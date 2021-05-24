Sample x5-hbk-v3[1]

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Mastercam X5 Handbook Volume 3 for Mastercam X5 Copyright: 1998 -2011 In-House Solutions Inc. All rights reserved Software...
Handbook Volume 3 Contents Legend ...........................................................................................
Handbook Volume 3
Handbook Volume 3 Page |A-1 Legend Icons Icons are used to alert, inform, and enhance your learning experience. The follow...
Page |A-2 Handbook Volume 3 INTRODUCTION1 Conventions Key words and Mastercam menu items are shown in bold the first time ...
Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-1 Multiaxis Curve Machining CHAPTER 2 2 OBJECTIVES The purpose of this chapter is to introduce M...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-2 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 CURVE TOOLPATH Begin by selecting the Multiaxis icon or T...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-3 CHAPTER 21 Figure 2: Multiaxis toolpath dialog boxes
Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-4 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 Tool The Tool page allows you to select a tool, set the f...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-5 CHAPTER 21 Cut Pattern Cut Pattern settings determine the geometry t...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-6 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 Curve Type 3D Curves The path of the tool is controlled w...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-7 CHAPTER 21 Curve Type Surface Edge The Surface Edge option allows se...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-8 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 Use the Single setting to drive the tool around one edge ...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-9 CHAPTER 21 In cases where multiple edges of a single surface are use...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-10 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 Radial offset Radial offset is in relation to the cut di...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-11 CHAPTER 21 Projection Projection determines how the curves are proj...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-12 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 Normal to Plane, as shown in the illustration below, pro...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-13 CHAPTER 21 Normal to Surface projects the curve onto the surface al...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-14 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 Projecting Curves If the curve does not lie on the tool ...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-15 CHAPTER 21 Tool Axis Control Tool Axis Control page allows you to s...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-16 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 Tool Axis Control The Tool Axis Control group sets how t...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-17 CHAPTER 21 Lines Tool axis control lines set the tool axis normal t...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-18 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 Path Between Lines As the tool moves along the curve bet...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-19 CHAPTER 21 Plane Plane keeps the tool axis normal to a plane. This ...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-20 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 To Point To Point is similar to From Point, except the p...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-21 CHAPTER 21 Chain Chain controls the tool axis using control curves....
Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-22 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 Output Format 5 Axis Curve output can be set to control ...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-23 CHAPTER 21 Figure 26: 4 Axis Output Figure 27: 5 Axis Output 3 - Ax...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-24 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 4 - Axis Output Format Setting the output format to 4 Ax...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-25 CHAPTER 21 5-Axis Output Format 5-Axis Output Format allows the too...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-26 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 Lead/Lag Angle A lead angle means the shank of the cutte...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-27 CHAPTER 21 Side Tilt Angle Side tilt angle works similar to lead/la...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-28 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 Tool Vector Length Tool vector length is a display setti...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-29 CHAPTER 21 Axis Limits Axis Limits are used to restrict rotary moti...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-30 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 Collision Control Collision Control settings determine t...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-31 CHAPTER 21 Tip Control Tip Control sets how the tool moves along th...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-32 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 Check Surface(s) Check Surface(s) allows selection of on...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-33 CHAPTER 21 Linking Linking settings determine how the tool moves wh...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-34 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 Entry/Exit Entry/Exit sets the tool motion at the start ...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-35 CHAPTER 21 Study the following diagrams carefully (Figure 40). The ...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-36 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 Figure 41 shows a 3D Entry move created using the settin...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-37 CHAPTER 21 WHAT YOU LEARNED This chapter provided with the basic ov...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-38 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 Exercise 2-8: Curve 5 Axis Tool Axis Control Surface.MCX...
Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-39 CHAPTER 21 NOTES
  1. 1. Mastercam X5 Handbook Volume 3 for Mastercam X5 Copyright: 1998 -2011 In-House Solutions Inc. All rights reserved Software: Mastercam X5 Author: In-House Solutions ISBN: 978-1-926566-92-4 Revision Date: May 31, 2011 Notice In-House Solutions Inc. reserves the right to make improvements to this manual at any time and without notice. Disclaimer Of All Warranties And Liability In-House Solutions Inc. makes no warranties, either express or implied, with respect to this manual or with respect to the software described in this manual, its quality, performance, merchantability, or fitness for any particular purpose. In-House Solutions Inc. manual is sold or licensed "as is." The entire risk as to its quality and performance is with the buyer. Should the manual prove defective following its purchase, the buyer (and not In-House Solutions Inc., its distributer, or its retailer) assumes the entire cost of all necessary servicing, repair, of correction and any incidental or consequential damages. In no event will In-House Solutions Inc. be liable for direct, indirect, or consequential damages resulting from any defect in the manual, even if In-House Solutions Inc. has been advised of the possibility of such damages. Some jurisdictions do not allow the exclusion or limitation of implied warranties or liability for incidental or consequential damages, so the above limitation or exclusion may not apply to you. Copyrights This manual is protected under International copyright laws. All rights are reserved. This document may not, in whole or part, be copied, photographed, reproduced, translated or reduced to any electronic medium or machine readable form without prior consent, in writing, from In-House Solutions Inc. Trademarks Mastercam is a registered trademark of CNC Software, Inc. Microsoft, the Microsoft logo, MS, and MS-DOS are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation; N- See is a registered trademark of Microcompatibles, Inc.; Windows, Windows XP, Windows Vista and Windows NT are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation. This document complies with Mastercam X5 as of October 2010. Requires Mastercam Mill Level 1. Requires Solids for chapter 5.
  2. 2. Handbook Volume 3 Contents Legend ...............................................................................................................................A-1 Chapter 1: Introduction To Multiaxis Machining ........................................................1-1 Chapter 2: Multiaxis Curve Machining.........................................................................2-1 Chapter 3: Multiaxis Swarf Machining .........................................................................3-1 Chapter 4: Multiaxis Flow Machining...........................................................................4-1 Chapter 5: Multiaxis Msurf Machining.........................................................................5-1 Chapter 6: Multiaxis Port Machining ...........................................................................6-1 Chapter 7: Rotary 4-axis Machining.............................................................................7-1 Chapter 8: Multiaxis Drilling & Circle Mill ...................................................................8-1 Chapter 9: Advanced Multiaxis Common Parameters.................................................9-1 Chapter 10: Multiaxis Wireframe Family Toolpaths ....................................................10-1 Chapter 11: Multiaxis Surface/solid Family Toolpaths ................................................11-1 Chapter 12: Custom Application Family Toolpaths......................................................12-1 Two discs are attached to the back of this book; their contents are summarized below. Mastercam X5 Home Learning Edition DVD The Mastercam X5 Home Learning Edition is a demo that provides a fully functional* version of Mastercam that can be installed on your home PC. The software must be re-installed after 6 months and expires completely October 31st, 2012. *All Mastercam modules are available; however, there are a few limitations such as no support for C-Hooks and limitations around post processing. Handbook Volume 3 Student CD The Handbook Volume 3 Student CD contains a video describing the step to follow to setup a Bostomatic 5 Axis machine. In addition, there are also MCX-5 files that are referenced through out the entire book included in the CD.
  3. 3. Handbook Volume 3
  4. 4. Handbook Volume 3 Page |A-1 Legend Icons Icons are used to alert, inform, and enhance your learning experience. The following icons are found in the margins of the book: Remember reminds you of important information that will help you work safely and productively. Tips are suggestions from experienced CAD/CAM users that will guide your learning and use of Mastercam. Step by Step are detailed instructions on how to use a specific function or perform a task. On The CD alerts you that a file exists on the CD included with this manual that may be necessary for accomplishing a task. Warning is used to emphasize situations that can cause damage to machines, property, bodily injury or death. Machining can be dangerous. Take these warnings seriously and do not proceed unless you are certain your methods and setup are completely safe.
  5. 5. Page |A-2 Handbook Volume 3 INTRODUCTION1 Conventions Key words and Mastercam menu items are shown in bold the first time they are used. Columns on the outside edges of each page and note pages at the end of each chapter provide ample space for taking notes. Useful tips, recommended settings, best practices, and detailed instruction on the most important features are included when possible. An accompanying CD ROM contains files needed to complete all exercises in this handbook, as well as movie (.WMV) files to demonstrate certain topics and examples. You will need Windows Media Player with the appropriate CODEC, an Audio Card, and speakers or headset to play these movies. These files provide detailed step-by-step instructions on how to use Mastercam. Extra credit exercises are included on the student CD in PDF format. These will help build your skill to a higher level. How To Use The Book The following terms are used throughout this book. Left Click means to click once on the left mouse button. Click means the same as left click. Right Click means to click once on the right mouse button. Scroll means to roll the mouse scroll wheel, or move the scroll index in a list. Options are Mastercam functions selected from the main menu. Enter means to select the <Enter> key on your computer keyboard. Press means to press on a keyboard key. Choose means to select a menu option or button. Open/Close means to open or close a dialog or information box. Dialog Box is a window that opens to allow input of information and setting of defaults. Drop Down/Fly Out Menus are menus that expand down, left, right, or up, to reveal more menu lists. A Function is the same as a menu option or command. Help means the Mastercam help files loaded with your software.
