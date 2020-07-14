Q2 2020 | Houston Office | Research & Forecast Report

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Houston’s office market weakens over the quarter and most likely will not see improvement in the short-term Research & Forecast Report HOUSTON | OFFICE Q2 2020 Lisa Bridges Director of Market Research | Houston Commentary by Patrick Duffy MCR The Houston office market weathered the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, as we anticipated, with limited immediate impact on “the numbers.” The lock-downs and social distancing forced companies to embrace a work from home strategy and begin the process of rethinking their office utilization going forward. The majority of surveys we have seen indicate that the vast majority of office workers and their managers were pleasantly surprised by the productivity they were able to maintain in a remote environment. Returning to the office has been a slow process as the stay-at- home orders were incrementally lifted. Many companies have decided to keep all of their workers out of the office for the balance of the summer and some have told employees to plan on working from home indefinitely. Most companies have adopted a voluntary return to the office policy combined with strong protocols for reducing the risk of infection at the office. As we begin the 3rd quarter, we have seen an increase in activity from potential office users in pursuing new leases. It appears that after an initial shock and some “wait and see” delays, most companies are starting to realize that we will be operating in a COVID-19 reality for some time and that they can no longer just sit back and wait for the virus to resolve. The overall vacancy rate increased to 20.5% from 20.1% at the end of Q2. This increase in the vacancy rate was caused by net negative absorption of 513,316 square feet and the delivery of 454,523 square feet of new product. We also observed an increase in sublease availability of approximately 1,000,000 square feet in the second quarter. The bulk of this space was placed on the market by companies concentrated in the energy and petrochemical industries, both hit hard by the drop in demand for refined products caused by the global lock-down. Asking rents were relatively flat from the previous quarter and the second quarter last year. Downtown saw the most significant decline year over year and suburban asking rents increased very slightly. Our team reports that Landlords continue to fight to hold face rates, but are being much more generous with free rent and Summary Statistics Houston Office Market Q2 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Vacancy Rate 19.9% 20.1% 20.5% Net Absorption -553,347 -281,656 -513,316 Deliveries 949,841 251,672 454,523 Under Construction 2,180,833 3,928,737 4,266,982 Class A Vacancy Rate CBD Suburban 20.4% 21.1% 20.3% 20.8% 20.7% 21.2% Asking Rents Per Square Foot Per Year Houston Class A $35.20 $34.85 $34.98 CBD Class A $45.64 $43.92 $43.84 Suburban Class A $32.08 $32.04 $32.24 Market Indicators Relative to prior period Annual Change Quarterly Change Quarterly Forecast* VACANCY NET ABSORPTION DELIVERIES UNDER CONSTRUCTION *Projected Share or view online at colliers.com/houston
