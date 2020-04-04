Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
讀 書 會 引 導 術 讀書社群共享社區 讀書有伴 處世有知 豐盛有粉 讀 書 會 引 導 術 解 構 書 籍 學 習 社 群 者 的 拆 書 引 導 術 魯蛇翻身術，運用十倍勝法則，透過行動力讓自己擺脫平凡 《選擇不做普通人》 The 10X...
知 識 架 構 《選擇不做普通人》知識網絡 解構這本書從概念、戰略方向、戰術行動、心態思考等方向來拆解，讓你在導讀與讀書會的引導上 擁有更全面，更有架構，來逐步建立起成功者的全面指南。 概念 了解 思考成功人士的 十倍勝法則 個人 方向 找回 ...
行 銷 階 段 讀書會前期的行銷切入點 行銷階段，主要喚起「渴望」成功背後的心理因素，通過想要變得不同的心境來做行銷切入點。 一種作法就是「問題引導」，藉由書中提到「十倍勝的思 考方式」提出相關的問題，例如：一般人與十倍成功者的 行為差異？思考...
社群讀書方案 讀 書 會 的 3 種 設 計 脈 絡 讀書會的引導上，分別有「主題讀書」、「社群共讀」、「個人導讀」這三種層面： 以「成功」為主軸 找出相關的書籍來解讀 主題讀書 以「交流共創」為核心 創造想法的相互碰撞 社群共讀 以「理解」為...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

20200404【讀書會引導術】《選擇不做普通人》「十倍勝法則」引導你與成功人士建立共同的心態

25 views

Published on

【讀書會引導術】《選擇不做普通人》「十倍勝法則」引導你與成功人士建立共同的心態
　　
成功元素不僅是運氣，也不是機遇，都是持續行動下，抓住轉變的契機。通過《選擇不做普通人》書中，找出彼此之間的思考差異，並且此瞭解可以運用的手法。將你的每一點努力，呈十倍數的放大。

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

20200404【讀書會引導術】《選擇不做普通人》「十倍勝法則」引導你與成功人士建立共同的心態

  1. 1. 讀 書 會 引 導 術 讀書社群共享社區 讀書有伴 處世有知 豐盛有粉 讀 書 會 引 導 術 解 構 書 籍 學 習 社 群 者 的 拆 書 引 導 術 魯蛇翻身術，運用十倍勝法則，透過行動力讓自己擺脫平凡 《選擇不做普通人》 The 10X Rule: The Only Difference Between Success and Failure 葛蘭特．卡爾登 Grant Cardone 作 者 久石文化出版社 2018.10.15出版日 解構 脈絡 知識網絡 行銷階段 社群讀書方案
  2. 2. 知 識 架 構 《選擇不做普通人》知識網絡 解構這本書從概念、戰略方向、戰術行動、心態思考等方向來拆解，讓你在導讀與讀書會的引導上 擁有更全面，更有架構，來逐步建立起成功者的全面指南。 概念 了解 思考成功人士的 十倍勝法則 個人 方向 找回 個人掌控力量 行動 方向 十倍成功者 怎麼思考方向 行動 指南 十倍成功者 行為上的差別 心態 指南 在心態上 以什麼方式面對 行動 方向 實踐你的 十倍法則 1、2、3 章 4、5、6 章 7、8、9 章 10、11、12 17、20章 13、14、15 16、18、19 21章 22、23 章
  3. 3. 行 銷 階 段 讀書會前期的行銷切入點 行銷階段，主要喚起「渴望」成功背後的心理因素，通過想要變得不同的心境來做行銷切入點。 一種作法就是「問題引導」，藉由書中提到「十倍勝的思 考方式」提出相關的問題，例如：一般人與十倍成功者的 行為差異？思考差異在哪裡？ 行 銷 的 兩 側 面 對比差異 一種作法在於「對比差異」，呈現擁有「十倍勝思維」跟一般行 動思維的成果，在時間的複利下，兩者的差距會有哪些差距。可 以通過量化指標，或視覺圖來展現其中差異。 問題引導
  4. 4. 社群讀書方案 讀 書 會 的 3 種 設 計 脈 絡 讀書會的引導上，分別有「主題讀書」、「社群共讀」、「個人導讀」這三種層面： 以「成功」為主軸 找出相關的書籍來解讀 主題讀書 以「交流共創」為核心 創造想法的相互碰撞 社群共讀 以「理解」為主軸的 三階段遞進 個人導讀

×