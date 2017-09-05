Reducing Environmental Impacts of Industrial Effluents Presented by- Jyoti Saroj Course No. –AEM 602 Course Title- Biotech...
Introduction • Environmental pollution problems are increasing and becoming larger in scale. • It is estimated that three-...
Cont.. • In the industrial high density areas, in addition to the effects on local health and impact on nature, we are con...
Industrial effluent • Effluent is a wastewater, treated or untreated that flows out of a treatment plant, sewers, or indus...
Impacts of effluent on the environment • Industrial effluents contain toxic and hazardous materials from the wastes that s...
Industrial Effluent Treatment The content of industrial effluents varies from one industry to another and therefore requi...
Bioremediation • Bioremediation can be defined as a technology that utilizes the metabolic potential of microorganisms to ...
Technology Description • Industrial effluents contain various materials, depending on the industry. • Some effluents conta...
Cont.. In order to design a suitable method for treating an industrial effluent, the following major parameters must be de...
Cont.. Every pollutant requires a certain treatment technology, these different technologies include the following stages:...
Cont.. Physical-chemical treatment this treatment can be an intermediate or final stage, based on the type of treatment. ...
Cont.. • Biological treatment- the use of this treatment depends on the biodegradable contents of the wastewater. • Remova...
Tannery Industry • Tanning is the chemical process that converts animal hides and skins into leather. Term hide is used fo...
Characteristics of Tannery Industry Effluent • Two main types of tanning process are used and consequently two types of ef...
Environmental Impact of Tannery Effluent • Infectious hazards: Anthrax was a recognized hazard among workers engaged in ha...
Treatment Process
Treatment of Tannery Effluent Primary treatment of the effluent: • Mixing of the acid and alkaline wastes at a controlled ...
Chemical treatment of the effluent: • Various chemical techniques are used to remove PCP from effluent such as coagulation...
Biological Treatment Methods of the Effluent • Fungal Degradation: Many fungi and yeast have shown an excellent potential ...
Degradation by bacteria • Cell wall of bacteria is principally composed of peptidoglycans N acetylglucasamine b 1-4 acetyl...
Cont.. • Chromate resistant strain of the bacterium Serratia marcescens was isolated from tannery effluent. • The strain w...
Bioreacters- Ex situ Bioremediation • Above ground bioreactor (AGBS): AGBS have been used widely to treat industrial efflu...
Advanced Methods • Membrane technology, freeze concentration, solar evaporation and various methods of steam-assisted evap...
Cont.. • Excess chromium liquors are treated by Dissolved Air Flotation (DAF) to remove chrome before dewatering by centri...
Phytoremediation by Aquatic Weed • Phytoremediation is the use of green plant-based systems to remediate contaminated soil...
Treatment of Food Industry Effluents • Food industry effluents are generally characterized by a high content of biodegrada...
Treatment of Textile Industry Effluents • The pollutant content of textile industry effluents typically contains (1) natur...
Treatment of Oil Refinery Effluents • The basic constituent of oil refinery wastewaters are hydrocarbons. • Other material...
Treatment of Metal Surface Coating Industry Effluents • Some materials are used to coat metals, primarily to prevent corro...
Operation and Maintenance • Treatment technology for the leather industry effluents is more complicated than for other ind...
Cont.. In all cases, it is noted that as an indication of proper operation and maintenance, the treated industrial draina...
Cont.. • In addition, the required specifications of industrial effluents released into public sewers include the followin...
THANK YOU
Reducing environmental impacts of industrial effluents

  1. 1. Reducing Environmental Impacts of Industrial Effluents Presented by- Jyoti Saroj Course No. –AEM 602 Course Title- Biotechnology for cleaner environment Department.- Fisheries Resource Management Fisheries College & Research Institute
  2. 2. Introduction • Environmental pollution problems are increasing and becoming larger in scale. • It is estimated that three-fourths by volume of the waste water generated is from agriculture, municipal and industrial sources. • Major portion of toxic waste comes from large and medium industries. • Hazardous chemical compounds present in industrial effluent adversely affect the essential aspects of the composition of the atmosphere, soil and water.
  3. 3. Cont.. • In the industrial high density areas, in addition to the effects on local health and impact on nature, we are confronted with damage to the social and economic functions of the environment. • Reducing the hazards from toxic chemicals is now a primary public concern. • One of the simplest preventive strategies is to minimize the waste in the production of products and goods.
