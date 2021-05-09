Lecture 3 inventory_build_up_january_2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Operations Management Lecture 3 Inventory build-up and little’s law 1
Reminders  Office hours: by appointment: dror.hermel@Rotman.Utoronto.Ca  Midterm Exam: Feb. 11th, 7PM-9 PM (2 hrs)  If ...
3 Today’s Lecture: Little’s Law, Inventory Build-up & Capacity Analysis  We introduce the effect of variability  Invento...
4 What is Variability?  Definition: – The randomness associated with a process. – The extent at which measurements of the...
5 Types of Variability: Thanksgiving Example  Predictable variability refers to “knowable” changes in input and/or capaci...
6 Where does it come from? Security Checking Variability comes from – Variable input rate – Variable capacity rate
7 Predictable Variability  Predictable variability can be controlled by making changes to the system – We could increase ...
Short Run Analysis: Funnel Analogy 8 Buffer • In the short run, the input rate can be larger than the capacity rate for a ...
Operational Challenge Mismatch between demand and supply • In any process, the input and output rates will vary over time ...
Short-run vs. Long-run Averages • Since the input and output rates may vary over time, both the short-run average and the ...
Security Screening Example Revisited • What is the capacity rate? Note: In this example, the capacity rate is given. In pr...
Inventory Build-Up Diagram 12 Time Input rate (passengers/15 min slot) Capacity rate (passengers/15 min slot) Excess Deman...
Inventory Build-Up Diagram 13 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 6:15 6:30 6:45 7:00 7:15 7:30 7:45 8:00 8:15 8:30 8:45 9:00 9:15 9:30 9:4...
Calculating “Average Inventory” 14 Time Input rate (passengers/15 min slot) Capacity rate (passengers / 15 min slot) Exces...
Consider another example … 15 Time Input rate (passengers/15 min slot) Capacity rate (passengers / 15 min slot) Excess Dem...
… and another … 16 Time Input rate (passengers/15 min slot) Capacity rate (passengers / 15 min slot) Excess Demand Excess ...
… and another 17 Time Input rate (passengers/15 min slot) Capacity rate (passengers / 15 min slot) Excess Demand Excess Ca...
Estimating Process Measures • Process measures change over time – Depending on the mismatch between input rate and the cap...
Inventory In Process Analysis  Flow units (eg. customers, raw materials, vehicles) awaiting their turn to enter the proce...
Definitions • Instantaneous Flow Rates 20 Ri(t) The input rate to the process at time t Ro(t) The output rate of the proce...
Inventory and Flow Dynamics • Let (t1,t2) denote an interval of time starting at t1 and ending at t2 • Suppose ∆R(t) is co...
Inventory Build-Up Diagram Capacity rate = 100/hr 22 10AM 50 200 Input Rate 12PM 2PM 6PM 10AM 100 200 Inventory (or Backlo...
Another Inventory Build-Up Example 23 0 200 400 I(t) Inventory in week t 1 2 3 Week Input Rate Throughput Rate Inventory 0...
Under the continuous assumption: The average inventory? “Area under the curve” Average Inventory Average inventory depends...
25 Inventory Buildup: Cranberry Example During harvesting season, a processing factory works around the clock.  Farmers d...
26 Inventory Buildup: Cranberry Example 12:00am Time 12:00pm 12:00am 12 Average 6 Tons Average Inventory in the System (Ar...
27 Inventory Buildup: Cranberry Example Continued Suppose the storage bin has room to hold only 6 tons of cranberries. Onc...
28 Inventory Buildup: Cranberry Example 12:00am Time 12:00pm 12:00am 12 Capacity 6 Tons Average Inventory in the System (A...
29 Inventory Buildup: Cranberry Example Continued Now let us change the flow unit to a “truck”  Assumptions: – Each truck...
30 Inventory Buildup: Cranberry Example Continued 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 0:00 1:00 2:00 3:00 4:00 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:00 9:00 10:00 ...
31 Little’s Law: Introduction & Capacity Analysis  Establishes a relationship between:  Average Inventory  Average Thro...