  6. 6. Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-1 Multiaxis Curve Machining CHAPTER 2 2 OBJECTIVES The purpose of this chapter is to introduce Multiaxis Curve toolpaths. Upon completion of this chapter, you should able to do the following: INTRODUCTION Curve toolpaths are used to move the tip of the tool along a 3D curve while controlling the tool axis. This toolpath has many applications. The illustration below shows a Curve toolpath being used to control a laser to trim cut a molded manifold. Figure 1: Curve Toolpath See Laser Trim Cut.MCX-5. • Understand the concept of Multiaxis curve machining and recognize applications where it should be considered. • Understand the difference between 3, 4, and 5-axis output formats. • Know how to control the toolpath using 3D curves or surface edges. • Know how to control the tool axis orientation using all available methods. • Understand tool tip compensation as it relates to Multiaxis curve machining. • Know the difference between Surface and Plane projection. • Be able to define and set tool lead/lag and side tilt angle. • Understand all parameters and settings related to Entry/Exit and be skilled in their use.
  7. 7. Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-2 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 CURVE TOOLPATH Begin by selecting the Multiaxis icon or Toolpaths, Multiaxis. TOOLPATH TYPE Toolpath type controls the options available as you proceed down the tree structure. The options are based on the toolpath family selected using the Calculation based on buttons, as well as by selecting the picture of the toolpath you wish to create. From the Toolpath Type select Curve in the Classic toolpath family. Mastercam toolpath dialog boxes have three distinct areas: Tree View, Page, and Quick View Settings (Figure 2).
  8. 8. Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-3 CHAPTER 21 Figure 2: Multiaxis toolpath dialog boxes
  9. 9. Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-4 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 Tool The Tool page allows you to select a tool, set the feeds and speeds, enter a comment about the operation, and set other general toolpath parameters (Figure 3). This dialog box is identical to that used throughout Mastercam 2D toolpaths. For questions regarding parameters on this dialog, consult the online help (Alt-H) or refer to the Mastercam Handbook Volume 1 or Volume 2. Figure 3: Tool page
  10. 10. Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-5 CHAPTER 21 Cut Pattern Cut Pattern settings determine the geometry the tool follows and how it travels along that geometry. Figure 4: Cut Pattern page Item Definition Curve type Curve type can be chosen between 3D curves (lines, arcs or splines) or Surface edges when you are not using chained geometry. Compensation Type Allows you to choose how you want to handle cutter compensation. This option is identical to that used in 2D and 3D toolpaths. Compensation direction Gives you the choice to offset the tool to the right or left of the toolpath. Tip Comp Sets the amount of offset to the tool's center or tip. Distance increment The value is a linear distance along the path taken by the tool. An additional vector will be added to the toolpath when the distance between calculated vectors is greater than the distance increment value. Radial offset Sets the distance that the center of the tool is offset (left or right) based on the Compensation direction. Distance Select to use a distance value to limit tool motion. The specified value is the distance between generated vectors along the selected geometry.