  4. 4. Industrial effluent • Effluent is a wastewater, treated or untreated that flows out of a treatment plant, sewers, or industrial outfall. It is liquid waste discharged from a sewage system, factory, nuclear power station, or other industrial plant. • One of the most serious environmental problems is the existence of hazardous and toxic pollutants in industrial wastewaters: problem because most of these wastewaters end up being discharged to the environment. • The major hindrance is the simultaneous existence of different types of pollutants as: i. Dyes ii. Heavy metals iii. Phenols iv. Pesticides and v. Pharmaceuticals.
  5. 5. Impacts of effluent on the environment • Industrial effluents contain toxic and hazardous materials from the wastes that settle in river water as bottom sediments and constitute health hazards to the urban population that depend on the water as source of supply for domestic uses. • Impact of industrial effluent has on the environment is not limited to water bodies alone, rather cut across all portion of the environment. • Impact of industrial effluent would be discussed as it affects each components of the environment namely; a) Impact on the water bodies (hydrosphere) b) Impact on the soil (lithosphere) c) Impact on the air i.e. atmosphere d) Impact on human and on the ecosystem and flow of energy (food web)
  6. 6. Industrial Effluent Treatment The content of industrial effluents varies from one industry to another and therefore requires varying treatment, based on the specific industry producing it. The specifications for releasing various types of industrial effluents into the public sewer network or to surface watercourses is not only determined by the concentration of BOD, COD and suspended solids, but also by the content of organic and inorganic elements, which vary from country to country. Selecting a treatment method for industrial effluents depends primarily on the following factors: • Identifying the various pollutants present in the effluent; • Characterizing the effluent; • Regulating the sewers and separating the waste streams; • Selecting the treatment technology based on the different available physical, chemical or biological treatment capabilities.
  7. 7. Bioremediation • Bioremediation can be defined as a technology that utilizes the metabolic potential of microorganisms to clean up contaminated environments (Wanatabe, 2001). • Indeed, numerous studies have been carried out to search for the appropriate and useful bioremediation agent, such as bacteria, yeast and filamentous fungi.
  8. 8. Technology Description • Industrial effluents contain various materials, depending on the industry. • Some effluents contain oils and grease, and some contain toxic materials (e.g., cyanide). • Effluents from food and beverage factories contain degradable organic pollutants. • Effluents of canned fruit and soda beverages contain high percentages of sugar, very low percentages of protein, and little nitrogen or phosphorus. • Biological growth in these effluents, therefore, is rather weak. Thus, every industrial effluent (and pollutants) require a specific treatment technology.
  9. 9. Cont.. In order to design a suitable method for treating an industrial effluent, the following major parameters must be determined: • Daily wastewater volume; • Maximum and minimum water discharges; • Chemical characteristics of the water used in the industry; • Continuous and intermittent manufacturing stages; • Intensity and periods of pollution peaks; • Possibility of separating waste streams; • Possibility to carry out local or partial treatment, or recycling; • Probability of secondary pollution incidents, even if slight or occasional, that can worsen treatment plant operation (appearance of glues, fibers, oils, sand, etc.).
  10. 10. Cont.. Every pollutant requires a certain treatment technology, these different technologies include the following stages: • Separate treatment – for the purpose of separating materials that require special treatment. This is important when the wastewater contains high concentrations of BOD, COD, H2S, NH4 or poisonous materials. • Preliminary treatment – useful for all industries and important for food and agricultural industries. It includes • Grit removal in some cases • Oil removal for hydrocarbons and oils, and • Equalization of liquid flow and pollutant load.
  11. 11. Cont.. Physical-chemical treatment this treatment can be an intermediate or final stage, based on the type of treatment. It is conducted for (1) settling of poisonous minerals or salts, (2) removal of oils in emulsions, and other suspended substances, (3) clarification and dilution of colloidal BOD and COD concentrations (4) floatation units for oil and fiber removal. • The physical-chemical treatment is followed by other methods such as (1) electric neutralization, (2) oxidation or reduction, and (3) degassing or stripping.
  12. 12. Cont.. • Biological treatment- the use of this treatment depends on the biodegradable contents of the wastewater. • Removal of non-biodegradable material- the biological purification process is considered one of the best methods for reducing the BOD concentration and the COD resulting from decayed organic compounds of different types (solvents, aromatic materials, hydrocarbons).
  13. 13. Tannery Industry • Tanning is the chemical process that converts animal hides and skins into leather. Term hide is used for the skin of large animals, while skin is used for the small animals. The tanning methods are subdivided into three different categories- • Bark tanning (vegetables agents) • Alum or white tanning (Mineral tanning works with alum stone) • Chrome tanning (chrome and other mineral salts)
  14. 14. Characteristics of Tannery Industry Effluent • Two main types of tanning process are used and consequently two types of effluents are discharged during the skin processing:- • Vegetable tanning- which does not contain chromium and chrome tanning • Leather processing- requires large quantities of chemical like sodium chloride, chromium sulphate, calcium salts, ammonium salts, acids, alkali, fat liquor and organic dyes.