32 Little’s Law: Coffee Example  Time to make one coffee: 30 seconds What is the throughput rate in minutes?  60 custome...
33 Little’s Law: Big Reveal & Key Equation Inventory = Throughput Rate x Waiting Time I = R x T  We are talking about an ...
34 Little’s Law: Remember the Units Inventory = Throughput Rate x Waiting Time I = R x T All units should match: – Invento...
Little’s Law • Throughput rate: 1 car/min • 900 cars in the system • Flow time? 35 car/min 1 cars 900 ) min/car 1 )( cars ...
Little’s Law: Example 1 • Patients waiting for an organ transplant are placed on a list until a suitable organ is availabl...
Little’s Law: Example 1 Question (a) • On average, there are 300 people waiting for an organ transplant • On average, pati...
Little’s Law: Example 1 38 Question (b) • On average, there are 300 people waiting for an organ transplant • On average, 1...
Insights from Little’s Law • Throughput rate, flow time, and inventory are related • Depending on the situation, a manager...
Insights from Little’s Law • How would you reduce wait time for patients on the transplant waiting list? – Increase throug...
41 Average Process Measures  When process measures vary over time, average process measures are useful process characteri...
42 Little’s Law: When the Input Rate Fluctuates  Recall the cranberries and trucks example  How long does a truck wait o...
43 Recall Our Focal Questions  What are the effects of variability on processes? – In particular, how does variability af...
Basic Questions • What are the effects of variability on processes – In particular, how does variability affect 44 • If th...
Consider a process with no variability • Assume that all customers are identical • Customers arrive exactly 1 minute apart...
46 No Variability Process ATM Input rate: 1 person/min Throughput rate? Service Time (1 min) 0 Time (min) Queue Length ? 1...
Effect of Input Variability (no buffer) • Assume that customers who find the ATM busy do not wait 47 ATM Service time (exa...
Effect of Input Variability (no buffer) • When a process faces input variability, and a buffer cannot be built, some input...
Dealing with Variability • When the arrival rate of customers is unpredictable, what could you do to increase throughput? ...
Effect of Input Variability (with buffer) • Now assume that customers wait We can build up an inventory buffer ATM Service...
51 Effect of Variability (with buffer) ATM Buffer Waiting time Service time (1 min) Input Rate: Random 0,1,2 persons/min T...
Effect of Input Variability (with buffer) • If we can build up an inventory buffer, variability leads to – An increase in ...
53 • Definitions: Balking: When customers arrive and after inspecting the queue (or process) decide to leave immediately. ...
54 Dealing with Variability • Input variability can reduce the throughput. • Lower throughput means – Lost customers (who ...
The OM Triangle If a firm is striving to meet the random demand, then it can use capacity, inventory, and information (var...
Operations at Dell • Inventory as “the physical embodiment of bad information” (a senior exec at Dell) • Substitute inform...
A Single Server Process A queue forms in a buffer 57 Server Buffer Process Boundary  Long-run average input rate 1/ (Ave...
T Service time Ts Waiting time Tq What are we trying to quantify? Little’s Law holds Iq = Tq Is = Ts I = T 58 Server Bu...
Quick “Quiz” • Average number of persons in the system: I = Iq + Is • Question: Is=??? (Express Is in terms of  and ) 59...
Single-Server Queuing Model 60 Server Service rate:  persons/min (average capacity rate) Buffer Arrival rate:  persons/m...
House keeping 61 Assignment # 1 is due this Sunday, January 26, 11:59pm. Keep checking Quercus announcements.
Next lecture P-K formula: A fairly technical lecture A tool for measuring operating characteristics of a system in the pre...
  1. 1. Operations Management Lecture 3 Inventory build-up and little’s law 1
  2. 2. Reminders  Office hours: by appointment: dror.hermel@Rotman.Utoronto.Ca  Midterm Exam: Feb. 11th, 7PM-9 PM (2 hrs)  If you have conflicts please you already let me know!  Tutorials: We will have optional attendance review session (tutorial): – TBA – Location: TBA.  Assignment # 1 is due Sunday January 26 at 11:59pm.  Any question related to assignments and utormat issues must be consulted with Tas (Tianshu Lu and others).  Case study groups sign up 2
  3. 3. 3 Today’s Lecture: Little’s Law, Inventory Build-up & Capacity Analysis  We introduce the effect of variability  Inventory Build-up diagram  Little’s Law
  4. 4. 4 What is Variability?  Definition: – The randomness associated with a process. – The extent at which measurements of the performance of a process differ from each other.  In reality, all processes exhibit variability as nothing is completely predictable!