  11. 11. Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-6 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 Curve Type 3D Curves The path of the tool is controlled with the Curve Type group. Clicking on the 3D Curves button brings up the Mastercam chaining menu. Use this menu to select the curves to machine. Curves can be composed of lines, arcs, and NURBS splines. Parametric splines and surface curves are not allowed. Figure 5: Curve Type - 3D Curves See Curve 5 Axis Curve Type 3D Curves.MCX-5. Cut tolerance Cut tolerance determines the accuracy of the Multiaxis toolpath. Maximum step Maximum step sets the largest step that can be made between tool moves so the tool moves can be kept closer together in flat areas of the part. Projection Projection set to Normal to plane projects the curves to the tool axis surface using the current construction plane as the projection direction. Projection set to Normal to surface projects the curves normal to the tool axis control surfaces. Item Definition
  12. 12. Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-7 CHAPTER 21 Curve Type Surface Edge The Surface Edge option allows selected surface edges to control the toolpath instead of 3D curves. The All setting drives the tool around all surface edges. The system prompts you to select the surface, and then to select the cut direction. Figure 6: Surface edge - all See Curve Type Surface Edge All.MCX-5. The best results are achieved with quality data. When possible, model the curves using the simplest geometry possible using lines instead of straight splines, arcs instead of circular splines, etc. Avoid splines with excessive control points, reversals, or other undesirable characteristics. If necessary, reduce the splines or remodel them. The Mastercam Handbook, Volume 2, Chapter 1, Splines, provides information on spline modeling and troubleshooting.
  13. 13. Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-8 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 Use the Single setting to drive the tool around one edge of a surface or group of surfaces. Figure 7: Surface edge- single See Curve Type Surface Edge One.MCX-5. When more than one surface is selected, the system prompts you to pick the first surface, and then the edge to use. It then prompts you to select the edge to use for the next adjacent surface. This is repeated for each subsequent surface until one edge of each surface is selected. Figure 8: Multiple surface edges See Curve5ax Surface Edge One Multiple Surfaces2.MCX-5.
  14. 14. Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-9 CHAPTER 21 In cases where multiple edges of a single surface are used as edges, first split the surface using the Create, Surface, Trim/extend, Split function. Figure 9: Split Surface to Create Edges Surfaces With Seams Surfaces generated from cross sections, such as Revolved or Net, have a seam. The toolpath will drive along this seam and the perimeter of the surface when using the Surface Edge function. Consider using the 3D Curves option rather than Surface Edge to avoid machining the surface seam. Figure 10: Surface Edge All - Revolved Surface See Curve Type Surface Edge All-With Seam.MCX-5.
  15. 15. Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-10 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 Radial offset Radial offset is in relation to the cut direction (Figure 11). Set this to the radius of the cutter. Figure 11: Radial Offset Curve Following Method Curve following method allows you to set the accuracy of the Multiaxis toolpath. Item Definition Distance Select to use a distance value to limit tool motion. The specified value is the distance between generated vectors along the selected geometry. A smaller value creates a more accurate toolpath, but may take longer to generate and may create a longer NC program. Cut tolerance Cut tolerance determines the accuracy of the Multiaxis toolpath. A smaller cut tolerance value creates a more accurate toolpath, but may take longer to generate the toolpath and create a longer NC program. This value is also used to eliminate duplicate positions and as a tolerance when compensating to surfaces. When the Distance check box is deselected, Mastercam uses the cut tolerance you specify as a tolerance to fit tool positions to the surface based on the curvature of the surface. Otherwise, Mastercam uses the Distance value as an absolute distance for the space between each tool position. Maximum step Maximum step sets the largest step that can be made between tool moves so the tool moves can be kept closer together in flat areas of the part.
  16. 16. Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-11 CHAPTER 21 Projection Projection determines how the curves are projected onto the surface. Item Definition Normal to plane Causes the curve to be projected normal to the active construction plane. Normal to surface Projects the curve onto the surface along the surface normals. Maximum distance Controls how far the system looks to find the surface on which to project the curve. To reduce calculation time, set this value a little more than the maximum distance between the curve and the surface projected to. If the curve lies directly on the surface, a setting of.05 inches or less may be used. Use this setting also to prevent unwanted multiple projections that result when the surface wraps so that the projected curve intersects the surface more than one, as in the case of a curve projected through a cylinder.
  17. 17. Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-12 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 Normal to Plane, as shown in the illustration below, projects the curve straight along the axis of the active construction plane until it encounters the selected surface, as long as this distance is less than the Maximum Distance setting. In most cases, the drive curves already lie on the surfaces, and so the toolpath will not physically move. However, the projection process is required for Mastercam to find the surface normal's at every point along the curve. Figure 12: Projection Normal to Plane Normal to Plane projections do not work when projecting onto walls that are vertical in relation to the construction plane. In this case, use Project to Surface.
  18. 18. Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-13 CHAPTER 21 Normal to Surface projects the curve onto the surface along the surface normal's (Figure 13). Figure 13: Projection Normal to Surface See Curve Project Normal_Surface.MCX-5.
