Select Geometry. In the Chain Manager right click in the white space and select Rechain all. Choose the Single chaining method. Pick the thick line as shown in a CCW direction. Tool Insert a comment: "Machine the bottom step".
  20. 20. Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware Page|125 MACHINE ALL THREE POCKETS 2D TOOLPATHS Multi Passes Enable Multi Passes Roughing Passess Number = 4.75/0.5 = 9 Passes Spacing = 0.5 No finish passes Enable Keep tool down Linking Parameters Clearance = 2.0 (Abs) Retract = 0.25 (Abs) Feed plane = 0.1 (Incr) Top of stock = -1.0 (Abs) Top of stock is -1.0 because we have already removed the material above this step Depth = 0.0 (Incr) Select the OK button in the Chaining dialog box to use the stock as the geometry to be machined . Backplot and Verify the contour toolpath. MACHINE ALL THREE POCKETS Move the insert arrow below the last toolpath. Toolpaths Pocket Select the bottom chain of the pockets in the CW direction. NOTE: Enable C-plane in the Chaining dialog box to avoid the stops at the vertical branches.
  21. 21. Page|126 Mill Level 1 Professional Courseware MACHINE ALL THREE POCKETS 2D TOOLPATHS Tool Select a 3/8" Flat Endmill. Set the Spindle speed and the Feed rate. Type in the comment area "Rough & finish the pockets". Cut Parameters Stock to leave on walls and floors is 0.0. Pocket type set to Standard. Roughing Cutting Method set to Contstant Overlap Spiral. Stepover percentage 75.0%. Disable Display stock for constant overlap spiral. Entry Motion Select either Ramp or Helix. Finish Enable Finish. Enable Finish outer boundary and Machine finish pass only at final depth. Lead In/Out Enable Lead In/Out. Leave the default parameters. Depth Cuts Enable Depth cuts. Enter a Max rough step of 0.1875 with no finish cuts. Linking Parameters Clearance = 2.0 (Abs) Retract = 0.25 (Abs) Feed plane = 0.1 (Incr) Top of stock = 0.5 (Incr) Depth = 0.0 (Incr) Select the OK button in the Chaining dialog box to use the stock as the geometry to be machined . Backplot and Verify the toolpaths. NOTE: Top of stock set to incremental value is relative to the location of the chained geometry.