  15. 15. Environmental Impact of Tannery Effluent • Infectious hazards: Anthrax was a recognized hazard among workers engaged in handling hides and skins, particularly dry and dry-salted hides. • Injuries: Slippery, wet and greasy floors form a serious hazard in all parts of a tannery. • Noise: There are many hazards connected with the operating parts of the machines, e.g., injuries caused by revolving drums, in running rollers and knives. • Chemical hazards: The large variety of acids, alkalis, tannins, solvents, disinfectants and other chemicals can be respiratory and skin irritants. • Potential cancer-causing agents: Cancer causing agents used in leather tanning and fishing include hexavalent chromium salts, aniline and azo dyes, vegetable tannins, organic solvents, formaldehyde and chlorophenols.
  16. 16. Treatment Process
  17. 17. Treatment of Tannery Effluent Primary treatment of the effluent: • Mixing of the acid and alkaline wastes at a controlled pH will result in the coagulation of the suspended solids. • Removal of the coagulated materials by primary treatment will result in a decrease of suspended solids by about 80% and BOD by 50-70%. • A BauxsolTM blend has been successfully used to treat acidic chromium-rich tannery wastes.
  18. 18. Chemical treatment of the effluent: • Various chemical techniques are used to remove PCP from effluent such as coagulation, precipitation, reverse osmosis etc. • A chemical method for oxidative degradation of PCP in soil under unsaturated condition and neutral pH was developed. • Reagents used were heme (Fe++) as a catalyst and hydrogen peroxide as an oxidant. • Sulphides are deadly toxic materials and must be destroyed chemically. • Normal treatment system in the industry is to collect the entire sulphide containing wastes and then oxidize the sulphides air with a manganese sulfate catalyst. • The lime solution, free of sulphide, can be used to neutralize the acid wastes to adjust the pH to the acceptable range. • Treatment of soil contaminated with spent solvents such as trichloroethylene (TCE) has been emphasized in recent years.
  19. 19. Biological Treatment Methods of the Effluent • Fungal Degradation: Many fungi and yeast have shown an excellent potential for metal biosorption, particularly the genera Rhizopus, Aspergillus, Streptovertcillum and Saccharomyces. • Biosorption- is a process in which solids of natural origins are employed for binding heavy metals. • It is a promising alternative method to treat industrial effluents mainly because of its low cost and high metal binding capacity. • Polysaccharides, in association with lipids and proteins, represent the main constituent of fungal cell wall.
  20. 20. Degradation by bacteria • Cell wall of bacteria is principally composed of peptidoglycans N acetylglucasamine b 1-4 acetyl muramic acid with peptide chains. • Gram-negative bacteria are more widespread in metal contaminated soils than Gram-positive bacteria. • Anionic nature of bacterial surface enables them to bind metal cations through electrostatic interactions. • Among bacteria, Bacillus sp. has been identified as having a high potential for metal sequestration and has been in commercial biosorbent preparation.
  21. 21. Cont.. • Chromate resistant strain of the bacterium Serratia marcescens was isolated from tannery effluent. • The strain was able to reduce Cr (VI) to Cr (III) and about 80% of chromate was removed from the medium. • Reduction seems to occur on the cells surface.
  22. 22. Bioreacters- Ex situ Bioremediation • Above ground bioreactor (AGBS): AGBS have been used widely to treat industrial effluents. Bioreactor can also be designed to treat contaminated groundwater and soil in slurry form and require much the same technology as used in wastewater treatment. The preferred design of these reactors is based on the use of suspended microbial growth or growth on solid support media. • Fixed film bioreactor: The solid support media can be granulated charcoal, plastic spheres, glass bead or diatomaceous earth, which provide a large surface area for microbial growth. The microbial inoculum may come from an indigenous population on the contaminated site, activated sludge or a pure or mixed culture of appropriate organisms.
  23. 23. Advanced Methods • Membrane technology, freeze concentration, solar evaporation and various methods of steam-assisted evaporation are evaluated for practicality and economic feasibility for treatment of tannery effluent. • Ultrafiltration reverse osmosis (UFRO) may be used for the treatment of tannery effluent. • Microfiltration reverse osmosis (MFRO) could be used for the treatment of the soak paddle effluent and ultrafiltration reverse osmosis for the treatment of the dye-house effluent, liming effluent and deliming effluent. • Chromium, iron, sulphate, fats and oils remove with UF treatment of the effluent.