  5. 5. 5 Types of Variability: Thanksgiving Example  Predictable variability refers to “knowable” changes in input and/or capacity rates – Mean demand for turkey will go up close to Thanksgiving  Unpredictable variability refers to “unknowable” changes in input and/or capacity rates – Supply of turkey changes each year – Exact demand for turkeys each day  Both types of variability exist simultaneously – Turkey sales will go up during Thanksgiving, but we we do not know the exact demand for turkey
  6. 6. 6 Where does it come from? Security Checking Variability comes from – Variable input rate – Variable capacity rate
  7. 7. 7 Predictable Variability  Predictable variability can be controlled by making changes to the system – We could increase or decrease the demand for turkeys by increasing or decreasing the price  Other examples of predictable variability – Medical procedures take longer to perform in July – Students in office hours right before the midterm – Demand for uber during rush hours
  8. 8. Short Run Analysis: Funnel Analogy 8 Buffer • In the short run, the input rate can be larger than the capacity rate for a period of time  A properly sized buffer is needed to store units waiting to be processed (build-up inventory)
  9. 9. Operational Challenge Mismatch between demand and supply • In any process, the input and output rates will vary over time • A key operational challenge is matching supply and demand – i.e., matching the input and output rates • For a variety of reasons, a perfect match is not possible – What are some of these reasons? 9
  10. 10. Short-run vs. Long-run Averages • Since the input and output rates may vary over time, both the short-run average and the long- run average rates provide useful information. 10 • Long-run average input rate must be less than the long-run average capacity rate • Long-run average throughput rate = Long-run average input rate • Short-run average input rate can be greater than the short-run average capacity rate But what would this lead to? Why? Why?
  11. 11. Security Screening Example Revisited • What is the capacity rate? Note: In this example, the capacity rate is given. In practice, it may not be obvious. Finding the capacity rate will involve drawing a process flow map, identifying activities, times, resources, etc, and finding the bottleneck • What is the (average) size of the line? • How long do passengers wait (flow time)? 11
  12. 12. Inventory Build-Up Diagram 12 Time Input rate (passengers/15 min slot) Capacity rate (passengers/15 min slot) Excess Demand Excess Capacity INVENTORY BUILD-UP 6:15 7 15 0 8 0 6:30 10 15 0 5 0 6:45 8 15 0 7 0 7:00 12 15 0 3 0 7:15 9 15 0 6 0 7:30 16 15 1 0 1 7:45 14 15 0 1 0 8:00 19 15 4 0 4 8:15 22 15 7 0 11 8:30 17 15 2 0 13 8:45 13 15 0 2 11 9:00 11 15 0 4 7 9:15 12 15 0 3 4 9:30 8 15 0 7 0 9:45 10 15 0 5 0 10:00 7 15 0 8 0 TOTAL 195 240
  13. 13. Inventory Build-Up Diagram 13 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 6:15 6:30 6:45 7:00 7:15 7:30 7:45 8:00 8:15 8:30 8:45 9:00 9:15 9:30 9:45 10:00 Inventory Build-Up • What is the “average inventory” in the buffer?