  2. 2. 0.0% 5.0% 10.0% 15.0% 20.0% 25.0% CBD Vacancy Suburban Vacancy 2 Houston Research & Forecast Report | Q2 2020 | Office | Colliers International Commentary - continued tenant improvement allowances for larger, good credit tenants, effectively reducing the occupancy expense over the term. Newer buildings continue to perform better than the older inventory as the “flight to quality” continues in Houston. With subdued demand and over 4 million square feet of office under construction, we expect the overall vacancy rate to increase over the next twelve months. Companies will be re-balancing their office strategy with more work from home AND more social distancing in the office, which will move us toward a less dense office occupancy. Less density, more distance requires more space – that need will be off-set by more employees working from home. We will not clearly understand the net impact of these two forces on net office space requirements for some time, but we do expect the office market to remain weak for the foreseeable future. Large Sublease Availabilities (Total available in building and/or complex) BUILDING TENANT SUBMARKET SF Noble Energy Center II Noble Energy FM 1960 437,793 Energy Tower II KTI Corporation (Technip) Katy Freeway 297,919 GreenStreet Tower Reliant Energy Retail CBD 194,768 Twelve Greenway Plaza CPL Energy Greenway Plaza 173,760 919 Milam St SNC-Lavalin Group Inc CBD 154,862 Westway Plaza GE Oil & Gas West Belt 118,450 10000 Richmond Ave National Oilwell Varco Westchase 118,215 1500 Post Oak Blvd BHP Billiton Petroleum West Loop 113,565 Williams Tower Valaris West Loop 103,611 Source: CoStar Of the 1,661 existing office buildings in our survey, 87 buildings have 100,000 SF or more contiguous space available for lease or sublease. There are 27 options with 200,000 SF available for lease or sublease. Citywide, 6.6 million SF of sublease space is listed as available and 2.3 million SF of the space is vacant. 0 2,000,000 4,000,000 6,000,000 8,000,000 10,000,000 12,000,000 Q2 2014 Q4 2014 Q2 2015 Q4 2015 Q2 2016 Q4 2016 Q2 2017 Q4 2017 Q2 2018 Q4 2018 Q2 2019 Q4 2019 Q2 2020 Class A Class B Houston Total Job Growth & Unemployment (not seasonally adjusted) UNEMPLOYMENT 5/19 5/20 HOUSTON 3.4% 13.9% TEXAS 3.1% 12.7% U.S. 3.6% 13.3% JOB GROWTH Annual Change # of Jobs Lost HOUSTON -8.6% -228.1K TEXAS -7.1% -908.8K U.S. -8.6% -17.7M CBD vs. Suburban CLASS A OFFICE VACANCY $0.00 $5.00 $10.00 $15.00 $20.00 $25.00 $30.00 $35.00 $40.00 $45.00 $50.00 CBD Rents Suburban Rents CLASS A OFFICE RENTS HISTORICAL AVAILABLE SUBLEASE SPACE AVAILABLE SUBLEASE SPACE - 100,000 SF OR GREATER
  3. 3. 33 Houston Research & Forecast Report | Q2 2020 | Office | Colliers International Absorption & Demand Houston’s office market posted negative net absorption of 513,316 SF in the second quarter, pushing the mid-year 2020 total net absorption to negative 794,972 SF. CBD Class B space recorded the only gain in Q2, posting 17,121 SF of positive net absorption, while suburban Class B space reported the largest loss, posting 246,412 SF of negative net absorption. Since tenants typically do not move into lease space immediately after signing a lease, absorption lags and can occur at anytime after. We believe absorption numbers will trail even longer than usual in the short-term due to the “stay-at-home” orders amid COVID-19, so absorption will more than likely remain negative moving into Q3 2020. Rental Rates Houston’s average asking rental rate increased over the quarter from $29.59 per SF to $29.77 per SF. The average CBD asking rate dropped from $39.38 per SF to $39.10 per SF and Houston’s average suburban rental rate rose to $27.34 per SF from $27.02 per SF. Overall, rental rates only increased by 0.6% on a quarterly basis and by 0.1% on an annual basis. Suburban Class B rates posted the largest annual percentage increase of 4.6%, while CBD Class A rates posted the largest annual percentage decrease of 3.9%. Leasing Activity Houston’s office leasing activity fell 35% over the quarter from 4.5M SF to 2.9M SF primarily due to the Covid-19 “stay-at-home” orders in the