  24. 24. Cont.. • Excess chromium liquors are treated by Dissolved Air Flotation (DAF) to remove chrome before dewatering by centrifuge and disposal. • This system has high costs associated with the treatment and disposal of liquors and resulting chrome cake.
  25. 25. Phytoremediation by Aquatic Weed • Phytoremediation is the use of green plant-based systems to remediate contaminated soils, sediments and water. Some aquatic macrophytes like Hydrila verticilliata, Bacopa monnieri and Nymphaea alba have been found to be effective in reducing chromium concentration in the effluent under monoculture. • The adsorption of chromium (VI) by Cladophora crispate, Zoogloea ramigera, Chlorella valgaris and Sphagnum sp. has been reported.
  26. 26. Treatment of Food Industry Effluents • Food industry effluents are generally characterized by a high content of biodegradable pollutants. • Suspended substances constitute a large part of these pollutants, in addition to the high BOD and COD concentrations of the effluents. • These effluents are treated with biological methods as a primary treatment. • The nitrogen and phosphorus concentrations in the effluents also are reduced. • Removal of suspended substances is sometimes done via a settling process after adding coagulation materials to the effluent.
  27. 27. Treatment of Textile Industry Effluents • The pollutant content of textile industry effluents typically contains (1) natural and artificial treated fibres, (2) dyes and used materials (especially colouring materials). • The resultant effluents are treated in two main stages, including (1) chemical physical treatment for removing suspended, colouring and dyeing materials, neutralizing the water pH, and removing phenol by using activated carbon after oxiding it with ozone (2) biological treatment – for removing the remaining organic material.
  28. 28. Treatment of Oil Refinery Effluents • The basic constituent of oil refinery wastewaters are hydrocarbons. • Other materials include (1) organic materials (phenol, alcohols), (2) sulfuric compounds (sulfide, mercaptan, sulfate), (3) sodium salts, and (4) suspended solids (sand, etc.). • Treatment of the wastewater is done in two main stages, including (1) physical chemical treatment – for separating oils, adding coagulation material, and separating the resulting deposits in the settling basins (this stage can remove between 7090% of the oils in the effluent), (2) biological treatment – for biological removal of the remaining oils. Because of the toxicity of sulphate compounds to biological organisms, these compounds are sometimes removed from the water before it enters the biological ponds. • The resulting sludge is dewatered and incinerated in special incinerators.
  29. 29. Treatment of Metal Surface Coating Industry Effluents • Some materials are used to coat metals, primarily to prevent corrosion of the metal. • The water resulting from this industry typically contains (1) high concentrations of toxic metals, and (2) diluted rinse water. • The resulting wastewater is treated with physical chemical methods. • This treatment mode of considered one of the most important, due to the toxic metals in the water that must be removed. • The effluents also exhibit a large variability in regard to the chemical materials used during the manufacturing process.
  30. 30. Operation and Maintenance • Treatment technology for the leather industry effluents is more complicated than for other industries, due primarily to the large water volumes used in this industry (approximately 5 m3/100 kg of dewatered leather). • The wastewater from this industry is very polluted, containing proteins, fats, hair remains, wool, toxic materials (sulphide, chrome), and high BOD concentrations (reaching up to 7,00,900 mg/L), thereby being more complicated to treat. • Thus, treating leather industry effluents requires skilled technicians to operate and maintain the required treatment technology.
  31. 31. Cont.. In all cases, it is noted that as an indication of proper operation and maintenance, the treated industrial drainage water must comply with certain conditions to be released into the public sewer network, surface watercourses, or the sea, including (1) minimum concentration of BOD, and (2) little, or no, suspended solids. Discharge of industrial effluents into public sewer systems also requires the water to have several additional characteristics, including (1) does not affect the safety or health of sewer network workers, (2) does not affect the sewer pipes, and (3) does not affect the treatment processes in water treatment plants.
  32. 32. Cont.. • In addition, the required specifications of industrial effluents released into public sewers include the following: BOD concentration not exceeding approximately 20 mg/L; Suspended solids concentration not exceeding approximately 600 mg/L; No release of grease, oils or nitrogen compounds (due to their impacts on the treatment process); No release of explosives or toxic materials (due to their potential impaccts on the safety and health of the sewer network workers; Sulfate concentration should be less than 100 mg/L, and the pH value should be between 610 (to protect the sewer pipes).
  33. 33. THANK YOU