  14. 14. Calculating “Average Inventory” 14 Time Input rate (passengers/15 min slot) Capacity rate (passengers / 15 min slot) Excess Demand Excess Capacity INVENTORY BUILD-UP 6:15 7 15 0 8 0 6:30 10 15 0 5 0 6:45 8 15 0 7 0 7:00 12 15 0 3 0 7:15 9 15 0 6 0 7:30 16 15 1 0 1 7:45 14 15 0 1 0 8:00 19 15 4 0 4 8:15 22 15 7 0 11 8:30 17 15 2 0 13 8:45 13 15 0 2 11 9:00 11 15 0 4 7 9:15 12 15 0 3 4 9:30 8 15 0 7 0 9:45 10 15 0 5 0 10:00 7 15 0 8 0 195 240 3.1875 Empty Buffer (No Queue) Buffer NOT empty Average Inventory = 3.1875
  15. 15. Consider another example … 15 Time Input rate (passengers/15 min slot) Capacity rate (passengers / 15 min slot) Excess Demand Excess Capacity INVENTORY BUILD-UP 6:30 17 30 0 13 0 7:00 20 30 0 10 0 7:30 25 30 0 5 0 8:00 33 30 3 0 3 8:30 39 30 9 0 12 9:00 24 30 0 6 6 9:30 20 30 0 10 0 10:00 17 30 0 13 0 195 240 2.625 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 7:00 8:00 9:00 10:00 8:30 9:00 9:30 10:00 Inventory Build-Up Average Inventory We now aggregate input (arrival) and output (max capacities) of two consecutive 15-minute time slots.
  16. 16. … and another … 16 Time Input rate (passengers/15 min slot) Capacity rate (passengers / 15 min slot) Excess Demand Excess Capacity INVENTORY BUILD-UP 7:00 37 60 0 23 0 8:00 58 60 0 2 0 9:00 63 60 3 0 3 10:00 37 60 0 23 0 195 240 0.75 Average Inventory 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 7:00 8:00 9:00 10:00 Inventory Build-Up
  17. 17. … and another 17 Time Input rate (passengers/15 min slot) Capacity rate (passengers / 15 min slot) Excess Demand Excess Capacity INVENTORY BUILD-UP 8:00 95 120 0 25 0 10:00 100 120 0 0 0 195 240 0 Average Inventory 0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1 7:00 8:00 Inventory Build-Up
  18. 18. Estimating Process Measures • Process measures change over time – Depending on the mismatch between input rate and the capacity rate that inevitably occurs over time • We are interested in averages of these quantities • “Average” values of process measures can be misleading • It is often convenient to assume continuous input and output processes 18
  19. 19. Inventory In Process Analysis  Flow units (eg. customers, raw materials, vehicles) awaiting their turn to enter the process as well as units that are currently being served.  They are waiting in a queue or a buffer.  Flow units can be extracted from the buffer or serviced in a variety of ways. – The way in which flow units are served is called the service policy (FCFS, LCFS, Priority Service).  How do we track the queued inventory? 19
  20. 20. Definitions • Instantaneous Flow Rates 20 Ri(t) The input rate to the process at time t Ro(t) The output rate of the process at time t ∆R(t) = Ri(t) – Ro(t) Instantaneous inventory accumulation at time t • Inventory Level • Flow Time I(t) The number of units within the process boundaries at time t T(t) The time that a unit which enters (leaves) the process at time t spends (has spent) within the process This can be defined in many ways
  21. 21. Inventory and Flow Dynamics • Let (t1,t2) denote an interval of time starting at t1 and ending at t2 • Suppose ∆R(t) is constant over (t1,t2) and equals ∆R. Then, 21 t1 t2 I(t1) I(t2) I(t) t ∆R *(t2-t1) ) ( ) ( ) ( 1 2 1 2 t t R t I t I      2 Inventory Ending Inventory Starting Inventory Average   Ending Inventory Starting Inventory Change in Inventory
  22. 22. Inventory Build-Up Diagram Capacity rate = 100/hr 22 10AM 50 200 Input Rate 12PM 2PM 6PM 10AM 100 200 Inventory (or Backlog) 12PM 2PM 6PM Assumes inventory level changes in “discrete amounts” Assumes inventory level changes in “continuous amounts”
  23. 23. Another Inventory Build-Up Example 23 0 200 400 I(t) Inventory in week t 1 2 3 Week Input Rate Throughput Rate Inventory 0 400 1 900 800 500 2 900 1200 200 3 900 1000 100 Week
  24. 24. Under the continuous assumption: The average inventory? “Area under the curve” Average Inventory Average inventory depends on whether inventory is assumed to change in discrete steps, or continuously 24 0 200 400 I(t) 1 2 3 Week Under the discrete assumption: The average inventory over weeks 0 to 3 is 300 Under the continuous assumption: The average inventory? ??????
