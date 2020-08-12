Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. International Journal of Latest Research in Engineering and Technology (IJLRET) ISSN: 2454-5031 www.ijlret.com || Volume 06 - Issue 04 || April 2020 || PP. 01-06 www.ijlret.com 1 | Page Analysis of speech signal MLBP features Prof. Ziad Alqadi, Dr. Mohammad S. Khrisat, Dr. Amjad Hindi, Dr. Majed Omar Dwairi Albalqa Applied University, Faculty of engineering technology, Jordan, Amman Abstract: The digital audio signal is one of the most important types of data and the most used in communication. It is used in many vital applications, the most important of which is digital protection systems. And since the volume of the audio file is large, its use in carrying out the matching and verification process requires a large amount of time, which leads to the low effectiveness of the security and protection system. So we have to find a suitable way to represent the voice with a new number and a few values that can be used as a sound features. In this paper we will discuss in details how to use MLBP method of features extraction, we will show how this method is stable, flexible and efficient. Keywords: Speech, features vector, LBP, MLBP, K_mean clustering, LPC, WPT, FIR, throughput, extraction time, FS. Introduction Digital signals [1], [2] such digital audio signals (speech) [3], [4] and digital images (gray and color) [5], [6], [7] are very important type of data because they are using in any vital applications such banking systems, security systems and computer classification systems [4], [5]. Here in this paper we will in details analyze the modified local binary pattern method of features extraction, which can be easily used in a human speech classification system (HSCS) [6], [7]. The digital speech signal is a one column matrix ( mono signal), or two column matrix (stereo signal), each column represents the samples amplitude [1], [8],[9], these samples values are obtained as a result of converting analogue speech to digital as shown in figure 1 [10], [11], [12] by sampling (stage 1) and quantization (stage 2). Figure 1: Converting speech analogue signal to digital Speech signal is an important digital data type due to the vital applications requiring this kind of data, these applications such as security systems application [3], [4] require a high speed of implementation, but the speech signals usually have a big size, and thus will negatively affects the system efficiency and here we will seek a method to represent the speech by a small number of values to increase the process of speech manipulation. Speech signal file size depends on the recording time and the sampling rate [7], [8]. The sampling frequency or sampling rate, fs, is the average number of samples obtained in one second (samples per second), thus fs = 1/T. Table 1 shows some information about the speech signals which we will investigate in this paper [7], [8], [9].
  2. 2. International Journal of Latest Research in Engineering and Technology (IJLRET) ISSN: 2454-5031 www.ijlret.com || Volume 06 - Issue 04 || April 2020 || PP. 01-06 www.ijlret.com 2 | Page Table 1: Used speech signal files Speech # Spoken words Fs Recording time(seconds) Size(samples) Size(bytes) 1 Aqaba is a beautiful city, it is located on the red sea 44100 5.7832 255037 2040296 2 Stay home stay safe 44100 2.8451 125469 1003752 3 Albalqa applied university 44100 3.5109 154829 1238632 4 Amman is the capital city of Jordan 44100 4.1620 183544 1468352 5 How are you 44100 1.9204 84691 677528 6 My name is Ziad 44100 2.5021 110344 882752 7 Please open the door 44100 2.5362 111848 894784 8 Please shut down the computer 44100 3.3558 147990 1183920 9 Speech signal analysis 44100 2.9507 130127 1041016 10 Good by 44100 1.6909 74569 