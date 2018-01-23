Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Subject : Industrial Pollution & Control Topic : Solid waste & Water waste BY :- MAKKHI
It is important to define the various types of solid wastes that are generated and the sources to design and operate of th...
SOURCES AND TYPES OF SOLID WASTES  Sources of solid wastes in a community are: • Residential • Commercial • Institutional...
SOURCES AND TYPES OF SOLID WASTES Types of solid wastesTypical facilities, activities, locations where wastes are generate...
SOURCES AND TYPES OF SOLID WASTES Types of solid wastesTypical facilities, activities, locations where wastes are generate...
SOURCES AND TYPES OF SOLID WASTES Types of solid wastesTypical facilities, activities, locations where wastes are generate...
Types of solid wastesTypical waste generatorsSource Industrial process wastes, scrap materials, off-specification products...
Particle Size:- The size and size distribution of the component materials in solid wastes are an important consideration i...
Moisture Content The moisture content of solid wastes usually is expressed as the mass of moisture per unit mass of wet or...
Density:- The knowledge of density is important for the design of all elements of the solid waste management systems like ...
• Chemical charactectristic:-Information of chemical composition of solids waste is important in evaluating the processing...
1.Proxymate analysis:- Proximate analysis of waste aims to determine moisture, volatile matter, ash and fixed carbon. Ulti...
4. Energy:- Energy contant of organic compounds MSW can be determine by using full scale boiler a calorimeter by using lab...
Excluding plastic, rubber and leather components, the organic fraction of most MSW can be classified as follows: • Water-s...
Waste water
Classification of Water Pollution • Organic pollutant • Inorganic pollutant • Pathogens • Nutrients and Agriculture run-of...
Temperature The temperature of water affects some of the important physical properties and characteristics of water: therm...
Taste and Odour Taste and odour are human perceptions of water quality. Human perception of taste includes sour (hydrochlo...
Inorganic Minerals Runoff causes erosion and weathering of geological formation, rocks and soils as the runoff travels to ...
Total Dissolved Solids Total dissolved solids (TDS) is a measure of salt dissolved in a water sample after removal of susp...
The presence of Escherichia coli in water samples indicates the presence of fecal matter and then the possible presence of...
Ip&amp;cgroup 1
Ip&amp;cgroup 1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ip&amp;cgroup 1

