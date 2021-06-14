Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ajay Khanna PORTAL HYPERTENSION x
DEFINITION  Normal Portal Pressure : 5-10 mm  Pressure of > 12 mm : Portal Hypertension  Portal Hypertension is charact...
ANATOMY • Hepatic blood flow • 2/3rd – Portal vein • 1/3rd – Hepatic artery • Portal vein length – 6-8 Cm • Diameter - 13-...
Portosystemic Collateral Formation Lower end of esophagus Azygos vein Lt gastric V Umblicus Ant abd. veins Paraumblical Lo...
Porta Systemic Collaterals esophageal and gastric veins inferior rectal-anal veins anterior abdominal wall veins retroperi...
PATHOPHYSIOLOGY  Portal pressure = resistant X flow Resistance to portal flow Rise in portal pressure Development of port...
ETIOLOGY Extrahepatic (Prehepatic/ EHPVO)  Portal cavernoma  Portal vein thrombosis (most common cause)  Splenic vein t...
ETIOLOGY (Contd)  Posthepatic  Budd-Chiari syndrome (most common cause)  Right sided heart failure  Constrictive peric...
Clinical features  Bleeding (Upper GI)  Splenomegaly  Jaundice  Encephalopathy  Ascites  Growth Retardation  Coagul...
Examination  Jaundice  Hepatomegaly  Splenomegaly  Ascites  Veins on abdominal wall  Oedema  Encepahlopathy  Hernia
INVESTIGATIONS • Hematological: CBC, Platelet, • Biochemical: LFT, PT • Radiological: Triple Phase Portography, MRI, CT • ...
Barium swallow multiple irregular filling defects as “string of beads” or “earthworm”
ESOPHAGOGASTRO DUODENOSCOPY Grading as per Endoscopy  Paqet Grading  Grade I: Small varices without luminal prolapse  G...
USG/Doppler USG:  Portal vein diameter, thrombus, collaterals , splenomegaly & ascites.  Portal flow direction and veloc...
Portography:  Splenoportovenography  Transhepatic/transjugular  Umblical portography  Triple Phase Portography (CT)  ...
Portal Pressure Measurement  Wedged hepatic venous pressure  Occluded Pressure (SOPP/HOPP)  Splenic pulp pressure  Cat...
Child’s grade (Pugh Modification) Point 1 Point 2 Point 3 Bilirubin mgm/dl <2 2-3 >3 Albumin (gm/dl) >3.5 3-3.5 <3 Ascites...
TREATMENT Portal hypertension treatment involves three level of management  Reduction of portal pressure  Treatment of c...
TREATMENT OF VARICEAL BLEEDING  Primary Prophylaxis : No prior H/O bleed  Propranolol  EST  Secondary Prophylaxis  Pr...
Emergency Treatment of Bleed  Resuscitation  Pharmacological therapy  Endoscopic therapy  Balloon Temponade  Transjug...
PHARMACOLOGICAL THERAPY  Beta blockers  Vasopressin with or without nitroglycerine  Glypressin  Somatostatin / octreot...
Beta blockers   bleeding by  cardiac output.  Dose 20-60 mg bid  25%  in HR.  Reduces 40% of bleeding episodes
Vasopressin  vasoconstriction of the splanchnic circulation.  Dose  0.2 unit/kg wt, dissolved in 200 ml of 5% dextrose,...
ENDOSCOPIC THERAPY  Injection sclerotherapy  Variceal band ligation  Gastric variceal injection  Thrombin injections
EST Techniques:  Intravariceal injection  Paravariceal injection  Combination of both intravariceal + paravariceal inje...
Sclerosants :  5% Ethanolamine oleate  0.5% sodium polidocanol  5% sodium morrhuate  1% to 3% sodium tetradecyl sulpha...
ENDOSCOPIC VARICEAL LIGATION (EVL)  Occludes venous channels Sessions < sclerotherapy Same results as sclerotherapy  com...