  19. 19. Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-14 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 Projecting Curves If the curve does not lie on the tool axis control surface, consider projecting the curve onto the surface using Xform, Project, before creating the toolpath. This allows use of the Normal to Plane projection option, which is more reliable than Normal to Surface. Projecting curves is a common requirement for many Multiaxis toolpaths. Curves can be composed of lines, arcs, and splines. They can be projected onto a single surface or a landscape of surfaces. Open the file, Curve Project Normal_Plane.MCX, which in on your student CD. Step 1: Select the function Xform, Project from the menu or from the Xform toolbar. Step 2: Select the curve to project and then select <Enter> or End Selection. Step 3: Select the Project onto Surface option and View options on the Project dialog box. Select the surface(s) to project the curve onto, and then select <Enter> or End Selection again.
  20. 20. Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-15 CHAPTER 21 Tool Axis Control Tool Axis Control page allows you to set the tool’s orientation in relation to the geometry being cut and to determine the output format that can be choose between 4-Axis and 5-Axis. Figure 14: Tool Axis Control page Item Definition Tool axis control Determines how the tilt of the tool is controlled as it moves along the trajectory. Output format Determines if the output code is 3-axis only (no rotations), 4-axis (one rotary axis), or full 5-axis (two rotary axes). Lead/lag angle Tilts the tool forward/backward in the direction of the toolpath. Side tilt angle Tilts the tool right or left while traveling in the direction of the toolpath. Angle increment Angle increment is an angular measurement between adjacent tool vectors. An additional vector will be added to the toolpath when the angle between calculated vectors is greater than the angle increment value. Tool vector length Tool vector length value controls the toolpath display by determining the length of the tool axis at each tool position. It is also used as the vector length in the NCI file.
  21. 21. Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-16 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 Tool Axis Control The Tool Axis Control group sets how the tool axis orientation is controlled. The tool axis is defined as a line passing through the center line of the tool and pointing away from the tip (Figure 15). Figure 15: Tool Axis
  22. 22. Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-17 CHAPTER 21 Lines Tool axis control lines set the tool axis normal to lines spaced along the toolpath. Lines point in the direction of the tool axis as the tool passes the line. Control lines are a very effective way of precisely controlling the tool axis. NC code generated using the line method is usually very efficient, producing fewer moves than most other control methods. Control lines can be the edges of a surface or solid, as shown in the graphic on the following page. Most 3D models have extrusion lines that can be selected for tool axis control. Figure 16: Tool Axis Control - Lines See Curve 5 Axis Tool Axis Control Lines.MCX-5. Select the Lines button and pick the tool axis control lines using the Lines Tool Axis Control dialog box (Figure 17). By default, the tool axis is rotated to align with these control lines. Selecting Relative to Direction causes the tool axis to be only set relative to the toolpath direction. Figure 17: Lines selection
  23. 23. Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-18 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 Path Between Lines As the tool moves along the curve between the selected control lines, the tool axis changes gradually (Figure 18). Figure 18: Path between Control Lines Surface Surface sets the tool axis normal to a surface, or landscape of surfaces, at each point along the curve (Figure 19). Figure 19: Tool Axis Control - Surface See Curve 5ax Tool Axis Control Surface.MCX-5.
  24. 24. Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-19 CHAPTER 21 Plane Plane keeps the tool axis normal to a plane. This type of tool control is referred to as 5 Axis positioning, since the tool is oriented about the rotary axis, and then moves in a 3-axis mode in relation to the plane (Figure 20). Figure 20: Tool Axis Control - Plane Curve 5 Axis Tool Axis Control Plane.MCX-5. From Point From Point selection orients the tool axis so it remains aligned with a control point. The graphic below shows how the tool axis is aligned with a line extended between the control point and the control curves (Figure 21). Figure 21: Tool Axis Control - From Point See Curve 5 Axis Tool Axis Control From Point.MCX-5.
  25. 25. Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-20 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 To Point To Point is similar to From Point, except the projection is from the tool to the point, rather than from the point (Figure 22). Figure 22: Tool Axis Control - To Point See Curve 5 Axis Tool Axis Control To Point.MCX-5.