greater Houston area. Leasing activity includes new/direct, sublet, renewals, expansions in existing buildings and pre-leasing in proposed buildings. Some of the more notable transactions that did occur in Q2 2020 are listed in the table below. Q2 2020 Select Office Lease Transactions BUILDING NAME/ADDRESS SUBMARKET SF TENANT LEASE DATE Five & Three Greenway Plaza Greenway Plaza 972,145 Occidental Petroleum3 May-20 4460 Highway 225 Gulf Freeway/Pasadena 80,613 Universal Plant Services2 Apr-20 CityNorth 3 North Belt 70,035 GSA1 Apr-20 Jacobs Plaza Katy Freeway 50,380 Undisclosed2 Jun-20 America Tower Allen Parkway (Midtown) 45,063 BDO1 Apr-20 1290 Hercules Ave NASA/Clear Lake 32,000 Axiom Space1 Apr-20 1 New/Direct 2 Sublease 3 Renewal or Expansion Sales Activity Houston’s office investment sales volume decreased significantly over the quarter from $462 million in Q1 2020 to $74 million in Q2 2020. The average sales price per square foot trended up from $268 to $281 per SF annually and Houston’s average office cap rate moved from 6.8% to 6.7%. Sources: CoStar and Real Capital Analytics $0 $50 $100 $150 $200 $250 $300 $350 United States Houston AVERAGE OFFICE SALES PRICE PER SF 5.0% 5.5% 6.0% 6.5% 7.0% 7.5% 8.0% United States Houston AVERAGE OFFICE CAP RATE
  4. 4. 4 Houston Research & Forecast Report | Q2 2020 | Office | Colliers International Houston Office Market Summary (CBD, Suburban, & Overall) INVENTORY DIRECT VACANCY SUBLEASE VACANCY VACANCY VACANCY RATE (%) NET ABSORPTION (SF) RENTAL RATE CLASS # OF BLDGS. TOTAL (SF) (SF) RATE (%) (SF) RATE (%) TOTAL (SF) Q2-2020 Q1-2020 Q2-2020 Q1-2020 AVG ($/SF) CBD A 34 31,827,346 5,906,352 18.6% 690,229 2.2% 6,596,581 20.7% 20.3% -138,635 -167,017 $43.84 B 30 8,640,617 2,961,734 34.3% 96,305 1.1% 3,058,039 35.4% 35.6% 17,121 -37,478 $30.23 C 9 569,543 78,560 13.8% 0 0.0% 78,560 13.8% 13.8% 0 13,591 $17.61 Total 73 41,037,506 8,946,646 21.8% 786,534 1.9% 9,733,180 23.7% 23.4% -121,514 -190,904 $39.10 SUBURBAN A 402 97,136,659 19,116,086 19.7% 1,491,908 1.5% 20,607,994 21.2% 20.8% -76,316 245,035 $32.24 B 926 75,720,188 14,353,895 19.0% 332,262 0.4% 14,686,157 19.4% 19.0% -246,412 -287,788 $21.40 C 260 10,623,453 914,429 8.6% 7,076 0.1% 921,505 8.7% 8.0% -69,074 -34,408 $18.38 Total 1588 183,480,300 34,384,410 18.7% 1,831,246 1.0% 36,215,656 19.7% 19.3% -391,802 -77,161 $27.34 OVERALL A 436 128,964,005 25,022,438 19.4% 2,182,137 1.7% 27,204,575 21.1% 20.7% -214,951 78,018 $34.98 B 956 84,360,805 17,315,629 20.5% 428,567 0.5% 17,744,196 21.0% 20.7% -229,291 -325,266 $22.91 C 269 11,192,996 992,989 8.9% 7,076 0.1% 1,000,065 8.9% 8.3% -69,074 -20,817 $18.32 Total 1661 224,517,806 43,331,056 19.3% 2,617,780 1.2% 45,948,836 20.5% 20.1% -513,316 -268,065 $29.77 INVENTORY DIRECT VACANCY SUBLEASE VACANCY VACANCY VACANCY RATE (%) NET ABSORPTION (SF) RENTAL RATE CLASS # OF BLDGS. TOTAL (SF) (SF) RATE (%) (SF) RATE (%) TOTAL (SF) Q2-2020 Q1-2020 Q2-2020 Q1-2020 AVG ($/SF) ALLEN PARKWAY (MIDTOWN) A 10 2,497,830 295,342 11.8% 2,541 0.1% 297,883 11.9% 12.4% 12,965 -21,909 $36.80 B 33 2,471,785 332,348 13.4% 25,655 1.0% 358,003 14.5% 12.5% -48,635 2,187 $29.78 C 11 353,555 93,979 26.6% 0 0.0% 93,979 26.6% 25.8% -2,800 1,972 $30.15 Total 54 5,323,170 721,669 13.6% 28,196 0.5% 749,865 14.1% 12.8% -38,470 -17,750 $32.70 BAYTOWN B 2 114,474 11,951 10.4% 0 0.0% 11,951 10.4% 9.9% -666 0 $22.95 C 2 41,208 10,513 25.5% 0 0.0% 10,513 25.5% 25.5% 0 0 - Total 4 155,682 22,464 14.4% 0 0.0% 22,464 14.4% 4.1% -666 0 $21.45 BELLAIRE A 5 1,004,245 128,765 12.8% 2,386 0.2% 131,151 13.1% 8.9% -42,073 -3,000 $29.26 B 15 1,747,001 133,374 7.6% 0 0.0% 13,374 7.6% 7.8% 2,907 -71,217 $22.63 C 5 283,569 78,823 27.8% 0 0.0% 78,823 27.8% 10.3% -49,729 284 $18.35 