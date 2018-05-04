Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
All About Me KELVIN BOURRAGE JR. 03/27/2018 TECHNOLOGY FOR TEACHERS MRS. GARDENER
My Bio  Name: Kelvin Bourrage Jr.  Birthdate: June 6,1995  Hometown: Dekalb, Mississippi  High School: Kemper County H...
Hobbies  Hobbies  Hunting  Fishing  Mud Riding  Football  Baseball  Basketball
Fun Facts  My Favorite things are:  Food  Watching Cartoons  Sleeping  I have a hunting dog named Blue.  I learned h...
Football Career  Started playing football at the age of 7.  My first position was Running back.  I was blessed enough t...
All about me kelvin bourrage
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

All about me kelvin bourrage

12 views

Published on

all about me

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

All about me kelvin bourrage

  1. 1. All About Me KELVIN BOURRAGE JR. 03/27/2018 TECHNOLOGY FOR TEACHERS MRS. GARDENER
  2. 2. My Bio  Name: Kelvin Bourrage Jr.  Birthdate: June 6,1995  Hometown: Dekalb, Mississippi  High School: Kemper County High School  College: Miles College  Major: History
  3. 3. Hobbies  Hobbies  Hunting  Fishing  Mud Riding  Football  Baseball  Basketball
  4. 4. Fun Facts  My Favorite things are:  Food  Watching Cartoons  Sleeping  I have a hunting dog named Blue.  I learned how to fish from my grandfather.  I killed my first deer with my father at the age 7.
  5. 5. Football Career  Started playing football at the age of 7.  My first position was Running back.  I was blessed enough to start on varsity In the 8th grade.  Senior year I was second team all state and received 11 offers to play college football.  After two years at my junior I received a offer from Miles College, where I am currently playing wide receiver.

×