  26. 26. Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-21 CHAPTER 21 Chain Chain controls the tool axis using control curves. As the tool moves along its path, the shank of the cutter passes through the control curves. The graphic below shows control curves used to orient the tool so the shank of the cutter does not collide with the sides of the turbine blades as it finishes the root fillet of the blade (Figure 23). Figure 23: Tool Axis Control - Chain See Curve 5 Axis Tool Axis Control Chains.MCX-5. After picking Chain and selecting the control curves, the Chain Options dialog box (Figure 24) is presented. Select chain can be used to reselect the control curves. Figure 24: Chain Options
  27. 27. Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-22 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 Output Format 5 Axis Curve output can be set to control 3, 4, or 5 machine axes simultaneously. The illustrations below show the tool in two positions along the curve using each of the three output formats (Figure 25, 26 and 27). Figure 25: 3 Axis Output Item Definition Step along whole chain Causes the tool axis direction to gradually transition along the selected chain. Closest point on chain Finds the closest point on the selected control chain and aligns the tool with this point. Visualize this setting like this: As the tool tip moves to its next position along its path, it constantly looks at the control curve, and calculates the shortest straight line distance between the tip of the tool and that curve. That line becomes the tool axis control line at that point. This process is repeated for every step increment along the path. Step increment is set by the 5 Axis Curve Parameters dialog box, covered later in this chapter.
  28. 28. Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-23 CHAPTER 21 Figure 26: 4 Axis Output Figure 27: 5 Axis Output 3 - Axis Output Format The illustration below shows multiple views of tool path using the 3 axis output setting (Figure 28). Notice that this setting produces no rotary motion. The tool remains aligned with the machine Z-axis as it moves along the curve. These results are identical co using Surface Project toolpaths. Figure 28: Output Format 3 - Axis
  29. 29. Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-24 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 4 - Axis Output Format Setting the output format to 4 Axis allows a single rotary axis to be controlled. The other rotary axis remain stationary (Figure 29). Use this output type to control machines with a single rotary axis, such as a rotary table mounted along the X or Y axis of a vertical mill. Figure 29: Output Format 4 - Axis 5 Axis Curve toolpaths using the 4 Axis output option are different from other rotary axis control toolpaths. To understand how these are different, it helps to know how the tool positions are calculated for this tool path output type: a.A 5-axis tool axis vector is generated by the specified Tool Axis Control method. b.The tool axis that is not being rotated is removed. c.Tool position is adjusted as defined by the Tip Control setting. d.The Tool Control offsets are applied.
  30. 30. Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-25 CHAPTER 21 5-Axis Output Format 5-Axis Output Format allows the tool to be rotated about two rotary axes, in addition to three linear axes. The graphic below shows tool rotation about both the X and Y axes (Figure 30). Figure 30: Output Format 5 - Axis Simple rotary axis toolpaths can be created using Contour and Pocket tool paths with Mastercam by selecting the Rotary Axis Control from the tree list. Both simple rotary positioning and axis substitution, where a rotary axis is substituted for a linear axis to "wrap" flat geometry around a constant diameter cylinder, are supported with this function. These rotary tool paths are covered in the Mastercam Handbook, Volume 1, Chapter 9. Surface machining using a rotary table is created using the 4 Axis Rotary Toolpath described in Chapter 8, Rotary 4-Axis Machining, of this Handbook.
  31. 31. Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-26 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 Lead/Lag Angle A lead angle means the shank of the cutter will be tilted forward of the tool tip. Lead/lag is used to move the contact point of the tool away from the tip (Figure 31). Since the radial velocity of the tool increases as the contact point is moved away from the tip, lead/lag can greatly improve the cutting efficiency of the tool. A lag angle means the tool is canted backward. This value is entered as an angle in degrees, with a positive value for lead angle and a negative value for lag angle (Figure 31). Figure 31:Lead /Lag Angle
  32. 32. Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-27 CHAPTER 21 Side Tilt Angle Side tilt angle works similar to lead/lag angle. This setting is most often used to provide tool to part clearance. This value is entered as an angle in degrees. A positive value cants the tool to the left in relation to the cut direction. A negative value tilts it to the right. The following graphic shows side tilt angle. The view is looking from the back of the tool, straight along the cut path, with the tool moving away (Figure 32). Figure 32: Side Tilt Angle
  33. 33. Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-28 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 Tool Vector Length Tool vector length is a display setting that controls the length of the lines indicating the tool axis direction during Backplot and toolpath display (Figure 33). This setting has no effect on the output code. Its only purpose is to aid in visualizing the tool path during Backplot. Figure 33: Tool Axis Vectors Angle increment Evaluates the tool motion using an angle setting. When the tool axis angle between points in the toolpath exceeds the angle, additional control points are inserted between the points.