Total 25 3,034,815 340,962 11.2% 2,386 0.1% 223,348 7.4% 8.4% -88,895 -73,933 $24.14 CONROE AND OUTLYING MONTGOMERY CO A 2 84,913 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0 $0.00 B 9 364,423 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0 $25.83 C 6 247,634 4,500 1.8% 0 0.0% 4,500 1.8% 1.8% 0 1,410 $0.00 Total 17 696,970 4,500 0.6% 0 0.0% 4,500 0.6% 1.8% 0 1,410 $25.83 E. FORT BEND CO SUGAR LAND A 17 3,059,529 348,262 11.4% 34,907 1.1% 383,169 12.5% 10.9% -50,394 -34,945 $33.26 B 37 2,012,296 205,029 10.2% 14,857 0.7% 219,886 10.9% 9.7% 19,085 64,361 $25.52 C 2 46,239 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0 $0.00 Total 56 5,118,064 553,291 10.8% 49,764 1.0% 603,055 11.8% 11.8% -31,309 29,416 $30.39 Houston Suburban Office Market Summary
  5. 5. 5 Houston Research & Forecast Report | Q2 2020 | Office | Colliers International Houston Suburban Office Market Summary - Continued INVENTORY DIRECT VACANCY SUBLEASE VACANCY VACANCY VACANCY RATE (%) NET ABSORPTION (SF) RENTAL RATE CLASS # OF BLDGS. TOTAL (SF) (SF) RATE (%) (SF) RATE (%) TOTAL (SF) Q2-2020 Q1-2020 Q2-2020 Q1-2020 AVG ($/SF) FM 1960 A 14 3,007,545 490,172 16.3% 31,379 1.0% 521,551 17.3% 18.1% 21,972 -25,256 $26.99 B 68 4,537,470 1,221,153 26.9% 9,939 0.2% 1,231,092 27.1% 26.9% 22,624 14,158 $17.90 C 25 874,085 63,496 7.3% 0 0.0% 63,496 7.3% 7.3% 707 -11,580 $16.98 Total 107 8,419,100 1,774,821 21.1% 41,318 0.5% 1,816,139 21.6% 16.8% 45,303 -22,678 $20.38 GREENWAY PLAZA A 20 6,781,494 1,193,939 17.6% 90,609 1.3% 1,284,548 18.9% 20.2% 83,484 68,497 $37.77 B 31 3,411,967 450,769 13.2% 20,465 0.6% 471,234 13.8% 12.9% -32,173 -21,977 $29.69 C 10 350,055 36,691 10.5% 2,307 0.7% 38,998 11.1% 10.5% -2,415 -2,107 $22.74 Total 61 10,543,516 1,681,399 15.9% 113,381 0.5% 1,794,780 17.0% 17.5% 48,896 44,413 $35.28 GULF FREEWAY PASADENA A 3 378,403 124,271 32.8% 0 0.0% 124,271 32.8% 36.1% 12,362 1,132 $38.73 B 42 2,315,903 214,616 9.3% 2,233 0.1% 216,849 9.4% 12.7% 76,163 44,214 $20.19 C 22 789,388 100,998 12.8% 0 0.0% 100,998 12.8% 12.9% 940 0 $24.44 Total 67 3,483,694 439,885 12.6% 2,233 0.1% 442,118 12.7% 14.6% 89,465 45,346 $21.21 I-10 EAST B 6 427,851 77,333 18.1% 0 0.0% 77,333 18.1% 16.2% -8,173 -10,116 $18.53 C 4 150,124 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0 $0.00 Total 10 577,975 77,333 13.4% 0 0.0% 77,333 13.4% 16.3% -8,173 -10,116 $18.53 KATY FREEWAY A 85 21,708,295 3,304,593 15.2% 475,285 2.2% 3,779,878 17.4% 17.6% 163,705 258,760 $36.37 B 104 9,409,539 2,166,084 23.0% 48,085 0.5% 2,214,169 23.5% 22.7% -74,681 78,638 $22.91 C 26 1,185,767 69,021 5.8% 4,769 0.4% 73,790 6.2% 5.1% -13,114 -9,136 $21.18 Total 215 32,303,601 5,539,698 17.1% 528,139 1.6% 6,067,837 18.8% 22.0% 75,910 328,262 $30.92 KATY GRAND PARKWAY A 14 1,545,440 262,434 17.0% 48,585 3.1% 311,019 20.1% 19.4% -11,329 2,260 $29.16 B 17 1,140,506 28,679 2.5% 0 0.0% 28,679 2.5% 2.5% -171 -7,712 $31.03 C 2 149,262 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0 $0.00 Total 33 2,835,208 291,113 10.3% 48,585 1.7% 339,698 12.0% 10.1% -11,500 -5,452 $29.34 KINGWOOD HUMBLE B 17 1,238,289 98,972 8.0% 0 0.0% 98,972 8.0% 6.8% -15,275 -4,071 $21.99 C 4 120,762 1,833 1.5% 0 0.0% 1,833 1.5% 0.7% -1,018 1,313 $17.37 Total 21 1,359,051 100,805 7.4% 0 0.0% 100,805 7.4% 6.2% -16,293 -2,758 $21.91 NASA CLEAR LAKE A 12 1,730,515 270,809 15.6% 27,661 1.6% 298,470 17.2% 16.4% -14,517 -7,232 $24.56 B 41 2,690,098 529,397 19.7% 8,808 0.3% 538,205 20.0% 20.0% -1,492 5,917 $18.87 C 15 440,364 56,773 12.9% 0 0.0% 56,773 12.9% 12.3% -2,642 3,183 $17.73 Total 68 4,860,977 856,979 17.6% 36,469 1.4% 893,448 18.4% 22.9% -18,651 1,868 $20.59 NORTH BELT GREENSPOINT A 26 5,583,870 3,370,012 60.4% 4,287 0.1% 3,374,299 60.4% 