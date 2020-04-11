Successfully reported this slideshow.
By: Zakaria Elsayed Hasaneen Teaching Assistant at Faculty of Commerce Accounting Department (English Section) Kafrelsheik...
Graphic Solution of Linear Programming Problems
The straight (1) X1 + 2X2 = 100 (1) Transfer restrictions to equation as follows: The straight (2) X1 + 5X2 = 150
(2) Determine of two points for each straight:
Can be drawn straight 1 and the straight 2: 3- The joint solution, an area ( A B C D ) shaded. The objective function is t...
- Extreme Points [Points (C)] ‫أنتاج‬ ‫سيتم‬ ‫اذن‬67‫و‬ ‫كرسي‬17‫ربح‬ ‫اكبر‬ ‫تحقيق‬ ‫اجل‬ ‫من‬ ‫طاولة‬(1335)‫المفروضة‬ ‫ا...
(1) Transfer restrictions to equation as follows: The straight (1) 2 X1 +3 X2 =24 The straight (2) 2 X1 + X2 =16 The strai...
(2) Determine of two points for each straight:
(3)Can be drawn as follows:
(5)Find Extreme Points (C D E) (4 )The joint solution, an area (A B C D E F) shaded
(1) Transfer restrictions to equation as follows: Straight (1): 2X1 + 5X2 = 10 Straight (2): 4X1 - X2 = 12 Straight (3): X...
(2) Determine of two points for each straight:
Grade 4: OR Section
Term 2
Section 2
Linear Programming: Graphical method

Section 2 :Linear Programming: Graphical method

  1. 1. By: Zakaria Elsayed Hasaneen Teaching Assistant at Faculty of Commerce Accounting Department (English Section) Kafrelsheikh University OR Section (2) Graphic Solution of Linear Programming Problems Grade 4 –Term 2 Zakaria Hasaneen Zakaria Hasaneen Zakaria Hasaneen
  2. 2. Graphic Solution of Linear Programming Problems
  3. 3. The straight (1) X1 + 2X2 = 100 (1) Transfer restrictions to equation as follows: The straight (2) X1 + 5X2 = 150
  4. 4. (2) Determine of two points for each straight:
  5. 5. Can be drawn straight 1 and the straight 2: 3- The joint solution, an area ( A B C D ) shaded. The objective function is tested at these points, ( A B C D )
  6. 6. - Extreme Points [Points (C)] ‫أنتاج‬ ‫سيتم‬ ‫اذن‬67‫و‬ ‫كرسي‬17‫ربح‬ ‫اكبر‬ ‫تحقيق‬ ‫اجل‬ ‫من‬ ‫طاولة‬(1335)‫المفروضة‬ ‫القيود‬ ‫ظل‬ ‫في‬.
  7. 7. (1) Transfer restrictions to equation as follows: The straight (1) 2 X1 +3 X2 =24 The straight (2) 2 X1 + X2 =16 The straight (3) X1 =7 The straight (4) X2 =6
  8. 8. (2) Determine of two points for each straight:
  9. 9. (3)Can be drawn as follows:
  10. 10. (5)Find Extreme Points (C D E) (4 )The joint solution, an area (A B C D E F) shaded
  11. 11. (1) Transfer restrictions to equation as follows: Straight (1): 2X1 + 5X2 = 10 Straight (2): 4X1 - X2 = 12 Straight (3): X1 + X2 = 4
  12. 12. (2) Determine of two points for each straight:

