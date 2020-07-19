Successfully reported this slideshow.
Principles and methods of food preservation

Introduction to food preservation methods

Published in: Education
Principles and methods of food preservation

  1. 1. Industrial and Food microbiology Principles and methods of food preservation and food sanitation By Ms. Arti Kumari Assistant professor Department of Microbiology Patna Women’s college
  2. 2. Arti Kumari (Assistant professor), Department of Microbiology, Patna Women’s College Food Preservation • Food preservation, any of a number of methods by which food is kept from spoilage after harvest or slaughter. • Among the oldest methods of preservation are drying, refrigeration, and fermentation. Modern methods include canning, pasteurization, freezing, irradiation, and the addition of chemicals. • Advances in packaging materials have played an important role in modern food preservation.
  3. 3. Arti Kumari (Assistant professor), Department of Microbiology, Patna Women’s College Why Food Preservation is needed???? Food spoilage • Changes in food that renders it unfit for consumption Factors of food Spoilage •BIOLOGICAL CHANGES • Contamination by Microorganisms • Infestation by insects • Degradation by endogenous enzyme Factors of food Spoilage •PHYSICAL AND CHEMICAL CHANGES • Tearing of plant or animal tissues • Oxidation of certain constituents of food
  4. 4. Arti Kumari (Assistant professor), Department of Microbiology, Patna Women’s College Principles of Food preservation Preventionofdelayof microbialdecomposition • By keeping out microorganisms (Asepsis) • By removal of microorganisms • By hindering the growth and activity of M.Os Preventionofdelayofself decomposition • By destruction of inactivation of food enzymes • By prevention or delay of purely chemical reactions Preventionofdamagebecauseof insects,animals,mechanicalcauses • Not discussed here
  5. 5. Arti Kumari (Assistant professor), Department of Microbiology, Patna Women’s College Methods of Food Preservation Maintenance of anaerobic conditions Combination of two or more of these methods Irradiation Use of Chemical Preservatives Drying Use of Low temperature Asepsis (Keeping out microorganisms) Use of high temperature Removal of Microorganisms Mechanical destruction of Microorganisms
  6. 6. Arti Kumari (Assistant professor), Department of Microbiology, Patna Women’s College Methods of preservation of food Methodoffood preservation Physical Method Aseptic packaging Irradiation Low temperature high temperature Chemical method Salt Sugar Benzoate Citric acid Ethylene oxide Nitrate and nitrite
  7. 7. Arti Kumari (Assistant professor), Department of Microbiology, Patna Women’s College Classification of food preservation and processing methods
  8. 8. Arti Kumari (Assistant professor), Department of Microbiology, Patna Women’s College Methods of preservation from microorganisms Preservation from Micro- organisms Reduction of pH Control of oxygen and CO2 concentrations Lowering of temperature during Storage Removal of water Application of heat Removal of nutrients needed for the growth Use for chemical to kill or reduce the growth of M.Os
  9. 9. Arti Kumari (Assistant professor), Department of Microbiology, Patna Women’s College Classification of Preservation factors Mode of Action Preservation factor Mode of achievement Inactivation of microorganisms Heat Radiation Pasteurization Sterilization Radicidation Radurization Radappertization Inhibition or slowing of growth of Microorganisms • Cool • RestrictWater • Restrict oxygen • Increase CO2 • Alcohol Chill Freeze Dry Add Salt Add sugar Add Glycerol Add other Solutes or use combination of the above Vacuum Pack Nitrogen pack CO2 pack Fermentation fortification
  10. 10. Arti Kumari (Assistant professor), Department of Microbiology, Patna Women’s College Mode of Action Preservation factor Mode of achievement Acidity Add preservatives Add acids Lactic acid fermentation Acetic acid fermentation Restriction of access of microorganisms to product Microstructure control Decontamination Aseptic or clean handling Packaging Emultion Ingredients Packaging materials, eg by chemicals (HCl, H2O2)heat, irradiation (ionizing or X; nonionizing) Super clean processing Aseptic processing Aseptic or clean packaging Source: could et al. (1983)
  11. 11. Arti Kumari (Assistant professor), Department of Microbiology, Patna Women’s College