596552 Average 3.1257 137840 1102800 From table 1 we can see that the average number of samples is big, so the average file size is also big, and this will lead to extra time to identify the speech [26], [27], so we can represent the speech file by a histogram [12], [13],[14], [28] of 256 values and with size equal 2048 bytes for each speech file[5], [6], [9]. To reduce the classification time [14], [15], [16].we have to use signal features instead of using the signal [13], the features vector for each speech signal will be unique, simple, fixed and will contain a small number of values [17], [18], [19], [20]. Existing features extraction methods Many methods were introduced to extract features for the digital speech signal, some of these methods were based on calculating local binary pattern (LBP) operators [21], [22],[23], [24], the method here in this paper to be analysed is modified LBP (MLBP) method, which will be introduced later in this section. Some methods used the concepts of data clustering such as K_mean method of clustering (KMC) [29],[30],[31],[32], in which we can use the centroids as a features, this method is not stable in generating the features, the features can be changed from run to run and it requires a big amount of time. Other methods were based on wavelet packet tree decomposition (WPD) [33], [34], [35], this method is efficient, but the number of levels required for decomposition varies for speech to another, especially when the speech file size is not fixed. Other methods were based on using finite impulse response filter (FIR) coefficients as features [25], [26] based on linear prediction coding, this method creates a stable features and it is efficient by providing a small amount of features extraction time. The speech files shown in table 1 were implemented and table 2 summarizes the total results of implementation. Table 2: Summery results of the used method of features extraction Method Average extraction time(second) Throughput(samples per second) WPT 0.1466 931062 LPC 0.1052 1409429 KMC 10.92503 12494 The proposed MLBP method of speech features extraction can be implemented applying the following steps: - Get the speech file. - Reshape the speech file from one-column (mono speech) or two-column (stereo speech) matrix to one row matrix. - Initialize the features vector to zeros (4 elements vector). - For each sample in the one row matrix apply the steps shown in table 3
  3. 3. International Journal of Latest Research in Engineering and Technology (IJLRET) ISSN: 2454-5031 www.ijlret.com || Volume 06 - Issue 04 || April 2020 || PP. 01-06 www.ijlret.com 3 | Page Table 3: MLBP calculation Samples …. S(i-2) S(i-1) S(i) S(i-1) S(i-2) ……. Values … -0.5 1 0 -0.8 1 … <= <= Binary 1 0 Decimal 2 So add 1 to the vector with index=2 Implementation and results discussion Experiment 1: Varying sampling frequency for the same speech signal Here we took the spoken words "ziad alqadi" and recorded the speeches using various sampling rate (frequency), table 4 shows the results of implementation: Table 4: Experiment 1 results FS Features Samples ET(seconds) 8000 5312 539 435 12041 18331 0.0010 11025 7318 689 606 16645 25262 0.0020 12000 8079 646 521 18246 27496 0.0021 16000 10743 775 667 24473 36662 0.0023 22050 14819 1039 871 33792 50525 0.0026 24000 16387 819 678 37105 54993 0.0030 32000 20990 1830 1742 48758 73324 0.0034 44100 22272 9088 460 69215 101039 0.0040 48000 22732 11407 0 75832 109975 0.0060 Average 55290 0.0029 From table 4 we can see the following: - Changing FS leads to changing the speech features. - The method is efficient by providing an average extraction time 0.0029 seconds with a throughput of 19066000 samples per second. - Number of samples increases when FS increases. - Extraction time increases when FS increases (see figure 2) Figure 2: Relationship between FS, number of samples and extraction time Experiment 2: Varying sampling frequency for the same speech signal In this experiment we took different spoken words by the same person fixing FS to 44100, the features of the speech file were extracted, table 5 shows the results of this experiment. 0 2 4 6 x 10 4 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 4.5 5 5.5 6 x 10 -3 FS Extractiontime(second) 0 2 4 6 x 10 4 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 x 10 4 FS Samples