  25. 25. 25 Inventory Buildup: Cranberry Example During harvesting season, a processing factory works around the clock.  Farmers deliver their loads of cranberries from 12am to 12pm (last truck arrives at 11 am) at a constant rate of 2 tons/hour.  The fruits are dumped into a big storage bin and processed at a rate of 1 ton/hour. • Draw an Inventory buildup diagram. (Assume the flow unit is cranberries and that the they arrive at the station at a constant pace all day). • What is the average inventory of cranberries in the factory?
  26. 26. 26 Inventory Buildup: Cranberry Example 12:00am Time 12:00pm 12:00am 12 Average 6 Tons Average Inventory in the System (Area Under the Curve) / (Time)
  27. 27. 27 Inventory Buildup: Cranberry Example Continued Suppose the storage bin has room to hold only 6 tons of cranberries. Once this space is filled, the farmers’ trucks must wait to dump their contents  Notice there are now two buffers: » Cranberry buffer in the storage bin » Truck buffer Questions: • What would happen if there was no truck buffer? • What is the average inventory of cranberries • In the bin? • In the trucks? • In both? • Do we lose any cranberries?
  28. 28. 28 Inventory Buildup: Cranberry Example 12:00am Time 12:00pm 12:00am 12 Capacity 6 Tons Average Inventory in the System (Area Under the Curve) / (Time) Trucks Storage bin
  29. 29. 29 Inventory Buildup: Cranberry Example Continued Now let us change the flow unit to a “truck”  Assumptions: – Each truck carries 1 ton of cranberries, i.e., two trucks arrive every hour between 12:00am to 12:00pm. – The storage bin has a capacity of 6 tons. – At the start of every hour, the processor takes 1 ton of cranberries from the storage bin. • Draw an Inventory buildup diagram of trucks. • At what time will the trucks likely start to wait to unload? • What is the “average” inventory of trucks waiting?
  30. 30. 30 Inventory Buildup: Cranberry Example Continued 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 0:00 1:00 2:00 3:00 4:00 5:00 6:00 7:00 8:00 9:00 10:00 11:00 12:00 13:00 14:00 15:00 16:00 17:00 18:00 19:00 20:00 21:00 22:00 23:00 Number of trucks waiting Time Inventory of trucks
  31. 31. 31 Little’s Law: Introduction & Capacity Analysis  Establishes a relationship between:  Average Inventory  Average Throughput Rate  Average Flow Time Average Flow Time (T) [hr] Average Inventory (I) [units] Average Throughput Rate (R) [units/hr] ... ... ... ... ... ...
  32. 32. 32 Little’s Law: Coffee Example  Time to make one coffee: 30 seconds What is the throughput rate in minutes?  60 customers in the system (Inventory) Waiting time: Waiting Time = 60 customers * 0.5 (min/customer) Waiting Time = Inventory / Throughput Rate Inventory = Throughput Rate x Waiting Time Waiting Time = 60 customers / 2 (customer/min) Coffee Shop ... ... Average Waiting Time (T) [hr] ... ... ...
  33. 33. 33 Little’s Law: Big Reveal & Key Equation Inventory = Throughput Rate x Waiting Time I = R x T  We are talking about an inventory of flow units: – Could be customers in a restaurant – Claims in an insurance company – Materials in a manufacturing industry  This equation can be re-arranged to solve for other quantities depending on the question!
