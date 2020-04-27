Europa= noi Trivia Quiz - Aggiornamento e deadline

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EUROPA = NOI Aggiornamento alla Guida del Torneo Trivia Quiz 2020
A scuola di Cittadinanza europea Europa=Noi è un progetto promosso dal Dipartimento per le Politiche Europee della Preside...
I docenti ASOC1920 non ancora registrati, possono farlo direttamente sulla piattaforma: https://www.educazionedigitale.it/...
Nella sezione INSEGNANTI si possono trovare tutti i materiali per la formazione e gli approfondimenti scaricabili gratuita...
Open Mind “A scuola d’Europa” Invitiamo i docenti ASOC a scaricare sin da subito il pacchetto Open Mind “A scuola d’Europa...
http://www.educazionedigitale.it/europanoi/a-scuola-di-europa/
Il Torneo TRIVIA QUIZ è un percorso di auto-controllo delle conoscenze acquisite grazie alla fruizione degli strumenti mul...
Collegandosi, dal menu, nell’area STRUMENTI e selezionando il TRIVIA QUIZ adeguato all’età dei propri studenti, l’insegnan...
TORNEO INTERSCOLASTICO: Una vera e propria gara tra le classi partecipanti costituita da 10 interrogativi, a risposta mult...
Le date e le nuove modalità del Torneo TRIVIA QUIZ 2020 Aggiornamento importante per la partecipazione al concorso Trivia ...
Aggiornamento importante per la partecipazione al concorso Trivia QUIZ 2020 Modalità: 1) SCARICARE L’ALLENAMENTO e inviarl...
EUROPA = NOI Aggiornamento alla Guida del Torneo Trivia Quiz 2020