  4. 4. International Journal of Latest Research in Engineering and Technology (IJLRET) ISSN: 2454-5031 www.ijlret.com || Volume 06 - Issue 04 || April 2020 || PP. 01-06 www.ijlret.com 4 | Page Table 5: Experiment 2 results Spoken word Features Samples ET(second) One 6216 2491 88 50419 59218 0.0020 Two 9642 3985 200 55410 69241 0.0030 Three 6619 2814 181 49930 59548 0.0023 Four 4217 1809 137 47030 53197 0.0017 Five 8549 3578 243 51395 63769 0.0027 Sex 5944 2917 446 50284 59595 0.0024 Seven 8904 3746 256 51928 64838 0.0029 Eight 5435 2240 121 48779 56579 0.0024 Nine 8677 3412 101 50653 62847 0.0025 Ten 8361 3494 181 50876 62916 0.0026 Average 61175 0.0024 From table 5 we can see the following: - The method provides a high speed extraction process. - The features for each spoken word are unique, thus we can identify the person and the spoken word. - The results show that we can use this method to handle the pass-wording application system. Experiment 3: The same words spoken by different persons Here we took the spoken sentence "My name is ziad alqadi", table 6 shows the results of this experiment Table 6: Experiment 3 results Person Features FS Samples ET 1 6982 1631 1578 7277 11025 17472 0.0010 2 14068 84 100 14217 44100 28473 0.0017 3 23518 5115 3367 32313 11025 64317 0.0028 4 18220 5351 5241 18072 11025 46888 0.0021 5 30916 6815 7011 30980 11025 75726 0.0032 From table 6 we can see the following: - For each speech the extracted features were unique. - The extraction process was repeated several time and the features remain the same. - The method can be considered stable and efficient The speeches shown in table 1 were treated using MLBP method and the average extraction time was equal 0.0069 seconds, table 7 shows the summer results comparing with other methods results: Table 7: Speed up of MLBP method Method Average extraction time(second) Throughput(samples per second) Speed up of MLBP WPT 0.1466 931062 21.2 LPC 0.1052 1409429 15.2 KMC 10.92503 12494 1583.3 MLBP 0.0069 19782000 1 From table 7 we can see that MLBP method is the most efficient method by providing minimum extraction time and maximum throughput. Conclusion MLBP method of speech features extraction was introduced, tested and implemented; the experimental results showed that the introduced method is very efficient comparing with other methods, the extracted features for each speech file were stable and unique, the features can be easily used to identify the person and to identify the spoken words by a certain person.
  5. 5. International Journal of Latest Research in Engineering and Technology (IJLRET) ISSN: 2454-5031 www.ijlret.com || Volume 06 - Issue 04 || April 2020 || PP. 01-06 www.ijlret.com 5 | Page References [1]. Ziad Alqadi, Bilal Zahran, Jihad Nader, Estimation and Tuning of FIR Lowpass Digital Filter Parameters, International Journal of Advanced Research in Computer Science and Software Engineering, vol. 7, issue 2, pp. 18-23, 2017. [2]. Haitham Alasha'ary, Abdullah Al-Hasanat, Khaled Matrouk, Ziad Al-Qadi, Hasan Al-Shalabi, A Novel Digital Filter for Enhancing Dark Gray Images, European Journal of Scientific Research , pp. 99-106, 2014. [3]. Majed O Al-Dwairi, Ziad A Alqadi, Amjad A Abujazar, Rushdi Abu Zneit, Optimized true-color image processing, World Applied Sciences Journal, vol. 8, issue 10, pp. 1175-1182, 2010. [4]. Jamil Al Azzeh, Hussein