BALLOON TEMPONADE  Temporary measure  Hazardous in infants and small children  Success rate is 80-90%  Complications :...
TYPES OF BALLOON TEMPONADE TUBE:  Sengstaken Black’s more tube  Linton-Nicholos tube for gastric variceal haemorrhage  ...
TIPS(Transjugular Intrahepatic Porta systemic shunt) • Shunt between portal vein and hepatic vein • Can be used as short t...
SURGICAL TREATMENT SHUNT SURGERY  Prophylactic  Emergency shunt surgery  Reduced with advent of other non surgical proc...
Types of Shunt Surgery  Non Selective  Portacaval (end to side/ side to side)  Mesocaval (With or without graft)  Prox...
Warren Distal Leino Renal Shunt
Types of Operation  Non Shunt Surgery:  Stapler transection, (Johnston)  Boerema,  Milnes Walker  Suigura and Futagaw...
Non Selective shunt operations 1- Porta-caval operation End to side Side to side
Porta-caval operation  very efficient in lowering the portal pressure  no bleeding occurs from the varices. disadvantage...
Proximal spleno-renal shunt  indicated if the portal vein is thrombosed or if splenectomy is indicated due to hyperspleni...
Mesocaval (Drapanas) shunt  insertion of a a synthetic graft as dacron, or autogenic vein between the superior mesenteric...
Selective shunt (Warren shunt)  The Rt and Lt gastric vessels are ligated.  The proximal end of splenic vein is ligated ...
SARFEH PARTIAL SHUNT
Non Shunt Surgery  Stapler Transection (Johnston)  Boerema Crile  Milnes Walker  Suigura Futagawa  Tanner  Hassab
 Sugiura and Futagawa procedure (1973)  Transthoracic paraesophageal devascularization and esophageal transaction combin...
HYPERSPLENISM SELECTIVE SPLENIC EMBOLIZATION :  Splenic immune function is conserved, size of spleen is reduced and porta...
Ascites  Disordered albumin synthesis and decreased plasma colloid osmotic pressure caused by hepatocellular function dam...
 Complications of ascites  Respiratory embarrasement  Spontaneous bacterial peritonitis  Hernia  Investgations:  SAA...
Encephalopathy  Lactulose  Stop bleeding  Neomycin  Enemas
Budd Chiari syndrome  Syndrome due to obstruction of hepatic veins  Causes :  Spontaneous thrombosis  Myeloproliferati...
Presentation of Budd Chiari Syndrome  Acute :  Nausea, vomiting, severe pain in Rt hypochondrium, rapid enlargement of l...
Treatment of Budd Chiari Syndrome  Anticoagulation  Membrane IVC : Tranatrial Meatotomy  Meso atrial Shunt : Shunt betw...
portal hypertension UG class by Prof. Ajay Khanna, IMS, BHU, Varanasi, India
portal hypertension UG class by Prof. Ajay Khanna, IMS, BHU, Varanasi, India
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
20 views
Jun. 14, 2021

portal hypertension UG class by Prof. Ajay Khanna, IMS, BHU, Varanasi, India

Lecture on Portal Hypertension for Undergraduates by Prof. Ajay Khanna, IMS, BHU, Varanasi, India

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

portal hypertension UG class by Prof. Ajay Khanna, IMS, BHU, Varanasi, India

  1. 1. Ajay Khanna PORTAL HYPERTENSION x
  2. 2. DEFINITION  Normal Portal Pressure : 5-10 mm  Pressure of > 12 mm : Portal Hypertension  Portal Hypertension is characterized by gradient of >5 mm Hg between portal venous and central venous pressure.  At gradient of 8-10 mm Hg – Varices develops  If gradient >12 mm Hg – Bleeding from varices
  3. 3. ANATOMY • Hepatic blood flow • 2/3rd – Portal vein • 1/3rd – Hepatic artery • Portal vein length – 6-8 Cm • Diameter - 13-16 mm 1/3 2/3