59.9% -31,413 1,131 $21.20 B 53 5,516,522 1,795,089 32.5% 1,327 0.0% 1,796,416 32.6% 34.2% 89,734 21,185 $15.89 C 22 1,196,594 105,948 8.9% 0 0.0% 105,948 8.9% 8.8% -1,214 -6,785 $11.44 Total 101 12,296,986 5,271,049 42.9% 5,614 1.4% 5,276,663 42.9% 44.3% 57,107 15,531 $19.20 NORTHEAST NEAR AND OUTLIER A 3 642,223 14,025 2.2% 0 0.0% 14,025 2.2% 2.2% 0 0 $0.00 B 4 183,158 26,380 14.4% 6,744 3.7% 33,124 18.1% 18.4% 537 -15,169 $22.33 C 2 57,823 33,186 57.4% 0 0.0% 33,186 57.4% 45.9% -6,648 -9,960 $15.00 Total 9 883,204 73,591 8.3% 6,744 0.8% 80,335 9.1% 6.3% -6,111 -25,129 $14.77
  6. 6. 6 Houston Research & Forecast Report | Q2 2020 | Office | Colliers International Houston Suburban Office Market Summary - Continued INVENTORY DIRECT VACANCY SUBLEASE VACANCY VACANCY VACANCY RATE (%) NET ABSORPTION (SF) RENTAL RATE CLASS # OF BLDGS. TOTAL (SF) (SF) RATE (%) (SF) RATE (%) TOTAL (SF) Q2-2020 Q1-2020 Q2-2020 Q1-2020 AVG ($/SF) NORTHWEST AND NORTHWEST OUTLIER A 9 1,986,421 604,597 30.4% 11,281 0.6% 615,878 31.0% 32.1% 21,866 45,067 $25.08 B 71 5,458,672 894,326 16.4% 13,271 0.2% 907,597 16.6% 16.0% -33,463 42,764 $19.50 C 33 1,326,096 71,620 5.4% 0 0.0% 71,620 5.4% 5.4% 0 4,901 $13.76 Total 113 8,771,189 1,570,543 17.9% 24,552 0.3% 1,595,095 18.2% 20.0% -11,597 92,732 $21.39 RICHMOND FOUNTAINVIEW B 33 1,326,096 71,620 5.4% 0 0.0% 71,620 5.4% 5.4% 0 4,901 $13.76 C 9 314,300 3,582 1.1% 0 0.0% 3,582 1.1% 1.1% 0 1,357 $15.09 Total 42 1,640,396 75,202 4.6% 0 0.0% 75,202 4.6% 12.7% 0 6,258 $13.82 SAN FELIPE VOSS A 3 1,714,911 396,030 23.1% 23,856 1.4% 419,886 24.5% 22.8% -29,333 12,825 $34.88 B 33 3,395,344 700,675 20.6% 3,250 0.1% 703,925 20.7% 20.0% -24,524 -34,795 $23.76 Total 36 5,110,255 1,096,705 21.5% 27,106 0.5% 1,123,811 22.0% 22.0% -53,857 -21,970 $27.78 SOUTH B 11 331,493 35,713 10.8% 0 0.0% 35,713 10.8% 11.6% 2,779 -1,087 $26.38 C 4 165,387 23,477 14.2% 0 0.0% 23,477 14.2% 14.2% 0 73 $20.00 Total 15 496,880 59,190 11.9% 0 0.0% 59,190 11.9% 8.0% 2,779 -1,014 $27.26 SOUTH MAIN MEDICAL CENTER B 9 798,970 118,615 14.8% 0 0.0% 118,615 14.8% 16.4% 12,270 21,128 $20.07 C 6 202,325 45,085 22.3% 0 0.0% 45,085 22.3% 22.8% 953 1,615 $18.25 Total 15 1,001,295 163,700 16.3% 0 0.0% 163,700 16.3% 9.7% 13,223 22,743 $16.65 SOUTHEAST B 14 1,137,999 27,113 2.4% 0 0.0% 27,113 2.4% 2.3% -738 -1,201 $15.85 C 2 322,220 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0 $0.00 Total 16 1,460,219 27,113 1.9% 0 0.0% 27,113 1.9% 8.1% -738 -1,201 $15.91 SOUTHWEST A 6 1,586,913 444,811 28.0% 0 0.0% 444,811 28.0% 27.8% -3,674 38,584 $17.69 B 58 5,844,687 1,164,395 19.9% 25,533 0.4% 1,189,928 20.4% 20.4% 4,990 36,038 $17.11 C 28 1,332,136 87,139 6.5% 0 0.0% 87,139 6.5% 7.1% 7,906 -9,382 $13.43 Total 92 8,763,736 1,696,345 19.4% 25,533 0.3% 1,721,878 19.6% 19.3% 9,222 65,240 $17.07 SOUTHWEST FAR AND OUTLIER A 2 158,720 40,681 25.6% 0 0.0% 40,681 25.6% 25.6% 0 0 $34.63 B 13 926,040 218,589 23.6% 0 0.0% 218,589 23.6% 23.6% 0 40,647 $0.00 C 3 91,661 2,500 2.7% 0 0.0% 2,500 2.7% 2.7% 0 4,500 $0.00 Total 18 1,176,421 261,770 22.3% 0 0.0% 261,770 22.3% 22.9% 0 45,147 $26.23 THE WOODLANDS A 57 13,027,989 1,036,899 8.0% 94,705 0.7% 1,131,604 8.7% 8.0% -83,289 277,596 $37.75 B 60 4,078,935 825,960 20.2% 22,579 0.6% 848,539 20.8% 19.7% -46,053 -385,869 $33.51 C 6 169,558 2,220 1.3% 0 0.0% 2,220 1.3% 1.3% 0 -2,220 $18.62 Total 123 17,276,482 1,865,079 10.8% 117,284 0.7% 1,982,363 11.5% 9.8% -129,342 -110,493 $35.85 WEST BELT A 29 3,732,820 716,511 19.2% 173,756 4.7% 890,267 23.8% 23.4% -16,417 -138,347 $27.25 B 36 2,011,249 431,578 21.5% 89,682 4.5% 521,260 25.9% 21.2% -95,271 -10,005 $22.72 C 4 112,629 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0 0.0% 0.0% 0 0 $0.00 Total 69 5,856,698 1,148,089 19.6% 263,438 4.5% 1,411,527 24.1% 28.8% -111,688 -148,352 $24.99