Alhatamleh, Ziad A Alqadi, Mohammad Khalil Abuzalata, Creating a Color Map to be used to Convert a Gray Image to Color Image, International Journal of Computer Applications, vol. 153, issue 2, pp. 31-34, 2016. [5]. Musbah J. Aqel, Ziad A. Alqadi, Ibraheim M. El Emary, Analysis of Stream Cipher Security Algorithm, Journal of Information and Computing Science, vol. 2, issue 4, pp. 288-298, 2007. [6]. Jamil Al-Azzeh, Ziad Alqadi, Mohammed Abuzalata, Performance Analysis of Artificial Neural Networks used for Color Image Recognition and Retrieving, International Journal of Computer Science and Mobile Computing, vol. 8, issue 2, pp. 20 – 33, 2019. [7]. Akram A. Moustafa and Ziad A. Alqadi, Color Image Reconstruction Using A New R'G'I Model, Journal of Computer Science, vol. 5, issue 4, pp. 250-254, 2009. [8]. Dr. Ziad Alqadi, Akram Mustafa, Majed Alduari, Rushdi Abu Zneit, True color image enhancement using morphological operations, International review on computer and software, vol. 4, issue 5, pp. 557-562, 2009. [9]. Mohammed Ashraf Al Zudool, Saleh Khawatreh, Ziad A. Alqadi, Efficient Methods used to Extract Color Image Features, IJCSMC, vol. 6, issue 12, pp. 7-14, 2017. [10]. Ayman Al-Rawashdeh, Ziad Al-Qadi, Using wave equation to extract digital signal features, Engineering, Technology & Applied Science Research, vol. 8, issue 4, pp. 1356-1359, 2018. [11]. AlQaisi Aws, AlTarawneh Mokhled, A Alqadi Ziad, A Sharadqah Ahmad, Analysis of Color Image Features Extraction using Texture Methods, TELKOMNIKA, vol. 17, issue 3, 2018. [12]. Dr Ziad A AlQadi, Hussein M Elsayyed, Window Averaging Method to Create a Feature Victor for RGB Color Image, International Journal of Computer Science and Mobile Computing, vol. 6, issue 2, pp. 60-66, 2017. [13]. Dr. Ghazi. M. Qaryouti, Prof. Ziad A.A. Alqadi, Prof. Mohammed K. Abu Zalata, A Novel Method for Color Image Recognition, IJCSMC, Vol. 5, Issue. 11, pp.57 – 64, 2016. [14]. Jihad Nader Ismail Shayeb, Ziad Alqadi, Analysis of digital voice features extraction methods, International Journal of Educational Research and Development, vol 4, issue 1, pp. 49-55, 2019. [15]. Ahmad Sharadqh Naseem Asad, Ismail Shayeb, Qazem Jaber, Belal Ayyoub, Ziad Alqadi, Creating a Stable and Fixed Features Array for Digital Color Image, IJCSMC, vol. 8, issue 8, pp. 50-56, 2019. [16]. Majed O. Al-Dwairi, Amjad Y. Hendi, Mohamed S. Soliman, Ziad A.A. Alqadi, A new method for voice signal features creation, International Journal of Electrical and Computer Engineering (IJECE), vol. 9, issue 5, pp. 4092-4098, 2019. [17]. Dr. Amjad Hindi Dr. Majed Omar Dwairi Prof. Ziad Alqadi, PROCEDURES FOR SPEECH RECOGNITION USING LPC AND ANN, International Journal of Engineering Technology Research & Management, vol. 4, issue 2, pp. 48-55, 2020. [18]. Yousf Eltous Ziad A. AlQadi, Ghazi M. Qaryouti, Mohammad Abuzalata, ANALYSIS OF DIGITAL SIGNAL FEATURES EXTRACTION BASED ON KMEANS CLUSTERING, International Journal of Engineering Technology Research & Management, vol. 4, issue 1, pp. 66-75, 2020. [19]. Prof. Yousif Eltous, Dr. Ghazi M. Qaryouti, Prof. Mohammad Abuzalata, Prof. Ziad Alqadi, Evaluation of Fuzzy and C_mean Clustering Methods used to Generate Voiceprint, IJCSMC, vol. 9, issue 1, pp. 75 -83, 2020. [20]. Ahmad Sharadqh Naseem Asad, Ismail Shayeb, Qazem Jaber, Belal Ayyoub, Ziad Alqadi, Creating a Stable and Fixed Features Array for Digital Color Image, IJCSMC, vol. 8, issue 8, pp. 50-56, 2019. [21]. Ismail Shayeb, Ziad Alqadi, Jihad Nader, Analysis of digital voice features extraction methods, International Journal of Educational Research and Development, vol. 1, issue 4, pp. 49-55, 2019. [22]. Aws Al-Qaisi, Saleh A Khawatreh, Ahmad A Sharadqah, Ziad A Alqadi, Wave File Features Extraction Using Reduced LBP, International Journal of Electrical and Computer Engineering, vol. 8, issue 5, pp. 2780, 2018.