  34. 34. 34 Little’s Law: Remember the Units Inventory = Throughput Rate x Waiting Time I = R x T All units should match: – Inventory (flow units) – Throughput rate (flow units / unit time) – Waiting time (time)
  35. 35. Little’s Law • Throughput rate: 1 car/min • 900 cars in the system • Flow time? 35 car/min 1 cars 900 ) min/car 1 )( cars 900 ( Time Flow   inventory throughput rate I = R * T
  36. 36. Little’s Law: Example 1 • Patients waiting for an organ transplant are placed on a list until a suitable organ is available. We can think of this as a process. Why? 36 Patients matched to donated organs INPUT Patients in need of a transplant OUTPUTS Patients leaving the list hopefully with a successful transplant
  37. 37. Little’s Law: Example 1 Question (a) • On average, there are 300 people waiting for an organ transplant • On average, patients wait on the list for 3 years • Assume that no patients die during the wait • How many transplants are performed per year? 37 300 patients ?? / year 3 years in system I = R * T Inventory I = 300 patients Flow Time T = 3 years Throughput Rate R = I/T = 100 patients / year
  38. 38. Little’s Law: Example 1 38 Question (b) • On average, there are 300 people waiting for an organ transplant • On average, 100 transplants are performed per year • Assume that no patients die during the wait • How long do patients stay on the list? 300 patients 100/year ??? years in system I = R * T Inventory I = 300 patients Throughput R= 100 patients/year Flow Time T = I/R = 3 years
  39. 39. Insights from Little’s Law • Throughput rate, flow time, and inventory are related • Depending on the situation, a manager can influence any one of these measures by controlling the other two – You cannot independently choose flow time, throughput and inventory levels! – Once two are chosen, the third is determined – For example, if the flow time is fixed, the only way to reduce inventory is to increase throughput 39
  40. 40. Insights from Little’s Law • How would you reduce wait time for patients on the transplant waiting list? – Increase throughput rate – Decrease number of people on the list (inventory) • How would you increase throughput rate of containers at the port – Decrease flow time – Increase “inventory” 40
  41. 41. 41 Average Process Measures  When process measures vary over time, average process measures are useful process characteristics.  Sometimes, we omit “average” when no confusion will arise. Coffee Shop Average Throughput rate (R) [units/hr] ... ... Average Waiting Time (T) [hr] ... ... ... Average Number of Waiting Customers (I) [units]
  42. 42. 42 Little’s Law: When the Input Rate Fluctuates  Recall the cranberries and trucks example  How long does a truck wait on average?  We can apply Little’s Law: – Average inventory = 1.5 trucks – (Average) throughput rate = 24 trucks/day = 1 truck/hr – Therefore, by Little’s Law: Inventory = Throughput Rate x Waiting Time What is the waiting time for each truck? T = 1.5 hours
  43. 43. 43 Recall Our Focal Questions  What are the effects of variability on processes? – In particular, how does variability affect » Average Throughput rate (R) » Average Inventory (I) » Average Flow time (T)  If the effects are not a good thing, how can we deal with it? What interventions should we take to better the performance of the system?
  44. 44. Basic Questions • What are the effects of variability on processes – In particular, how does variability affect 44 • If the effects are negative, how can we deal with it? Average Inventory Average Flow Time Average Throughput Rate
  45. 45. Consider a process with no variability • Assume that all customers are identical • Customers arrive exactly 1 minute apart • The service time is exactly 1 minute for all the customers 45 ATM Service time (exactly 1 min) Input (1 person/min) Throughput Rate?