  34. 34. Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-29 CHAPTER 21 Axis Limits Axis Limits are used to restrict rotary motion output. An axis may need to be restricted because of the physical rotational limits of the machine or to prevent the tool, holder, or machine head from colliding with the machine or fixture (Figure 34). Figure 34: Axis Limits page Item Definition DELETE Removes all tool motion that exceeds the limit. MODIFY Alters the toolpath so that the machine does not exceed the set limit. WARNING Alerts the operator that an axis limit has been exceeded.
  35. 35. Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-30 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 Collision Control Collision Control settings determine tip compensation, establish check and compensation surface behavior, the depth at which the tool cuts along the curve and set gouge process settings (Figure 35). Figure 35: Collision Control page Item Definition Tip control Determines how the tip of the tool is controlled. If surfaces are used, the contact point of the tool can be compensated to the surface. Otherwise, the center-tip of the tool moves along the curve without compensation. Stock to leave Enter the amount of material to leave on the comp surfaces. A negative value cuts the toolpath into, or below, the surface. Only applicable when comp surfaces have been selected. Vector depth Sets the depth at which the tool cuts along the curve. Check surfaces Allows you to select Check surfaces if you need them. Gouge process Infinite look ahead allows you to evaluate the tool positions along the entire toolpath. Generally recommended for use for all but the largest of toolpaths. Look ahead allows you to enter a specific number of tool moves to evaluate ahead of the tool position. The maximum value is 32000. Enter a value of 0 to disable gouge processing.
  36. 36. Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-31 CHAPTER 21 Tip Control Tip Control sets how the tool moves along the curves. Vector Depth Vector depth sets how far the tip of the tool extends above or below the curve (Figure 36). 5 Axis Curve tool paths that are projected onto a surface can be tip compensated so that the contact point of the tool is on the surface. All other methods control only the tip of the tool, since there is not enough information in the model to compensate for the contact point. Figure 36: Vector Depth Item Definition On Selected Curve Causes the tip of the tool to follow the drive curves or surface edges. On Projected Curve Causes the tip of the tool to follow the curve after it is projected onto the Tool Axis Control surfaces. This setting is only available if the Tool Axis Control is set to Surface. Comp to Surfaces Compensate to Surfaces causes the tool tip to be compensated based on the surface normals of the Tool Axis Control surfaces.
  37. 37. Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-32 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 Check Surface(s) Check Surface(s) allows selection of one or more surfaces for the tool to avoid. Check surfaces in Multiaxis toolpaths work exactly as they do for 3-axis toolpaths (Figure37). To learn more about check surfaces, refer to the online help, or to the Mastercam Handbook, Volume 2. Figure 37: Tool Motion at a Check Surface Gouge Processing The Gouge Processing group checks the toolpath to detect or protect against gouging. Infinite look ahead looks along the entire profile to check for gouging. Look ahead sets the number of entities the system will look ahead. Using this option can greatly reduce toolpath calculation time.
  38. 38. Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-33 CHAPTER 21 Linking Linking settings determine how the tool moves when it is not cutting material. In this page you can set the Clearance, the Retract, the Feed plane heights and force the tool to move directly between the passes at the feed rate. Linking parameters are similar to other Linking parameter dialogs such as those for contouring and pocketing. Note that the Absolute depth settings are not selectable for Multiaxis toolpaths (Figure 38). For questions regarding parameters on this dialog, consult the online help (Alt-H) or refer to the Mastercam Handbook Volume 1 or Volume 2. Figure 38: Linking page Keep Tool Down Within Gap settings control how the tool moves as it steps between cuts. Most settings are not available for 5 Axis Curve toolpaths since the tool does not step between cuts. Gap size sets the maximum distance between cuts to which gap settings apply. Stepovers greater than this distance will force a tool retract move. Gap size can be set as a Distance or as a percentage of the tool diameter. If you are having trouble with the tool staying down between cuts, increase the 300.0 value.