  7. 7. 7 Houston Research & Forecast Report | Q2 2020 | Office | Colliers International7 Office Development Pipeline 4.3 million SF of office space is under construction and approximately 63% is pre-leased. 2.4 million SF is spec development of which 29% is pre-leased. Below is a summary of the office buildings under construction with a GBA of 150,000 SF or greater. BUILDING NAME ADDRESS SUBMARKET SF PRE- LEASED DEVELOPER/CONTRACTOR EST. DELIVERY Texas Tower 845 Texas Ave CBD 1,101,856 39.1% Hines Securities, Inc. Oct-21 Marathon Oil 990 Town & Country Blvd Katy Freeway 440,000 100% Hines Dec-21 Crown Castle International 8020 Katy Freeway Katy Freeway 420,000 100% Excel Commercial Jan-21 HPE Building 3 City Place Dr The Woodlands 284,000 100% Patrinely Group, LLC May-22 HPE Building 4 City Place Dr The Woodlands 284,000 100% Patrinely Group, LLC May-22 The Ion 4201 Main St Allen Parkway (Midtown) 270,000 100% Hines Apr-21 Insperity Campus Bldg 5 US-59 N & Kingwood Dr. Kingwood/Humble 270,000 100% Insperity with D E Harvey Cleary Jun-20 9753 Katy Fwy 9753 Katy Freeway Katy Freeway 190,000 15.1% MetroNational Corporation Jun-21 Katy Ranch Phase II 24285 Katy Freeway Katy/Grand Pkwy West 150,900 0% Freeway Properties Jul-20 Village Tower II 9655 Katy Freeway Katy Freeway 150,000 6.0% Moody National Companies Mar-21 Post Houston 401 Franklin St CBD 150,000 19.3% Lovett Commercial Feb-21 Houston Suburban Office Market Summary - Continued INVENTORY DIRECT VACANCY SUBLEASE VACANCY VACANCY VACANCY RATE (%) NET ABSORPTION (SF) RENTAL RATE CLASS # OF BLDGS. TOTAL (SF) (SF) RATE (%) (SF) RATE (%) TOTAL (SF) Q2-2020 Q1-2020 Q2-2020 Q1-2020 AVG ($/SF) WEST LOOP A 52 17,137,221 3,761,210 21.9% 176,614 1.0% 3,937,824 23.0% 20.9% -186,845 -100,951 $38.12 B 48 5,309,195 805,555 15.2% 24,691 0.5% 830,246 15.6% 15.1% -26,698 1,078 $25.86 C 3 153,712 13,034 8.5% 0 0.0% 13,034 8.5% 8.5% 0 129 $18.75 Total 103 22,600,128 4,579,799 20.3% 201,305 0.9% 4,781,104 21.2% 18.9% -213,543 -99,744 $35.91 WESTCHASE A 33 9,767,362 2,312,723 23.7% 294,056 3.0% 2,606,779 26.7% 27.5% 76,614 -129,177 $34.88 B 61 7,520,226 1,768,582 23.5% 15,143 0.2% 1,783,725 23.7% 22.8% -69,488 -101,785 $21.98 C 4 147,000 10,011 6.8% 0 0.0% 10,011 6.8% 6.8% 0 -3,975 $14.50 Total 98 17,434,588 4,091,316 23.5% 309,199 1.8% 4,400,515 25.2% 19.8% 7,126 -234,937 $28.65 Quoted gross rental rates for existing top performing office buildings BUILDING NAME ADDRESS SUBMARKET RBA (SF) YEAR BUILT % LEASED AVAIL. SF RENT ($/SF) OWNER 1100 Louisiana 1100 Louisiana St CBD 1,327,882 1980/ 2019 80.9% 273,814 $43.70 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. The Texas Drive Building 2245 Texas Dr E Fort Bend Co/ Sugar Land 166,000 2009 89.5% 33,025 $41.13 Lionstone Partners, LLC Regions Financial Center 3773 Richmond Ave Greenway Plaza 183,129 2016 83.8% 55,208 $40.72 TRC Capital Partners, LLC Town Centre Onc 840 W Sam Houston Pky Katy Freeway 253,714 2015 95.5% 17,733 $47.26 Moody Rambin 1885 Saint James Place 1885 Saint James Place West Loop/Galleria 164,939 2016 80.0% 32,996 $41.00 Mission Management Co Two Hughes Landing 1790 Hughes Landing Blvd The Woodlands 197,696 2014 83.4% 32,758 $45.76- $47.76 The Howard Hughes Corporation Lockton Place 3657 Briarpark Dr Westchase 186,000 2017 92.8% 13,311 $41.75 Triten Corporation Note: Available SF includes direct and sublet space as well as any future available space currently listed. Source: CoStar Property
