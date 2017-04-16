10 update rad faraid syi20503

‫ائض‬‫ر‬‫الف‬ ‫علم‬ SYI 20503
‫تعريف‬‫الرد‬: ‫الرد‬‫في‬‫اللغة‬:‫يطلق‬‫على‬‫معان؛‬‫منها‬:،‫الرجوع‬،‫والصرف‬ ‫وعدم‬‫القبول‬. ‫والرد‬ً‫اصطالحا‬:‫نقصان‬‫في‬...
‫شرعا‬ ‫الرد‬ ‫حكم‬: ً‫اابقا‬‫ا‬‫ااًس‬‫ا‬‫قلن‬:‫ديًالح‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ًي‬ ‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ًبحي‬‫اا‬‫ا‬‫االًمنتحم‬‫ا‬‫امًالم‬‫ا‬‫اانًبي‬‫ا‬...
‫أما‬‫إذا‬‫كان‬‫بيم‬‫المال‬‫غير‬،‫منتحم‬‫فإنه‬‫ال‬‫حق‬‫له‬‫في‬‫المي‬‫راث‬. ‫وقد‬‫أفتى‬‫المتأخرون‬‫من‬،‫العلماء‬‫بعدم‬‫انتح...
‫الرد‬ ‫شروط‬: ‫يشترطًفيًالرد،ًثالثةًشروط‬: .1‫ًفرضًمنًورثةًالميم،ًغيرًالزوجين‬ ‫وجودًصاح‬. .2‫بقاءًشيءًمنًالتركة،ًبعدًأصح...
‫الحالة‬‫األولى‬:‫أن‬‫ال‬‫يةون‬‫مع‬‫من‬‫يرد‬‫عليه‬‫أحد‬‫الزوجين‬: ‫وفي‬‫هذ‬‫الحالة‬‫نقول‬: ‫إذا‬ ‫أ‬-‫كان‬‫من‬‫يرد‬‫عليه‬ً...
(‫أصل‬) 6 (‫رد‬) 5 1/6 ً‫أما‬ 11 1/2 ‫شقيقة‬ 33 1/6 ‫ألب‬ ‫أختا‬ 11
‫الحالة‬‫الثانية‬:‫أن‬‫يةون‬‫مع‬‫من‬‫يرد‬‫عليه‬‫أحد‬‫الزوجين‬: ‫وفي‬‫هذ‬‫الحالة‬‫نقول‬: ‫نبدأ‬ً‫أوال‬‫بإعطاء‬،‫الزوج‬‫أو‬‫...
‫الحالة‬‫الثانية‬:‫أن‬‫يةون‬‫مع‬‫من‬‫يرد‬‫عليه‬‫أحد‬‫الزوجين‬: 1-‫إذا‬‫كان‬‫من‬‫يرد‬‫عليه‬ً‫شخصا‬،‫واحدا‬‫كان‬‫الباقي‬‫بعد...
.2‫إذا‬‫كان‬‫من‬‫يرد‬‫عليه‬،‫شخصين‬،‫فأكثر‬‫وكانوا‬‫من‬‫ص‬‫نف‬ ‫واحد‬. 4 1/4ً‫زوجا‬1 2/3‫بنات‬ ‫ثالث‬3
.3‫إذا‬‫كان‬‫من‬‫يرد‬‫عليه‬‫أكثر‬‫من‬‫صنف‬،‫واحد‬‫فإن‬‫كان‬‫الباقي‬ ‫بعد‬‫فرض‬‫الزوجية‬ً‫منقسما‬‫على‬‫من‬‫يرد‬،‫عليهن‬،ً‫ف...
‫جزء‬ ‫السهم‬ (4) ‫جزء‬ ‫السهم‬ (3) ً‫مسألة‬ ‫الزوجية‬ ً‫مسألة‬ ‫الرد‬ ‫الجامعة‬ 4416 1/4‫زوجة‬104 1/2‫شقيقة‬ 3 39 1/6‫ألب...
‫مسألة‬ ‫الزوجية‬ ‫مسألة‬ ‫الرد‬ ‫الجامعة‬‫التصحي‬‫ح‬ 4 3412 1/4 ‫زوجة‬101 3 1/6 ‫أم‬ 3 11 3 1/3 ‫أخوات‬ ‫ثالث‬ ‫ألم‬ 22 6
‫ا‬‫ر‬‫شك‬ ‫اللقاء‬ ‫وإىل‬....
‫ا‬‫ر‬‫شك‬ ‫اللقاء‬ ‫وإىل‬....