  4. 4. Portosystemic Collateral Formation Lower end of esophagus Azygos vein Lt gastric V Umblicus Ant abd. veins Paraumblical Lower end Rectum Middle and Inf Superior Haem. Haemmorrhoidal V Retroperitoneum Bare area of liver
  5. 5. Porta Systemic Collaterals esophageal and gastric veins inferior rectal-anal veins anterior abdominal wall veins retroperitoneal venous plexus
  6. 6. PATHOPHYSIOLOGY  Portal pressure = resistant X flow Resistance to portal flow Rise in portal pressure Development of portasystem collaterals Hyperdynamic circulation
  7. 7. ETIOLOGY Extrahepatic (Prehepatic/ EHPVO)  Portal cavernoma  Portal vein thrombosis (most common cause)  Splenic vein thrombosis  Compression from outside Intrahepatic  Presinusoidal  Schistosomiasis (most common cause)  Primary biliary cirrhosis  Sinusoidal  Alcoholic cirrhosis (most common cause)  Postsinusoidal  Alcoholic cirrhosis (most common cause)  Veno-occlusive disease  Non Cirrhotic Portal Fibrosis
  8. 8. ETIOLOGY (Contd)  Posthepatic  Budd-Chiari syndrome (most common cause)  Right sided heart failure  Constrictive pericarditis  High-flow portal hypertension  Hepatic artery-portal vein fistula  Splenic arteriovenous fistula  Massive splenomegaly  Left Sided Portal Hypertension (Sinistral)
  9. 9. Clinical features  Bleeding (Upper GI)  Splenomegaly  Jaundice  Encephalopathy  Ascites  Growth Retardation  Coagulopathy  Recurrent Infection
  10. 10. Examination  Jaundice  Hepatomegaly  Splenomegaly  Ascites  Veins on abdominal wall  Oedema  Encepahlopathy  Hernia
  11. 11. INVESTIGATIONS • Hematological: CBC, Platelet, • Biochemical: LFT, PT • Radiological: Triple Phase Portography, MRI, CT • Ultrasonography/Doppler • Endoscopy • Pressure studies • Liver Biopsy
  12. 12. Barium swallow multiple irregular filling defects as “string of beads” or “earthworm”
  13. 13. ESOPHAGOGASTRO DUODENOSCOPY Grading as per Endoscopy  Paqet Grading  Grade I: Small varices without luminal prolapse  Grade II: Mod. Size varices showing luminal prolapse along with minimal obscuring of gastro esophageal junction.  Grade III: Large varices showing luminal prolapse substantially obscuring the gastro esophageal junction.  Grade IV: Very large varices completely obscuring gastroesophageal junction.
  14. 14. USG/Doppler USG:  Portal vein diameter, thrombus, collaterals , splenomegaly & ascites.  Portal flow direction and velocity – Hepatopetal/Fugal  Portosytemic surgical shunt follow up  To evaluate patency of shunt  To evaluate direction of flow
  15. 15. Portography:  Splenoportovenography  Transhepatic/transjugular  Umblical portography  Triple Phase Portography (CT)  MRI Portograophy
  16. 16. Portal Pressure Measurement  Wedged hepatic venous pressure  Occluded Pressure (SOPP/HOPP)  Splenic pulp pressure  Catheterization of umbilical vein Liver Biospy Laparoscopy
  17. 17. Child’s grade (Pugh Modification) Point 1 Point 2 Point 3 Bilirubin mgm/dl <2 2-3 >3 Albumin (gm/dl) >3.5 3-3.5 <3 Ascites None Controlled Uncontrolled Encephalopathy None Mild Mod-severe Prothrombin Time* <3 Sec prolonged 3-6 Sec prolonged >6 Sec prolonged Total : 5-15 Child A < 6 Child B 7-9 Child C 10-15 * In Original Child score it was nutritional status
  18. 18. TREATMENT Portal hypertension treatment involves three level of management  Reduction of portal pressure  Treatment of complications arising from portal hypertension  Variceal bleeding  Hypersplenism  Treatment of underlying liver disease and its complications