  39. 39. Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-34 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 Entry/Exit Entry/Exit sets the tool motion at the start and end of the toolpath. The curve(s) defined by this dialog box are tacked on to the start or end of the Multiaxis toolpath (Figure 39). Use Entry/Exit to blend the toolpath into the cut or for collision avoidance. Figure 39: Entry/Exit Page Entry/Exit Settings Entry parameters are set by parameters on the left side of the dialog box. Exit parameters are set by parameters on the right side of the box. Settings can be copied from one to the other by clicking on the left or right arrows in the area between the groups. Item Definition Entry Sets entry curve parameters. Exit Sets exit curve parameters. Length Sets the length of the entry curve. Thickness Sets the distance of the entry/exit curve away from the cut. Height Sets the distance of the entry/exit curve away from the floor. Direction Places the entry/exit curve to the left or right, depending on the setting, in relation to the toolpath direction. Pivot angle Cants the angle of the entry/exit curve. Curve tolerance Sets the chordal deviation for the entry/exit motion.
  40. 40. Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-35 CHAPTER 21 Study the following diagrams carefully (Figure 40). The first shows the Top view of an entry curve when a Length, Thickness, and Pivot Angle are specified. The second diagram shows the Front view of and entry curve when a Length, Approach Height, and Height are specified. Figure 40: Entry/Exit definitions
  41. 41. Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-36 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 Figure 41 shows a 3D Entry move created using the settings on the Entry/Exit dialog box in Figure 39: Entry/Exit Page . Figure 41: Entry /Exit Moves
  42. 42. Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-37 CHAPTER 21 WHAT YOU LEARNED This chapter provided with the basic overview of Multiaxis Curve machining, including: STUDENT EXERCISES Exercise 2-1: Curve 5 Axis Curve Type 3D Curves.MCX Create a toolpath along the curve, offset to the right, and normal to the surface. Exercise 2-2: Curve Type Surface Edge All.MCX Drive the tool along the edges of the surface using the Surface Edge, All function. Exercise 2-3: Curve Type Surface Edge One.MCX Drive the tool along the bottom edge of one side of the part using the Surface Edge, One function. Exercise 2-4: Curve5ax Surface Edge One Multiple Surfaces2.MCX Drive the tool along the lower edge of the part using the edges of multiple surfaces and the Surface Edge, One function. Exercise 2-5: Curve5ax Split Trimmed Surface.MCX Drive the tool along the lower edges of the part. You will need to split the large surface to create two edges along the bottom. Exercise 2-6: Curve Type Surface Edge All-With Seam.MCX Drive the tool along the outside of the surface using the Surface Edge, All function. Notice that the tool also moves along the seam of the revolved surface. Redo the toolpath so it does not machine the seam using a curve instead of the surface edge. Exercise 2-7: Curve 5 Axis Tool Axis Control Lines.MCX Create a toolpath along the curve using the Lines option to control the tool axis. • Concepts of Multiaxis curve machining and recognize applications where it should be considered. • How to control the toolpath using 3D curves or surface edges. • How to control the tool axis orientation using all available methods. • The difference between 3, 4, and 5-axis output formats. • About tool tip compensation as it relates to Multiaxis curve machining. • The difference between Surface and Plane projection. • How to define and set tool lead/lag and side tilt angle. • Understand all parameters and settings related to Entry/Exit and be skilled in their use.
  43. 43. Multiaxis Curve Machining Page |2-38 Handbook Volume 3 CHAPTER 21 Exercise 2-8: Curve 5 Axis Tool Axis Control Surface.MCX Create a toolpath along the curve using the Surface option to control the tool axis. Try applying a Lead/Lag and a Tilt Angle. Exercise 2-9: Curve 5 Axis Tool Axis Control Plane.MCX Create a toolpath along the curve using the Plane option to control the tool axis. Exercise 2-10: Curve 5 Axis Tool Axis Control From Point.MCX Create a toolpath along the curve using the From Point option to control the tool axis. Exercise 2-11: Curve 5 Axis Tool Axis Control To Point.MCX Create a toolpath along the curve using the To Point option to control the tool axis. Exercise 2-12: Curve 5 Axis Tool Axis Control Chains.MCX Create a toolpath along the fillet of the turbine blade. Use the Chains method to control the tool axis to prevent the shank of the cutter from impacting the adjacent blade. Exercise 2-13: Output Format.MCX Create toolpaths for 3, 4, and 5-axis output. Post and check the NC code file for each.
  44. 44. Multiaxis Curve Machining Handbook Volume 3 Page |2-39 CHAPTER 21 NOTES