  46. 46. 46 No Variability Process ATM Input rate: 1 person/min Throughput rate? Service Time (1 min) 0 Time (min) Queue Length ? 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 NO QUEUE
  47. 47. Effect of Input Variability (no buffer) • Assume that customers who find the ATM busy do not wait 47 ATM Service time (exactly 1 min) Random Input 0, 1, 2 customers/min (with equal probability) Throughput Rate? 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 time
  48. 48. Effect of Input Variability (no buffer) • When a process faces input variability, and a buffer cannot be built, some input may get lost • Input variability can reduce the throughput • Lower throughput means – Lost customers; lost revenue – Customer dissatisfaction – Less utilization of resources • Little’s Law holds 48
  49. 49. Dealing with Variability • When the arrival rate of customers is unpredictable, what could you do to increase throughput? 49 Add Buffer Increase Capacity (e.g., Add another ATM; Decrease the time it takes the ATM to serve a customer)
  50. 50. Effect of Input Variability (with buffer) • Now assume that customers wait We can build up an inventory buffer ATM Service time (exactly 1 min) Random Input 0, 1, 2 customers/min (with equal probability) Throughput Rate? Buffer Waiting time
  51. 51. 51 Effect of Variability (with buffer) ATM Buffer Waiting time Service time (1 min) Input Rate: Random 0,1,2 persons/min Throughput rate? 0 Time (min) 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12
  52. 52. Effect of Input Variability (with buffer) • If we can build up an inventory buffer, variability leads to – An increase in the average inventory in the process – An increase in the average flow time – We are not immediately losing customers due to abandonment (although they may still by unhappy) – Fewer customers may be unhappy – More utilization of resources • Little’s Law holds 52
  53. 53. 53 • Definitions: Balking: When customers arrive and after inspecting the queue (or process) decide to leave immediately. The assumption is that the queue is observable. Customers who balk never enter the buffer! Reneging: When customers arrive, join the queue and decide to leave after waiting for some time. They do not necessarily need to see the queue. Customers who renege enter the buffer (i.e., the queue) but do not wait long enough to get service. Effect of Variability (with buffer)
  54. 54. 54 Dealing with Variability • Input variability can reduce the throughput. • Lower throughput means – Lost customers (who are dissatisfied), lost revenue – Less utilization of resources, we are not as efficient • When the arrival rate of customers is unpredictable and contains variability, what could you do to increase throughput? – Inventory: Add a buffer before the process. – Capacity: Staffing, equipment, physical space, etc. – Information: Decrease the variability via information.
  55. 55. The OM Triangle If a firm is striving to meet the random demand, then it can use capacity, inventory, and information (variability reduction) as substitutes You cannot have low inventory, low capacity, low information acquisition effort at the same time. This is a trade-off. 55 CAPACITY INVENTORY INFORMATION (Variability Reduction)
  56. 56. Operations at Dell • Inventory as “the physical embodiment of bad information” (a senior exec at Dell) • Substitute information for inventory • Less inventory =>higher inventory turns 56 Fast Tech
  57. 57. A Single Server Process A queue forms in a buffer 57 Server Buffer Process Boundary  Long-run average input rate 1/ (Average) Customer inter-arrival time  Long-run average processing rate of a single server 1/ Average processing time by one server A single phase service system is stable whenever  <  K Buffer capacity (for now, let K = ) c Number of servers in the resource pool (for now, let c=1) Note: We are focusing on long-run averages, ignoring the predictable variability that may be occurring in the short run. In reality, we should be concerned with both types of variability
  58. 58. T Service time Ts Waiting time Tq What are we trying to quantify? Little’s Law holds Iq = Tq Is = Ts I = T 58 Server Buffer Throughput rate =  I Is Iq Performance Measures System Characteristics Tq Average waiting time (in queue) Iq Average queue length Ts Average time spent at the server Is Average number of customers being served T=Tq+Ts Average flow time (in process) I=Iq+Is Average number of customers in the process Utilization  (In a stable system,  = / < 100%) Safety Capacity  - 
  59. 59. Quick “Quiz” • Average number of persons in the system: I = Iq + Is • Question: Is=??? (Express Is in terms of  and ) 59 Server Service rate:  persons/min (average capacity rate) Buffer Arrival rate:  persons/min (average input rate) Average throughput rate  persons/min Assumption:  <  • Answer: Is=/
  60. 60. Single-Server Queuing Model 60 Server Service rate:  persons/min (average capacity rate) Buffer Arrival rate:  persons/min (average input rate) Average throughput rate  persons/min Assumption:  <  On average, 1 person arrives every E{a} min. Thus,  = 1 / E{a} Time … a1 a2 a3 a4 a5 a6 a7 … Inter-arrival times: On average, 1 person can be served every E{s} min. Thus,  = 1 / E{s} Service times: s1 s2 s3 s4 s5 s6 s7
  61. 61. House keeping 61 Assignment # 1 is due this Sunday, January 26, 11:59pm. Keep checking Quercus announcements.
  62. 62. Next lecture P-K formula: A fairly technical lecture A tool for measuring operating characteristics of a system in the presence of both inter-arrival and service times variability. 62