  6. 6. International Journal of Latest Research in Engineering and Technology (IJLRET) ISSN: 2454-5031 www.ijlret.com || Volume 06 - Issue 04 || April 2020 || PP. 01-06 www.ijlret.com 6 | Page [23]. Ziad Alqad, Prof. Yousf Eltous Dr. Ghazi M. Qaryouti, Prof. Mohammad Abuzalata, Analysis of Digital Signal Features Extraction Based on LBP Operator, International Journal of Advanced Research in Computer and Communication Engineering, vol. 9, issue 1, pp. 1-7, 2020. [24]. Ziad Alqadi, Aws Al-Qaisi, Adnan Manasreh, Ahmad Sharadqeh, Digital Color Image Classification Based on Modified Local Binary Pattern Using Neural Network, IRECAP, vol. 9, issue 6, pp. 403-408, 2019. [25]. Dr. Amjad Hindi Prof. Yousif Eltous Prof. Mohammad Abuzalata Prof. Ziad Alqadi Dr. Ghazi M. Qaryouti, USING FIR FILTER COEFFICIENTS TO CREATE COLOR IMAGE FEATURES, International Journal of Engineering Technology Research & Management, vol. 4, issue 2, pp. 6-14, 2020. [26]. Ziad Alqadi, Bilal Zahran, Jihad Nader, Estimation and Tuning of FIR Lowpass Digital Filter Parameters, International Journal of Advanced Research in Computer Science and Software Engineering, vol. 7, issue 2, pp. 18-23, 2017. [27]. Prof. Yousif Eltous Dr. Amjad Hindi, Prof. Ziad Alqadi, Dr. Ghazi M. Qaryouti, Prof. Mohammad Abuzalata, Using FIR Coefficients to Form a Voiceprint, International Journal of Innovative Research in Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation and Control Engineering, vol. 8, issue 1, pp. 1-6, 2020. [28]. Dr. Amjad Hindi Dr. Majed Omar Dwairi Prof. Ziad Alqadi, PROCEDURES FOR SPEECH RECOGNITION USING LPC AND ANN, International Journal of Engineering Technology Research & Management, vol. 4, issue 2, pp. 48-55, 2020. [29]. Yousf Eltous Ziad A. AlQadi, Ghazi M. Qaryouti, Mohammad Abuzalata, ANALYSIS OF DIGITAL SIGNAL FEATURES EXTRACTION BASED ON KMEANS CLUSTERING, International Journal of Engineering Technology Research & Management, vol. 4, issue 1, pp. 66-75, 2020. [30]. Prof. Yousif Eltous, Dr. Ghazi M. Qaryouti, Prof. Mohammad Abuzalata, Prof. Ziad Alqadi, Evaluation of Fuzzy and C_mean Clustering Methods used to Generate Voiceprint, IJCSMC, vol. 9, issue 1, pp. 75 -83, 2020. [31]. Ahmad Sharadqh Naseem Asad, Ismail Shayeb, Qazem Jaber, Belal Ayyoub, Ziad Alqadi, Creating a Stable and Fixed Features Array for Digital Color Image, IJCSMC, vol. 8, issue 8, pp. 50-56, 2019. [32]. Ahmad Sharadqh Jamil Al-Azzeh, Rashad Rasras , Ziad Alqadi , Belal Ayyoub, Adaptation of matlab K-means clustering function to create Color Image Features, International Journal of Research in Advanced Engineering and Technology, vol. 5, issue 2, pp. 10-18, 2019. [33]. Dr. Ghazi M. Qaryouti, Prof. Mohammad Abuzalata, Prof. Yousf Eltous, Prof. Ziad Alqadi, Comparative Study of Voice Signal Features Extraction Methods, IOSR Journal of Computer Engineering (IOSR-JCE), vol. 22, issue 1, pp. 58-66, 2020. [34]. Amjad Y. Hindi, Majed O. Dwairi, Ziad A. AlQadi, Analysis of Digital Signals using Wavelet Packet Tree, IJCSMC, vol. 9, issue 2, pp. 96-103, 2020. [35]. Amjad Y. Hindi, Majed O. Dwairi, Ziad A. AlQadi, Creating Human Speech Identifier using WPT, International Journal of Computer Science and Mobile Computing, vol. 9, issue 2, pp. 117 – 123, 2020.