Readers are encouraged to consult their professional advisors prior to acting on any of the material contained in this report. Colliers International | Houston 1233 West Loop South, Suite 900 Houston, Texas 77027 +1 713 222 2111 colliers.com/houston FOR MORE INFORMATION Lisa Bridges CPRC Director of Market Research | Houston +1 713 830 2125 lisa.bridges@colliers.com Colliers statistical criteria includes all general purpose multi and single tenant office buildings 20,000 SF or greater. Patrick Duffy MCR President | Houston +1 713 830 2112 patrick.duffy@colliers.com Q2 2020 Houston Office Highlights 20.5% -513,316 SF VACANCY QUARTERLY ABSORPTION CLASS A: 57% CLASS B: 38% CLASS C: 5% TOTAL INVENTORY BY CLASS CURRENT 128.9M SF 84.4M SF 11.2M SF TOTAL OFFICE INVENTORY 224.5M SF 8.0M SF 2.9M SF LEASING ACTIVITY -35% QUARTERLY DECREASE UNDER CONSTRUCTION 4.3M SF NEW CONSTRUCTION (DELIVERIES) 454,523 SF 31 600 TRAVIS 600 Travis Street 1,656,529 / 22,575 / 75 78.7% 490,256 192,461 $44.32 1.0 Hines 717 TEXAS 717 Texas Avenue 697,541 / 21,127 / 33 55.7% 309,091 272,352 $45.07 2.1 Hines TC ENERGY CENTER 700 Louisiana Street 1,268,480 / 25,000 / 56 74.1% 366,172 83,381 $44.77 2.0 M-M Properties 2 TEXAS TOWER 845 Texas Avenue 1,101,856 / 30,700 / 47 39.1% 671,342 671,342 $65.00 1.5 Hines BUILDING NAME ADDRESS RBA / AVG FLOOR / # OF FLOORS % LEASED TOTAL AVAILABLE SF MAX CONTIGUOUS SF QUOTED RATE** PARKING RATIO OWNER AVAILABLE* SUBLEASE* 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 55 60 65 70 75 1100 LOUISIANA 1100 Louisiana Street 1,327,882 / 23,060 / 55 80.9% 273,814 160,256 $43.70 1.8 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. HERITAGE PLAZA 1111 Bagby Street 1,149,635 / 26,652 / 51 100% 110,749 87,000 $53.85 2.4 AEW Capital Management CENTERPOINT ENERGY 1111 Louisiana Street 1,081,251 / 22,968 / 47 100% 0 0 N/A 2.5 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. ONE ALLEN CENTER 500 Dallas Street 993,775 / 29,229 / 34 88.1% 296,068 83,109 $47.02 1.0 Brookfield Office Properties, Inc. KINDER MORGAN BLDG. 1001 Louisiana Street 937,003 / 28,510 / 32 100% 124,600 124,600 N/A 1.0 Kinder Morgan, Inc. 2120 25242322 WELLS FARGO PLAZA 1000 Louisiana Street 1,721,242 / 24,243 / 71 73.3% 499,033 101,773 $45.73 1.7 New York State Common Retirement Fund BUILDING NAME ADDRESS RBA / AVG FLOOR / # OF FLOORS % LEASED TOTAL AVAILABLE SF MAX CONTIGUOUS SF QUOTED RATE** PARKING RATIO OWNER 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 55 60 65 70 75 811 MAIN STREET 811 Main Street 972,474 / 27,000 / 46 99.2% 88,393 53,785 $51.78 1.2 Invesco Advisers, Inc. ONE SHELL PLAZA 910 Louisiana Street 1,228,923 / 24,572 / 50 89.0% 152,281 125,887 $43.84 0.3 Busycon Properties LLC NORTH BLDG 700 Milam Street 694,021 / 20,523 / 36 70.2% 199,066 142,954 $40.06 3.0 Metropolis Investment Holdings Inc. 2 HOUSTON CENTER 909 Fannin Street 1,024,956 / 25,624 / 40 76.2% 285,028 68,043 $49.76 1.0 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. LYONDELLBASELL TOWER 1221 McKinney Street 1,065,215 / 24,000 / 46 80.2% 210,650 94,080 $47.04 1.0 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 811 LOUISIANA 811 Louisiana Street 588,423 / 31,500 / 26 61.0% 225,908 114,504 $47.21 2.0 Busycon Properties LLC SOUTH BLDG 711 Louisiana Street 666,762 / 20,000 / 34 62.9% 298,491 207,758 $40.06 3.0 Metropolis Investment Holdings Inc. FULBRIGHT TOWER 1301 McKinney Street 1,247,061 / 24,452 / 51 70.6% 470,465 75,376 $45.53 1.0 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 5 HOUSTON CENTER 1401 McKinney Street 580,875 / 29,649 / 27 70.0% 176,789 124,756 $49.87 2.0 Spear Street Capital 1211 15 134 5 106PENNZOIL PLACE 609 MAIN AT TEXAS 609 Main Street 1,057,237 / 28,000 / 48 94.5% 133,089 28,337 $58.00 1.7 Hines 9 ONE CITY CENTRE 1021 Main Street 608,660 / 21,266 / 29 82.9% 467,803 167,663 $33.53 2.3 Accesso Partners, LLC 1000 MAIN 1000 Main Street 837,161 / 23,333 / 36 