22 views

Published on

waste water and solid waste

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ip&amp;cgroup 1

  1. 1. Subject : Industrial Pollution & Control Topic : Solid waste & Water waste BY :- MAKKHI
  2. 2. It is important to define the various types of solid wastes that are generated and the sources to design and operate of the functional elements associated with the management of solid waste Waste (or wastes) are unwanted or unusable materials. Waste is any substance which is discarded after primary use, or it is worthless, defective and of no use. Waste
  3. 3. SOURCES AND TYPES OF SOLID WASTES  Sources of solid wastes in a community are: • Residential • Commercial • Institutional • Construction and Demolition • Municipal Services • Treatment Plant Sites • Industrial • Agricultural • Process
  4. 4. SOURCES AND TYPES OF SOLID WASTES Types of solid wastesTypical facilities, activities, locations where wastes are generated Source Food wastes, paper, cardboard, plastics, textiles, leather, yard wastes, wood, glass, metals, ashes, special wastes (e.g., bulky items, consumer electronics, white goods, batteries, oil, tires), and household hazardous wastes Single and multifamily dwellings Residential Industrial process waste, scrap materials, etc. Non - industrial waste including food wastes, construction and demolition wastes, rubbish, ashes , hazardous wastes, ashes, special wastes Light and heavy manufacturing, fabrication, construction sites, power and chemical plants Industrial Table 1: Sources and Types of Solid Wastes within a Community
  5. 5. SOURCES AND TYPES OF SOLID WASTES Types of solid wastesTypical facilities, activities, locations where wastes are generated Source Paper, cardboard, plastics, wood, food wastes, glass, metals, special wastes, hazardous wastes Stores, hotels, restaurants, markets, office buildings, etc. Commercial Same as commercialSchools, hospitals, prisons, government centers Institutional Wood, steel, concrete, dirt, etc.New construction sites, road repair, renovation sites, demolition of buildings, broken pavement Construction and Demolition
  6. 6. SOURCES AND TYPES OF SOLID WASTES Types of solid wastesTypical facilities, activities, locations where wastes are generated Source Street sweepings; landscape and tree trimmings; general wastes from parks, beaches, and other recreational areas; sludge Street cleaning, landscaping, parks, beaches, other recreational areas, water and wastewater treatment plants Municipal Services (excluding treatment facilities) Spoiled food wastes, agricultural wastes, rubbish, hazardous waste. Field and row crops, orchards, vineyards, dairies, feedlots, farms, etc. Agricultural
  7. 7. Types of solid wastesTypical waste generatorsSource Industrial process wastes, scrap materials, off-specification products, slag, tailings Heavy and light manufacturing, refineries, chemical plants, power plants, mineral extraction and processing Process SOURCES AND TYPES OF SOLID WASTES
  8. 8. Particle Size:- The size and size distribution of the component materials in solid wastes are an important consideration in the recovery of materials with mechanical means such as trommel screens and magnetic separators. Measurement of size distribution of particles in waste stream is important because of its significance in the design of mechanical separators and shredders Physical characterstics :-
  9. 9. Moisture Content The moisture content of solid wastes usually is expressed as the mass of moisture per unit mass of wet or dry material. In the wet-mass method of measurement, the moisture in a sample is expressed as a percentage of the wet mass of the material the dry-mass method. it is expressed as a percentage of the dry mass of the material. In equation form, the wet-mass moisture content is expressed as follows: Moisture content (%) = ( a – b )x 100 a Where a = initial mass of sample as delivered b = mass of sample after drying To obtain the dry mass, the solid-waste material is dried in an oven at 77°C(170 F) for 24 h. This temperature and time is used to dehydrate the material completely and to limit the vaporization of volatile materials.
  10. 10. Density:- The knowledge of density is important for the design of all elements of the solid waste management systems like storage, transport and disposal. For example for a known volume of the solid waste its density gives us the idea about the requirement of the truck in tonnage. Density of waste, i.e. its mass per unit volume (kg/m3) is a critical factor in the design of a SWM system e.g., the design of sanitary landfills, storage, types of collectionand transport vehicles etc. Field capacity:- The field capacity of MSW is the total amount of moisture which can be retained in a waste sample subject to gravitational pull. It is used to determine the formation of leachate in landfills. It is a critical measure because water in excess of field capacity will form leachate and leachate can be a major problem in landfills. Field capacity varies with the degree of applied pressure and the state of decompositionof the wastes.
  11. 11. • Chemical charactectristic:-Information of chemical composition of solids waste is important in evaluating the processing & recovery option. • This are mainly four types 1. Proxymate analysis 2. Fusing point of ash 3. Ultimate analysis 4. Energy
  12. 12. 1.Proxymate analysis:- Proximate analysis of waste aims to determine moisture, volatile matter, ash and fixed carbon. Ultimate analysis of waste aims to analyse percent of carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, sulphur and ash. 2.Fusing point of ash:-. Fusing point of ash is defined as that temperature at which the ash resulting from burning of waste will form a solid liguor by fusion & agglomeration process. Typical fusing temperature for the formation clinker from solid waste range from 1000 to 1200. 3.Ultimate analysis:- The ultimate analysis of waste typically involved the deterioration of carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen , sulphur & ash.
  13. 13. 4. Energy:- Energy contant of organic compounds MSW can be determine by using full scale boiler a calorimeter by using laboratory bomb calorimeter and by calculation if elemental composition cost.
