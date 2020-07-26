Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Attributes of a Family Doctor Prof Faisal Abdul-Latif Alnasir FPC,MICGP,FRCGP,PhD
  2. 2. Attributes of the Family Physician 1. Sense of responsibility for individual and the family. 2. Compassion and empathy. 3. A curious attitude. 4. Enthusiasm. 5. Interest in clinical medicine. 6. Ability to deal comfortably with multiple problems. 7. Intellectual and technical challenges.
  3. 3. Attributes of the Family Physician 8. Ability to support children. 9. Ability to assist patients in coping with everyday problems. 10. Coordinator of all health resources needed. 11. Identify problems at the earliest.
  4. 4. Attributes of the Family Physician 12. Maintain patient satisfaction. 13. Manage chronic illness. 14. Appreciation for the complex mix of physical, emotional, and social elements. 15. Commitment to educating patients.
  5. 5. Quality of Care Primary care physician is to provide higher quality of care than that provided by other physicians. McGann and Bowman (1990) compared morbidity and mortality of patients hospitalized by family physicians and internists. They found that even though the family physicians’ patients were older and more severely ill, there was no significant difference in morbidity and mortality.
  6. 6. Primary care is a specialty , to be done well, requires extensive training specifically tailored to problems frequently seen by physicians in ambulatory care.
  7. 7. Cost-Effective Care Care provided is more economical. The nature of the problems could be assessed more rapidly and accurately. Because of the intimate, ongoing relationship, the family physicians are in under less pressure to exclude diagnostic possibilities by use of expensive laboratory and radiological procedures.
  8. 8. Cost-Effective Care Internists were 1.7 times more likely to hospitalize patients than family physicians and 1.3 times more likely to refer. Family physicians order fewer tests. Cherkun and associates (1987)
  9. 9. Comprehensive Care The family physician must be comprehensively trained to acquire all the medical skills necessary to care for the majority of patient problems.
  10. 10. Comprehensive Care The greater the number of skills omitted from the family physician’s training and practice, the more frequent is the need to refer minor problems to another physician.
  11. 11. Comprehensive Care A truly comprehensive primary care physician adequately manages acute infections, treats musculoskeletal sprains and minor fractures, removes foreign bodies, treats vaginitis, provides obstetric care, and care for the newborn infant, gives supportive psychotherapy, and supervises or performs diagnostic procedures.
  12. 12. Comprehensive Care The needs management of an illness involves much more than a diagnosis, it requires consideration of religious beliefs; social, economic or cultural problems; personal expectations; and heredity, spiritual, intellectual, emotional, social, ad economic factors.
  13. 13. Comprehensive Care A physician specializing in only one discipline will have a much shallower base in comprehensive medicine and a much greater depth in the chosen discipline. The sub- specialist is an excellent consultant but is not trained and cannot function effectively as a primary generalist.
  14. 14. Comprehensive Care The family physician’s ability to confront relatively large numbers of unselected patients with undifferentiated conditions is a unique primary care skill.
  15. 15. Interpersonal Skills One of the foremost skills of family physician is the ability to effectively utilize the knowledge of interpersonal relation in the management of patients. Good interpersonal skills enhanced by compassion enable the physician to dissect out the tangled mass of personal difficulties that so often form the core of functional disease or magnify the symptoms of an organic condition.
  16. 16. Interpersonal Skills The patient should be viewed compassionately as a person in distress, who needs to be treated with concern, dignity, and personal consideration.
  17. 17. Interpersonal Skills To relate well to patients, a physician must develop compassion and courtesy, the ability to establish rapport and to communicate effectively, the ability to gather information rapidly and to organize it logically, the skills required to identify all significant patient problems and to manage these problems appropriately, the ability to listen, the skills necessary to motivate people, and the ability to observe and detect nonverbal clues.
  18. 18. Accessibility The feeling of security that the patient gains just by knowing that he or she can “touch” the physician, either in person or by phone, is in itself therapeutic and has a comforting and calming influence. When primary care is not available, many individuals turn to hospital.
  19. 19. Diagnostic Skills The family physician must be an outstanding diagnostician. Since problems are usually seen in their early.
  20. 20. Diagnostic Skills Diagnosis are made on probability, and the likelihood that disease present frequently, approximately one fourth of all patient seen will never be assigned a final, definitive diagnosis. The family physician is an expert in the rapid assessment of a problem presented for the first time.
  21. 21. Diagnostic Skills The family physician must be able to evaluate symptoms, verbal and nonverbal communication, and early signs of illness in order to make the diagnosis. Each patient’s problem has an emotional component, a patient’s personality fears, and anxieties play a role in every illness.
  22. 22. Home care A valuable tool to develop a trough understanding of the patients and their environments. Ramsdell and Coworkers (1989) “Home visit assessments reveals two new problems and up to eight new treatment recommendations”
  23. 23. Home care Home visit is the only way to: •Identify environmental hazards •Evaluate functional status •Detect neglect •Compliance/None to prescription •Family reaction to illness
  24. 24. Thank you