75.0% 204,952 144,394 $49.72 1.7 1000 Main Llc 1001 FANNIN 1001 Fannin Street 1,385,212 / 27,210 / 49 96.0% 613,987 338,026 $50.20 1.0 JMB Financial Advisors 191716 HILCORP ENERGY TOWER 1111 Main Street 406,600 / 17,678 / 23 95.7% 0 0 N/A N/A Hilcorp Ventures Inc. 18 CLASS A OFFICE BUILDINGS CENTRAL BUSINESS DISTRICT HOUSTON, TEXAS JUNE 2020 338,026 SF Available March 2022 167,663 SF Available January 2021 87,000 SF Available December 2020 Under Construction Delivering 10/21 14 Bank of America Tower 800 Capitol St 780,341 / 31,402 / 35 89.2% 64,594 31,257 $39.00 NNN 2.0 Beacon Capital Partners 7 8 0 500,000 1,000,000 1,500,000 2,000,000 2,500,000 Available Sublease Space Central Business District Class A Class B Available Sublease Space Q1 2020 Class A: 985,715 SF or 2.8% Class B: 384,782 SF or 4.5% 6.0% 8.0% 10.0% 12.0% 14.0% 16.0% 18.0% 20.0% 22.0% $22.00 $24.00 $26.00 $28.00 $30.00 $32.00 $34.00 $36.00 $38.00 $40.00 $42.00 $44.00 $46.00 $48.00 Class A Rental Rate and Vacancy Percentage Central Business District - Houston, TX CBD Class A Rents CBD Class A Vacancy *Vacancy percentage includes direct and sublease space. AVAILABLE* SUBLEASE* BUILDING NAME ADDRESS RBA / AVG FLOOR / # OF FLOORS % LEASED TOTAL AVAILABLE SF MAX CONTIGUOUS SF QUOTED RATE** PARKING RATIO OWNER 1500 LOUISIANA 1500 Louisiana Street 1,157,690 / 25,263 / 40 100% 0 0 N/A 1.1 ChevronTexaco Corp. 1301 FANNIN OFFICE TOWER 1301 Fannin Street 784,143 / 26,000 / 24 76.3% 130,366 67,544 $38.56 1.0 Netrality Properties 1400 SMITH 1400 Smith Street 1,250,677 / 25,013 / 50 100% 0 0 N/A N/A Chevron Corporation 1600 SMITH 1600 Smith Street 1,098,399 / 23,000 /51 57.9% 473,253 304,302 $37.73 1.0 Brookfield Office Properties, Inc. WEDGE INT’L TOWER 1415 Louisiana Street 536,626 / 18,000 / 43 56.2% 252,630 119,708 $32.31 2.7 Wedge Group, Inc. HESS TOWER 1501 McKinney Street 844,763 / 30,500 /29 100% 61,682 61,682 N/A 1.5 H&R REIT GREENSTREET TOWER 1201 Polk Street 275,223 / 25,020 / 11 100% 194,768 194,768 $45.56 1.5 Midway Companies/ Lionstone Investments 31 3229 3330 34 35 TWO ALLEN CENTER 1200 Smith Street 995,623 / 26,613 / 36 68.8% 409,801 171,358 $45.59 1.0 Brookfield Office Properties, Inc. THREE ALLEN CENTER 333 Clay Street 1,194,719 / 25,000 /50 86.3% 230,395 92,453 $46.70 1.0 Brookfield Office Properties, Inc. TOTAL PLAZA 1201 Louisiana Street 843,533 / 24,600 / 35 96.5% 112,194 64,912 $43.17 1.0 Brookfield Office Properties, Inc. 2826 27 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 55 60 65 70 75 CLASS A OFFICE BUILDINGS CENTRAL BUSINESS DISTRICT HOUSTON, TEXAS JUNE 2020 *Gold and white indicators are approximate only at the time of printing and are presented to show approximate percentage of available space by floor/building. All indicators are left-to-right and are not meant to show location of available space. **Rental rates listed are net + operating expenses. 194,768 SF Sublease thru 12/2020 Direct after 12/2020 COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL 1233 West Loop South, Suite 900 Houston, TX 77027 www.colliers.com/texas 0 1,000,000 2,000,000 3,000,000 4,000,000 5,000,000 6,000,000 7,000,000 8,000,000 9,000,000 Available Direct Space Central Business District Class A Class B Available Direct Space Q1 2020 Class A: 7,992,089 SF or 22.8% Class B: 3,321,011 SF or 38.9% 28 3 4 5 6 1 12 11 9 8 10 29 19 18 17 16 27 23 22 31 2628 21 14 20 15 13 24 25 32 33 34 35 30 7 2 A skyline view of available space for ten of Houston’s Class A office submarkets including the CBD, Galleria, Energy Corridor, Greenway Plaza, NASA/Clear Lake, North Belt, Sugar Land, The Woodlands, West Belt and Westchase, is now available online. | Now Available Online at colliers.com/houstonSkylines