  14. 14. Excluding plastic, rubber and leather components, the organic fraction of most MSW can be classified as follows: • Water-soluble constituents such as sugars, starches, amino acids, and various organic acids. • Hemicelluloses, a condensation product of five- and six-carbon sugars • Cellulose, a condensation product of the six-carbon sugar glucose • Fats, oils, and waxes which are esters of alcohols and long-chain fatty acids • Lignin, a polymeric material containing aromatic rings with methoxyl groups (-OCH3), the exact chemical nature of which is still not known (present in some paper products such as newsprint and fibreboard) • Ligno celluloses,a combination of lignin and cellulose • Proteins, which are composed of chains of amino acids Biological Characteristics :-
  15. 15. Waste water
  16. 16. Classification of Water Pollution • Organic pollutant • Inorganic pollutant • Pathogens • Nutrients and Agriculture run-off • Suspended Solid and Sediments • Thermal pollutant • Radioactive pollutants
  17. 17. Temperature The temperature of water affects some of the important physical properties and characteristics of water: thermal capacity, density, specific weight, viscosity, surface tension, specific conductivity, salinity and solubility of dissolved gases and etc. Chemical and biological reaction rates increase with increasing temperature. Reaction rates usually assumed to double for an increase in temperature of 10 °C. The temperature of water in streams and rivers throughout the world varies from 0 to 35 °C. Colour Colour in water is primarily a concern of water quality for aesthetic reason. Coloured water give the appearance of being unfit to drink, even though the water may be perfectly safe for public use. On the other hand, colour can indicate the presence of organic substances, such as algae or humic compounds. More recently, colour has been used as a quantitative assessment of the presence of potentially hazardous or toxic organic materials in water. Physical Characteristics of Water
  18. 18. Taste and Odour Taste and odour are human perceptions of water quality. Human perception of taste includes sour (hydrochloric acid), salty (sodium chloride), sweet (sucrose) and bitter (caffeine). Relatively simple compounds produce sour and salty tastes. However sweet and bitter tastes are produced by more complex organic compounds. Human detect many more tips of odour than tastes. Organic materials discharged directly to water, such as falling leaves, runoff, etc., are sources of tastes and odour-producing compounds released during biodegradation. Turbidity Turbidity is a measure of the light-transmitting properties of water and is comprised of suspended and colloidal material. It is important for health and aesthetic reasons. Solids The total solids content of water is defined as the residue remaining after evaporation of the water and drying the residue to a constant weight at 103 °C to 105 °C. The organic fraction (or volatile solids content) is considered to be related to the loss of weight of the residue remaining after evaporation of the water and after ignition of the residue at a temperature of 500 °C. The volatile solids will oxidize at this temperature and will be driven off as gas. The inorganic (or fixed solids) remind as inert ash. Solids are classified as settleable solids, suspended solids and filterable solids. Settleable solids (silt and heavy organic solids) are the one that settle under the influence of gravity. Suspended solids and filterable solids are classified based on particle size and the retention of suspended solids on standard glass-fibre filters.
  19. 19. Inorganic Minerals Runoff causes erosion and weathering of geological formation, rocks and soils as the runoff travels to the surface-water bodies. During this period of contact with rocks and soils the water dissolves inorganic minerals, which enter the natural waters. Inorganic compounds may dissociate to varying degrees, to cations and anions. pH and Alkalinity Alkalinity is defined as the capacity of natural water to neutralize acid added to it. Total alkalinity is the amount of acid required to reach a specific pH (pH = 6.3 to7.8). Hardness Hardness is correlated with TDS (Total dissolved solids). It represents total concentration of Ca2+ and Mg2+ ions, and is reported in equivalent CaCO3. Other ions (Fe2+) may also contribute. Hardness expressed as mg/L CaCO3 is used to classify waters from "soft" to "very hard". Chemical Characteristics of Water
  20. 20. Total Dissolved Solids Total dissolved solids (TDS) is a measure of salt dissolved in a water sample after removal of suspended solids. TDS is residue remaining after evaporation of the water. The TDS load carried in streams throughout the world has been estimated by Livingston (1963) to 120 mg/L . Conductivity The concentration of total dissolved solids (TDS) is related to electrical conductivity (EC; mhos/cm) or specific conductance. The conductivity measures the capacity of water to transmit electrical current. The conductivity is a relative term and the relationship between the TDS concentration and conductivity is unique to a given water sample and in a specific TDS concentration range. The conductivity increases as the concentration of TDS increases. Biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) BOD5 is the oxygen equivalent of organic matter. It is determined by measuring the dissolved oxygen used by microorganisms during the biochemical oxidation of organic matter in 5 days at 20oC Chemical oxygen demand (COD) It is the oxygen equivalent of organic matter. It is determined by measuring the dissolved oxygen used during the chemical oxidation of organic matter in 3 hours.
  21. 21. The presence of Escherichia coli in water samples indicates the presence of fecal matter and then the possible presence of pathogenic organisms of human origin. The concentration of indicator organisms is reported in MPN/100 mL (MPN = most probable number) or in CFU/100 mL (CFU = colony forming units). Biological characteristics

×