  19. 19. TREATMENT OF VARICEAL BLEEDING  Primary Prophylaxis : No prior H/O bleed  Propranolol  EST  Secondary Prophylaxis  Propranolol  EST  Surgery
  20. 20. Emergency Treatment of Bleed  Resuscitation  Pharmacological therapy  Endoscopic therapy  Balloon Temponade  Transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS)  Surgical treatment
  21. 21. PHARMACOLOGICAL THERAPY  Beta blockers  Vasopressin with or without nitroglycerine  Glypressin  Somatostatin / octreotide  Metoclopramide  Long acting nitrates
  22. 22. Beta blockers   bleeding by  cardiac output.  Dose 20-60 mg bid  25%  in HR.  Reduces 40% of bleeding episodes
  23. 23. Vasopressin  vasoconstriction of the splanchnic circulation.  Dose  0.2 unit/kg wt, dissolved in 200 ml of 5% dextrose, over 20 minutes. Disadvantages  colicky abdominal pain, & diarrhoea .  Anginal pains, so it is contraindicated in the elderly.  Produce temporary control of bleeding in about 80% of cases.  To prolong its action it is combined with glycine  (Glypressin).
  24. 24. ENDOSCOPIC THERAPY  Injection sclerotherapy  Variceal band ligation  Gastric variceal injection  Thrombin injections
  25. 25. EST Techniques:  Intravariceal injection  Paravariceal injection  Combination of both intravariceal + paravariceal injection
  26. 26. Sclerosants :  5% Ethanolamine oleate  0.5% sodium polidocanol  5% sodium morrhuate  1% to 3% sodium tetradecyl sulphate  High concentration of alcohol  3% phenol
  27. 27. ENDOSCOPIC VARICEAL LIGATION (EVL)  Occludes venous channels Sessions < sclerotherapy Same results as sclerotherapy  complications vs sclerotherapy Endoscopic treatment of choice
  28. 28. BALLOON TEMPONADE  Temporary measure  Hazardous in infants and small children  Success rate is 80-90%  Complications : Aspiration pneumonia, pressure necrosis , obstruction of pharynx, ulceration of esophagus, rupture of balloon, re-bleeding after deflation (60%).
  29. 29. TYPES OF BALLOON TEMPONADE TUBE:  Sengstaken Black’s more tube  Linton-Nicholos tube for gastric variceal haemorrhage  Minnesota tube – 4 lumen tube
  30. 30. TIPS(Transjugular Intrahepatic Porta systemic shunt) • Shunt between portal vein and hepatic vein • Can be used as short term bridge to liver transplantation • Goal – To reduce portosystemic gradient < 12 mm Hg
  31. 31. SURGICAL TREATMENT SHUNT SURGERY  Prophylactic  Emergency shunt surgery  Reduced with advent of other non surgical procedure  End to side porto-caval shunt preferred  Elective shunt surgery
  32. 32. Types of Shunt Surgery  Non Selective  Portacaval (end to side/ side to side)  Mesocaval (With or without graft)  Proximal Leino Renal Shunt  Spleen preserving Side to side Splenorenal shunt (Mitra)  Selective Shunt  Distal Leino Renal Shunt (Warren)  Coronary Caval (Inokuchi)  Porta Caval (SARFEH SHUNT) 8 mm graft
  33. 33. Warren Distal Leino Renal Shunt
  34. 34. Types of Operation  Non Shunt Surgery:  Stapler transection, (Johnston)  Boerema,  Milnes Walker  Suigura and Futagawa,  Tanner,  Hassab,  Liver Transplantation
  35. 35. Non Selective shunt operations 1- Porta-caval operation End to side Side to side
  36. 36. Porta-caval operation  very efficient in lowering the portal pressure  no bleeding occurs from the varices. disadvantages:  deprives the liver of portal blood flow  accelerates the onset of liver failure.  Recurrent hepatic encephalopathy in 30-50% of patients.
  37. 37. Proximal spleno-renal shunt  indicated if the portal vein is thrombosed or if splenectomy is indicated due to hypersplenism .  The incidence of encephalopathy is less than after porta caval shunt.  it is less effective In preventing further bleeding.  If the splenic vein is less than 1 cm the anastomosis is liable to thrombosis.
  38. 38. Mesocaval (Drapanas) shunt  insertion of a a synthetic graft as dacron, or autogenic vein between the superior mesenteric vein and inferior vena cava.  The incidence of thrombosis is high
  39. 39. Selective shunt (Warren shunt)  The Rt and Lt gastric vessels are ligated.  The proximal end of splenic vein is ligated while the distal end is anastomosed to the left renal vein.  The short gastric veins are preserved and will selectively decompress the lower end of the oesophagus.  The incidence of encephalopathy is low, and the liver functions remain normal.
  40. 40. SARFEH PARTIAL SHUNT
  41. 41. Non Shunt Surgery  Stapler Transection (Johnston)  Boerema Crile  Milnes Walker  Suigura Futagawa  Tanner  Hassab
  42. 42.  Sugiura and Futagawa procedure (1973)  Transthoracic paraesophageal devascularization and esophageal transaction combined with an abdominal component consisting of splenectomy, devascularization of upper stomach, vagotomy and pyeloroplasty Modified Sugiura procedure  (Ginsberg 1982) – Abdominal approach. Splenectomy, paraesophageal and gastric devascularization, vagotomy, stapler esophageal transaction via gastrostomy and pyeloroplasty.
  43. 43. HYPERSPLENISM SELECTIVE SPLENIC EMBOLIZATION :  Splenic immune function is conserved, size of spleen is reduced and portal flow is maintained.  Aim of procedure is to infarct 70-80% of splenic tissue.  Pneumococcal vaccination is given with this therapy and sometimes long term antibiotics prophylaxis is needed. SPLENECTOMY:  Usually not advocated  Indicated in isolated portal vein thrombosis with recurrent or life threatening haemorrhage and a massive spleen. Shunt Procedures
  44. 44. Ascites  Disordered albumin synthesis and decreased plasma colloid osmotic pressure caused by hepatocellular function damage  Increased capillary filter pressure due to increased portal hypertension  Lymph liquid leakage into abdominal cavity from surface of the liver because of lymph back-flow obstruction  Salt and water retention by aldosterone and antidiuretic hormones deactivation disturbance
  45. 45.  Complications of ascites  Respiratory embarrasement  Spontaneous bacterial peritonitis  Hernia  Investgations:  SAAG > 1.1 (Serum Ascitic Albumin Gradient)  Treatment :  Salt Restriction  Diuretics  Paracentesis  Shunt - Le Veen Shunt, Denver Shunt  TIPS  Liver Transplant
  46. 46. Encephalopathy  Lactulose  Stop bleeding  Neomycin  Enemas
  47. 47. Budd Chiari syndrome  Syndrome due to obstruction of hepatic veins  Causes :  Spontaneous thrombosis  Myeloproliferative disorders  Web  Neoplasms  Polycyathemia  Contraceptive pills
  48. 48. Presentation of Budd Chiari Syndrome  Acute :  Nausea, vomiting, severe pain in Rt hypochondrium, rapid enlargement of liver, hypotension, death  Sudden onset  Rapid development of Ascites, hepatic insufficiency, oedema, coma  Chronic  Cirrhosis, Ascites, Varices, infection, hepatic failure Classic Triad Abdominal Pain Ascites Hepatomegaly
  49. 49. Treatment of Budd Chiari Syndrome  Anticoagulation  Membrane IVC : Tranatrial Meatotomy  Meso atrial Shunt : Shunt between Rt. Atrium and Sup Mesenteric vein

×